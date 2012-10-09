MetaTrader 5 / Trading
Trading Signals in MetaTrader 5: A Better Alternative to PAMM Accounts!

51 143 114
MetaQuotes
MetaQuotes

We are pleased to announce that MetaTrader 5 now features Trading Signals, thus giving a powerful tool to investors and managers. While you are following the trades of a successful trader, the terminal will be automatically reproducing them in your account!

Trading Signals in MetaTrader 5

The MetaTrader 5 terminal is continuously evolving as new functions and options are added. And Trading Signals represent yet another important feature offered to traders. The standard function allowing to automatically copy trades of another trader is now available to all MetaTrader 5 users. This is a ready-made simpler solution for those who are used to investing in others or managing someone else's funds.

The use of the Trading Signals in MetaTrader 5 is made as simple as possible. In addition, the paperwork required to document relations between investor and manager is eliminated altogether and all risks are minimized. There are virtually no settings as such and signals from your signals supplier are handled automatically.

It takes almost nothing to start using the MetaTrader 5 Trading Signals:

  1. Make an account on MQL5.com.



    Make an account on MQL5.com

  2. Deposit a small amount of money in any way convenient to you.



    Deposit a small amount of money

     

  3. Enter your MQL5.com account details directly in the terminal.


    Enter your MQL5.com account details directly in the terminal


  4. And subscribe to a signal you like.



    Subscribe to a signal you like

From that moment on, your terminal will start receiving trading signals of the signals supplier you selected. And you are just one small step away from being able to automatically reproduce all trades - the function should be enabled in the settings!

Trading Signals Settings


Your terminal can now make money without you knowing it. You only need to have an active subscription and ensure that your terminal is connected. However the future versions will only require subscription without the need to connect the terminal.

So if you have been seeking for the possibility to trust your money to be managed by a successful trader, consider using Trading Signals in MetaTrader 5, being the easiest available solution. Or else, if you are a successful trader willing to share your trading signals, you are most welcome to MQL5.com. Register as a signals supplier to consistently earn extra profit!

The MetaTrader 5 Trading Signals imply simplicity, convenience and profits.


Feel Free to Join in!



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/522

Warning: All rights to these materials are reserved by MetaQuotes Ltd. Copying or reprinting of these materials in whole or in part is prohibited.

Last comments | Go to discussion (114)
[Deleted] | 14 Feb 2021 at 03:44
Hello everyone
I wanna know please, when you say "terminal must be on", is it on phone or on PC? Because i'm not really using metatrader on Pc, i'll use it to configure the subscription but i'm not bringing my pc with me all the time.
My phone howerver is always with me.
So if i shut my pc and my mt5 android is always on, will the copy still works? Thanks
Juvenille Emperor Limited
Eleni Anna Branou | 14 Feb 2021 at 17:41
Harimbola:
Hello everyone
I wanna know please, when you say "terminal must be on", is it on phone or on PC? Because i'm not really using metatrader on Pc, i'll use it to configure the subscription but i'm not bringing my pc with me all the time.
My phone howerver is always with me.
So if i shut my pc and my mt5 android is always on, will the copy still works? Thanks

Make sure you've done everything as described here: 

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

Faith Namai
Faith Namai | 26 May 2021 at 16:17

Hi Eleni.

Thank you for your good advise. Please help below.

I mistakenly subscribed to a signal on my demo account. I intended to subscribe on my real account. I have not bought the VPS and I have also not yet migrated the signal. I have read that I can move my subscription to my real account, but this can only happen once a week. So my question is, do I have to finish setting up the signal in my demo account before moving it to my real account? Also, what would happen if I just hit unsubscribe on my demo account? Will I receive my 30 dollars back into my MQL5 account or once its subscribed its gone?


Also, the signal provider advised that we should use his broker for exact results and better copying. So is it possible to move the subscription to an entirely different broker on a real account? Please help. Service desk are yet to respond.

143761102
143761102 | 11 Jan 2024 at 07:58
Need to take my money in my bank account 
Juvenille Emperor Limited
Eleni Anna Branou | 11 Jan 2024 at 10:46
143761102 #:
Need to take my money in my bank account 

If you mean your trading account money, contact your broker.

MQL5.com is not a broker not has anything to do with your real trading accounts or money.

