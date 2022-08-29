DoEasy. C控件（第 7 部分）：文本标签控件

内容

概述

任何程序都会涉及在屏幕上显示信息。 MS Visual Studio 采用的是文本标签控件，此外还有其它元素。 MetaTrader 5 也提供了 "Text label（文本标签）" 图形对象。 此外，在终端中创建程序 GUI 的所有图形元素都提供了在画布上显示文本的能力。 但有时这也许不太方便。 因此，在本文中，我将创建一个独立的“文本标签”控件。

这样的对象能够将其容器放置在任何位置，而其自身的功能将重现 MS Visual Studio 文本标签的功能。 我们能够为欲显示的文本设置字体参数。 文本将定位在“文本标签”对象的边界以内。 顺而推之，对象的大小既能够按照指定宽度和高度设置，也可以根据标签所用字体的大小自动调整其大小。 此外，我们将能够使用对象边框（沿围绕整个“文本标签”对象边界的矩形边框）。 对象边框既可以是平面，亦或是三维的。 这将给我们足够的机会在程序 GUI 元素内部进行适当设计来显示文本。

为了将所有的新对象参数显示在某处，或者为了我们能够通过所需参数选择对象，我们应将“文本标签”对象使用的所有属性添加到函数库图形元素的整数型、实数型、和字符串型属性的枚举之中。 我试图在所有函数库对象中坚持这个理念，因为它允许我们使用其所提供的功能，并以足够的灵活性快速搜索、选择和排序函数库对象。



改进库类

首先，往函数库中添加新的文本消息。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh 中，加入函数库新消息索引:

MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM,

...

MSG_PANEL_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_UNDERLAY_OBJ, MSG_PANEL_OBJECT_ERR_OBJ_MUST_BE_WFBASE, };

及与新增索引相对应的消息：

{ "Элемент управления \"Panel\"" , "Control element \"Panel\"" }, { "Элемент управления \"Label\"" , "Control element \"Label\"" }, { "Графический объект принадлежит программе" , "The graphic object belongs to the program" },

...

{ "Не удалось создать объект-подложку" , "Failed to create underlay object" }, { "Ошибка. Создаваемый объект должен иметь тип WinForms Base или быть его наследником" , "Error. The object being created must be of type WinForms Base or be derived from it" }, };





除了“文本标签”控件中的文本颜色外，我们还将用到其不透明度，例如，这将允许我们在程序 GUI 元素上创建文本平滑出现/消失的效果。 此外，我们还需要设置文本标签对象所要显示的文本，以及构建 WinForms 对象所需的一些其它参数，尽管这些对象已在前面创建，但我们尚未添加到图形元素属性之中。



在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh 中的画布参数模块里，添加新的宏替换，为控件指定默认文本的不透明度：

#define PAUSE_FOR_CANV_UPDATE ( 16 ) #define CLR_CANV_NULL ( 0x00FFFFFF ) #define CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR ( C'0x2D,0x43,0x48' ) #define CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY ( 255 ) #define CLR_DEF_OPACITY ( 200 ) #define CLR_DEF_SHADOW_COLOR ( C'0x6B,0x6B,0x6B' ) #define CLR_DEF_SHADOW_OPACITY ( 127 ) #define DEF_SHADOW_BLUR ( 4 ) #define DEF_FONT ( "Calibri" ) #define DEF_FONT_SIZE ( 8 ) #define OUTER_AREA_SIZE ( 16 ) #define DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE ( 3 )





添加文本标签类型至函数库对象类型列表当中：

enum ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE { OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE = COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END+ 1 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_BASE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_PANEL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_LABEL,





将文本标签元素添加到图形元素类型列表当中：

enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, };





将所有新常量（以前添加到 WimForms 对象但未放置在枚举中的常量，以及新的常量）添加到画布上的图形元素的整数型属性列表当中：



enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { //--- ... CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_W, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_H, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_TOP, //--- ... CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT_ALIGN, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 44 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

将整数型属性的总数从 38 增加到 44。







在基于画布的图形元素字符串型属性列表中，添加一个新属性 —“图形元素文本”，并将字符串型属性总数从 2 增加到 3：

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ = (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 3 )





将所有新属性添加到画布上图形元素的可能排序准则的枚举当中：

#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_FORE_COLOR, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BOLD_TYPE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_STYLE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTOSIZE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTOSIZE_MODE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTOSCROLL, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_W, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_H, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_PADDING_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TEXT_ALIGN, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TEXT, };

