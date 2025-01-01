MathArctan2

Return the angle (in radians) whose tangent is the quotient of two specified numbers.

double MathArctan2(

double y

double x

);

Parameters

y

[in] Y coordinate value.

x

[in] X coordinate value.

Return Value

MathArctan2 returns an angle, θ, within the range from -π to π radians, so that MathTan(θ)=y/x.

Please note as follows:

For (x, y) in quadrant 1, 0< θ < π /2

For (x, y) in quadrant 2, π /2< θ ≤ π

For (x, y) in quadrant 3, - π < θ < - π /2

For (x, y) in quadrant 4, - π /2 < θ < 0

For points on the boundaries of the quadrants, the return value is the following:

If y is 0 and x is not negative, θ = 0.

If y is 0 and x is negative, θ = π .

If y is positive and x is 0, θ = π /2.

If y is negative and x is 0, θ = - π /2.

If y is 0 and x is 0, θ = 0.

Note

Instead of the MathArctan2() function, you can use the atan2() function.

Example:

#define GRAPH_WIDTH 750

#define GRAPH_HEIGHT 350



#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>



CGraphic ExtGraph;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

vector delta=vector::Full(10,10);

delta[0]=0;

//--- get 101 values from 0 to 2 pi with delta step

vector X=delta.CumSum();

//--- calculate the arc tangent value for each value of the X vector

vector Y=delta.CumSum();



Print("vector delta =

",delta);

Print("vector X =

",X);

Print("vector Y =

",Y);



//--- transfer the calculated values from vectors to arrays

double x_array[];;

double y_array[];;

X.Swap(x_array);

Y.Swap(y_array);



double array[10];

for(int i=0; i<10; i++)

{

array[i]=MathArctan2(y_array[i],x_array[i]);

}



//--- draw a graph of the calculated vector values

CurvePlot(x_array,y_array,clrDodgerBlue);



//--- wait for pressing the Escape or PgDn keys to delete the graph (take a screenshot) and exit

while(!IsStopped())

{

if(StopKeyPressed())

break;

Sleep(16);

}



//--- clean up

ExtGraph.Destroy();

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| When pressing ESC, return 'true' |

//| When pressing PgDn, take a graph screenshot and return 'true' |

//| Otherwise, return 'false' |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool StopKeyPressed()

{

//--- if ESC is pressed, return 'true'

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)!=0)

return(true);

//--- if PgDn is pressed and a graph screenshot is successfully taken, return 'true'

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_PAGEDOWN)!=0 && MakeAndSaveScreenshot(MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_Screenshot"))

return(true);

//--- return 'false'

return(false);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Create a graph object and draw a curve |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CurvePlot(double &x_array[], double &y_array[], const color colour)

{

ExtGraph.Create(ChartID(), "Graphic", 0, 0, 0, GRAPH_WIDTH, GRAPH_HEIGHT);

ExtGraph.CurveAdd(x_array, y_array, ColorToARGB(colour), CURVE_LINES);

ExtGraph.IndentUp(30);

ExtGraph.CurvePlotAll();

string text1="Press ESC to delete the graph and stop the script, or";

string text2="Press PgDn to create a screen, delete the graph and stop the script";

ExtGraph.TextAdd(54, 9, text1, ColorToARGB(clrBlack));

ExtGraph.TextAdd(54,21, text2, ColorToARGB(clrBlack));

ExtGraph.Update();

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Take a screenshot and save the image to a file |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool MakeAndSaveScreenshot(const string file_name)

{

string file_names[];

ResetLastError();

int selected=FileSelectDialog("Save Picture", NULL, "All files (*.*)|*.*", FSD_WRITE_FILE, file_names, file_name+".png");

if(selected<1)

{

if(selected<0)

PrintFormat("%s: FileSelectDialog() function returned error %d", __FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return false;

}



bool res=false;

if(ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,false))

res=ChartScreenShot(0, file_names[0], GRAPH_WIDTH, GRAPH_HEIGHT);

ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,true);

return(res);

}

Result:

See also

Real types (double, float), Statistics, Scientific Charts, Client Terminal Properties