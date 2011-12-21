Join our fan page
Trinity-Impulse - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Nikolay Kositsin
- 12074
Real author:
basisforex
Trinity-Impulse indicator shows market entries and periods of flat. Zero state shows a flat. V-shaped impulse shows the time to enter the market in the opposite direction. Flat-topped impulse means it is time to enter the market in the same direction.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base 11.06.2009.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/684