现在，我们可以根据新属性选择和排序所有图形元素。





CWinFormBase 类作为函数库所有 WinForms 对象的基类。 依序，该类是自具有鼠标交互功能的窗体对象衍生而来。 我们需要继承类中的一些私密变量。 由于私密变量和方法仅在声明它们的类中可见，因此我们需要将它们从私密部分移动到受保护部分，以便它们在继承类中也能可见。



在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh 窗体对象文件中，移动私密部分的变量

class CForm : public CGCnvElement { private : CArrayObj m_list_elements; CAnimations *m_animations; CShadowObj *m_shadow_obj; CMouseState m_mouse; ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE m_mouse_form_state; ushort m_mouse_state_flags; color m_color_frame; int m_offset_x; int m_offset_y; int m_init_x; int m_init_y; int m_init_w; int m_init_h;

至受保护部分，并把一些方法虚化，如此我们就可以在继承类中重定义它们:



protected : CArrayObj m_list_elements; CAnimations *m_animations; CShadowObj *m_shadow_obj; CMouseState m_mouse; ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE m_mouse_form_state; ushort m_mouse_state_flags; color m_color_frame; int m_offset_x; int m_offset_y; CArrayObj m_list_tmp; int m_frame_width_left; int m_frame_width_right; int m_frame_width_top; int m_frame_width_bottom; int m_init_x; int m_init_y; int m_init_w; int m_init_h; virtual void Initialize( void ); void Deinitialize( void ); void CreateShadowObj( const color colour, const uchar opacity); string CreateNameDependentObject( const string base_name) const { return :: StringSubstr ( this .NameObj(),:: StringLen (:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ))+ 1 )+ "_" +base_name; } virtual bool MoveDependentObj( const int x, const int y, const bool redraw= false ); virtual CGCnvElement *CreateAndAddNewElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, CGCnvElement *main, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity); public :





由于我们现在针对 WinForms 对象采用的是构建函数库对象的一般概念，并将向图形元素属性添加 WinForms 的对象参数，因此我们需要删除存储对象属性的 CWinFormBase 基类变量，并重写设置和获取这些属性的所有方法。



在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh 中，从受保护部分中删除所有已无必要的变量

class CWinFormBase : public CForm { protected : color m_fore_color; ENUM_FW_TYPE m_bold_type; ENUM_FRAME_STYLE m_border_style; bool m_autosize; ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE m_dock_mode; int m_margin[ 4 ]; int m_padding[ 4 ]; private :





