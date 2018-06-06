CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Magic_Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
8239
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Magic_Trend.mq5 (9.62 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

A trend indicator drawn using the CCI and ATR values. It draws on a chart a colored line indicating three directions: uptrend, downtrend and flat.

It has two parameters:

  • CCI period - CCI calculation period
  • ATR period - ATR calculation period

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20337

LWTI LWTI

Larry Large Trade Index

LWPI LWPI

Larry Commerical Proxy Index

Mirror_Bands Mirror_Bands

An indicator of bands with a signal line

SWMA SWMA

Sine-Weighted Moving Average