DoEasy. Controls (Part 1): First steps

Contents





Concept

The article starts a new series dedicated to creating controls in Windows Forms style. Of course, it is impossible to reproduce all elements included in the list of controls in MS Visual Studio. I am going to implement the most popular elements for developing app GUIs using MQL5.

The reason I have switched to a new topic without completing the previous ones was the need to use the controls to continue the development of the library graphical objects covered in the previous topics. It is already becoming difficult to manage things without controls. Therefore, I will create all possible controls in Windows Forms style. Then I will get back to the previous topics while having all the necessary development tools.

If we open the panel of elements in MS Visual Studio, we will see the list of control groups:

All Windows Forms — all forms available for implementation

Standard controls

Containers

Menus and toolbars

Data

Components

Print

Dialog boxes

These are not all the groups available in the list of MS Visual Studio element panel. Each such group contains a large set of elements. Not all of them are necessary for the library. I will focus on the essential ones. I will start with the Panel element since it serves as the basis for window elements. Besides, the panel is a container for storing other controls, while the panel with all stored elements can, in turn, be placed into the parent panel, while the latter can also be an object inside another panel etc. We already have the class of a graphical element object on canvas, which is a parent class for all other graphical objects based on CCanvas class. The form class object is based on a graphical element. The form object already has a set of functions for manipulating and moving it. The panel object will be created based on a form object. The new properties will be added to the form object to implement its functionality.



The panel will have the ability to store any controls I am going to create within the current section of the library development description. The panel will also enable us to implement basic and dialog windows of an application working in the terminal.

Before developing the panel class, we should improve the already developed library object classes. After all, I have not finished my work on the previous topics. I am going to gradually finalize the existing library objects and correct the detected errors.



Improving library classes

The last update of the terminal version 3260 features new properties for a symbol and account:



MQL5: Added SYMBOL_SUBSCRIPTION_DELAY value into the ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_INTEGER enumeration for the delay in quotes delivery for specific symbols.

It is only used for subscription-based trading symbols. The delay is usually applicable to data provided in trial mode.

The property can only be requested for symbols selected in the Market Watch. Otherwise, the ERR_MARKET_NOT_SELECTED (4302) error will be returned.





It is only used for subscription-based trading symbols. The delay is usually applicable to data provided in trial mode. The property can only be requested for symbols selected in the Market Watch. Otherwise, the ERR_MARKET_NOT_SELECTED (4302) error will be returned. MQL5: Added ACCOUNT_HEDGE_ALLOWED property into the ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_INTEGER enumeration — enables the opening of opposite positions and pending orders. The property is only used for hedging accounts to comply with specific regulatory requirements, according to which an account cannot have opposite positions for the same symbol, while same-direction positions are allowed.

If this option is disabled, accounts are not allowed to have opposite-direction positions and orders for the same financial instrument. For example, if the account has a Buy position, then a user cannot open a Sell position or place a pending sell order. If the user tries to perform such an operation, the TRADE_RETCODE_HEDGE_PROHIBITED error will be returned.



Let's add these properties to the symbol and library account objects.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, add the new message indices:

enum ENUM_MESSAGES_LIB { MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG= ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST , MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_2155, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_3245, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_POSITION,

...

MSG_SYM_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR, MSG_SYM_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_DELAY,

...

MSG_ACC_PROP_FIFO_CLOSE, MSG_ACC_PROP_HEDGE_ALLOWED, MSG_ACC_PROP_BALANCE,

...

MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,

and the text messages corresponding to the newly added indices:

{"Свойство не поддерживается в MetaTrader5 версии ниже 2155 ","The property is not supported in MetaTrader5, build lower than 2155 "}, {"Свойство не поддерживается в MetaTrader5 версии ниже 3245 ","The property is not supported in MetaTrader5, build lower than 3245 "}, {"Свойство не поддерживается у позиции","Property not supported for position"},

...

{"Цвет фона символа в Market Watch","Background color of the symbol in Market Watch"}, {"Размер задержки у котировок, передаваемых по символу, для инструментов, работающих по подписке","Delay size for quotes transmitted per symbol for instruments working by subscription"}, {"Максимальный Bid за день","Maximum Bid of the day"},

...

{ "Тип торгового сервера" , "Type of trading server" }, { "Признак закрытия позиций только по правилу FIFO" , "Sign of closing positions only according to the FIFO rule" }, { "Разрешение на открытие встречных позиций и отложенных ордеров" , "Permission to open opposite positions and pending orders" }, { "Баланс счета" , "Account balance" },

...

{ "Форма" , "Form" }, { "Окно" , "Window" }, { "Элемент управления \"Panel\"" , "Control element \"Panel\"" }, { "Графический объект принадлежит программе" , "The graphic object belongs to the program" }, { "Графический объект не принадлежит программе" , "The graphic object does not belong to the program" },





Any panel object created in the current article is to have the default parameters for text messages displayed on it. These parameters will be used for any text displayed on the panel or on its descendant objects, or attached to the panel if it is considered to be a container for these objects. We need to set default values for the font name, size and color.

Open \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh and add the new macro substitutions to it for these text properties on the panel:

#define PAUSE_FOR_CANV_UPDATE ( 16 ) #define CLR_CANV_NULL ( 0x00FFFFFF ) #define CLR_FORE_COLOR ( C'0x2D,0x43,0x48' ) #define DEF_FONT ( "Calibri" ) #define DEF_FONT_SIZE ( 8 ) #define OUTER_AREA_SIZE ( 16 )

Add a new type to the list of library object types:

enum ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE { OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE = COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END+ 1 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_PANEL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_TEXT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_QUAD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_GEOMETRY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GANIMATIONS,

In this section (WinForms), I will add new object types as they are created.