在类的公开部分，重写在属性里接收和设置对象属性枚举的方法，并添加新方法，处理“文本标签”对象文本，以及设置和获取 WinForms 对象的一般属性：



public : CWinFormBase( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CWinFormBase( const string name) : CForm(::ChartID(), 0 ,name, 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_BASE; } void SetForeColor( const color clr) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR,clr); } color ForeColor( void ) const { return (color) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR); } void SetForeColorOpacity( const uchar value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY, value ); } uchar ForeColorOpacity( void ) const { return (uchar) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); } virtual void SetText( const string text) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT,text); } string Text( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT); } void SetTextAlign( const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT_ALIGN,anchor); } ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT TextAlign( void ) const { return (ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT_ALIGN); } void SetBold( const bool flag); bool Bold( void ); void SetItalic( const bool flag); bool Italic( void ); void SetStrikeout( const bool flag); bool Strikeout( void ); void SetUnderline( const bool flag); bool Underline( void ); void SetFontDrawStyle(ENUM_FONT_STYLE style); ENUM_FONT_STYLE FontDrawStyle( void ); void SetFontBoldType(ENUM_FW_TYPE type); ENUM_FW_TYPE FontBoldType( void ) const { return (ENUM_FW_TYPE) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE); } void SetBorderStyle( const ENUM_FRAME_STYLE style) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE,style); } ENUM_FRAME_STYLE BorderStyle( void ) const { return (ENUM_FRAME_STYLE) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE); } virtual void SetAutoSize( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE,flag); } bool AutoSize( void ) { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE); } virtual void SetAutoScroll( const bool flag, const bool redraw){ this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL,flag); } bool AutoScroll( void ) { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL); } virtual void SetDockMode( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE mode, const bool redraw) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE,mode); } ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE DockMode( void ) const { return (ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE);} void SetMarginLeft( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_LEFT, value ); } void SetMarginTop( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_TOP, value ); } void SetMarginRight( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_RIGHT, value ); } void SetMarginBottom( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_BOTTOM, value ); } void SetMarginAll( const int value ) { this .SetMarginLeft( value ); this .SetMarginTop( value ); this .SetMarginRight( value ); this .SetMarginBottom( value ); } void SetMargin( const int left, const int top, const int right, const int bottom) { this .SetMarginLeft(left); this .SetMarginTop(top); this .SetMarginRight(right); this .SetMarginBottom(bottom); } int MarginLeft( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_LEFT); } int MarginTop( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_TOP); } int MarginRight( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_RIGHT); } int MarginBottom( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_BOTTOM); } virtual void SetPaddingLeft( const uint value ) { int padding=(( int ) value < this .m_frame_width_left ? this .m_frame_width_left : ( int ) value ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_LEFT,padding); } virtual void SetPaddingTop( const uint value ) { int padding=(( int ) value < this .m_frame_width_top ? this .m_frame_width_top : ( int ) value ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_TOP,padding); } virtual void SetPaddingRight( const uint value ) { int padding=(( int ) value < this .m_frame_width_right ? this .m_frame_width_right : ( int ) value ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT,padding); } virtual void SetPaddingBottom( const uint value ) { int padding=(( int ) value < this .m_frame_width_bottom ? this .m_frame_width_bottom : ( int ) value ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_BOTTOM,padding); } virtual void SetPaddingAll( const uint value ) { this .SetPaddingLeft( value ); this .SetPaddingTop( value ); this .SetPaddingRight( value ); this .SetPaddingBottom( value ); } virtual void SetPadding( const int left, const int top, const int right, const int bottom) { this .SetPaddingLeft(left); this .SetPaddingTop(top); this .SetPaddingRight(right); this .SetPaddingBottom(bottom); } virtual void SetFrameWidthLeft( const uint value ) { this .m_frame_width_left=( int ) value ; } virtual void SetFrameWidthTop( const uint value ) { this .m_frame_width_top=( int ) value ; } virtual void SetFrameWidthRight( const uint value ) { this .m_frame_width_right=( int ) value ; } virtual void SetFrameWidthBottom( const uint value ) { this .m_frame_width_bottom=( int ) value ; } virtual void SetFrameWidthAll( const uint value ) { this .SetFrameWidthLeft( value ); this .SetFrameWidthTop( value ); this .SetFrameWidthRight( value ); this .SetFrameWidthBottom( value ); } virtual void SetFrameWidth( const uint left, const uint top, const uint right, const uint bottom) { this .SetFrameWidthLeft(left); this .SetFrameWidthTop(top); this .SetFrameWidthRight(right); this .SetFrameWidthBottom(bottom); } int FrameWidthLeft( void ) const { return this .m_frame_width_left; } int FrameWidthTop( void ) const { return this .m_frame_width_top; } int FrameWidthRight( void ) const { return this .m_frame_width_right; } int FrameWidthBottom( void ) const { return this .m_frame_width_bottom; } int PaddingLeft( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_LEFT); } int PaddingTop( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_TOP); } int PaddingRight( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT); } int PaddingBottom( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_BOTTOM); } };

在所有重写的方法中，我们现在的数值写入和读取并不是直接针对变量，而是使用 SetProperty() 和 GetProperty() 方法在对象属性的枚举中获取它们。这一点在第一篇文章中的构建函数库对象的概念时就已初步进行了讲述。



在类构造函数中，将所创建对象的文本设置为“空字符串”，在 Defines.mqh 里为文本颜色和其不透明度设置默认值:



CWinFormBase::CWinFormBase( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CForm(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_BASE; this .SetText( "" ); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR); this .SetForeColorOpacity(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); this .SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_NORMAL); this .SetMarginAll( 0 ); this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE, false ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this .SetAutoSize( false , false ); CForm::SetCoordXInit(x); CForm::SetCoordYInit(y); CForm::SetWidthInit(w); CForm::SetHeightInit(h); this .m_shadow= false ; this .m_frame_width_right= 0 ; this .m_frame_width_left= 0 ; this .m_frame_width_top= 0 ; this .m_frame_width_bottom= 0 ; this .m_gradient_v= true ; this .m_gradient_c= false ; }





