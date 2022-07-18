DoEasy. Controls (Part 7): Text label control

Contents

Concept

Any program involves displaying information on the screen. MS Visual Studio uses a text label control in addition to other elements. MetaTrader 5 also features the "Text label" graphical object. Besides, all graphical elements for creating program GUIs in the terminal also provide the ability to display a text on canvas. But this may sometimes be inconvenient. Therefore, in the current article, I will make an independent "Text label" control.

Such an object will have the ability to position its container anywhere, while its own functionality will repeat the functionality of the MS Visual Studio text label. We will be able to set font parameters for a displayed text. The text is to be positioned within the "text label" object boundaries. In turn, the size of the object can either be set with the specified width and height, or automatically adjust its size to the size of the font used for the label. In addition, we will be able to use the object frame (rectangle that frames the entire "text label" object along its borders). The object frame can be either flat or three-dimensional. This will give us enough opportunities to display the text in the appropriate design inside the program GUI elements.

In order for all the new object parameters to be displayed somewhere or in order for us to be able to select objects by desired parameter, we will add all the properties used by the "text label" object to the enumerations of integer, real and string properties of the graphical elements of the library. I try to adhere to this concept in all library objects since it allows us to use the capabilities it provides for quick search, selection and sorting of library objects with sufficient flexibility.



Improving library classes

First of all, add new text messages to the library.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, add the library new message indices:

MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM,

...

MSG_PANEL_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_UNDERLAY_OBJ, MSG_PANEL_OBJECT_ERR_OBJ_MUST_BE_WFBASE, };

and text messages corresponding to the newly added indices:

{ "Элемент управления \"Panel\"" , "Control element \"Panel\"" }, { "Элемент управления \"Label\"" , "Control element \"Label\"" }, { "Графический объект принадлежит программе" , "The graphic object belongs to the program" },

...

{ "Не удалось создать объект-подложку" , "Failed to create underlay object" }, { "Ошибка. Создаваемый объект должен иметь тип WinForms Base или быть его наследником" , "Error. The object being created must be of type WinForms Base or be derived from it" }, };





In addition to the text color in the "Text label" control, we will also use its opacity, which will allow us, for example, to create the effect of smooth appearance/disappearance of text on the program GUI elements. Besides, we will need to set the text displayed by the text label object as well as some other parameters that are necessary for constructing WinForms objects we have not added to the graphical element properties, albeit they were already created earlier.



In the block of canvas parameters in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, add a new macro substitution specifying the default text opacity for controls:

#define PAUSE_FOR_CANV_UPDATE ( 16 ) #define CLR_CANV_NULL ( 0x00FFFFFF ) #define CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR ( C'0x2D,0x43,0x48' ) #define CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY ( 255 ) #define CLR_DEF_OPACITY ( 200 ) #define CLR_DEF_SHADOW_COLOR ( C'0x6B,0x6B,0x6B' ) #define CLR_DEF_SHADOW_OPACITY ( 127 ) #define DEF_SHADOW_BLUR ( 4 ) #define DEF_FONT ( "Calibri" ) #define DEF_FONT_SIZE ( 8 ) #define OUTER_AREA_SIZE ( 16 ) #define DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE ( 3 )





Add a text label type to the list of library object types:

enum ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE { OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE = COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END+ 1 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_BASE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_PANEL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_LABEL,





Add a text label element to the list of graphical element types:

enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, };





Add all new constants (both the ones previously added to WimForms objects but not placed in the enumeration, and the new ones) to the list of integer properties of a graphical element on canvas:



enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { //--- ... CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_W, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_H, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_TOP, //--- ... CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT_ALIGN, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 44 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

Increase the total number of integer properties from 38 to 44.







In the list of canvas-based graphical element string properties, add a new property — "Graphical element text" and increase the total number of string properties from 2 to 3:

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ = (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 3 )





Add all new properties to the enumeration of possible criteria of sorting graphical elements on canvas:

#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_FORE_COLOR, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BOLD_TYPE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_STYLE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTOSIZE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTOSIZE_MODE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTOSCROLL, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_W, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_H, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_PADDING_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TEXT_ALIGN, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TEXT, };

Now we are able to select and sort all graphical elements by new properties.





