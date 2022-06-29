DoEasy. Controls (Part 5): Base WinForms object, Panel control, AutoSize parameter

Contents

Concept

Before implementing the AutoSize and AutoSizeMode properties of the panel object, I will create the base class of all library WinForms objects. Since many of the properties of such objects are inherited from each other, the properties inherent in the panel whose object I am working on now can be used for other WinForms objects as well. To avoid setting simimlar properties for each of the objects, I will create a base WinForms object all other objects of this type will be inherited from. The base object itself will be inherited from the form object class where interaction with the mouse is implemented.



If the object located inside the panel has the Dock property (considered in the previous article) activated, such an object "sticks" to the borders of its container. The container border is specified in the DockMode property. In this case, if each subsequent object placed inside the panel has the same binding to the side of its container (panel) as the previous object placed inside the panel, then it is attached to the nearest side of the previous object rather than to the specified side of the container. Thus, all objects placed inside the panel and bound, for example, to the left edge of the container, will be arranged in one row from left to right. If the panel has the AutoSize mode activated, the container is automatically increased in width so that all objects, located inside it and lined up in one row, do not go beyond their container. The container should behave in the same way if an object protruding beyond the edges of the panel is placed inside it. If the panel has AutoSize mode enabled, then it must adjust the size of its sides so that the object does not go beyond its limits.

At the same time, there is a difference if the object is attached to one of the sides of its container, and the container itself has the AutoSize property active or not.

All objects placed inside a container with active auto sizing are placed in the order of their priority specified by the object serial number in the list of objects attached to the container. This will allow us to predetermine the location of objects inside the container whose size automatically adjusts to the total size of all elements bound to it. I will consider this in subsequent articles. Today I will improve the library classes according to the task creating a new base WinForms object and implementing the Autosize property when creating an element attached to it directly from the panel.

In addition to the designated tasks, let's carry out a small optimization of the graphical elements construction inside the panel. Since we first need to arrange all the elements attached to the panel by their serial numbers and according to their binding values (Dock) and then resize the panel in case it has the auto size property set to fit its internal content (and if it really necessary), then we first need to "virtually" place all the elements inside the panel, then see how much we need to resize the panel and change it if necessary. Only after that should we redraw all the elements located inside the panel. If we draw the elements immediately instead, the changes in their size and binding point become visible in real time causing various rendering artifacts around the panel. Therefore, we will first arrange the elements in the right order, resize them if necessary (this depends on the method of binding the element and its number in the list of bound elements), then calculate how much the panel needs to be resized. After doing all that, we will redraw the panel and the elements located inside it again in a new order.



Improving library classes

Since I am going to implement a new library object here, I need to add its type to the list of library object types. In addition, we will need to know the object type when accessing the panel underlay object.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, namely in the list of library object types, enter the new type — base WinForms object:

enum ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE { OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE = COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END+ 1 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_BASE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_PANEL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME, }





Add two new types — graphical underlay element and base WinForms object to the list of graphical element types. Also, rename the GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL macro substitution into GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL:



enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL , };

These type allows us to know which object is currently selected and what to do with it if this is the necessary type.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, add the library new message indices:

MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL,

and text messages corresponding to the newly added indices:



{ "Окно" , "Window" }, { "Подложка объекта-элемента управления WinForms \"Панель\"" , "Underlay object-control WinForms \"Panel\"" }, { "Базовый элемент управления WinForms" , "Base WinForms control" }, { "Элемент управления \"Panel\"" , "Control element \"Panel\"" },





All library graphical objects are derived from the CGBaseObj library base graphical object class. The class contains all base methods for handling any library graphical object. In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh, add displaying the description of two new types of library graphical elements to the method returning the description of a graphical element type:

string CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription( void ) { return ( this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL) : "Unknown" ); }





Let's make some methods virtual in the class of the graphical element object on canvas the remaining Canvas objects of the library graphics are derived from. The class is located in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh.

Implementation of some methods in the class may turn out to be unsuitable for some descendant objects of the class. If we make them virtual, we will be able to change these methods in the descendant classes, in which implementation of the methods should be different from the one created in the class.



virtual bool SetCoordX( const int coord_x); virtual bool SetCoordY( const int coord_y); virtual bool SetWidth( const int width); virtual bool SetHeight( const int height); void SetRightEdge( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); } void SetBottomEdge( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .BottomEdge()); }

...

virtual void Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void Erase( const bool redraw= false ); void Update( const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); }

Now, in those descendant classes where a different implementation of these methods is needed, we will simply write exactly the same virtual methods, albeit with their own implementation different from the one displayed here. It is precisely those virtual methods of the descendant classes that will be called when accessing the virtual method of the parent class.

I need to add the flag indicating the need to redraw the graphical object to some methods I am currently improving. This will allow optimizing the handling of object lists to avoid constant redrawing of each object from the list but to handle all objects in the list first (for example, change the size of each object and move it to a new location). Upon completion of handling an entire list, simply redraw each object at its new coordinates or with its new size. This will be visually faster than redrawing each object in the list immediately after changing its dimensions and coordinates.

In the shadow object class file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\ShadowObj.mqh, change names of variables and methods removing the word "shadow" from them. I believe, it is redundant here.

Since we will need to completely redraw the shadow with new size, albeit with the same shadow parameters, add yet another variable storing the shadow blur radius, two methods for accessing a new variable, as well as the flag of the need to redraw the entire shadow object to the shadow redraw method:



class CShadowObj : public CGCnvElement { private : color m_color; uchar m_opacity; uchar m_blur; bool GaussianBlur( const uint radius); bool GetQuadratureWeights( const double mu0, const int n, double &weights[]); void DrawShadowFigureRect( const int w, const int h); public : CShadowObj( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } void Draw( const int shift_x, const int shift_y, const uchar blur_value , const bool redraw ); void SetColor ( const color colour) { this .m_color=colour; } color Color ( void ) const { return this .m_color; } void SetOpacity ( const uchar opacity) { this .m_opacity=opacity; } uchar Opacity ( void ) const { return this .m_opacity; } void SetBlur( const uchar blur) { this .m_blur=blur; } uchar Blur( void ) const { return this .m_blur; } };





In the class constructor, add the default shadow opacity specified by the CLR_DEF_SHADOW_OPACITY macro substitution in the library Defines.mqh file and specify the default shadow blur using the DEF_SHADOW_BLUR macro substitution as well from the same file:

CShadowObj::CShadowObj( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ,chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW; CGCnvElement::SetColorBackground( clrNONE ); CGCnvElement::SetOpacity( 0 ); CGCnvElement::SetActive( false ); this .m_opacity=CLR_DEF_SHADOW_OPACITY; this .m_blur=DEF_SHADOW_BLUR; color gray=CGCnvElement::ChangeColorSaturation(ChartColorBackground(),- 100 ); this .m_color=CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness(gray,- 50 ); this .m_shadow= false ; this .m_visible= true ; CGCnvElement::Erase(); }





In the implementation of the method drawing a shadow object, we now clearly specify the shadow redraw flag. Instead of the 'radius' local variable, I will use the new variable m_blur. This will allow us to save the shadow blur value for the subsequent redrawing of the shadow object with the parameters it was originally drawn with:

void CShadowObj::Draw( const int shift_x, const int shift_y, const uchar blur_value , const bool redraw ) { this .SetCoordXRelative(shift_x); this .SetCoordYRelative(shift_y); int w= this .Width()-OUTER_AREA_SIZE* 2 ; int h= this .Height()-OUTER_AREA_SIZE* 2 ; this .DrawShadowFigureRect(w,h); this .m_blur=(blur_value>OUTER_AREA_SIZE/ 4 ? OUTER_AREA_SIZE/ 4 : blur_value); if (! this .GaussianBlur( this .m_blur )) return ; CGCnvElement::Move( this .CoordX()+ this .CoordXRelative(), this .CoordY()+ this .CoordYRelative(), redraw ); CGCnvElement::Update( redraw ); }





Since I am going to implement the base object of all library WinForms objects a bit later, some variables and methods in the implemented WinForms object classes and their parent classes should be passed either to a new base class or to its parent — the CForm class. This allows all variables and methods to remain available at the levels of those classes of the inheritance hierarchy where they are needed.