在设置粗体字体标志和字体宽度类型的方法中，在对象属性中设置初值，替代设置变量值：

void CWinFormBase::SetBold( const bool flag) { uint flags= this .GetFontFlags(); if (flag) { this .SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_BOLD); CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_BOLD ); } else this .SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_NORMAL); } void CWinFormBase::SetFontBoldType(ENUM_FW_TYPE type) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE,type); uint flags= this .GetFontFlags(); switch (type) { case FW_TYPE_DONTCARE : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_DONTCARE ); break ; case FW_TYPE_THIN : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_THIN ); break ; case FW_TYPE_EXTRALIGHT : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_EXTRALIGHT ); break ; case FW_TYPE_ULTRALIGHT : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_ULTRALIGHT ); break ; case FW_TYPE_LIGHT : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_LIGHT ); break ; case FW_TYPE_REGULAR : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_REGULAR ); break ; case FW_TYPE_MEDIUM : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_MEDIUM ); break ; case FW_TYPE_SEMIBOLD : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_SEMIBOLD ); break ; case FW_TYPE_DEMIBOLD : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_DEMIBOLD ); break ; case FW_TYPE_BOLD : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_BOLD ); break ; case FW_TYPE_EXTRABOLD : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_EXTRABOLD ); break ; case FW_TYPE_ULTRABOLD : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_ULTRABOLD ); break ; case FW_TYPE_HEAVY : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_HEAVY ); break ; case FW_TYPE_BLACK : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_BLACK ); break ; default : CGCnvElement::SetFontFlags(flags | FW_NORMAL ); break ; } }





“文本标签”控件类：

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\ 中，创建一个 CLabel 类的新文件 Label.mqh。 CWinFormBase 类应该是基类，其文件将包含在新创建的类文件中：



#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh" class CLabel : public CWinFormBase { }

在类的私密部分、受保护部分 和公开部分当中，添加类方法的声明：

class CLabel : public CWinFormBase { private : void AutoSetWH( void ); protected : virtual void Initialize( void ); public : virtual void Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void Erase( const bool redraw= false ); virtual void Redraw( bool redraw); virtual void SetText( const string text) { CWinFormBase::SetText(text); if ( this .AutoSize()) this .AutoSetWH(); } CLabel( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); };

如您所见，我已经在受保护和公开部分中声明了 CWinFormBase 基类的虚拟方法。 这些方法的逻辑应该与基本方法的逻辑略有不同。 故此，它们将在该类中被重新定义。

例如，在设置元素文本的方法中，首先调用基类方法。 传递给方法的新值将会赋值给对象属性。 然后，如果设置了对象自动调整大小标志，则调用设置新大小的私密方法，而大小对应于对象画布上显示的文本大小，如下所示：



virtual void SetText( const string text) { CWinFormBase::SetText(text); if ( this .AutoSize()) this .AutoSetWH(); }





该类拥有参数构造函数，而默认构造函数和析构函数是自动创建的。



构造对象的图表 ID 及其子窗口，以及对象名称、坐标和大小，都传递给参数化构造函数：



CLabel::CLabel( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CWinFormBase(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_LABEL; this .SetCoordX(x); this .SetCoordY(y); this .SetWidth(w); this .SetHeight(h); this .Initialize(); if ( this .AutoSize()) this .AutoSetWH(); this .SetWidthInit( this .Width()); this .SetHeightInit( this .Height()); this .SetCoordXInit(x); this .SetCoordYInit(y); this .Redraw( false ); }

首先，将图形元素类型设置到所有父类，并为对象设置 WinForms 标签库对象类型。

接下来，设置对象和坐标，并调用虚拟方法来设置函数库图形元素的主要参数。 该方法在类中重新定义，因为它与基准对象的相同方法略有不同。 我们将在下面考虑它。

如果对象自动调整大小标志设置为适配文本，则调用相应的方法调整对象的大小（该标志目前始终处于禁用状态，但稍后可以更改）。

调整大小之后（设置标志），设置初始对象大小，及其初始坐标.

最后重新绘制整个对象。

虚拟方法初始化变量：

void CLabel::Initialize( void ) { this .m_list_elements.Clear(); this .m_list_elements.Sort(); this .m_list_tmp.Clear(); this .m_list_tmp.Sort(); this .m_shadow_obj= NULL ; this .m_shadow= false ; this .m_frame_width_right= 1 ; this .m_frame_width_left= 1 ; this .m_frame_width_top= 1 ; this .m_frame_width_bottom= 1 ; this .m_gradient_v= false ; this .m_gradient_c= false ; this .m_mouse_state_flags= 0 ; this .m_offset_x= 0 ; this .m_offset_y= 0 ; CGCnvElement::SetInteraction( false ); this .m_animations= new CAnimations(CGCnvElement::GetObject()); this .m_list_tmp.Add( this .m_animations); this .SetColorBackground(CLR_CANV_NULL); this .SetOpacity( 0 ); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR); this .SetForeColorOpacity(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this .SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE); this .SetText( "" ); this .SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP); this .SetTextAlign( ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); this .SetAutoSize( false , false ); this .SetMargin( 3 , 0 , 3 , 0 ); this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetEnabled( true ); this .SetVisible( true , false ); }