In the enumeration of account integer properties, add a new property and increase the number of integer object properties from 11 to 12:

enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER { ACCOUNT_PROP_FIFO_CLOSE, ACCOUNT_PROP_HEDGE_ALLOWED }; #define ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 12 ) #define ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

Add the new property to the list of possible account sorting criteria:

#define FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP (ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP (ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_ACCOUNT_MODE { SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_FIFO_CLOSE, SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_HEDGE_ALLOWED, SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_BALANCE = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_CREDIT, SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_COMPANY };





In the enumeration of symbol integer properties, add a new property and increase the number of integer properties from 40 to 41:

enum ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER { //--- ... SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT, SYMBOL_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_DELAY, SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR }; #define SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 41 ) #define SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 1 )

Add sorting by a new property to the enumeration of possible symbol sorting criteria:

#define FIRST_SYM_DBL_PROP (SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_SYM_STR_PROP (SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_SYMBOLS_MODE { SORT_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SUBSCRIPTION_DELAY,





Add a new element type to the list of graphical element types:

enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL, };

When creating each subsequent control, its type will be entered in this subsection of the enumeration (WinForms).



If another object (bigger than the container panel) is added to the panel object and the auto change of its size is allowed for the panel, there are two size change options:

increasing the panel size only increasing and decreasing the panel size

In the first case, the panel sides that do not include the object placed in it are enlarged so that the object fits completely into it. In the second case, in addition to the action described above, it allows decreasing the sides that are larger than the object placed inside. Right after the enumeration of possible graphical object sorting criteria, add a new enumeration setting the modes of auto changing the interface element size: enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE { CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW, CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK, };

When placing an object inside the panel, the object can be attached to any side of its container — top, bottom, right and left. In this case, the closest side "sticks" to the corresponding side of the container object and the dimensions of the attached object are stretched to the container sides perpendicular to the side the object is attached to. For example, if the object is attached to the top edge of its container, then the object's top edge is pulled to the top edge of the container, while the left and right sides of the object are stretched to the corresponding sides of the container. The object height does not change. Attaching to other sides of the container works similarly.

Add the new enumeration right after enumerating the modes of size auto change:

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE { CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_TOP, CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_LEFT, CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_FILL, CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE, };

Apart from the four above mentioned methods of attaching an object to a container, there are another two: filling (object size is adjusted to the container size) and no attachment (an object is attached to specified coordinates only inside its container while its size remains unchanged).

If a control has the functionality of interacting with a user, such an object may be considered inaccessible for interaction under certain conditions (for example, a button is inactive). Add a new graphical element property to indicate the possibility of interaction with the element.

In the enumeration of graphical element integer properties, add a new property and increase the number of object integer properties from 24 to 25:

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { ... CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 25 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )





Add sorting by new property to the enumeration of possible criteria of sorting graphical elements on canvas:

#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ZORDER, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ENABLED, };





Since we now have the new symbol and account properties, we need to improve the object classes.

Open \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh and make improvements in the account object class.



Add a new integer property to the object property structure:

class CAccount : public CBaseObjExt { private : struct SData { ... bool fifo_close; bool hedge_allowed; ... }; SData m_struct_obj; uchar m_uchar_array[];





Add a new method in the block of methods for a simplified access to account object properties:

... bool FIFOClose( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_FIFO_CLOSE); } bool IsHedge( void ) const { return this .MarginMode()== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ; } bool HedgeAllowed( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_HEDGE_ALLOWED); }

The method simply returns the value stored in the object property array.

Add the value to the array of object properties in the class constructor:

CAccount::CAccount( void ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_ACCOUNT; this .SetControlDataArraySizeLong(ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this .SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL); this .ResetChangesParams(); this .ResetControlsParams(); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE] = (:: TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_NAME )== "MetaTrader 5" ? 5 : 4 ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_FIFO_CLOSE] = ( #ifdef __MQL5__ :: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD )< 2155 ? false : :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_FIFO_CLOSE ) #else false #endif ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_HEDGE_ALLOWED] = ( #ifdef __MQL5__ :: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD )< 3245 ? false : :: AccountInfoInteger (ACCOUNT_HEDGE_ALLOWED) #else false #endif ); CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); }

If MQL5 version is below 3245, there is no such property. Set false. If the terminal version is 3245 or higher, get the value from the new account property and set it to the array of object integer properties. In case of MQL4, always set false since it does not have such a property, as well as many other properties.



In the method updating all account data, set the value to the new object property in exactly the same way:

void CAccount::Refresh( void ) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_FIFO_CLOSE] = ( #ifdef __MQL5__ :: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD )< 2155 ? false : :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_FIFO_CLOSE ) #else false #endif ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_HEDGE_ALLOWED] = ( #ifdef __MQL5__ :: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD )< 3245 ? false : :: AccountInfoInteger (ACCOUNT_HEDGE_ALLOWED) #else false #endif ); ... CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); this .CheckEvents(); }





In the method creating the account object structure, add entering data to the two fields of the structure:

bool CAccount::ObjectToStruct( void ) { ... this .m_struct_obj.server_type=( int ) this .ServerType(); this .m_struct_obj.fifo_close= this .FIFOClose(); this .m_struct_obj.hedge_allowed= this .HedgeAllowed(); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: StructToCharArray ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SAVE_OBJ_STRUCT_TO_UARRAY),( string ):: GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; }

Here we add a new property to the integer fields of the object structure, as well as set the FIFOClose account property added to the version 2155.