For example, upon creating an object, its coordinates and size are stored in the CPanel class variables. We will need the same data in other WinForms objects. Therefore, we will move them to the parent class of WinForms objects in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh.

At first sight, it would be logical to move these variables and methods to the base class of WinForms objects. However, the data may also turn out to be useful for form objects whose class is the parent one for the class of the base object of all WinForms objects. So let's move these variables to it:

class CForm : public CGCnvElement { private : CArrayObj m_list_elements; CAnimations *m_animations; CShadowObj *m_shadow_obj; CMouseState m_mouse; ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE m_mouse_form_state; ushort m_mouse_state_flags; color m_color_frame; int m_offset_x; int m_offset_y; int m_init_x; int m_init_y; int m_init_w; int m_init_h; void ResetArrayFrameT( void ); void ResetArrayFrameQ( void ); void ResetArrayFrameG( void );

Let's divide the CreateNewElement() method into two to optimize the code — create yet another CreateAndAddNewElement() method where a new element will be created and added to the list. Declare the method in the protected section of the class. Move the methods for handling the variables storing the initial coordinates and object size from the CPanel class to the public section:

protected : CArrayObj m_list_tmp; int m_frame_width_left; int m_frame_width_right; int m_frame_width_top; int m_frame_width_bottom; void Initialize( void ); void Deinitialize( void ); void CreateShadowObj( const color colour, const uchar opacity); string CreateNameDependentObject( const string base_name) const { return ::StringSubstr( this .NameObj(),::StringLen(::MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME))+ 1 )+ "_" +base_name; } virtual bool MoveDependentObj( const int x, const int y, const bool redraw= false ); CGCnvElement *CreateAndAddNewElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, CGCnvElement *main, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity); public : int GetCoordXInit( void ) const { return this .m_init_x; } int GetCoordYInit( void ) const { return this .m_init_y; } int GetWidthInit( void ) const { return this .m_init_w; } int GetHeightInit( void ) const { return this .m_init_h; } void SetCoordXInit( const int value ) { this .m_init_x= value ; } void SetCoordYInit( const int value ) { this .m_init_y= value ; } void SetWidthInit( const int value ) { this .m_init_w= value ; } void SetHeightInit( const int value ) { this .m_init_h= value ; } ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE MouseFormState( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); int MouseCursorX( void ) const { return this .m_mouse.CoordX(); } int MouseCursorY( void ) const { return this .m_mouse.CoordY(); }





Make the CreateNewElement() method virtual and add the flag indicating the necessity to render a newly created object to it:

virtual bool CreateNewElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, CGCnvElement *main, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity, const bool redraw ); bool AddNewElement(CGCnvElement *obj, const int x, const int y);

The method has been made virtual so that we are able to make the same method with its own implementation in each inherited class. The object redrawing flag is needed to avoid displaying each object one by one immediately after creation. Instead, we first create all objects, next adjust the size of the panel it is created on and finally render everything afterwards. This will be much faster as we will be able to avoid visual artifacts created when displaying the changed panel size while creating each subsequent object out of all objects attached to it and created simultaneously in a loop.





In the block of methods for a simplified access to the object properties, declare two methods for handling the "Shadow blur" property:

void SetColorFrame( const color colour) { this .m_color_frame=colour; } color ColorFrame( void ) const { return this .m_color_frame; } void SetColorShadow( const color colour); color ColorShadow( void ) const ; void SetOpacityShadow( const uchar opacity); uchar OpacityShadow( void ) const ; void SetBlurShadow( const uchar blur); uchar BlurShadow( void ) const ; };





After calling the property initialization method, add calling the methods of initialization of properties storing the object's initial size and coordinates to all parametric constructors:

CForm::CForm( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM,chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM; this .Initialize(); this .SetCoordXInit(x); this .SetCoordYInit(y); this .SetWidthInit(w); this .SetHeightInit(h); } CForm::CForm( const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM,:: ChartID (),subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM; this .Initialize(); this .SetCoordXInit(x); this .SetCoordYInit(y); this .SetWidthInit(w); this .SetHeightInit(h); } CForm::CForm( const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM,:: ChartID (), 0 ,name,x,y,w,h) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM; this .Initialize(); this .SetCoordXInit(x); this .SetCoordYInit(y); this .SetWidthInit(w); this .SetHeightInit(h); }





In the initialization method itself, set zeros in these values:

void CForm::Initialize( void ) { this .m_list_elements.Clear(); this .m_list_elements.Sort(); this .m_list_tmp.Clear(); this .m_list_tmp.Sort(); this .m_shadow_obj= NULL ; this .m_shadow= false ; this .m_frame_width_right=DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE; this .m_frame_width_left=DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE; this .m_frame_width_top=DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE; this .m_frame_width_bottom=DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE; this .m_gradient_v= true ; this .m_gradient_c= false ; this .m_mouse_state_flags= 0 ; this .m_offset_x= 0 ; this .m_offset_y= 0 ; this .m_init_x= 0 ; this .m_init_y= 0 ; this .m_init_w= 0 ; this .m_init_h= 0 ; CGCnvElement::SetInteraction( false ); this .m_animations= new CAnimations(CGCnvElement::GetObject()); this .m_list_tmp.Add(m_animations); }





The method creating a new attached element and adding it to the list of attached objects:

CGCnvElement *CForm::CreateAndAddNewElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, CGCnvElement *main, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity) { if (element_type<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_NOT_INTENDED),:: StringSubstr (:: EnumToString (element_type), 19 )); return NULL ; } int num= this .m_list_elements.Total(); string ns=(:: StringLen (( string )num)< 2 ? :: IntegerToString (num, 2 , '0' ) : ( string )num); string name= "Elm" +ns; int elm_x=x; int elm_y=y; this .GetCoords(elm_x,elm_y); CGCnvElement *obj= this .CreateNewGObject(element_type,num,name,elm_x,elm_y,w,h,colour,opacity, false ,activity); if (obj== NULL ) return NULL ; if (! this .AddNewElement(obj,elm_x,elm_y)) { delete obj; return NULL ; } obj.SetColorBackground(colour); obj.SetOpacity(opacity); obj.SetActive(activity); obj.SetMain(main); obj.SetBase( this .GetObject()); obj.SetID( this .ID()); obj.SetNumber(num); obj.SetCoordXRelative(x); obj.SetCoordYRelative(y); obj.SetZorder( this .Zorder(), false ); obj.SetCoordXRelativeInit(x); obj.SetCoordYRelativeInit(y); return obj; }

The method logic essentially repeats the CreateNewElement() method logic, although there is no unconditional rendering of the created element. The method simply returns the pointer to a successfully created graphical element or NULL in case of an error occurred when creating or adding the element to the list. Besides, I have fixed a minor error here. The list of bound objects now features an object index for each object.