虚拟方法重新定义了基本对象方法 — 其它默认值也在此处设置。 此外，还有对标签对象唯一的属性值的初始化。





虚拟 Erase 方法重新定义基准对象方法，以完全不透明度绘制对象边框：

void CLabel::Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::Erase(colour,opacity,redraw); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE && redraw) this .DrawFormFrame( this .FrameWidthTop(), this .FrameWidthBottom(), this .FrameWidthLeft(), this .FrameWidthRight(), this .ColorFrame(), 255 , this .BorderStyle()); this .Update(redraw); } void CLabel::Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::Erase(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle,redraw); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE && redraw) this .DrawFormFrame( this .FrameWidthTop(), this .FrameWidthBottom(), this .FrameWidthLeft(), this .FrameWidthRight(), this .ColorFrame(), 255 , this .BorderStyle()); this .Update(redraw); } void CLabel::Erase( const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::Erase(redraw); }





重新绘制对象的虚拟方法：

void CLabel::Redraw( bool redraw) { this .Erase( this .ColorBackground(), 0 , true ); int x= 0 ; int y= 0 ; switch ( this .TextAlign()) { case ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER : x= this .FrameWidthLeft(); y= this .FrameWidthTop(); this .SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP); break ; case ANCHOR_LEFT : x= this .FrameWidthLeft(); y= this .Height()/ 2 ; this .SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_CENTER); break ; case ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER : x= this .FrameWidthLeft(); y= this .Height()- this .FrameWidthBottom(); this .SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_BOTTOM); break ; case ANCHOR_LOWER : x= this .Width()/ 2 ; y= this .Height()- this .FrameWidthBottom(); this .SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER_BOTTOM); break ; case ANCHOR_RIGHT_LOWER : x= this .Width()- this .FrameWidthRight(); y= this .Height()- this .FrameWidthBottom(); this .SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_RIGHT_BOTTOM); break ; case ANCHOR_RIGHT : x= this .Width()- this .FrameWidthRight(); y= this .Height()/ 2 ; this .SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_RIGHT_CENTER); break ; case ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER : x= this .Width()- this .FrameWidthRight(); y= this .FrameWidthTop(); this .SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_RIGHT_TOP); break ; case ANCHOR_UPPER : x= this .Width()/ 2 ; y= this .FrameWidthTop(); this .SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER_TOP); break ; default : x= this .Width()/ 2 ; y= this .Height()/ 2 ; this .SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER); break ; } this .Text(x,y, this .Text(), this .ForeColor(), this .ForeColorOpacity(), this .TextAnchor()); this .Update(redraw); }

该方法重新定义基类方法。 这里首先删除对象背景（用完全透明的背景色填充）。 接下来依据元素内部的文本来定义文本绑定点。 计算文本绑定点坐标（标签坐标原点）已计算，文本应在所计算坐标范围内显示文本，并更新对象。

文本绑定点在 TextOut() 函数帮助 中进行了直观标记和解释：









自动设置元素宽度和高度的方法：

void CLabel::AutoSetWH( void ) { int w= 0 , h= 0 ; CGCnvElement::TextSize( this .Text()!= "" && this .Text()!= NULL ? this .Text() : " " ,w,h); w+=( this .MarginLeft()+ this .MarginRight()); if (w== 0 ) w= 3 ; h+=( this .MarginTop()+ this .MarginBottom()); if (h== 0 ) h=( int ) ceil (FontSize()* 1.625 ); this .SetWidth(w); this .SetHeight(h); }

方法逻辑已在代码注释中讲述。 首先，根据为对象设置的文本和字体参数我们得到文本大小。 如果标签为“空”，我们将使用空格（“”）进行测量。 接下来，把左侧和右侧的对象边距值加进结果宽度，以及顶部和底部的边距值加进高度值。 如果无法获得文本高度，则通过将为对象设置的字体大小，乘以我根据经验选择的比率，来计算其近似大小。 我在 MS Visual Studio 中依据字体大小比较了对象大小值，并从不同大小的几个测量值中取了平均值，得到了 1.625 的比值。 我不知道是否还有其它更准确的方法。 我也许找到了更好的方法来依据字体大小计算对象大小。 完成所有计算后，将为对象设置获得的宽度和高度值。



“文本标签”对象的创建至此完毕。



由于 WinForms Panel 对象是一个用于将其它相同类型对象绑定到它的容器，因此所有创建的相同类型的对象都应该对它可见。 为了实现这一点，每个已创建的 WinForms 对象的文件将包含在面板对象文件之中。