The CWinFormBase class serves as a base class of all WinForms objects of the library. The class, in turn, is derived from the form object featuring the mouse interaction. We will need some of its private variables in the inherited classes. Since private variables and methods are visible only in the class where they are declared, we need to move them from the private section to the protected one, so that they are available in inherited classes.



In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh form object file, move the variables from the private section

class CForm : public CGCnvElement { private : CArrayObj m_list_elements; CAnimations *m_animations; CShadowObj *m_shadow_obj; CMouseState m_mouse; ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE m_mouse_form_state; ushort m_mouse_state_flags; color m_color_frame; int m_offset_x; int m_offset_y; int m_init_x; int m_init_y; int m_init_w; int m_init_h;

to the protected section and make some methods virtual so that we are able to redefine them in the inherited classes:



protected : CArrayObj m_list_elements; CAnimations *m_animations; CShadowObj *m_shadow_obj; CMouseState m_mouse; ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE m_mouse_form_state; ushort m_mouse_state_flags; color m_color_frame; int m_offset_x; int m_offset_y; CArrayObj m_list_tmp; int m_frame_width_left; int m_frame_width_right; int m_frame_width_top; int m_frame_width_bottom; int m_init_x; int m_init_y; int m_init_w; int m_init_h; virtual void Initialize( void ); void Deinitialize( void ); void CreateShadowObj( const color colour, const uchar opacity); string CreateNameDependentObject( const string base_name) const { return :: StringSubstr ( this .NameObj(),:: StringLen (:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ))+ 1 )+ "_" +base_name; } virtual bool MoveDependentObj( const int x, const int y, const bool redraw= false ); virtual CGCnvElement *CreateAndAddNewElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, CGCnvElement *main, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity); public :





Since we will now use the general concept of constructing library objects for WinForms objects and are going to add WinForms object parameters to graphical element properties, we need to remove the CWinFormBase base class variables for storing object properties and rewrite all methods for setting and getting these properties.



In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh, remove the already unnecessary variables from the protected section

class CWinFormBase : public CForm { protected : color m_fore_color; ENUM_FW_TYPE m_bold_type; ENUM_FRAME_STYLE m_border_style; bool m_autosize; ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE m_dock_mode; int m_margin[ 4 ]; int m_padding[ 4 ]; private :





In the public section of the class, rewrite the methods for receiving and setting the properties to the object property enumerations, as well as add new methods both for handling the "Text label" object text, and for setting and getting general properties of WinForms objects:



public : CWinFormBase( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CWinFormBase( const string name) : CForm(::ChartID(), 0 ,name, 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_BASE; } void SetForeColor( const color clr) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR,clr); } color ForeColor( void ) const { return (color) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR); } void SetForeColorOpacity( const uchar value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY, value ); } uchar ForeColorOpacity( void ) const { return (uchar) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); } virtual void SetText( const string text) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT,text); } string Text( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT); } void SetTextAlign( const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT_ALIGN,anchor); } ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT TextAlign( void ) const { return (ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT_ALIGN); } void SetBold( const bool flag); bool Bold( void ); void SetItalic( const bool flag); bool Italic( void ); void SetStrikeout( const bool flag); bool Strikeout( void ); void SetUnderline( const bool flag); bool Underline( void ); void SetFontDrawStyle(ENUM_FONT_STYLE style); ENUM_FONT_STYLE FontDrawStyle( void ); void SetFontBoldType(ENUM_FW_TYPE type); ENUM_FW_TYPE FontBoldType( void ) const { return (ENUM_FW_TYPE) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE); } void SetBorderStyle( const ENUM_FRAME_STYLE style) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE,style); } ENUM_FRAME_STYLE BorderStyle( void ) const { return (ENUM_FRAME_STYLE) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE); } virtual void SetAutoSize( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE,flag); } bool AutoSize( void ) { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE); } virtual void SetAutoScroll( const bool flag, const bool redraw){ this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL,flag); } bool AutoScroll( void ) { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL); } virtual void SetDockMode( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE mode, const bool redraw) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE,mode); } ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE DockMode( void ) const { return (ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE);} void SetMarginLeft( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_LEFT, value ); } void SetMarginTop( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_TOP, value ); } void SetMarginRight( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_RIGHT, value ); } void SetMarginBottom( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_BOTTOM, value ); } void SetMarginAll( const int value ) { this .SetMarginLeft( value ); this .SetMarginTop( value ); this .SetMarginRight( value ); this .SetMarginBottom( value ); } void SetMargin( const int left, const int top, const int right, const int bottom) { this .SetMarginLeft(left); this .SetMarginTop(top); this .SetMarginRight(right); this .SetMarginBottom(bottom); } int MarginLeft( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_LEFT); } int MarginTop( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_TOP); } int MarginRight( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_RIGHT); } int MarginBottom( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_BOTTOM); } virtual void SetPaddingLeft( const uint value ) { int padding=(( int ) value < this .m_frame_width_left ? this .m_frame_width_left : ( int ) value ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_LEFT,padding); } virtual void SetPaddingTop( const uint value ) { int padding=(( int ) value < this .m_frame_width_top ? this .m_frame_width_top : ( int ) value ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_TOP,padding); } virtual void SetPaddingRight( const uint value ) { int padding=(( int ) value < this .m_frame_width_right ? this .m_frame_width_right : ( int ) value ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT,padding); } virtual void SetPaddingBottom( const uint value ) { int padding=(( int ) value < this .m_frame_width_bottom ? this .m_frame_width_bottom : ( int ) value ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_BOTTOM,padding); } virtual void SetPaddingAll( const uint value ) { this .SetPaddingLeft( value ); this .SetPaddingTop( value ); this .SetPaddingRight( value ); this .SetPaddingBottom( value ); } virtual void SetPadding( const int left, const int top, const int right, const int bottom) { this .SetPaddingLeft(left); this .SetPaddingTop(top); this .SetPaddingRight(right); this .SetPaddingBottom(bottom); } virtual void SetFrameWidthLeft( const uint value ) { this .m_frame_width_left=( int ) value ; } virtual void SetFrameWidthTop( const uint value ) { this .m_frame_width_top=( int ) value ; } virtual void SetFrameWidthRight( const uint value ) { this .m_frame_width_right=( int ) value ; } virtual void SetFrameWidthBottom( const uint value ) { this .m_frame_width_bottom=( int ) value ; } virtual void SetFrameWidthAll( const uint value ) { this .SetFrameWidthLeft( value ); this .SetFrameWidthTop( value ); this .SetFrameWidthRight( value ); this .SetFrameWidthBottom( value ); } virtual void SetFrameWidth( const uint left, const uint top, const uint right, const uint bottom) { this .SetFrameWidthLeft(left); this .SetFrameWidthTop(top); this .SetFrameWidthRight(right); this .SetFrameWidthBottom(bottom); } int FrameWidthLeft( void ) const { return this .m_frame_width_left; } int FrameWidthTop( void ) const { return this .m_frame_width_top; } int FrameWidthRight( void ) const { return this .m_frame_width_right; } int FrameWidthBottom( void ) const { return this .m_frame_width_bottom; } int PaddingLeft( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_LEFT); } int PaddingTop( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_TOP); } int PaddingRight( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT); } int PaddingBottom( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_BOTTOM); } };

In all reworked methods, we now write values and get them not in variables, but in enumerations of object properties using the SetProperty() and GetProperty() methods, as was originally described in the concept of building library objects in the first article.



In the class constructor, set the text for the created object as an "empty string" and set the default values set in Defines.mqh for the text color and its opacity:



CWinFormBase::CWinFormBase( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CForm(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_BASE; this .SetText( "" ); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR); this .SetForeColorOpacity(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); this .SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_NORMAL); this .SetMarginAll( 0 ); this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE, false ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this .SetAutoSize( false , false ); CForm::SetCoordXInit(x); CForm::SetCoordYInit(y); CForm::SetWidthInit(w); CForm::SetHeightInit(h); this .m_shadow= false ; this .m_frame_width_right= 0 ; this .m_frame_width_left= 0 ; this .m_frame_width_top= 0 ; this .m_frame_width_bottom= 0 ; this .m_gradient_v= true ; this .m_gradient_c= false ; }