The method creating a new attached element now looks different — the entire code of adding a new object and adding it to the list has been moved to the method considered above and called here. If the object is not created or not added to the list, the method returns false, otherwise the object is rendered with the flag indicating the need for its physical rendering and the method returns true.



bool CForm::CreateNewElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, CGCnvElement *main, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity, const bool redraw ) { CGCnvElement *obj= this .CreateAndAddNewElement(element_type,main,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,activity); if (obj== NULL ) return false ; obj.Erase(colour,opacity, redraw ); return true ; }





In the method drawing the shadow, we now pass the flag indicating the necessity to draw the shadow in the Draw() method of the shadow object class:

void CForm::DrawShadow( const int shift_x, const int shift_y, const color colour, const uchar opacity= 127 , const uchar blur=DEF_SHADOW_BLUR) { if (! this .m_shadow) return ; if ( this .m_shadow_obj== NULL ) this .CreateShadowObj(colour,opacity); if ( this .m_shadow_obj!= NULL ) { this .m_shadow_obj.Draw(shift_x,shift_y,blur , true ); this .m_shadow_obj.SetVisible( true , false ); this .BringToTop(); } }

Here we will always pass true to draw the shadow. In case the shadow is not needed, this will be checked in the calling methods by a conditional operator. This is easier than controlling the rendering of an unblurred shadow rectangle, keeping track of whether it is drawn or not before using the blur of this rectangle, as well as catching other related pitfalls. Instead, it is much easier to simply check if the shadow needs to be rendered and call the method.







The method setting the form shadow blur:

void CForm::SetBlurShadow( const uchar blur) { if ( this .m_shadow_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_TEXT_NO_SHADOW_OBJ_FIRST_CREATE_IT)); return ; } this .m_shadow_obj.SetBlur(blur); }

If no shadow object exists, display the message indicating that the shadow object should be created first. Otherwise, the method for setting the blur amount into the shadow object is called.

The method returning the form shadow blur:

uchar CForm::BlurShadow( void ) const { if ( this .m_shadow_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_TEXT_NO_SHADOW_OBJ_FIRST_CREATE_IT)); return 0 ; } return this .m_shadow_obj.Blur(); }

If no shadow object exists, display the message indicating that the shadow object should be created first. Otherwise, the method for setting the blur amount of the shadow object is returned.



Apart from the changes mentioned above, the class has received some minor improvements that do not affect its logic. There is no point in describing them here. You can view all the changes in the files attached below.





Base WinForms object class



In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\, create a new file WinFormBase.mqh of the CWinFormBase class. The class should be inherited from the CForm form object class. In order for the base class to be visible in the file, include the form object class file to it:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\Form.mqh" class CWinFormBase : public CForm { }

Move the variables and methods for handling them from the Panel WinForms object class file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Panel.mqh to this class. It is to store all variables and methods we implemented for the panel object. Of course, the new ones will be added as well.

Place the following variables in the protected section of the class:

class CWinFormBase : public CForm { protected : color m_fore_color; ENUM_FW_TYPE m_bold_type; ENUM_FRAME_STYLE m_border_style; bool m_autosize; ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE m_dock_mode; int m_margin[ 4 ]; int m_padding[ 4 ]; private :

In the private section, place the method returning the font flags:

private : uint GetFontFlags( void ); public :

while in the public section, declare the virtual methods for clearing the element, redrawing it and changing the size, as well as class constructors, and move such methods from the CPanel class file:

public : virtual void Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void Erase(color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void Erase( const bool redraw= false ); virtual void Redraw( bool redraw); virtual bool Resize( const int w, const int h, const bool redraw); virtual bool Resize( const int index, const int w, const int h, const bool redraw); CWinFormBase( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CWinFormBase( const string name) : CForm(::ChartID(), 0 ,name, 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_BASE; } void SetForeColor( const color clr) { this .m_fore_color=clr; } color ForeColor( void ) const { return this .m_fore_color; } void SetBold( const bool flag); bool Bold( void ); void SetItalic( const bool flag); bool Italic( void ); void SetStrikeout( const bool flag); bool Strikeout( void ); void SetUnderline( const bool flag); bool Underline( void ); void SetFontDrawStyle(ENUM_FONT_STYLE style); ENUM_FONT_STYLE FontDrawStyle( void ); void SetFontBoldType(ENUM_FW_TYPE type); ENUM_FW_TYPE FontBoldType( void ) const { return this .m_bold_type; } void SetBorderStyle( const ENUM_FRAME_STYLE style) { this .m_border_style=style; } ENUM_FRAME_STYLE BorderStyle( void ) const { return this .m_border_style; } virtual void SetAutoSize( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { this .m_autosize=flag; } bool AutoSize( void ) { return this .m_autosize; } virtual void SetDockMode( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE mode, const bool redraw) { this .m_dock_mode=mode; } ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE DockMode( void ) const { return this .m_dock_mode; } void SetMarginLeft( const int value ) { this .m_margin[ 0 ]= value ; } void SetMarginTop( const int value ) { this .m_margin[ 1 ]= value ; } void SetMarginRight( const int value ) { this .m_margin[ 2 ]= value ; } void SetMarginBottom( const int value ) { this .m_margin[ 3 ]= value ; } void SetMarginAll( const int value ) { this .SetMarginLeft( value ); this .SetMarginTop( value ); this .SetMarginRight( value ); this .SetMarginBottom( value ); } int MarginLeft( void ) const { return this .m_margin[ 0 ]; } int MarginTop( void ) const { return this .m_margin[ 1 ]; } int MarginRight( void ) const { return this .m_margin[ 2 ]; } int MarginBottom( void ) const { return this .m_margin[ 3 ]; } virtual void SetPaddingLeft( const uint value ) { this .m_padding[ 0 ]=(( int ) value < this .m_frame_width_left ? this .m_frame_width_left : ( int ) value ); } virtual void SetPaddingTop( const uint value ) { this .m_padding[ 1 ]=(( int ) value < this .m_frame_width_top ? this .m_frame_width_top : ( int ) value ); } virtual void SetPaddingRight( const uint value ) { this .m_padding[ 2 ]=(( int ) value < this .m_frame_width_right ? this .m_frame_width_right : ( int ) value ); } virtual void SetPaddingBottom( const uint value ) { this .m_padding[ 3 ]=(( int ) value < this .m_frame_width_bottom ? this .m_frame_width_bottom : ( int ) value ); } virtual void SetPaddingAll( const uint value ) { this .SetPaddingLeft( value ); this .SetPaddingTop( value ); this .SetPaddingRight( value ); this .SetPaddingBottom( value ); } virtual void SetFrameWidthLeft( const uint value ) { this .m_frame_width_left=( int ) value ; } virtual void SetFrameWidthTop( const uint value ) { this .m_frame_width_top=( int ) value ; } virtual void SetFrameWidthRight( const uint value ) { this .m_frame_width_right=( int ) value ; } virtual void SetFrameWidthBottom( const uint value ) { this .m_frame_width_bottom=( int ) value ;} virtual void SetFrameWidthAll( const uint value ) { this .SetFrameWidthLeft( value ); this .SetFrameWidthTop( value ); this .SetFrameWidthRight( value ); this .SetFrameWidthBottom( value ); } int FrameWidthLeft( void ) const { return this .m_frame_width_left; } int FrameWidthTop( void ) const { return this .m_frame_width_top; } int FrameWidthRight( void ) const { return this .m_frame_width_right; } int FrameWidthBottom( void ) const { return this .m_frame_width_bottom; } int PaddingLeft( void ) const { return this .m_padding[ 0 ]; } int PaddingTop( void ) const { return this .m_padding[ 1 ]; } int PaddingRight( void ) const { return this .m_padding[ 2 ]; } int PaddingBottom( void ) const { return this .m_padding[ 3 ]; } };