In the method creating an account object out of the structure, add setting the value from the structure field to the object property for a new property:

void CAccount::StructToObject( void ) { ... this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_FIFO_CLOSE] = this .m_struct_obj.fifo_close; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_HEDGE_ALLOWED] = this .m_struct_obj.hedge_allowed; }





In the method returning the description of the account integer property, add the code block for displaying the new property description:

string CAccount::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( ... property==ACCOUNT_PROP_FIFO_CLOSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ACC_PROP_FIFO_CLOSE)+ ": " + ( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_HEDGE_ALLOWED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ACC_PROP_HEDGE_ALLOWED)+ ": " + ( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) : "" ); }





Make similar improvements in the symbol object file in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh.



In the protected section of the class, declare the method returning the value of a new symbol property:

protected : CSymbol(ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status, const string name, const int index); ... long SymbolCalcMode( void ) const ; long SymbolSwapMode( void ) const ; long SymbolSubscriptionDelay( void ) const ; long SymbolDigitsLot( void ); int SymbolDigitsBySwap( void ); bool Exist( void ) const ; public :





In the public section of the block of methods for a simplified access to symbol object properties, set the method returning the new property value:

... ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE OptionMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT OptionRight( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT); } long SubscriptionDelay( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_DELAY); }

Here we simply use the GetProperty() method to return the value set in the array of the symbol object integer properties.



In the closed parametric constructor, set a new property to the array of object integer properties:



CSymbol::CSymbol(ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status, const string name, const int index) { ... this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE] = this .m_book_subscribed; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_DELAY] = this .SymbolSubscriptionDelay(); this .m_trade.Init( this .Name(), 0 , this .LotsMin(), 5 , 0 , 0 , false , this .GetCorrectTypeFilling(), this .GetCorrectTypeExpiration(),LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG); }





The method returning the delay size for quotes passed by symbol in case of subscription-based symbols:

long CSymbol::SymbolSubscriptionDelay( void ) const { return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ ( :: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD )>= 3245 ? :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SUBSCRIPTION_DELAY ) : 0 ) #else 0 #endif ); }

Here, in case of MQL5, if the terminal version is 3245 or higher, return the value of a new symbol property, otherwise — return zero.

In case of MQL4, always return zero. It has no such property.



In the method returning the description of a symbol integer property, add a code block returning a new property description:

string CSymbol::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( ... property==SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : #ifdef __MQL5__ ( this .GetProperty(property)==CLR_MW_DEFAULT || this .GetProperty(property)==CLR_NONE ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true )) #else ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_DELAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_DELAY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : #ifdef __MQL5__ (:: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD )< 3245 ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_3245)+ ")" : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property)) #else ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : "" ); }





For color schemes of GUI elements in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\GraphINI.mqh, add the text color value, increase the number of parameters in the color scheme from 4 to 5 and add the text color values to the color scheme value arrays:

enum ENUM_COLOR_THEME_COLORS { COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_BG, COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_FRAME, COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_RECT_OUTER, COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_SHADOW, COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_TEXT, }; #define TOTAL_COLOR_THEME_COLORS ( 5 ) color array_color_themes[TOTAL_COLOR_THEMES][TOTAL_COLOR_THEME_COLORS]= { { C'134,160,181' , C'134,160,181' , clrDimGray , clrGray , C'0x3E,0x3E,0x3E' , }, { C'181,196,196' , C'181,196,196' , clrGray , clrGray , C'0x3E,0x3E,0x3E' , }, };





In the enumeration of frame styles, add the field indicating the frame absence:

enum ENUM_FRAME_STYLE { FRAME_STYLE_NONE, FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE, FRAME_STYLE_FLAT, FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL, FRAME_STYLE_STAMP, };





Improve the class of the basic object of all library graphical objects in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh.



We need to be able to set 0 or NULL in custom programs when specifying the current chart ID, as well as instead of specifying a numeric ID value or passing the ChartID() function, add verification of the value passed to the SetChartID() method:

public : string NamePrefix( void ) const { return this .m_name_prefix; } void SetObjectID( const long value ) { this .m_object_id= value ; } void SetBelong( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong){ this .m_belong=belong; } void SetTypeGraphObject( const ENUM_OBJECT obj) { this .m_type_graph_obj=obj; } void SetTypeElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { this .m_type_element=type; } void SetSpecies( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES species){ this .m_species=species; } void SetGroup( const int group ) { this .m_group= group ; } void SetName( const string name) { this .m_name=name; } void SetDigits( const int value ) { this .m_digits= value ; } void SetChartID( const long chart_id) { this .m_chart_id=(chart_id==NULL || chart_id== 0 ? ::ChartID() : chart_id); }

Here we check, which value has been passed to the method. If it is 0 or NULL, assign the current chart ID to the variable. Otherwise, assign the value passed to the method.

In the method returning the graphical element type description, add returning the Panel object description:

string CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription( void ) { return ( this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL) : "Unknown" ); }





In the class of the graphical element object in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh, namely in the object structure, add a new field for the element availability property:

class CGCnvElement : public CGBaseObj { protected : CCanvas m_canvas; CPause m_pause; bool m_shadow; color m_chart_color_bg; uint m_duplicate_res[]; virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ); virtual void StructToObject( void ); private : struct SData { ... int coord_act_bottom; long zorder; bool enabled; uchar name_obj[ 64 ]; uchar name_res[ 64 ]; }; SData m_struct_obj; uchar m_uchar_array[];





Add new methods for setting and returning the element availability value in the block of methods for a simplified access to the object properties:

void SetMovable( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,flag); } void SetActive( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,flag); } void SetInteraction( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION,flag); } void SetID( const int id) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,id); } void SetNumber( const int number) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,number); } void SetEnabled( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED,flag); } void SetShadow( const bool flag) { this .m_shadow=flag; } bool Movable( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE); } bool Active( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE); } bool Interaction( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION); } bool Enabled( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED); }





In one of the canvas clearing methods, remove the default flag values:

void Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ); void Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ); void Erase( const bool redraw= false ); void Update( const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); }

previously, the method looked as follows:

void Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient= true , const bool cycle= false , const bool redraw= false );

and it was impossible to use since the compiler was unable to select a correct overloaded method.