In the methods setting the Bold font flag and font width type, set values in the object properties instead of setting values to the variables:

void CWinFormBase::SetBold( const bool flag) { uint flags= this .GetFontFlags(); if (flag) { this .SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_BOLD); CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_BOLD ); } else this .SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_NORMAL); } void CWinFormBase::SetFontBoldType(ENUM_FW_TYPE type) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE,type); uint flags= this .GetFontFlags(); switch (type) { case FW_TYPE_DONTCARE : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_DONTCARE ); break ; case FW_TYPE_THIN : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_THIN ); break ; case FW_TYPE_EXTRALIGHT : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_EXTRALIGHT ); break ; case FW_TYPE_ULTRALIGHT : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_ULTRALIGHT ); break ; case FW_TYPE_LIGHT : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_LIGHT ); break ; case FW_TYPE_REGULAR : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_REGULAR ); break ; case FW_TYPE_MEDIUM : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_MEDIUM ); break ; case FW_TYPE_SEMIBOLD : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_SEMIBOLD ); break ; case FW_TYPE_DEMIBOLD : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_DEMIBOLD ); break ; case FW_TYPE_BOLD : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_BOLD ); break ; case FW_TYPE_EXTRABOLD : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_EXTRABOLD ); break ; case FW_TYPE_ULTRABOLD : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_ULTRABOLD ); break ; case FW_TYPE_HEAVY : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_HEAVY ); break ; case FW_TYPE_BLACK : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_BLACK ); break ; default : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_NORMAL ); break ; } }





"Text label" control class

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\, create a new file Label.mqh of the CLabel class. The CWinFormBase class should be a base class whose file is to be included into the file of the newly created class:



#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh" class CLabel : public CWinFormBase { }

In the private, protected and public sections of the class, add declarations of the class methods:

class CLabel : public CWinFormBase { private : void AutoSetWH( void ); protected : virtual void Initialize( void ); public : virtual void Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void Erase( const bool redraw= false ); virtual void Redraw( bool redraw); virtual void SetText( const string text) { CWinFormBase::SetText(text); if ( this .AutoSize()) this .AutoSetWH(); } CLabel( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); };

As you can see, I have declared the virtual methods of the CWinFormBase base class in the protected and public sections. These methods should have a slightly different logic than that of the base one. Therefore, they are to be redefined in this class.

For example, in the method for setting the element text, the base class method is called first. A new value passed to the method is set to the object property. Then, if the object auto resize flag is set, the private method for setting a new size is called. The size is to correspond to the size of the text displayed on the object canvas considered below:



virtual void SetText( const string text) { CWinFormBase::SetText(text); if ( this .AutoSize()) this .AutoSetWH(); }





The class has a parametric constructor, while the default constructor and destructor are created automatically.



The chart ID and its subwindow where the object is constructed, as well as the object name, its coordinates and size, are passed to the parametric constructor:



CLabel::CLabel( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CWinFormBase(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_LABEL; this .SetCoordX(x); this .SetCoordY(y); this .SetWidth(w); this .SetHeight(h); this .Initialize(); if ( this .AutoSize()) this .AutoSetWH(); this .SetWidthInit( this .Width()); this .SetHeightInit( this .Height()); this .SetCoordXInit(x); this .SetCoordYInit(y); this .Redraw( false ); }

First, the graphical element type is set into all parent classes and the WinForms Label library object type is set for the object.

Next, set object and coordinates and call the virtual method for setting the main parameters of the library graphical element. The method is redefined in the class since it is slightly different from the same base object method. We will consider it below.

If the object auto resize flag is set to fit the text, call the appropriate method for resizing the object (the flag is always disabled here for now, but this can be changed later).

After resizing (with the flag set), set the initial object size and its initial coordinates.

Redraw the entire object in the end.

The virtual method initializing the variables:

void CLabel::Initialize( void ) { this .m_list_elements.Clear(); this .m_list_elements.Sort(); this .m_list_tmp.Clear(); this .m_list_tmp.Sort(); this .m_shadow_obj= NULL ; this .m_shadow= false ; this .m_frame_width_right= 1 ; this .m_frame_width_left= 1 ; this .m_frame_width_top= 1 ; this .m_frame_width_bottom= 1 ; this .m_gradient_v= false ; this .m_gradient_c= false ; this .m_mouse_state_flags= 0 ; this .m_offset_x= 0 ; this .m_offset_y= 0 ; CGCnvElement::SetInteraction( false ); this .m_animations= new CAnimations(CGCnvElement::GetObject()); this .m_list_tmp.Add( this .m_animations); this .SetColorBackground(CLR_CANV_NULL); this .SetOpacity( 0 ); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR); this .SetForeColorOpacity(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this .SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE); this .SetText( "" ); this .SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP); this .SetTextAlign( ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); this .SetAutoSize( false , false ); this .SetMargin( 3 , 0 , 3 , 0 ); this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetEnabled( true ); this .SetVisible( true , false ); }

The virtual method redefines the base object method — other default values are set here. Besides, there is initialization of property values that are unique to the Label object.