Most transferred methods are made virtual so that it is possible to redefine them in inherited classes if necessary. All methods for setting the properties now how the "Set" prefix in their names. This unambiguously indicates the method affiliation.

In the parametric constructor, set the graphical element and library object types, as well as default property values or the values passed in the parameters:

CWinFormBase::CWinFormBase( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CForm(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_BASE; this .m_fore_color=CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR; this .m_bold_type=FW_TYPE_NORMAL; this .SetMarginAll( 0 ); this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE, false ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this .SetAutoSize( false , false ); CForm::SetCoordXInit(x); CForm::SetCoordYInit(y); CForm::SetWidthInit(w); CForm::SetHeightInit(h); this .m_shadow= false ; this .m_frame_width_right= 0 ; this .m_frame_width_left= 0 ; this .m_frame_width_top= 0 ; this .m_frame_width_bottom= 0 ; this .m_gradient_v= true ; this .m_gradient_c= false ; }

The methods moved from the CPanel class:

uint CWinFormBase::GetFontFlags( void ) { string name; int size; uint flags; uint angle; CGCnvElement::GetFont(name,size,flags,angle); return flags; } void CWinFormBase::SetBold( const bool flag) { uint flags= this .GetFontFlags(); if (flag) { this .m_bold_type=FW_TYPE_BOLD; CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_BOLD ); } else this .m_bold_type=FW_TYPE_NORMAL; } bool CWinFormBase::Bold( void ) { uint flags= this .GetFontFlags(); return (flags & FW_BOLD )== FW_BOLD ; } void CWinFormBase::SetItalic( const bool flag) { uint flags= this .GetFontFlags(); if (flag) CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FONT_ITALIC ); } bool CWinFormBase::Italic( void ) { uint flags= this .GetFontFlags(); return (flags & FONT_ITALIC )== FONT_ITALIC ; } void CWinFormBase::SetStrikeout( const bool flag) { uint flags= this .GetFontFlags(); if (flag) CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FONT_STRIKEOUT ); } bool CWinFormBase::Strikeout( void ) { uint flags= this .GetFontFlags(); return (flags & FONT_STRIKEOUT )== FONT_STRIKEOUT ; } void CWinFormBase::SetUnderline( const bool flag) { uint flags= this .GetFontFlags(); if (flag) CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FONT_UNDERLINE ); } bool CWinFormBase::Underline( void ) { uint flags= this .GetFontFlags(); return (flags & FONT_UNDERLINE )== FONT_UNDERLINE ; } void CWinFormBase::SetFontDrawStyle(ENUM_FONT_STYLE style) { switch (style) { case FONT_STYLE_ITALIC : this .SetItalic( true ); break ; case FONT_STYLE_UNDERLINE : this .SetUnderline( true ); break ; case FONT_STYLE_STRIKEOUT : this .SetStrikeout( true ); break ; default : break ; } } ENUM_FONT_STYLE CWinFormBase::FontDrawStyle( void ) { return ( this .Italic() ? FONT_STYLE_ITALIC : this .Underline() ? FONT_STYLE_UNDERLINE : this .Strikeout() ? FONT_STYLE_UNDERLINE : FONT_STYLE_NORMAL ); } void CWinFormBase::SetFontBoldType(ENUM_FW_TYPE type) { this .m_bold_type=type; uint flags= this .GetFontFlags(); switch (type) { case FW_TYPE_DONTCARE : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_DONTCARE ); break ; case FW_TYPE_THIN : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_THIN ); break ; case FW_TYPE_EXTRALIGHT : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_EXTRALIGHT ); break ; case FW_TYPE_ULTRALIGHT : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_ULTRALIGHT ); break ; case FW_TYPE_LIGHT : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_LIGHT ); break ; case FW_TYPE_REGULAR : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_REGULAR ); break ; case FW_TYPE_MEDIUM : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_MEDIUM ); break ; case FW_TYPE_SEMIBOLD : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_SEMIBOLD ); break ; case FW_TYPE_DEMIBOLD : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_DEMIBOLD ); break ; case FW_TYPE_BOLD : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_BOLD ); break ; case FW_TYPE_EXTRABOLD : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_EXTRABOLD ); break ; case FW_TYPE_ULTRABOLD : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_ULTRABOLD ); break ; case FW_TYPE_HEAVY : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_HEAVY ); break ; case FW_TYPE_BLACK : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_BLACK ); break ; default : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_NORMAL ); break ; } }

I have considered all these methods in the previous articles on creating the panel object.





The virtual methods of clearing the element (filling with color):

void CWinFormBase::Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::Erase(colour,opacity,redraw); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE && redraw ) this .DrawFormFrame( this .FrameWidthTop(), this .FrameWidthBottom(), this .FrameWidthLeft(), this .FrameWidthRight(), this .ColorFrame(), this .Opacity(), this .BorderStyle()); this .Update(redraw); } void CWinFormBase::Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::Erase(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle,redraw); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE && redraw ) this .DrawFormFrame( this .FrameWidthTop(), this .FrameWidthBottom(), this .FrameWidthLeft(), this .FrameWidthRight(), this .ColorFrame(), this .Opacity(), this .BorderStyle()); this .Update(redraw); } void CWinFormBase::Erase( const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::Erase(redraw); }

These virtual methods override the same parent class methods. The parent class is called here first for filling the element with color, the object frame flag is then checked. If the frame should be present and the object redrawing flag is set, the frame is drawn. Next, the object is updated.







