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WSP & WRO - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator based on "Automated Support And Resistance" article by Mel Widner published in TASC.
Two oscillators are defined: the WSO (Widner Support Oscillator) and the WRO (Widner Resistance Oscillator).
The WSO compares the current Close with the most recent six support levels. Values range from 0 to 100. WSO = 0 means that the Close is below all of the six support levels, and WSO = 100 means that the current Close is above all of the six support levels. Changes in WSO indicate changes in support, either breaking of an old level or establishing a new one. The WSO is defined as:
A similar discussion applies to the WRO. The WRO compares the current Close with the most recent six resistance levels. Values range from 0 to 100. WRO = 0 means that the Close is below all of the six resistance levels, and WRO = 100 means that the current Close is above all of the six resistance levels. Changes in WRO indicate changes in resistance, either breaking an old level or establishing a new one. The WRO is defined as follows:
The Hurst exponent is referred to as the "index of dependence" or "index of long-range dependence". It quantifies the relative tendency of a time series either to regress strongly to the mean or to cluster in a direction.Fractal Dimension - Jurik
Fractal Dimension from Mark Jurik is much smoother than the others but the general rule is the same: it is not a directional indicator, but is attempting to determine if there is a trend in the current market price changes or not, and it should be used bearing that in mind.
This version of WSO (Widner Support Oscillator) and WRO (Widner Resistance Oscillator) shows channel on chart instead of displaying oscillator values in a separate window.Linear Regression Study
Linear regression line with an addition of standard error channel projection.