打开面板对象文件 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Panel.mqh，并将新创建的文本标签对象的文件包含到其中:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh" #include "..\..\WForms\Common Controls\Label.mqh"





从类的私密部分删除不必要的变量，因为它们现在都会在基准 WinForms 对象属性中设置：

class CPanel : public CWinFormBase { private : CGCnvElement *m_obj_top; CGCnvElement *m_obj_bottom; CGCnvElement *m_obj_left; CGCnvElement *m_obj_right; CGCnvElement *m_underlay; bool m_autoscroll; int m_autoscroll_margin[ 2 ]; ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE m_autosize_mode;





在类的公开部分，声明两个新方法接收拥有指定类型的绑定 WinForms 对象列表，和依据此类型的对象列表中的索引获取指向指定 WinForms 的指针：

public : CGCnvElement *GetUnderlay( void ) { return this .m_underlay; } CArrayObj *GetListWinFormsObj( void ); CArrayObj *GetListWinFormsObjByType( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type); CWinFormBase *GetWinFormsObj( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int index);





从类中删除 SetAutoScroll() 和 AutoScroll()，因为它们是 CWinFormBase 父类的成员，并且是为处理对象属性而非类变量而调整的：

bool ArrangeObjects( const bool redraw); void SetAutoScroll( const bool flag) { this .m_autoscroll=flag; } bool AutoScroll( void ) { return this .m_autoscroll; }





遵照类似的方式重写处理对象属性的类方法，并添加按宽度和高度同时设置 AutoScrollMargin 的方法：



void SetAutoScrollMarginWidth( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_W, value ); } void SetAutoScrollMarginHeight( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_H, value ); } void SetAutoScrollMarginAll( const int value ) { this .SetAutoScrollMarginWidth( value ); this .SetAutoScrollMarginHeight( value ); } void SetAutoScrollMargin( const int width, const int height) { this .SetAutoScrollMarginWidth(width); this .SetAutoScrollMarginHeight(height); } int AutoScrollMarginWidth( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_W); } int AutoScrollMarginHeight( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_H); } virtual void SetAutoSize( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { bool prev= this .AutoSize(); if (prev==flag) return ; CWinFormBase::SetAutoSize(flag,redraw); if (prev!= this .AutoSize() && this .ElementsTotal()> 0 ) this .AutoSizeProcess(redraw); } void SetAutoSizeMode( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE mode, const bool redraw) { ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE prev= this .AutoSizeMode(); if (prev==mode) return ; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE,mode); if (prev!= this .AutoSizeMode() && this .ElementsTotal()> 0 ) this .AutoSizeProcess(redraw); } ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE AutoSizeMode( void ) const { return (ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE); }





在创建新图形对象的方法中，添加创建文本标签对象的代码模块：

CGCnvElement *CPanel::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string obj_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { string name= this .CreateNameDependentObject(obj_name); CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element= new CGCnvElement(type, this .ID(),obj_num, this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element= new CForm( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : element= new CPanel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : element= new CLabel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), ": " ,name); return element; }

这里一切都很清晰，不需要任何评论。





我们重写创建新绑定元素的方法：

bool CPanel::CreateNewElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, CGCnvElement *main, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity, const bool redraw) { if (element_type<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_PANEL_OBJECT_ERR_OBJ_MUST_BE_WFBASE); return false ; } CWinFormBase *obj=CForm::CreateAndAddNewElement(element_type,main,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,activity); if (obj== NULL ) return false ; obj.SetForeColor( this .ForeColor()); if (obj.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL) { obj.SetColorFrame(obj.ColorBackground()); } if (obj.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL) { obj.SetForeColor(colour== clrNONE ? this .ForeColor() : colour); obj.SetColorFrame(main!= NULL ? main.ColorBackground() : obj.ForeColor()); } if ( this .AutoSize() && this .ElementsTotal()> 0 ) this .AutoSizeProcess(redraw); this .Redraw(redraw); return true ; }

方法逻辑已在代码注释中讲述。 除了方法本身的小逻辑改进之外，我们还添加了处理文本标签对象创建的代码模块。 我希望这里一切都很清楚，不需要多加解释。 如果您有任何疑问，请随时在下面的评论中提问。







返回拥有 WinForms 对象指定类型的附加对象列表的方法：

CArrayObj *CPanel::GetListWinFormsObjByType( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListElements(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,type,EQUAL); }

在此，我们简单地返回在 CSelect 类中接收到的含有指定 WinForms 对象类型的列表。 如果获取列表失败，或没有指定类型的对象，则该方法返回 NULL。







