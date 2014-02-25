Watch how to download trading robots for free
Flat - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
Pedro Puado
The indicator for measuring market volatility.
During strong trends colored dots of the indicator turn red, during weak trends dots are gray. Moderate trends are shown in blue.
Indicator input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input uint Smooth=10; // Smoothing period input ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method=MODE_SMA; // Type of smoothing input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price=PRICE_CLOSE; // Price type input uint HLRef=100; input int Shift=0; // Horizontal shift of the indicator in bars input uint ExtraHighLevel=60; // The level of the strongest trend input uint HighLevel=40; // The level of a strong trend input uint LowLevel=20; // The level of a weak trend input ENUM_LINE_STYLE LevelStyle=STYLE_DASHDOTDOT; // Style of level lines input color LevelColor=clrBlue; // Color of the levels input ENUM_WIDTH LevelWidth=w_1; // Width of the levels
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 01.11.2007.
Figure 1. The Flat indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2060