In the parametric constructor, add the verification of a passed chart ID value and setting the element availability flag, as well as default font values:



CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ) : m_shadow( false ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger ( (chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id) , CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name=(:: StringFind (name, this .m_name_prefix)< 0 ? this .m_name_prefix : "" )+name; this .m_chart_id= (chart_id== NULL || chart_id== 0 ? :: ChartID () : chart_id) ; this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type_element=element_type; this .SetFont( DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE ); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_text_x= 0 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; this .m_color_bg=colour; this .m_opacity=opacity; if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,redraw)) { ... this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,activity); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED, true ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); ... }

Do the same in the protected constructor:

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : m_shadow( false ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger ( (chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id) , CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name=(:: StringFind (name, this .m_name_prefix)< 0 ? this .m_name_prefix : "" )+name; this .m_chart_id= (chart_id== NULL || chart_id== 0 ? :: ChartID () : chart_id) ; this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type_element=element_type; this .SetFont( DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE ); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_text_x= 0 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; this .m_color_bg=CLR_CANV_NULL; this .m_opacity= 0 ; if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h, this .m_color_bg, this .m_opacity, false )) { ... this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED, true ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); ... }





In the method creating an object structure, add filling a new structure field with the new element availability flag:

bool CGCnvElement::ObjectToStruct( void ) { ... this .m_struct_obj.active=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE); this .m_struct_obj.interaction=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION); this .m_struct_obj.enabled=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_x=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y); ... return true ; }

In the method creating an object out of the structure, add the entry to the value object availability property from the appropriate structure field:

void CGCnvElement::StructToObject( void ) { ... this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, this .m_struct_obj.active); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, this .m_struct_obj.interaction); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED, this .m_struct_obj.enabled); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom); this .m_color_bg= this .m_struct_obj.color_bg; this .m_opacity= this .m_struct_obj.opacity; this .m_zorder= this .m_struct_obj.zorder; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_obj)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_res)); }





In the method creating a graphical element object, add verification of a passed chart ID value as well:

bool CGCnvElement::Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if ( this .m_canvas.CreateBitmapLabel( (chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id) ,wnd_num,name,x,y,w,h, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { this .Erase(CLR_CANV_NULL); this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); this .m_shift_y=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( (chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id) , CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ,wnd_num); return true ; } CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; }





Let's improve the form object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh.



Private variable initialization method

class CForm : public CGCnvElement { private : CArrayObj m_list_elements; CAnimations *m_animations; CShadowObj *m_shadow_obj; CMouseState m_mouse; ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE m_mouse_form_state; ushort m_mouse_state_flags; color m_color_frame; int m_frame_width_left; int m_frame_width_right; int m_frame_width_top; int m_frame_width_bottom; int m_offset_x; int m_offset_y; void Initialize( void ); void ResetArrayFrameT( void ); void ResetArrayFrameQ( void ); void ResetArrayFrameG( void );

move to the protected class section since the method will be needed in descendant objects, and declare a new method for deinitializing the class object:

void ResetArrayFrameT( void ); void ResetArrayFrameQ( void ); void ResetArrayFrameG( void ); string CreateNameDependentObject( const string base_name) const { return :: StringSubstr ( this .NameObj(),:: StringLen (:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ))+ 1 )+ "_" +base_name; } CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); void CreateShadowObj( const color colour, const uchar opacity); protected : void Initialize( void ); void Deinitialize( void ); public :





Rename the GetList() method returning the list of attached objects to GetListElements(), which is more suitable in terms of its function:

CForm *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetListElements( void ) { return & this .m_list_elements; } CGCnvElement *GetShadowObj( void ) { return this .m_shadow_obj; }





In the public section of the class, declare the method adding a new attached element to the list of attached form elements:



bool CreateNewElement( const int element_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); bool AddNewElement(CGCnvElement *obj, const int x, const int y); void DrawShadow( const int shift_x, const int shift_y, const color colour, const uchar opacity= 127 , const uchar blur= 4 );





Move the code block, which removes all used dynamic class objects, from the class destructor

CForm::~CForm() { if ( this .m_shadow_obj!= NULL ) delete this .m_shadow_obj; if ( this .m_animations!= NULL ) delete this .m_animations; }

to the new deinitialization method:

void CForm::Deinitialize( void ) { if ( this .m_shadow_obj!= NULL ) delete this .m_shadow_obj; if ( this .m_animations!= NULL ) delete this .m_animations; }

Call the following method in the destructor:

CForm::~CForm() { this .Deinitialize(); }

This enables us to remove unnecessary parent class dynamic objects from inherited classes.

The method adding a new attached element to the list of attached object elements:

bool CForm::AddNewElement(CGCnvElement *obj, const int x, const int y) { if (obj== NULL ) return false ; this .m_list_elements.Sort(SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ); int index= this .m_list_elements.Search(obj); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_OBJ_ALREADY_IN_LIST), ": " ,obj.NameObj()); return false ; } if (! this .m_list_elements.Add(obj)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST), ": " ,obj.NameObj()); return false ; } return true ; }

The method receives the pointer to the object to be added to the list of attached objects.

Sort the list of elements by a name of a specified object and search for such an object in the list.

If no object with the same name is already present in the list, inform of that and return false.

If failed to place an object to the list of attached objects, inform of that and return false.

As a result, return true.