该方法返回指向依据索引并符合指定类型的绑定 WinForms 对象的指针：

CWinFormBase *CPanel::GetWinFormsObj( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int index) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListWinFormsObjByType(type); return (list!= NULL ? list.At(index) : NULL ); }

这里我们得到含有指定类型的对象列表，和通过指定索引从列表返回的指向对象的指针。

如果获取列表失败，或指定索引不存在，则该方法返回 NULL。



一切都准备好，可以进行测试了。







测试

为了执行测试，我们取用来自上一篇文章中的 EA，并将其保存到 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part107\，命名为 TstDE107.mq5。



由于所有图形对象的名称都包含程序名，而图表 ID + 程序启动后经历的处理器跳价次数 + 伪随机数，用于在 CCanvas 类的 Create() 方法中创建图形对象资源：

bool CCanvas::Create( const string name, const int width, const int height, ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT clrfmt) { Destroy(); if (width> 0 && height> 0 && ArrayResize (m_pixels,width*height)> 0 ) { m_rcname= "::" +name+( string ) ChartID ()+( string )( GetTickCount ()+ MathRand ()); ArrayInitialize (m_pixels, 0 ); if ( ResourceCreate (m_rcname,m_pixels,width,height, 0 , 0 , 0 ,clrfmt)) { m_width =width; m_height=height; m_format=clrfmt; return ( true ); } } Destroy(); return ( false ); }

...图形对象的名称可能超过 63 个字符，导致资源创建错误。 为此，我们现在必须减少程序名长度。 稍后，我将不得不解决构造图形对象名称的问题，因为每个绑定对象都继承了它所绑定对象的名称，并添加了一个表示层次结构的新元素作为结尾。 对象层次中相互关联的嵌套对象越多，对象名称越长。 这是一个错误的概念，由于超过了图形对象名称的长度，最终会导致在创建图形对象时出错。 但现在，我们只能先缩短程序名本身的长度。

在主面板上创建了六个面板对象。 在每个面板上创建单个文本标签对象。 对象大小将等于面板大小减去两侧的两点。 在 EA 设置中，显示文本标签对象的边框类型，以及文本标签对象内的文本对齐值，这将令我们能够清楚地看到文本在对象内的显示位置和方式。

在全局区域中，创建枚举，描述用于编译的对象边框类型，包括程序英文版，和函数库用户语言版本，并添加新程序输入：

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #define FORMS_TOTAL ( 3 ) #define START_X ( 4 ) #define START_Y ( 4 ) #define KEY_LEFT ( 65 ) #define KEY_RIGHT ( 68 ) #define KEY_UP ( 87 ) #define KEY_DOWN ( 88 ) #define KEY_FILL ( 83 ) #define KEY_ORIGIN ( 90 ) #define KEY_INDEX ( 81 ) #ifdef COMPILE_EN enum ENUM_AUTO_SIZE_MODE { AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW=CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW, AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK=CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK }; enum ENUM_BORDER_STYLE { BORDER_STYLE_NONE=FRAME_STYLE_NONE, BORDER_STYLE_SIMPLE=FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE, BORDER_STYLE_FLAT=FRAME_STYLE_FLAT, BORDER_STYLE_BEVEL=FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL, BORDER_STYLE_STAMP=FRAME_STYLE_STAMP, }; #else enum ENUM_AUTO_SIZE_MODE { AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW=CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW, AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK=CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK }; enum ENUM_BORDER_STYLE { BORDER_STYLE_NONE=FRAME_STYLE_NONE, BORDER_STYLE_SIMPLE=FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE, BORDER_STYLE_FLAT=FRAME_STYLE_FLAT, BORDER_STYLE_BEVEL=FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL, BORDER_STYLE_STAMP=FRAME_STYLE_STAMP, }; #endif sinput bool InpMovable = true ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpAutoSize = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_AUTO_SIZE_MODE InpAutoSizeMode = AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW; sinput ENUM_BORDER_STYLE InpFrameStyle = BORDER_STYLE_NONE; sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpTextAlign = ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ; CEngine engine; color array_clr[];





