The oscillator indicator draws a histogram (with border levels at two moving averages on the indicator histogram) showing three market states: a trend, a moderate or fading trend and a flat.

If the histogram bar (blue) is above the upper level ( blue line ), then there is a strong movement in the market; If the histogram bar (red) is between the upper and lower levels (between the blue and red lines), then there is either a moderate or fading trend; If the histogram bar (gray) is below the lower level (below the red line), then the market movement is weak and flat.

The indicator has three input parameters: