Nikolay Kositsin
flat.mq5 (10.73 KB)
Real author:

Pedro Puado

The indicator for measuring market volatility.

During strong trends colored dots of the indicator turn red, during weak trends dots are gray. Moderate trends are shown in blue.

Indicator input parameters:

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input uint Smooth=10;                                // Smoothing period
input ENUM_MA_METHOD      ma_method=MODE_SMA;        // Type of smoothing
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE  applied_price=PRICE_CLOSE; // Price type
input uint HLRef=100;
input int Shift=0;                                   // Horizontal shift of the indicator in bars
input uint ExtraHighLevel=60;                        // The level of the strongest trend
input uint HighLevel=40;                             // The level of a strong trend
input uint LowLevel=20;                              // The level of a weak trend
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE LevelStyle=STYLE_DASHDOTDOT;   // Style of level lines
input color LevelColor=clrBlue;                      // Color of the levels
input ENUM_WIDTH LevelWidth=w_1;                     // Width of the levels 

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 01.11.2007.

Figure 1. The Flat indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2060