在 OnInit() 处理程序中，添加用于创建文本标签对象的代码模块：

int OnInit () { ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; string array[ 1 ]={ Symbol ()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); engine.SeriesCreate( Symbol (), Period ()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); CPanel *pnl= NULL ; pnl=engine.CreateWFPanel( "WFPanel" , 50 , 50 , 230 , 150 ,array_clr, 200 , true , true , false ,- 1 ,FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL, true , false ); if (pnl!= NULL ) { pnl.SetPaddingAll( 4 ); pnl.SetMovable(InpMovable); pnl.SetAutoSize(InpAutoSize, false ); pnl.SetAutoSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE)InpAutoSizeMode, false ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< 6 ;i++) { CPanel *prev=pnl.GetElement(i- 1 ); int xb= 0 , yb= 0 ; int x=(i< 3 ? (prev== NULL ? xb : prev.CoordXRelative()) : xb+prev.Width()+ 20 ); int y=(i< 3 ? (prev== NULL ? yb : prev.BottomEdgeRelative()+ 16 ) : (i== 3 ? yb : prev.BottomEdgeRelative()+ 16 )); if (pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL,pnl,x,y, 90 , 40 , C'0xCD,0xDA,0xD7' , 200 , true , false )) { CPanel *obj=pnl.GetElement(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetFrameWidthAll( 3 ); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL); obj.SetColorBackground(obj.ChangeColorLightness(obj.ColorBackground(), 4 *i)); obj.SetForeColor( clrRed ); int w=obj.Width()-obj.FrameWidthLeft()-obj.FrameWidthRight()- 4 ; int h=obj.Height()-obj.FrameWidthTop()-obj.FrameWidthBottom()- 4 ; obj.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL,pnl, 2 , 2 ,w,h, clrNONE , 255 , false , false ); CLabel *lbl=obj.GetElement( 0 ); if (lbl!= NULL ) { if (i % 2 == 0 ) lbl.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR); else lbl.SetForeColorOpacity( 127 ); lbl.SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_BLACK); lbl.SetTextAlign(InpTextAlign); lbl.SetText(GetPrice(i % 2 == 0 ? SYMBOL_BID : SYMBOL_ASK )); lbl.SetFrameWidthAll( 1 ); lbl.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpFrameStyle); lbl.Update( true ); } } } pnl.Redraw( true ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

整个逻辑在代码中有详细注释。 在创建文本标签对象之前，为标签绑定到的面板设置文本背景色。 此颜色应由文本标签对象继承。 这就是我在这里检查的内容。 之后，我们将根据需要在文本对象本身中修改其颜色。



在 OnTick() 处理程序中，我将为每个文本标签输入要价和出价值。 对于列表中处于偶数索引的对象，输入出价，而对于奇数索引对象，输入要价：

void OnTick () { CPanel *pnl=engine.GetWFPanel( "WFPanel" ); if (pnl!= NULL ) { CArrayObj *list=pnl.GetListWinFormsObjByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL); for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CPanel *obj=pnl.GetWinFormsObj(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL,i); if (obj!= NULL ) { CLabel *lbl=obj.GetWinFormsObj(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, 0 ); if (lbl!= NULL ) { lbl.SetText(GetPrice( i % 2 == 0 ? SYMBOL_BID : SYMBOL_ASK )); lbl.Redraw( false ); } } } } }

在 EA 列表的最后，添加返回出价或要价字符串值的函数：

string GetPrice( const ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_DOUBLE price) { return ((price== SYMBOL_ASK ? "Ask: " : "Bid: " )+ DoubleToString ( SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (),price), Digits ())); }

根据传递给函数的值，选择要把哪个价格值（“要价”或“出价”）写入的内容，并将指定类型的字符串价格值添加到文本中。



编译 EA，并在图表上启动它：





正如我们所见，文本显示在其对象内的正确位置，其大小可以通过为其指定边框的存在来查看。 对象中包含价格的文本将根据图表上相应价格的刷新而更新。

当创建面板及其对象时，我们可以看到明显的不舒适视觉效果。 当构建、移动和重新构建图表上的对象时，我将在优化视觉显示时消除它们。







下一步是什么？

在下一篇文章中，我将继续开发 WinForms 对象。



以下是 MQL5 的当前函数库版本、测试 EA，和图表事件控制指标的所有文件，供您测试和下载。 在评论中留下您的问题、意见和建议。

返回内容目录

*该系列的前几篇文章:



DoEasy. 控件 (第 1 部分): 第一步

DoEasy. 控件 (第 2 部分): 操控 CPanel 类

DoEasy. 控件 (第 3 部分): 创建绑定控件

DoEasy. 控件 (第 4 部分): 面板控件，Padding（填充）和 Dock（驻靠）参数

DoEasy. 控件 (第 5 部分): 基准 WinForms 对象，面板控件，AutoSize 参数

DoEasy. 控件 (第 6 部分): 面板控件，自动调整容器大小来适应内部内容