The method setting the new size for the current object:

bool CWinFormBase::Resize( const int w, const int h, const bool redraw) { if ( this .Width()==w && this .Height()==h) return true ; bool res= true ; int prev_w= this .Width(); int prev_h= this .Height(); if ( this .Width()!=w) res &= this .SetWidth(w); if ( this .Height()!=h) res &= this .SetHeight(h); if (!res) return false ; int excess_w= this .Width()-prev_w; int excess_h= this .Height()-prev_h; CShadowObj *shadow= this .GetShadowObj(); if ( this .IsShadow() && shadow!= NULL ) { int x=shadow.CoordXRelative(); int y=shadow.CoordYRelative(); res &=shadow.SetWidth(shadow.Width()+excess_w); res &=shadow.SetHeight(shadow.Height()+excess_h); if (!res) return false ; if (!redraw) shadow.Erase(); shadow.SetCoordXRelative(x); shadow.SetCoordYRelative(y); } if (redraw) this .Redraw( true ); return true ; }

The method logic has been described in the code comments in detail. In brief, if existing object size is passed to the method, there is no need to change anything — return true immediately. If the size passed to the method does not match the one the object currently has, change it. If there is a shadow, change its size and redraw the entire object if the redraw flag is set. In other words, if the redraw flag is not set, the object size changes, while the object itself is not redrawn. This is needed to accelerate redrawing of multiple objects bound to another object. After changing the size of all bound objects, they should be redrawn.

The method setting the new size for the object specified by the index:

bool CWinFormBase::Resize( const int index , const int w, const int h, const bool redraw) { CWinFormBase *obj= this .GetElement( index ); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.Resize(w,h,redraw) : false ); }

The method receives the object index in the bound objects list that needs to be resized (the size is also passed to the method).

Get the object by index in the list and return the result of calling its Resize() method considered above.







The method redrawing an object:



void CWinFormBase::Redraw( bool redraw) { if ( this .TypeGraphElement()<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) return ; CShadowObj *shadow= this .GetShadowObj(); if ( this .IsShadow() && shadow!= NULL ) { shadow.Erase(); int x=shadow.CoordXRelative(); int y=shadow.CoordYRelative(); if (redraw) shadow.Draw( 0 , 0 ,shadow.Blur(),redraw); shadow.SetCoordXRelative(x); shadow.SetCoordYRelative(y); } if (redraw) { this .Erase( this .m_array_colors_bg, this .Opacity(), this .m_gradient_v, this .m_gradient_c,redraw); this .Done(); } else this .Erase(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .ElementsTotal();i++) { CWinFormBase *element= this .GetElement(i); if (element== NULL ) continue ; element.Redraw(redraw); } if (redraw && this .GetMain()== NULL ) :: ChartRedraw ( this . ChartID ()); }

The method logic is similar to the logic of the method changing the object size. First, we redraw the shadow object since it should be lower than other objects.Next, if the redraw flag is set, completely redraw the object and set its current appearance as a "reference" one. If the redraw flag is not set, remove the drawn shadow object and the object itself. Next, loop through the list of attached objects and redraw each of them in accordance with the redraw flag — either remove or draw everything.

Finally, update the chart for immediate display of implemented changes in case the redraw flag is set and the flag is the main one in the entire hierarchy of bound objects (it has no main object and its GetMain() method returns NULL).



The base class of all library WinForms objects is ready.

Now improve the panel object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Panel.mqh.



If the Dock property is set for the objects bound to the panel, these objects should automatically be placed in the order of their indices in the list of bound objects and, according to the rules, set for the binding type. In other words, if Dock is located to the left, the object is stretched in height to the entire height of the panel it is attached to, while its left coordinate is the left edge of either the panel underlay (if the object is the first one in the list) or the right edge of the previous object from the list of bound objects. This rule is applied to each object from the list. Besides, we should also consider the panel auto resize flag and the resize change mode — only increase or increase and decrease.

In the current article, I will implement handling the Dock property for bound objects only in the disabled panel auto resize mode. In order to define the object edge the current object from the list of bound objects is attached to, create four objects by the number of edges — top, bottom, left and right. Each object the Dock property is set for fits itself into one of these objects, so that the rest of the objects from the list are able to "know" the coordinates of which object they should be bound to (since they are attached to the edges of the previous object in the list if the Dock property is set for it as well).

Since now all WinForms objects are inherited from the base WinForms object, then instead of the included form object file:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Form.mqh" class CPanel : public CForm

we will include the file of the base WinForms object:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh"





In the private section of the class, declare the pointers to four objects to store the pointers to the objects whose coordinates we need to bind Dock objects:

class CPanel : public CWinFormBase { private : CGCnvElement *m_obj_top; CGCnvElement *m_obj_bottom; CGCnvElement *m_obj_left; CGCnvElement *m_obj_right; CGCnvElement *m_underlay; bool m_autoscroll; int m_autoscroll_margin[ 2 ]; ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE m_autosize_mode; virtual CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); virtual void GetCoords( int &x, int &y); bool CreateUnderlayObj( void ); void SetUnderlayAsBase( void ); protected :

Instead of the SetDockingToContainer() method, declare the SetUnderlayAsBase() method which will set the underlay object into all four pointers declared above. Immediately after creating an object, its underlay is used as a binding coordinates origin of the first bound object. As Dock objects are placed, the pointers to the appropriate objects already bound to the necessary edges are set in the variables. However, the underlay serves as a binding object at the very start.

In the protected section of the class, declare two methods returning the maximum value, by which all Dock objects go beyond the object they are bound to, declare the method featuring the auto resizing of container size to fit the objects it stores and write four methods returning the pointers to objects, whose edges are used by a Dock object from the list of objects bound to the container:



protected : int GetExcessMaxX( void ); int GetExcessMaxY( void ); bool SetCoordXUnderlay( const int value) { return ( this .m_underlay!= NULL ? this .m_underlay.SetCoordX(value) : false ); } bool SetCoordYUnderlay( const int value) { return ( this .m_underlay!= NULL ? this .m_underlay.SetCoordY(value) : false ); } bool SetWidthUnderlay( const int value) { return ( this .m_underlay!= NULL ? this .m_underlay.SetWidth(value) : false ); } bool SetHeightUnderlay( const int value) { return ( this .m_underlay!= NULL ? this .m_underlay.SetHeight(value) : false ); } bool SetUnderlayParams( void ); int GetCoordXUnderlay( void ) const { return ( this .m_underlay!= NULL ? this .m_underlay.CoordX() : 0 ); } int GetCoordYUnderlay( void ) const { return ( this .m_underlay!= NULL ? this .m_underlay.CoordY() : 0 ); } int GetWidthUnderlay( void ) const { return ( this .m_underlay!= NULL ? this .m_underlay.Width() : 0 ); } int GetHeightUnderlay( void ) const { return ( this .m_underlay!= NULL ? this .m_underlay.Height() : 0 ); } int GetCoordXUnderlayRelative( void ) const { return ( this .m_underlay!= NULL ? this .m_underlay.CoordXRelative() : 0 ); } int GetCoordYUnderlayRelative( void ) const { return ( this .m_underlay!= NULL ? this .m_underlay.CoordYRelative() : 0 ); } CGCnvElement *GetTopObj( void ) { return this .m_obj_top; } CGCnvElement *GetBottomObj( void ) { return this .m_obj_bottom; } CGCnvElement *GetLeftObj( void ) { return this .m_obj_left; } CGCnvElement *GetRightObj( void ) { return this .m_obj_right; } bool AutoSizeProcess( const bool redraw); public :

The remaining variables and methods have already been moved to the base class of the WinForms object. Find out more about such changes in the files attached to the article.