The virtual Erase methods redefining the base object methods draw the object frame with full opacity:

void CLabel::Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::Erase(colour,opacity,redraw); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE && redraw) this .DrawFormFrame( this .FrameWidthTop(), this .FrameWidthBottom(), this .FrameWidthLeft(), this .FrameWidthRight(), this .ColorFrame(), 255 , this .BorderStyle()); this .Update(redraw); } void CLabel::Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::Erase(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle,redraw); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE && redraw) this .DrawFormFrame( this .FrameWidthTop(), this .FrameWidthBottom(), this .FrameWidthLeft(), this .FrameWidthRight(), this .ColorFrame(), 255 , this .BorderStyle()); this .Update(redraw); } void CLabel::Erase( const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::Erase(redraw); }





The virtual method redrawing the object:

void CLabel::Redraw( bool redraw) { this .Erase( this .ColorBackground(), 0 , true ); int x= 0 ; int y= 0 ; switch ( this .TextAlign()) { case ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER : x= this .FrameWidthLeft(); y= this .FrameWidthTop(); this .SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP); break ; case ANCHOR_LEFT : x= this .FrameWidthLeft(); y= this .Height()/ 2 ; this .SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_CENTER); break ; case ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER : x= this .FrameWidthLeft(); y= this .Height()- this .FrameWidthBottom(); this .SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_BOTTOM); break ; case ANCHOR_LOWER : x= this .Width()/ 2 ; y= this .Height()- this .FrameWidthBottom(); this .SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER_BOTTOM); break ; case ANCHOR_RIGHT_LOWER : x= this .Width()- this .FrameWidthRight(); y= this .Height()- this .FrameWidthBottom(); this .SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_RIGHT_BOTTOM); break ; case ANCHOR_RIGHT : x= this .Width()- this .FrameWidthRight(); y= this .Height()/ 2 ; this .SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_RIGHT_CENTER); break ; case ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER : x= this .Width()- this .FrameWidthRight(); y= this .FrameWidthTop(); this .SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_RIGHT_TOP); break ; case ANCHOR_UPPER : x= this .Width()/ 2 ; y= this .FrameWidthTop(); this .SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER_TOP); break ; default : x= this .Width()/ 2 ; y= this .Height()/ 2 ; this .SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER); break ; } this .Text(x,y, this .Text(), this .ForeColor(), this .ForeColorOpacity(), this .TextAnchor()); this .Update(redraw); }

The method redefines the base class method. The object background is removed here first (filled with a completely transparent background color). The text binding point is defined next depending on the text inside the element. The text binding point coordinates (label coordinate origin) are calculated, the text is displayed within the calculated coordinates and the object is updated.

Text binding points are visually marked and explained in the TextOut() function help:









The method automatically setting the element width and height:

void CLabel::AutoSetWH( void ) { int w= 0 , h= 0 ; CGCnvElement::TextSize( this .Text()!= "" && this .Text()!= NULL ? this .Text() : " " ,w,h); w+=( this .MarginLeft()+ this .MarginRight()); if (w== 0 ) w= 3 ; h+=( this .MarginTop()+ this .MarginBottom()); if (h== 0 ) h=( int ) ceil (FontSize()* 1.625 ); this .SetWidth(w); this .SetHeight(h); }

The method logic is described in the code comments. First, we get the text size depending on the text and font parameters set for the object. If the label is "empty", we will use a space (" ") for the measurement. Next, add object Margin values on the left and right to the resulting width, as well as Margin values on the top and bottom to the height value. If failed to get the text height, calculate its approximate size by multiplying the font size set for the object by a ratio that I selected empirically. I have compared object size values depending on a font size in MS Visual Studio and took the average value from several measurements of different size getting the ratio of 1.625. I do not know of any other, more accurate method. I may find a better way to calculate an object size depending on a font size later. After all calculations have been done, the obtained width and height values are set for the object.



This concludes the creation of the "Text label" object.



Since the WinForms Panel object is a container for binding other same-type objects to it, all created objects of the same type should be visible to it. To achieve this, the file of each created WinForms object is to be included into the panel object file.