The method creating a new attached element now calls the method adding the created object to the list:

bool CForm::CreateNewElement( const int element_num, const string element_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { CGCnvElement *obj= this .CreateNewGObject(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,element_num,element_name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); if (obj== NULL ) return false ; if (! this .AddNewElement(obj,x,y) ) { delete obj; return false ; } return true ; }

Previously, I added the newly created object to the list in this method. This was irrational since we are able to add graphical elements from other program parts to the list of attached objects (not only when creating an object).



In the method creating a shadow object, the moveability flag was set to true. This made the shadow object moveable. I believe, this behavior is incorrect. Instead, the property value should be inherited from the object the shadow object is built for. Let's fix this:

void CForm::CreateShadowObj( const color colour, const uchar opacity) { if (! this .m_shadow || this .m_shadow_obj!= NULL ) return ; int x= this .CoordX()-OUTER_AREA_SIZE; int y= this .CoordY()-OUTER_AREA_SIZE; int w= this .Width()+OUTER_AREA_SIZE* 2 ; int h= this .Height()+OUTER_AREA_SIZE* 2 ; this .m_shadow_obj= new CShadowObj( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(), this .CreateNameDependentObject( "Shadow" ),x,y,w,h); if ( this .m_shadow_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_SHADOW_OBJ)); return ; } this .m_shadow_obj.SetID( this .ID()); this .m_shadow_obj.SetNumber(- 1 ); this .m_shadow_obj.SetOpacityShadow(opacity); this .m_shadow_obj.SetColorShadow(colour); this .m_shadow_obj.SetMovable( this .Movable() ); this .m_shadow_obj.SetActive( false ); this .m_shadow_obj.SetVisible( false , false ); this .BringToTop(); }

All preparatory stages are complete.





WinForms Panel object class

The panel object will be derived from the form object class. In other words, it will feature the entire form functionality and properties. Besides, I will add new properties and functionality to it. The panel will be able to place other objects in it, as well as change its size to fit the content and enable the auto scroll if the content goes beyond the panel.

In the current article, I will only make a preparation of the panel object - I will define all its properties and create methods for setting and returning them. In subsequent articles, I will gradually add all the functionality of the panel object. Here I will only be able to create a panel object using its constructor.

For all WinForms management elements, define a new library directory.

Create a new folder \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\ with subfolders named after MS Visual Studio control groups in the amount defined at the beginning of the article:

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Components\

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Data\

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Dialogs\

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Menu & Toolbars\

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Printing



Since the panel is a container for other objects, the object class file is located in the appropriate folder \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\.



In the specified file, create a new file Panel.mqh of the CPanel derived from CForm whose file should be included:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Form.mqh" class CPanel : public CForm { }

In the private section of the class, declare all the necessary variables and arrays:

class CPanel : public CForm { private : color m_fore_color; ENUM_FRAME_STYLE m_border_style; bool m_autoscroll; int m_autoscroll_margin[ 2 ]; bool m_autosize; ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE m_autosize_mode; ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE m_dock_mode; int m_margin[ 4 ]; int m_padding[ 4 ]; public :

To grasp the terms Margin, Padding and AutoSize, let's consider the following example from MS Windows Forms .NET Framework 4.X help:

... Three of the most important are the Margin, Padding, and AutoSize properties, which are present on all Windows Forms controls.



The Margin property defines the space around the control that keeps other controls a specified distance from the control's borders.



The Padding property defines the space in the interior of a control that keeps the control's content (for example, the value of its Text property) a specified distance from the control's borders.

The AutoSize property tells a control to automatically size itself to its contents. It will not resize itself to be smaller than the value of its original Size property, and it will account for the value of its Padding property.



In the public section of the class, write the methods for setting and returning the values of all declared class variables:

public : void ForeColor( const color clr) { this .m_fore_color=clr; } color ForeColor( void ) const { return this .m_fore_color; } void BorderStyle( const ENUM_FRAME_STYLE style) { this .m_border_style=style; } ENUM_FRAME_STYLE BorderStyle( void ) const { return this .m_border_style; } void AutoScroll( const bool flag) { this .m_autoscroll=flag; } bool AutoScroll( void ) { return this .m_autoscroll; } void AutoScrollMarginWidth( const int value ) { this .m_autoscroll_margin[ 0 ]= value ; } void AutoScrollMarginHeight( const int value ) { this .m_autoscroll_margin[ 1 ]= value ; } void AutoScrollMarginAll( const int value ) { this .AutoScrollMarginWidth( value ); this .AutoScrollMarginHeight( value ); } int AutoScrollMarginWidth( void ) const { return this .m_autoscroll_margin[ 0 ]; } int AutoScrollMarginHeight( void ) const { return this .m_autoscroll_margin[ 1 ]; } void AutoSize( const bool flag) { this .m_autosize=flag; } bool AutoSize( void ) { return this .m_autosize; } void AutoSizeMode( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE mode) { this .m_autosize_mode=mode; } ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE AutoSizeMode( void ) const { return this .m_autosize_mode; } void DockMode( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE mode){ this .m_dock_mode=mode; } ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE DockMode( void ) const { return this .m_dock_mode; } void MarginLeft( const int value ) { this .m_margin[ 0 ]= value ; } void MarginTop( const int value ) { this .m_margin[ 1 ]= value ; } void MarginRight( const int value ) { this .m_margin[ 2 ]= value ; } void MarginBottom( const int value ) { this .m_margin[ 3 ]= value ; } void MarginAll( const int value ) { this .MarginLeft( value ); this .MarginTop( value ); this .MarginRight( value ); this .MarginBottom( value ); } int MarginLeft( void ) const { return this .m_margin[ 0 ]; } int MarginTop( void ) const { return this .m_margin[ 1 ]; } int MarginRight( void ) const { return this .m_margin[ 2 ]; } int MarginBottom( void ) const { return this .m_margin[ 3 ]; } void PaddingLeft( const int value ) { this .m_padding[ 0 ]= value ; } void PaddingTop( const int value ) { this .m_padding[ 1 ]= value ; } void PaddingRight( const int value ) { this .m_padding[ 2 ]= value ; } void PaddingBottom( const int value ) { this .m_padding[ 3 ]= value ; } void PaddingAll( const int value ) { this .PaddingLeft( value ); this .PaddingTop( value ); this .PaddingRight( value ); this .PaddingBottom( value ); } int PaddingLeft( void ) const { return this .m_padding[ 0 ]; } int PaddingTop( void ) const { return this .m_padding[ 1 ]; } int PaddingRight( void ) const { return this .m_padding[ 2 ]; } int PaddingBottom( void ) const { return this .m_padding[ 3 ]; } CPanel( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CPanel( const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CPanel( const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CPanel( const string name) : CForm(::ChartID(), 0 ,name, 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_PANEL; this .m_fore_color=CLR_FORE_COLOR; this .MarginAll( 3 ); this .PaddingAll( 0 ); this .Initialize(); } ~CPanel(); };