Considering all moved methods, adjustments and new methods, the public section of the class now looks as follows:

public : CGCnvElement *GetUnderlay( void ) { return this .m_underlay; } virtual bool Move( const int x, const int y, const bool redraw= false ); virtual bool SetCoordX( const int coord_x); virtual bool SetCoordY( const int coord_y); virtual bool SetWidth( const int width); virtual bool SetHeight( const int height); virtual bool CreateNewElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, CGCnvElement *main, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity, const bool redraw); virtual void Redraw( bool redraw); void Update( const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); } bool ResetSizeAllToInit( void ); bool ArrangeObjects( const bool redraw); void SetAutoScroll( const bool flag) { this .m_autoscroll=flag; } bool AutoScroll( void ) { return this .m_autoscroll; } void SetAutoScrollMarginWidth( const int value ) { this .m_autoscroll_margin[ 0 ]= value ; } void SetAutoScrollMarginHeight( const int value ) { this .m_autoscroll_margin[ 1 ]= value ; } void SetAutoScrollMarginAll( const int value ) { this .SetAutoScrollMarginWidth( value ); this .SetAutoScrollMarginHeight( value ); } int AutoScrollMarginWidth( void ) const { return this .m_autoscroll_margin[ 0 ]; } int AutoScrollMarginHeight( void ) const { return this .m_autoscroll_margin[ 1 ]; } virtual void SetAutoSize( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { bool prev= this .AutoSize(); if (prev==flag) return ; CWinFormBase::SetAutoSize(flag,redraw); if (prev!= this .AutoSize() && this .ElementsTotal()> 0 ) this .AutoSizeProcess(redraw); } void SetAutoSizeMode( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE mode, const bool redraw) { ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE prev= this .AutoSizeMode(); if (prev==mode) return ; this .m_autosize_mode=mode; if (prev!= this .AutoSizeMode() && this .ElementsTotal()> 0 ) this .AutoSizeProcess(redraw); } ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE AutoSizeMode( void ) const { return this .m_autosize_mode; } virtual void SetDockMode( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE mode, const bool redraw) { if ( this .DockMode()==mode) return ; CWinFormBase::SetDockMode(mode,redraw); CPanel * base = this .GetBase(); if ( base !=NULL) base .ArrangeObjects(redraw); } virtual void SetPaddingLeft( const uint value ) { CWinFormBase::SetPaddingLeft( value ); if ( this .m_underlay!=NULL) { this .m_underlay.SetCoordXRelative( this .PaddingLeft()); this .SetCoordXUnderlay( this .CoordX()+ this .PaddingLeft()); this .SetWidthUnderlay( this .Width()- this .PaddingLeft()- this .PaddingRight()); } } virtual void SetPaddingTop( const uint value ) { CWinFormBase::SetPaddingTop( value ); if ( this .m_underlay!=NULL) { this .m_underlay.SetCoordYRelative( this .PaddingTop()); this .SetCoordYUnderlay( this .CoordY()+ this .PaddingTop()); this .SetHeightUnderlay( this .Height()- this .PaddingTop()- this .PaddingBottom()); } } virtual void SetPaddingRight( const uint value ) { CWinFormBase::SetPaddingRight( value ); if ( this .m_underlay!=NULL) { this .SetWidthUnderlay( this .Width()- this .PaddingLeft()- this .PaddingRight()); } } virtual void SetPaddingBottom( const uint value ) { CWinFormBase::SetPaddingBottom( value ); if ( this .m_underlay!=NULL) { this .SetHeightUnderlay( this .Height()- this .PaddingTop()- this .PaddingBottom()); } } virtual void SetPaddingAll( const uint value ) { this .SetPaddingLeft( value ); this .SetPaddingTop( value ); this .SetPaddingRight( value ); this .SetPaddingBottom( value ); } virtual void SetFrameWidthLeft( const uint value ) { this .m_frame_width_left=( int ) value ; if ( this .PaddingLeft()< this .FrameWidthLeft()) this .SetPaddingLeft( this .FrameWidthLeft()); } virtual void SetFrameWidthTop( const uint value ) { this .m_frame_width_top=( int ) value ; if ( this .PaddingTop()< this .FrameWidthTop()) this .SetPaddingTop( this .FrameWidthTop()); } virtual void SetFrameWidthRight( const uint value ) { this .m_frame_width_right=( int ) value ; if ( this .PaddingRight()< this .FrameWidthRight()) this .SetPaddingRight( this .FrameWidthRight()); } virtual void SetFrameWidthBottom( const uint value ) { this .m_frame_width_bottom=( int ) value ; if ( this .PaddingBottom()< this .FrameWidthBottom()) this .SetPaddingBottom( this .FrameWidthBottom()); } virtual void SetFrameWidthAll( const uint value ) { this .SetFrameWidthLeft( value ); this .SetFrameWidthTop( value ); this .SetFrameWidthRight( value ); this .SetFrameWidthBottom( value ); } CPanel( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CPanel( const string name) : CWinFormBase(::ChartID(), 0 ,name, 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_PANEL; this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR); this .SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_NORMAL); this .SetMarginAll( 3 ); this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE, false ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL); this .SetAutoScroll( false ); this .SetAutoScrollMarginAll( 0 ); this .SetAutoSize( false , false ); this .SetAutoSizeMode(CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW, false ); this .Initialize(); if ( this .CreateUnderlayObj()) this .SetUnderlayAsBase(); } ~CPanel(); };

All Set methods now have the "Set" prefix in their names.

The methods for setting the auto resizing, auto resizing mode and the methods for binding Dock objects to the container first call the method of the base class for setting the property. Then they call the method of resizing the container:



virtual void SetAutoSize( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { bool prev= this .AutoSize(); if (prev==flag) return ; CWinFormBase::SetAutoSize(flag,redraw); if (prev!= this .AutoSize() && this .ElementsTotal()> 0 ) this .AutoSizeProcess(redraw); }

The container should be resized only if at least one object is bound to the container.

Other similar methods are made with similar logic. You can explore them on your own.

If you have any questions, feel free to ask them in the comments below.

In the method setting all underlay parameters, specify the "underlay" object type:

bool CPanel::SetUnderlayParams( void ) { this .m_underlay.SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY); this .m_underlay.SetCoordXRelative( this .PaddingLeft()); this .m_underlay.SetCoordYRelative( this .PaddingTop()); bool res= true ; res &= this .SetCoordXUnderlay( this .CoordX()+ this .PaddingLeft()); res &= this .SetCoordYUnderlay( this .CoordY()+ this .PaddingTop()); res &= this .SetWidthUnderlay( this .Width()- this .PaddingLeft()- this .PaddingRight()); res &= this .SetHeightUnderlay( this .Height()- this .PaddingTop()- this .PaddingBottom()); return res; }

The knowledge of a selected object having the "underlay" type is necessary when placing Dock objects inside the container. If an object whose edges should be used to attach the current object from the list of bound objects is an underlay, then the binding edge, for example, to the left is an underlay X coordinate. If it is not an underlay but another Dock object, the right edge of that Dock object is considered to be a binding edge.