Open the panel object file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Panel.mqh and include the file of a newly created text label object into it:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh" #include "..\..\WForms\Common Controls\Label.mqh"





Remove unnecessary variables from the private section of the class since they are now set in the basic WinForms object properties:

class CPanel : public CWinFormBase { private : CGCnvElement *m_obj_top; CGCnvElement *m_obj_bottom; CGCnvElement *m_obj_left; CGCnvElement *m_obj_right; CGCnvElement *m_underlay; bool m_autoscroll; int m_autoscroll_margin[ 2 ]; ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE m_autosize_mode;





In the public section of the class, declare two new methods for receiving the list of bound WinForms objects with a specified type and for getting the pointer to the specified WinForms object by index in the object list of this type:

public : CGCnvElement *GetUnderlay( void ) { return this .m_underlay; } CArrayObj *GetListWinFormsObj( void ); CArrayObj *GetListWinFormsObjByType( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type); CWinFormBase *GetWinFormsObj( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int index);





Remove the SetAutoScroll() and AutoScroll() methods from the class since they are members of the CWinFormBase parent class and are adjusted for handling object properties rather than class variables:

bool ArrangeObjects( const bool redraw); void SetAutoScroll( const bool flag) { this .m_autoscroll=flag; } bool AutoScroll( void ) { return this .m_autoscroll; }





Rewrite the class methods for handling object properties in a similar way and add the method for simultaneously setting AutoScrollMargin by width and height:



void SetAutoScrollMarginWidth( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_W, value ); } void SetAutoScrollMarginHeight( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_H, value ); } void SetAutoScrollMarginAll( const int value ) { this .SetAutoScrollMarginWidth( value ); this .SetAutoScrollMarginHeight( value ); } void SetAutoScrollMargin( const int width, const int height) { this .SetAutoScrollMarginWidth(width); this .SetAutoScrollMarginHeight(height); } int AutoScrollMarginWidth( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_W); } int AutoScrollMarginHeight( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_H); } virtual void SetAutoSize( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { bool prev= this .AutoSize(); if (prev==flag) return ; CWinFormBase::SetAutoSize(flag,redraw); if (prev!= this .AutoSize() && this .ElementsTotal()> 0 ) this .AutoSizeProcess(redraw); } void SetAutoSizeMode( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE mode, const bool redraw) { ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE prev= this .AutoSizeMode(); if (prev==mode) return ; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE,mode); if (prev!= this .AutoSizeMode() && this .ElementsTotal()> 0 ) this .AutoSizeProcess(redraw); } ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE AutoSizeMode( void ) const { return (ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE); }





In the method creating a new graphical object, add the code block for creating a text label object:

CGCnvElement *CPanel::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string obj_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { string name= this .CreateNameDependentObject(obj_name); CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element= new CGCnvElement(type, this .ID(),obj_num, this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element= new CForm( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : element= new CPanel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : element= new CLabel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), ": " ,name); return element; }

Here all is clear, and no comments are required.





Let's rewrite the method creating a newly bound element:

bool CPanel::CreateNewElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, CGCnvElement *main, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity, const bool redraw) { if (element_type<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_PANEL_OBJECT_ERR_OBJ_MUST_BE_WFBASE); return false ; } CWinFormBase *obj=CForm::CreateAndAddNewElement(element_type,main,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,activity); if (obj== NULL ) return false ; obj.SetForeColor( this .ForeColor()); if (obj.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL) { obj.SetColorFrame(obj.ColorBackground()); } if (obj.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL) { obj.SetForeColor(colour== clrNONE ? this .ForeColor() : colour); obj.SetColorFrame(main!= NULL ? main.ColorBackground() : obj.ForeColor()); } if ( this .AutoSize() && this .ElementsTotal()> 0 ) this .AutoSizeProcess(redraw); this .Redraw(redraw); return true ; }

The method logic is described in the code comments. Apart from small logic improvements of the method itself, we have added the code block handling the text label object creation. I hope everything is clear here and does not need explanations. If you have any questions, feel free to ask them in the comments below.







The method returning the list of attached objects with the WinForms object specified type:

CArrayObj *CPanel::GetListWinFormsObjByType( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListElements(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,type,EQUAL); }

Here we simply return the list received in the CSelect class with the specified WinForms object type. If failed to obtain the list or there are no objects of the specified type, the method returns NULL.







