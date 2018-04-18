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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Trend Range - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The oscillator indicator draws a histogram (with border levels at two moving averages on the indicator histogram) showing three market states: a trend, a moderate or fading trend and a flat.
- If the histogram bar (blue) is above the upper level (blue line), then there is a strong movement in the market;
- If the histogram bar (red) is between the upper and lower levels (between the blue and red lines), then there is either a moderate or fading trend;
- If the histogram bar (gray) is below the lower level (below the red line), then the market movement is weak and flat.
The indicator has three input parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Method - smoothing method;
- Deviation - deviation for the calculation of threshold levels.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20156
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