In the methods setting the panel coordinates and its size, we first call the method for setting the base object properties. Then we change underlay object coordinates and size:

bool CPanel::SetCoordX( const int coord_x) { if (!CGCnvElement::SetCoordX(coord_x)) return false ; return ( this .m_underlay!= NULL ? this .SetCoordXUnderlay(coord_x+ this .PaddingLeft()) : true ); } bool CPanel::SetCoordY( const int coord_y) { if (!CGCnvElement::SetCoordY(coord_y)) return false ; return ( this .m_underlay!= NULL ? this .SetCoordYUnderlay(coord_y+ this .PaddingTop()) : true ); } bool CPanel::SetWidth( const int width) { if (!CGCnvElement::SetWidth(width)) return false ; return ( this .m_underlay!= NULL ? this .SetWidthUnderlay( this .Width()- this .PaddingLeft()- this .PaddingRight()) : true ); } bool CPanel::SetHeight( const int height) { if (!CGCnvElement::SetHeight(height)) return false ; return ( this .m_underlay!= NULL ? this .SetHeightUnderlay( this .Height()- this .PaddingTop()- this .PaddingBottom()) : true ); }





The method resetting the size of all bound objects to the initial ones:

bool CPanel::ResetSizeAllToInit( void ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .ElementsTotal();i++) { CPanel *obj= this .GetElement(i); if (obj== NULL ) { res &= false ; continue ; } res &=obj.Resize(i,obj.GetWidthInit(),obj.GetHeightInit()); } return res; }

In the loop by all objects bound to the container, get the next object and set the result of resizing the object to its initial size in the res variable. Upon the loop completion, the total resizing result will be set in the res variable. If resizing of at least one object ends in an error, the res variable is set to false, otherwise — true.







The method that creates a new attached element:

bool CPanel::CreateNewElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, CGCnvElement *main, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity, const bool redraw) { CGCnvElement *obj=CForm::CreateAndAddNewElement(element_type,main,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,activity); if (obj== NULL ) return false ; if (obj.TypeGraphElement()>=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) { CWinFormBase *wf=obj; wf.SetColorFrame(wf.ColorBackground()); } if ( this .AutoSize() && this .ElementsTotal()> 0 ) this .AutoSizeProcess(redraw); this .Redraw(redraw); return true ; }

The method logic is described in the code comments and is quite simple.



The method returning the maximum value of Dock object borders going beyond the container by width:

int CPanel::GetExcessMaxX( void ) { int value = 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .ElementsTotal();i++) { CWinFormBase *element= this .GetElement(i); if (element==NULL) continue ; if (element.RightEdge()> value ) value =element.RightEdge(); } return value - this .m_underlay.RightEdge(); }

The method returning the maximum value of Dock object borders going beyond the container by height:



int CPanel::GetExcessMaxY( void ) { int value = 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .ElementsTotal();i++) { CWinFormBase *element= this .GetElement(i); if (element==NULL) continue ; if (element.BottomEdge()> value ) value =element.BottomEdge(); } return value - this .m_underlay.BottomEdge(); }

The logic behind both methods is identical: In the loop by all objects bound to the container, get the next object and, if its right (bottom) edge exceeds the value set in the value variable, the edge value is assigned to that variable. Upon the loop completion, the value variable features the maximum value of the right (bottom) edge of all objects and the border between the found value and the right (botom) underlay object edge is returned. Thus, we will get a positive or negative value in pixels, by which we need to resize the container.







The method placing bound objects in the order of their Dock binding:

bool CPanel::ArrangeObjects( const bool redraw) { CWinFormBase *prev= NULL , *obj= NULL ; if ( this .AutoSize()) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .ElementsTotal();i++) { prev= this .GetElement(i- 1 ); if (prev== NULL ) this .SetUnderlayAsBase(); obj=GetElement(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypeGraphElement()<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE || this .m_underlay== NULL ) continue ; if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_TOP) { } if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_BOTTOM) { } if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_LEFT) { } if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_RIGHT) { } if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_FILL) { } if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE) { } } this .Resize( this .GetWidthInit(), this .GetHeightInit(), false ); } else { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .ElementsTotal();i++) { obj= this .GetElement(i); prev= this .GetElement(i- 1 ); if (prev== NULL ) this .SetUnderlayAsBase(); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypeGraphElement()<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE || this .m_underlay== NULL ) continue ; int x= 0 , y= 0 ; if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_TOP) { if (!obj.Resize( this .GetWidthUnderlay(),obj.GetHeightInit(), false )) continue ; CGCnvElement *coord_base= this .GetTopObj(); x= this .GetCoordXUnderlay(); y=(coord_base.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY ? coord_base.CoordY() : coord_base.BottomEdge()+ 1 ); if (!obj.Move(x,y, false )) continue ; this .m_obj_top=obj; } if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_BOTTOM) { if (!obj.Resize( this .GetWidthUnderlay(),obj.GetHeightInit(), false )) continue ; CGCnvElement *coord_base= this .GetBottomObj(); x= this .GetCoordXUnderlay(); y=(coord_base.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY ? coord_base.BottomEdge()-obj.Height()- 1 : coord_base.CoordY()-obj.Height()- 1 ); if (!obj.Move(x,y, false )) continue ; this .m_obj_bottom=obj; } if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_LEFT) { if (!obj.Resize(obj.GetWidthInit(), this .GetHeightUnderlay(), false )) continue ; CGCnvElement *coord_base= this .GetLeftObj(); x=(coord_base.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY ? coord_base.CoordX() : coord_base.RightEdge()+ 1 ); y= this .GetCoordYUnderlay(); if (!obj.Move(x,y, false )) continue ; this .m_obj_left=obj; } if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_RIGHT) { if (!obj.Resize(obj.GetWidthInit(), this .GetHeightUnderlay(), false )) continue ; CGCnvElement *coord_base= this .GetRightObj(); x=(coord_base.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY ? m_underlay.RightEdge()-obj.Width() : coord_base.CoordX()-obj.Width()- 1 ); y= this .GetCoordYUnderlay(); if (!obj.Move(x,y, false )) continue ; this .m_obj_right=obj; } if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_FILL) { if (!obj.Resize( this .GetWidthUnderlay(), this .GetHeightUnderlay(), false )) continue ; this .SetUnderlayAsBase(); x= this .GetLeftObj().CoordX(); y= this .GetTopObj().CoordY(); if (!obj.Move(x,y, false )) continue ; } if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE) { obj.Resize(obj.GetWidthInit(),obj.GetHeightInit(), false ); x= this .GetCoordXUnderlay()+obj.CoordXRelativeInit(); y= this .GetCoordYUnderlay()+obj.CoordYRelativeInit(); if (!obj.Move(x,y, false )) continue ; } obj.SetCoordXRelative(x- this .m_underlay.CoordX()); obj.SetCoordYRelative(y- this .m_underlay.CoordY()); } } this .Redraw(redraw); return true ; }

The method logic has been described in the code comments in detail. In case of the panel having the auto resize flag, I will not arrange the objects inside the container yet (there are only stubs to be replaced with handlers), since it will have a different logic than the one implemented for the panel without auto resize.



The method setting the underlay as a coordinate system zero for bound Dock objects:

void CPanel::SetUnderlayAsBase( void ) { this .m_obj_left= this .m_underlay; this .m_obj_right= this .m_underlay; this .m_obj_top= this .m_underlay; this .m_obj_bottom= this .m_underlay; }

Assign the pointer to the underlay for all four binding objects.