The method returning the pointer to the bound WinForms object with the specified type by index:

CWinFormBase *CPanel::GetWinFormsObj( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int index) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListWinFormsObjByType(type); return (list!= NULL ? list.At(index) : NULL ); }

Here we get the list of objects with the specified type and return the pointer to the object from the list by specified index.

If failed to obtain the list or a non-existent index is specified, the method returns NULL.



Everything is ready for a test.







Test

To perform the test, let's use the EA from the previous article and save it to \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part107\ as TstDE107.mq5.



Since the names of all graphical objects contain the program name, while the chart ID + the number of processor ticks elapsed since the program launch + a pseudo-random number are used to create a graphical object resource in the Create() method of the CCanvas class:

bool CCanvas::Create( const string name, const int width, const int height, ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT clrfmt) { Destroy(); if (width> 0 && height> 0 && ArrayResize (m_pixels,width*height)> 0 ) { m_rcname= "::" +name+( string ) ChartID ()+( string )( GetTickCount ()+ MathRand ()); ArrayInitialize (m_pixels, 0 ); if ( ResourceCreate (m_rcname,m_pixels,width,height, 0 , 0 , 0 ,clrfmt)) { m_width =width; m_height=height; m_format=clrfmt; return ( true ); } } Destroy(); return ( false ); }

... the name of a graphical object may exceed 63 characters leading to a resource creation error. Therefore, we have to reduce the program name length for now. Later, I will have to solve the issue of constructing graphical object names since each bound object inherits the name of the object it is bound to with the addition of an ending indicating a new element in the hierarchy. The more nested objects in the hierarchy of objects attached to each other, the longer the object name. This is a wrong concept, which will eventually lead to an error in creating a graphical object due to exceeding the length of its name. But for now, let's just shorten the length of the program name itself.

Six panel objects are created on the main panel. Create a single text label object on each of the panels. The object size will be equal to the panel size minus two points on each side. In the EA settings, display the frame type of the text label object, as well as the text alignment value inside the text label object, which will allow us to clearly see where and how the text is displayed inside the object.

In the global area, create the enumeration describing the object frame type for compilation both in the program English version, and the version in the library user's language, and add new program inputs:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #define FORMS_TOTAL ( 3 ) #define START_X ( 4 ) #define START_Y ( 4 ) #define KEY_LEFT ( 65 ) #define KEY_RIGHT ( 68 ) #define KEY_UP ( 87 ) #define KEY_DOWN ( 88 ) #define KEY_FILL ( 83 ) #define KEY_ORIGIN ( 90 ) #define KEY_INDEX ( 81 ) #ifdef COMPILE_EN enum ENUM_AUTO_SIZE_MODE { AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW=CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW, AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK=CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK }; enum ENUM_BORDER_STYLE { BORDER_STYLE_NONE=FRAME_STYLE_NONE, BORDER_STYLE_SIMPLE=FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE, BORDER_STYLE_FLAT=FRAME_STYLE_FLAT, BORDER_STYLE_BEVEL=FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL, BORDER_STYLE_STAMP=FRAME_STYLE_STAMP, }; #else enum ENUM_AUTO_SIZE_MODE { AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW=CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW, AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK=CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK }; enum ENUM_BORDER_STYLE { BORDER_STYLE_NONE=FRAME_STYLE_NONE, BORDER_STYLE_SIMPLE=FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE, BORDER_STYLE_FLAT=FRAME_STYLE_FLAT, BORDER_STYLE_BEVEL=FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL, BORDER_STYLE_STAMP=FRAME_STYLE_STAMP, }; #endif sinput bool InpMovable = true ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpAutoSize = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_AUTO_SIZE_MODE InpAutoSizeMode = AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW; sinput ENUM_BORDER_STYLE InpFrameStyle = BORDER_STYLE_NONE; sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpTextAlign = ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ; CEngine engine; color array_clr[];





