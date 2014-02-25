Real author:

Pedro Puado

The indicator for measuring market volatility.



During strong trends colored dots of the indicator turn red, during weak trends dots are gray. Moderate trends are shown in blue.

Indicator input parameters:

input uint Smooth= 10 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method= MODE_SMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ; input uint HLRef= 100 ; input int Shift= 0 ; input uint ExtraHighLevel= 60 ; input uint HighLevel= 40 ; input uint LowLevel= 20 ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE LevelStyle= STYLE_DASHDOTDOT ; input color LevelColor= clrBlue ; input ENUM_WIDTH LevelWidth=w_1;

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 01.11.2007.

Figure 1. The Flat indicator