For some of them, it is possible to simultaneously set each property corresponding to each side of the object.

For example, for the Margin value in MS Visual Studio, it is possible to set both each property separately, and all four at the same time:





We have four class constructors: specifying (1) the chart ID, chart subwindow, object name and coordinates with size, (2) current chart subwindow, object name and coordinates with size, (3) object name and coordinates with size, (4) object name with zero coordinates and size:

CPanel::CPanel( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CForm(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_PANEL; this .m_fore_color=CLR_FORE_COLOR; this .MarginAll( 3 ); this .PaddingAll( 0 ); this .Initialize(); } CPanel::CPanel( const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CForm(:: ChartID (),subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_PANEL; this .m_fore_color=CLR_FORE_COLOR; this .MarginAll( 3 ); this .PaddingAll( 0 ); this .Initialize(); } CPanel::CPanel( const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CForm(:: ChartID (), 0 ,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_PANEL; this .m_fore_color=CLR_FORE_COLOR; this .MarginAll( 3 ); this .PaddingAll( 0 ); this .Initialize(); }

In the initialization string of each constructor, pass the necessary parameters to the parent class constructor.

Next, in the constructor body, set the graphical element type, library object type, the default panel text color, set Margin for all sides equal to 3, Padding equal to 0 and initialize the parent class variables.



This is sufficient for a simple creation of a panel object on a terminal chart. All other things for the Panel object will be implemented in the coming articles.



In the class destructor, call the parent class deinitialization method:

CPanel::~CPanel() { CForm::Deinitialize(); }





Now we need to improve the collection class of graphical elements \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh.



Instead of the form object file, include the panel object file:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Panel.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdVLineObj.mqh"

Since the panel object is derived from the form object, all objects of its parent hierarchy will be visible in the collection class.

In the public section of the class, write two methods returning the list of graphical elements by chart and object IDs, as well as by chart ID and object name:



CArrayObj *GetListStdGraphObjByGroup( const long chart_id, const int group ) { CArrayObj *list=GetList(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, 0 ,chart_id,EQUAL); return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, 0 , group ,EQUAL); } CArrayObj *GetListCanvElementByID( const long chart_id, const int element_id) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,chart_id,EQUAL); return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,element_id,EQUAL);; } CArrayObj *GetListCanvElementByName( const long chart_id, const string name) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,chart_id,EQUAL); return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,name,EQUAL);; }

I have repeatedly considered the logic of such methods earlier. Here we simply sort the list by the necessary parameters and return the resulting list, which is to feature the pointer to the object found in the collection list.

If no object is found, the methods will return NULL.

At the very end of the class body, write the methods for creating graphical element, form and panel objects:

int CreateElement( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity, const bool redraw= false ) { int id= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); CGCnvElement *obj= new CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,id, 0 ,chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h,clr,opacity,movable,activity,redraw); if (! this .AddCanvElmToCollection(obj)) { delete obj; return WRONG_VALUE ; } obj.Erase(clr,opacity,redraw); return obj.ID(); } int CreateElementVGradient( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, color &clr[], const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity, const bool redraw= false ) { int id= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); CGCnvElement *obj= new CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,id, 0 ,chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h,clr[ 0 ],opacity,movable,activity,redraw); if (! this .AddCanvElmToCollection(obj)) { delete obj; return WRONG_VALUE ; } obj.Erase(clr,opacity, true , false ,redraw); return obj.ID(); } int CreateElementHGradient( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, color &clr[], const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity, const bool redraw= false ) { int id= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); CGCnvElement *obj= new CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,id, 0 ,chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h,clr[ 0 ],opacity,movable,activity,redraw); if (! this .AddCanvElmToCollection(obj)) { delete obj; return WRONG_VALUE ; } obj.Erase(clr,opacity, false , false ,redraw); return obj.ID(); } int CreateElementVGradientCicle( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, color &clr[], const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity, const bool redraw= false ) { int id= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); CGCnvElement *obj= new CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,id, 0 ,chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h,clr[ 0 ],opacity,movable,activity,redraw); if (! this .AddCanvElmToCollection(obj)) { delete obj; return WRONG_VALUE ; } obj.Erase(clr,opacity, true , true ,redraw); return obj.ID(); } int CreateElementHGradientCicle( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, color &clr[], const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity, const bool redraw= false ) { int id= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); CGCnvElement *obj= new CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,id, 0 ,chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h,clr[ 0 ],opacity,movable,activity,redraw); if (! this .AddCanvElmToCollection(obj)) { delete obj; return WRONG_VALUE ; } obj.Erase(clr,opacity, false , true ,redraw); return obj.ID(); } int CreateForm( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity, const bool shadow= false , const bool redraw= false ) { int id= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); CForm *obj= new CForm(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h); if (! this .AddCanvElmToCollection(obj)) { delete obj; return WRONG_VALUE ; } obj.SetID(id); obj.SetActive(activity); obj.SetMovable(movable); obj.SetColorBackground(clr); obj.SetColorFrame(clr); obj.SetOpacity(opacity, false ); obj.SetShadow(shadow); obj.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,obj.Width()- 1 ,obj.Height()- 1 ,obj.ColorFrame(),obj.Opacity()); obj.Done(); obj.Erase(clr,opacity,redraw); return obj.ID(); } int CreateFormVGradient( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, color &clr[], const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity, const bool shadow= false , const bool redraw= false ) { int id= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); CForm *obj= new CForm(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h); if (! this .AddCanvElmToCollection(obj)) { delete obj; return WRONG_VALUE ; } obj.SetID(id); obj.SetActive(activity); obj.SetMovable(movable); obj.SetColorBackground(clr[ 0 ]); obj.SetColorFrame(clr[ 0 ]); obj.SetOpacity(opacity, false ); obj.SetShadow(shadow); obj.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,obj.Width()- 1 ,obj.Height()- 1 ,obj.ColorFrame(),obj.Opacity()); obj.Done(); obj.Erase(clr,opacity, true , false ,redraw); return obj.ID(); } int CreateFormHGradient( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, color &clr[], const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity, const bool shadow= false , const bool redraw= false ) { int id= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); CForm *obj= new CForm(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h); if (! this .AddCanvElmToCollection(obj)) { delete obj; return WRONG_VALUE ; } obj.SetID(id); obj.SetActive(activity); obj.SetMovable(movable); obj.SetColorBackground(clr[ 0 ]); obj.SetColorFrame(clr[ 0 ]); obj.SetOpacity(opacity, false ); obj.SetShadow(shadow); obj.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,obj.Width()- 1 ,obj.Height()- 1 ,obj.ColorFrame(),obj.Opacity()); obj.Done(); obj.Erase(clr,opacity, false , false ,redraw); return obj.ID(); } int CreateFormVGradientCicle( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, color &clr[], const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity, const bool shadow= false , const bool redraw= false ) { int id= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); CForm *obj= new CForm(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h); if (! this .AddCanvElmToCollection(obj)) { delete obj; return WRONG_VALUE ; } obj.SetID(id); obj.SetActive(activity); obj.SetMovable(movable); obj.SetColorBackground(clr[ 0 ]); obj.SetColorFrame(clr[ 0 ]); obj.SetOpacity(opacity, false ); obj.SetShadow(shadow); obj.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,obj.Width()- 1 ,obj.Height()- 1 ,obj.ColorFrame(),obj.Opacity()); obj.Done(); obj.Erase(clr,opacity, true , true ,redraw); return obj.ID(); } int CreateFormHGradientCicle( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, color &clr[], const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity, const bool shadow= false , const bool redraw= false ) { int id= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); CForm *obj= new CForm(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h); if (! this .AddCanvElmToCollection(obj)) { delete obj; return WRONG_VALUE ; } obj.SetID(id); obj.SetActive(activity); obj.SetMovable(movable); obj.SetColorBackground(clr[ 0 ]); obj.SetColorFrame(clr[ 0 ]); obj.SetOpacity(opacity, false ); obj.SetShadow(shadow); obj.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,obj.Width()- 1 ,obj.Height()- 1 ,obj.ColorFrame(),obj.Opacity()); obj.Done(); obj.Erase(clr,opacity, false , true ,redraw); return obj.ID(); } int CreatePanel( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity, const bool shadow= false , const bool redraw= false ) { int id= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); CPanel *obj= new CPanel(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h); if (! this .AddCanvElmToCollection(obj)) { delete obj; return WRONG_VALUE ; } obj.SetID(id); obj.SetActive(activity); obj.SetMovable(movable); obj.SetColorBackground(clr); obj.SetColorFrame(clr); obj.SetOpacity(opacity, false ); obj.SetShadow(shadow); obj.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,obj.Width()- 1 ,obj.Height()- 1 ,obj.ColorFrame(),obj.Opacity()); obj.Done(); obj.Erase(clr,opacity,redraw); return obj.ID(); } };

The methods for creating elements and forms are almost identical. The only difference is in the method of filling the background with color. It is either a single permanent color or filling with gradient. The gradient filling has several types: vertical, horizontal and cyclic vertical and horizontal. Right after creating an object, it is added to the collection list of graphical elements and the minimum required properties (passed to the method when it is called) are set for it.



In the method resetting interaction flags for all forms except the specified one, change the object type to the element, since graphical elements are the minimum object for building GUI elements:

void CGraphElementsCollection::ResetAllInteractionExeptOne( CGCnvElement *form_exept ) { int total= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CGCnvElement *obj = this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypeGraphElement()!=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM || (obj.Name()==form_exept.Name() && obj. ChartID ()==form_exept. ChartID ())) continue ; obj.SetInteraction( false ); } }





Since we now have the methods for creating graphical elements, forms and panels, the method adding a graphical element to the collection list in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh of the main CEngine library object is no longer needed. So let's delete it:

CArrayObj *GetListCanvElement( void ) { return this .m_graph_objects.GetListCanvElm(); } bool GraphAddCanvElmToCollection(CGCnvElement *element) { return this .m_graph_objects.AddCanvElmToCollection(element); } void GraphGetArrayChartsID( long &array_charts_id[])

It is replaced with methods returning the list of graphical elements by chart and object IDs and the list of graphical elements by chart ID and object name:

CArrayObj *GetListCanvElement( void ) { return this .m_graph_objects.GetListCanvElm(); } CArrayObj *GetListCanvElementByID( const long chart_id, const int element_id) { return this .m_graph_objects.GetListCanvElementByID(chart_id,element_id); } CArrayObj *GetListCanvElementByName( const long chart_id, const string name) { return this .m_graph_objects.GetListCanvElementByName(chart_id,name); } void GraphGetArrayChartsID( long &array_charts_id[])

These two methods simply return the result of the request from the same-name methods of the collection class of graphical elements we have considered above.



