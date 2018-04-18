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Indicators

Trend Range - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Trend_Range.mq5 (22.76 KB) view
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The oscillator indicator draws a histogram (with border levels at two moving averages on the indicator histogram) showing three market states: a trend, a moderate or fading trend and a flat.

  1. If the histogram bar (blue) is above the upper level (blue line), then there is a strong movement in the market;
  2. If the histogram bar (red) is between the upper and lower levels (between the blue and red lines), then there is either a moderate or fading trend;
  3. If the histogram bar (gray) is below the lower level (below the red line), then the market movement is weak and flat.

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Method - smoothing method;
  • Deviation - deviation for the calculation of threshold levels.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20156

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