The method adjusting the element size to fit its content:

bool CPanel::AutoSizeProcess( const bool redraw) { int excess_w= this .GetExcessMaxX(); int excess_h= this .GetExcessMaxY(); if (excess_w== 0 && excess_h== 0 ) return true ; return ( this .AutoSizeMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW ? this .Resize( this .Width()+(excess_w> 0 ? excess_w : 0 ), this .Height()+(excess_h> 0 ? excess_h : 0 ),redraw) : this .Resize( this .Width()+(excess_w!= 0 ? excess_w : 0 ), this .Height()+(excess_h!= 0 ? excess_h : 0 ),redraw) ); }

The method logic is described in the code comments. In brief, we get the maximum values along X and Y axes, by which the bound objects go beyond the underlay borders. A positive value indicates that the objects extend beyond the underlay, while a negative value indicates that the underlay is too large and can be reduced. Also, return the result of changing the panel size considering the auto resize mode (either increase only, or increase and decrease)







In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh file of the graphical element collection class, we need to replace the names of the methods setting the BorderStyle() and FrameWidthAll() properties in the panel creation method with the new ones: SetBorderStyle() and SetFrameWidthAll(). The methods have already been renamed in the attached files.



In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh, namely in the methods returning the WForm Panel object, replace the GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL macro substitution name with GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL:

CForm *GetWFForm( const int element_id) { CArrayObj *list=GetListCanvElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,element_id,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); } CPanel *GetWFPanel( const string name) { string nm=(:: StringFind (name, this .m_name_prefix)< 0 ? this .m_name_prefix : "" )+name; CArrayObj *list=GetListCanvElementByType( GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL ); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,:: ChartID (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,nm,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); } CPanel *GetWFPanel( const long chart_id, const string name) { string nm=(:: StringFind (name, this .m_name_prefix)< 0 ? this .m_name_prefix : "" )+name; CArrayObj *list=GetListCanvElementByType( GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL ); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,chart_id,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,nm,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); } CPanel *GetWFPanel( const int element_id) { CArrayObj *list=GetListCanvElementByType( GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL ); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,element_id,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); }

These are all the changes and improvements I have planned for the current article.







Test

To perform the test, let's use the EA from the previous article and save it to \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part105\ as TestDoEasyPart105.mq5.

Let's add the panel auto resize flag for adjusting to the panel content, as well as the auto resize mode.

Also, add a new key for placing objects inside the container. When pressing Q, all objects located inside the panel are placed according to their binding mode. We will have 6 such objects according to the number of binding modes:

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE { CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE, CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_TOP, CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_LEFT, CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_FILL, };

Accordingly, each of these objects will receive a binding mode corresponding to its number in the list of panel objects. The first object in the list will have no binding (CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE), the second will have the CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_TOP mode, the third one — MODE_BOTTOM, etc.



In the global area, add the macro substitution for the Q key and enumerations for inputs in English and user's country language, as well as add new inputs:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #define FORMS_TOTAL ( 3 ) #define START_X ( 4 ) #define START_Y ( 4 ) #define KEY_LEFT ( 65 ) #define KEY_RIGHT ( 68 ) #define KEY_UP ( 87 ) #define KEY_DOWN ( 88 ) #define KEY_FILL ( 83 ) #define KEY_ORIGIN ( 90 ) #define KEY_INDEX ( 81 ) #ifdef COMPILE_EN enum ENUM_AUTO_SIZE_MODE { AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW=CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW, AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK=CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK }; #else enum ENUM_AUTO_SIZE_MODE { AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW=CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW, AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK=CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK }; #endif sinput bool InpMovable = true ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpAutoSize = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_AUTO_SIZE_MODE InpAutoSizeMode = AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW; CEngine engine; color array_clr[];

Remove the code for creating forms and elements from the OnInit() handler. Leave only the creation of one panel. In the loop in the panel itself, create six bound panel objects with the false redraw flag. In this case, the height of the panel will be slightly less than the total height of all objects built inside it, and the width, on the contrary, will be larger. Thus, we can see how the panel adjusts to the size of the objects built inside it:

int OnInit () { ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; string array[ 1 ]={ Symbol ()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); engine.SeriesCreate( Symbol (), Period ()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); CPanel *pnl= NULL ; pnl=engine.CreateWFPanel( "WFPanel" , 50 , 50 , 230 , 150 ,array_clr, 200 , true , true , false ,- 1 ,FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL, true ); if (pnl!= NULL ) { pnl.SetPaddingAll( 4 ); pnl.SetMovable(InpMovable); pnl.SetAutoSize(InpAutoSize, false ); pnl.SetAutoSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE)InpAutoSizeMode, false ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< 6 ;i++) { CPanel *prev=pnl.GetElement(i- 1 ); int xb= 0 , yb= 0 ; int x=(i< 3 ? (prev== NULL ? xb : prev.CoordXRelative()) : xb+prev.Width()+ 20 ); int y=(i< 3 ? (prev== NULL ? yb : prev.BottomEdgeRelative()+ 16 ) : (i== 3 ? yb : prev.BottomEdgeRelative()+ 16 )); pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL,pnl,x,y, 80 , 40 , C'0xCD,0xDA,0xD7' , 200 , true , false ); } pnl.Redraw( true ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

After creating all elements inside the panel, completely redraw the entire panel along with the elements created in it (true redraw flag)



In the OnChartEvent() event handler, namely in the keystroke handling block, add the Q key press handler:

if (id== CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN ) { CPanel *panel=engine.GetWFPanel( 0 ); if (panel!= NULL && (lparam==KEY_UP || lparam==KEY_DOWN || lparam==KEY_LEFT || lparam==KEY_RIGHT || lparam==KEY_FILL || lparam==KEY_ORIGIN || lparam==KEY_INDEX)) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<panel.ElementsTotal();i++) { CPanel *obj=panel.GetElement(i); if (obj!= NULL ) { if (lparam==KEY_UP) obj.SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_TOP, false ); else if (lparam==KEY_DOWN) obj.SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_BOTTOM, false ); else if (lparam==KEY_LEFT) obj.SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_LEFT, false ); else if (lparam==KEY_RIGHT) obj.SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_RIGHT, false ); else if (lparam==KEY_FILL) obj.SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_FILL, false ); else if (lparam==KEY_ORIGIN) obj.SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE, false ); else if (lparam==KEY_INDEX) { obj.SetDockMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE)i, true ); Sleep (i> 0 ? 500 : 0 ); } } } panel.Redraw( true ); } }

In order to clearly see how objects move to their places in accordance with the binding mode, make a delay of half a second after each next movement of the object to new coordinates.



Compile the EA and launch it on the chart:





As we can see, the objects are bound to each of the panel sides correctly. When pressing Q, each object is attached to the appropriate panel side. When changing the panel auto resize modes, it adapts to its internal content in accordance with the auto sizing mode.



What's next?

In the next article, I will continue my work on WinForms objects.



All files of the current library version, test EA and chart event control indicator for MQL5 are attached below for you to test and download. Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

Back to contents

*Previous articles within the series:



DoEasy. Controls (Part 1): First steps

DoEasy. Controls (Part 2): Working on the CPanel class

DoEasy. Controls (Part 3): Creating bound controls

DoEasy. Controls (Part 4): Panel control, Padding and Dock parameters