In the OnInit() handler, add the code block for creating text label objects:

int OnInit () { ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; string array[ 1 ]={ Symbol ()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); engine.SeriesCreate( Symbol (), Period ()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); CPanel *pnl= NULL ; pnl=engine.CreateWFPanel( "WFPanel" , 50 , 50 , 230 , 150 ,array_clr, 200 , true , true , false ,- 1 ,FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL, true , false ); if (pnl!= NULL ) { pnl.SetPaddingAll( 4 ); pnl.SetMovable(InpMovable); pnl.SetAutoSize(InpAutoSize, false ); pnl.SetAutoSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE)InpAutoSizeMode, false ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< 6 ;i++) { CPanel *prev=pnl.GetElement(i- 1 ); int xb= 0 , yb= 0 ; int x=(i< 3 ? (prev== NULL ? xb : prev.CoordXRelative()) : xb+prev.Width()+ 20 ); int y=(i< 3 ? (prev== NULL ? yb : prev.BottomEdgeRelative()+ 16 ) : (i== 3 ? yb : prev.BottomEdgeRelative()+ 16 )); if (pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL,pnl,x,y, 90 , 40 , C'0xCD,0xDA,0xD7' , 200 , true , false )) { CPanel *obj=pnl.GetElement(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetFrameWidthAll( 3 ); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL); obj.SetColorBackground(obj.ChangeColorLightness(obj.ColorBackground(), 4 *i)); obj.SetForeColor( clrRed ); int w=obj.Width()-obj.FrameWidthLeft()-obj.FrameWidthRight()- 4 ; int h=obj.Height()-obj.FrameWidthTop()-obj.FrameWidthBottom()- 4 ; obj.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL,pnl, 2 , 2 ,w,h, clrNONE , 255 , false , false ); CLabel *lbl=obj.GetElement( 0 ); if (lbl!= NULL ) { if (i % 2 == 0 ) lbl.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR); else lbl.SetForeColorOpacity( 127 ); lbl.SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_BLACK); lbl.SetTextAlign(InpTextAlign); lbl.SetText(GetPrice(i % 2 == 0 ? SYMBOL_BID : SYMBOL_ASK )); lbl.SetFrameWidthAll( 1 ); lbl.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpFrameStyle); lbl.Update( true ); } } } pnl.Redraw( true ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

The entire logic is commented in detail in the code. Before creating text label objects, set the text background color for the panel the label is bound to. This color should be inherited by the text label object. This is what I am checking here. After that, we will change its color in the text object itself as necessary.



In the OnTick() handler, I will enter Ask and Bid price values to each text label. For objects with an even index in the list, enter the Bid price, while for odd ones, enter the Ask price:

void OnTick () { CPanel *pnl=engine.GetWFPanel( "WFPanel" ); if (pnl!= NULL ) { CArrayObj *list=pnl.GetListWinFormsObjByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL); for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CPanel *obj=pnl.GetWinFormsObj(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL,i); if (obj!= NULL ) { CLabel *lbl=obj.GetWinFormsObj(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, 0 ); if (lbl!= NULL ) { lbl.SetText(GetPrice( i % 2 == 0 ? SYMBOL_BID : SYMBOL_ASK )); lbl.Redraw( false ); } } } } }

At the very end of the EA listing, add the function returning the string value of the Bid or Ask price:

string GetPrice( const ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_DOUBLE price) { return ((price== SYMBOL_ASK ? "Ask: " : "Bid: " )+ DoubleToString ( SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (),price), Digits ())); }

Depending on the value passed to the function, select what to write before the price value ("Ask" or "Bid") and add the string price value with its specified type to the text.



Compile the EA and launch it on the chart:





As we can see, the text is displayed in the correct positions within its object whose size can be seen by specifying the presence of a frame for it. The text with prices inside the object is updated according to the update of the corresponding price on the chart.

When creating the panel and its objects, we can see obvious visual unpleasant effects. I am going to get rid of them when optimizing the visual display while interacting with objects on the chart when they are constructed, moved and re-constructed.







What's next?

In the next article, I will continue the development of WinForms objects.



All files of the current library version, test EA and chart event control indicator for MQL5 are attached below for you to test and download. Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

Back to contents

*Previous articles within the series:



DoEasy. Controls (Part 1): First steps

DoEasy. Controls (Part 2): Working on the CPanel class

DoEasy. Controls (Part 3): Creating bound controls

DoEasy. Controls (Part 4): Panel control, Padding and Dock parameters

DoEasy. Controls (Part 5): Base WinForms object, Panel control, AutoSize parameter

DoEasy. Controls (Part 6): Panel control, auto resizing the container to fit inner content