Now we are all set for the test.





Test

To perform the test, let's use the EA from the previous article and save it to \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part101\ as TestDoEasyPart101.mq5.



I will leave creation of three form objects from the previous article and add three element objects and one panel object.

On each of the objects, display the text with its name and ID in the graphical element collection.

In the OnInit() handler, add creation of all objects using the methods added to the method collection class in the current article:

int OnInit () { ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; string array[ 1 ]={ Symbol ()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); engine.SeriesCreate( Symbol (), Period ()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); int obj_id= WRONG_VALUE ; CArrayObj *list= NULL ; CForm *form= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<FORMS_TOTAL;i++) { obj_id=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection(). CreateFormVGradient ( ChartID (), 0 , "Form_0" + string (i+ 1 ), 30 ,(form== NULL ? 100 : form.BottomEdge()+ 20 ), 100 , 30 ,array_clr, 245 , true , true ); list=engine.GetListCanvElementByID( ChartID (),obj_id); form=list.At( 0 ); if (form== NULL ) continue ; form.SetZorder( 0 , false ); form.TextOnBG( 0 , "Form: ID " +( string )form.ID()+ ", ZOrder " +( string )form.Zorder(),form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER, C'211,233,149' , 255 , true , false ); } CGCnvElement *elm= NULL ; array_clr[ 0 ]= C'0x65,0xA4,0xA9' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'0x48,0x75,0xA2' ; obj_id=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection(). CreateElementVGradient ( NULL , 0 , "CElmVG" ,form.RightEdge()+ 50 , 20 , 200 , 50 ,array_clr, 127 , true , true , true ); list=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetListCanvElementByID( ChartID (),obj_id); elm=list.At( 0 ); if (elm!= NULL ) { elm.SetFontSize( 10 ); elm.Text(elm.Width()/ 2 ,elm.Height()/ 2 , "Element: ID " +( string )elm.ID(), C'0xDB,0xEE,0xF2' ,elm.Opacity(),FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER); elm.Update(); } obj_id=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection(). CreateElementVGradientCicle ( NULL , 0 , "CElmVGC" ,form.RightEdge()+ 50 , 80 , 200 , 50 ,array_clr, 127 , true , true , true ); list=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetListCanvElementByID( ChartID (),obj_id); elm=list.At( 0 ); if (elm!= NULL ) { elm.SetFontSize( 10 ); elm.Text(elm.Width()/ 2 ,elm.Height()/ 2 , "Element: ID " +( string )elm.ID(), C'0xDB,0xEE,0xF2' ,elm.Opacity(),FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER); elm.Update(); } obj_id=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection(). CreateElementHGradient ( NULL , 0 , "CElmHG" ,form.RightEdge()+ 50 , 140 , 200 , 50 ,array_clr, 127 , true , true , true ); list=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetListCanvElementByID( ChartID (),obj_id); elm=list.At( 0 ); if (elm!= NULL ) { elm.SetFontSize( 10 ); elm.Text(elm.Width()/ 2 ,elm.Height()/ 2 , "Element: ID " +( string )elm.ID(), C'0xDB,0xEE,0xF2' ,elm.Opacity(),FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER); elm.Update(); } obj_id=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection(). CreateElementHGradientCicle ( NULL , 0 , "CElmHGC" ,form.RightEdge()+ 50 , 200 , 200 , 50 ,array_clr, 127 , true , true , false ); list=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetListCanvElementByID( ChartID (),obj_id); elm=list.At( 0 ); if (elm!= NULL ) { elm.SetFontSize( 10 ); elm.Text(elm.Width()/ 2 ,elm.Height()/ 2 , "Element: ID " +( string )elm.ID(), C'0xDB,0xEE,0xF2' ,elm.Opacity(),FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER); elm.Update(); } CPanel *pnl= NULL ; obj_id=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection(). CreatePanel ( ChartID (), 0 , "WFPanel" ,elm.RightEdge()+ 50 , 50 , 150 , 150 , array_clr[ 0 ] , 200 , true , true , false , true ); list=engine.GetListCanvElementByID( ChartID (),obj_id); pnl=list.At( 0 ); if (pnl!= NULL ) { pnl.SetFontSize( 10 ); pnl.TextOnBG( 0 , "WinForm Panel: ID " +( string )pnl.ID(), 4 , 2 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,pnl.ForeColor(),pnl.Opacity()); pnl.Update( true ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Shape objects are filled with a vertical gradient, while each element object is filled with its own type of gradient. The panel object is filled with one color.



Compile the EA and launch it on the chart:





Forms react to mouse movement and are always placed on top of graphical objects added to the chart. Gradient fillings of element objects are drawn correctly and there is only one panel object color. However, neither the elements, nor the panel react to the mouse and are located in the background under all graphical objects. This happens because I handled mouse events for form objects only. The fact that the panel is essentially a form does not matter since I explicitly handle the CForm class only. I will fix all this later.







What's next?

In the next article, I will continue the development of the WinForms Panel object class.



All files of the current library version, test EA and chart event control indicator for MQL5 are attached below for you to test and download. Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

Back to contents

*The last article of the previous series:



Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 100): Making improvements in handling extended standard graphical objects





