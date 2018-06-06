Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Magic_Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8239
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
A trend indicator drawn using the CCI and ATR values. It draws on a chart a colored line indicating three directions: uptrend, downtrend and flat.
It has two parameters:
- CCI period - CCI calculation period
- ATR period - ATR calculation period
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20337
Mirror_Bands
An indicator of bands with a signal lineSWMA
Sine-Weighted Moving Average