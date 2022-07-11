DoEasy. Controls (Part 6): Panel control, auto resizing the container to fit inner content

Contents

Concept

In the article, I will implement the panel auto resizing in case the Dock property is set as active for object bound to the panel. If the property is set for any of the bound objects, it should be located into its binding place, while the panel should adjust its size to the combined size of all objects bound to it. In other words, panel size changes after the Dock property is set for any of the objects attached to it. If the property is set for a large number of attached objects one after another, the panel should adjust its size to fit its changed internal content with each next bound object.

Adjustment of the panel size to a new object arrangement causes unpleasant visual effects. To avoid them, I have optimized the batch handling of binding objects to the panel and modifying it. The panel adjusts its size visually only after the last bound object is located where it should be.

In the current article, I will continue optimization of handling a batch placement of objects inside their container.

In addition to working on WinForms objects, I will add new properties to the Symbol library object previously announced for MetaTrader 5 Build 3260:





SYMBOL_SWAP_SUNDAY

SYMBOL_SWAP_MONDAY

SYMBOL_SWAP_TUESDAY

SYMBOL_SWAP_WEDNESDAY

SYMBOL_SWAP_THURSDAY

SYMBOL_SWAP_FRIDAY

SYMBOL_SWAP_SATURDAY

Use the values to obtain swap calculation rates for specific days of the week. 1 — single swap, 3 — triple swap, 0 — no swap. MQL5: New properties in the ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_DOUBLE enumeration:Use the values to obtain swap calculation rates for specific days of the week. 1 — single swap, 3 — triple swap, 0 — no swap.

The new properties are added as class variables for the newly created WinForms objects. At the same time, all library objects are built according to a certain concept described in the first article dedicated to the library creation: each object has a set of properties located in three enumerations of integer, real and string object properties. In the current article, I will make so that all previously added new WinForms object properties become constants of these enumerations. In this case, the new properties will be located in general property lists of each graphical object. Later, this will allow using all WinForms object properties to display them in graphical elements, for example a GUI of a program for visually building a graphical shell of EAs or indicators like MS Visual Studio in the terminal.







Improving library classes

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, add the new message indices:

MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_3245, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_3260, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_POSITION,

...

MSG_SYM_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_DELAY, MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_SUNDAY, MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_MONDAY, MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_TUESDAY, MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_WEDNESDAY, MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_THURSDAY, MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_FRIDAY, MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_SATURDAY, MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_1, MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_3, MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_0, MSG_SYM_PROP_BIDHIGH,

and text messages corresponding to the newly added indices:

{ "Свойство не поддерживается в MetaTrader5 версии ниже 3245" , "The property is not supported in MetaTrader5, build lower than 3245" }, { "Свойство не поддерживается в MetaTrader5 версии ниже 3260" , "The property is not supported in MetaTrader5, build lower than 3260" }, { "Свойство не поддерживается у позиции" , "Property not supported for position" },

...

{ "Размер задержки у котировок, передаваемых по символу, для инструментов, работающих по подписке" , "Delay size for quotes transmitted per symbol for instruments working by subscription" }, { "Коэффициент начисления свопов. Воскресение" , "Swap rate. Sunday" }, { "Коэффициент начисления свопов. Понедельник" , "Swap rate. Monday" }, { "Коэффициент начисления свопов. Вторник" , "Swap rate. Tuesday" }, { "Коэффициент начисления свопов. Среда" , "Swap rate. Wednesday" }, { "Коэффициент начисления свопов. Четверг" , "Swap rate. Thursday" }, { "Коэффициент начисления свопов. Пятница" , "Swap rate. Friday" }, { "Коэффициент начисления свопов. Суббота" , "Swap rate. Saturday" }, { "Одиночное начисление свопов" , "Single swap accrual" }, { "Тройное начисление свопов" , "Triple swap accrual" }, { "Начисление свопов отсутствует" , "No accrual" }, { "Максимальный Bid за день" , "Maximal Bid of the day" },





In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, namely in the enumeration of symbol object real properties, add new properties and increase the number of real symbol properties from 68 to 75:

SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY, SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SUNDAY, SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MONDAY, SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_TUESDAY, SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_WEDNESDAY, SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_THURSDAY, SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_FRIDAY, SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SATURDAY, }; #define SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 75 ) #define SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 )

To be able to sort symbol objects and perform selections by new properties, add new constants, corresponding to added properties, to the enumeration of possible symbol object sorting criteria:

SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PRICE_SENSITIVITY, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_SUNDAY, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_MONDAY, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_TUESDAY, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_WEDNESDAY, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_THURSDAY, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_FRIDAY, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_SATURDAY, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_NAME = FIRST_SYM_STR_PROP,





In the enumeration of canvas-based graphical element integer properties, add the properties corresponding to the previously added variables of WinForms objects storing these properties and increase the number of object integer properties from 25 to 38:



CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_TOP, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_LEFT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_TOP, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_LEFT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 38 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

In the enumeration of possible WinForms objects sorting criteria, add sorting by newly added integer properties:



SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ENABLED, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_FORE_COLOR, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BOLD_TYPE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_STYLE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTOSIZE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_MARGIN_TOP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_MARGIN_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_MARGIN_LEFT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_MARGIN_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_PADDING_TOP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_PADDING_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_PADDING_LEFT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_PADDING_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, };

Now WinForms objects can be selected and sorted by graphical object properties unique to WinForms objects only.







Since new properties have been added to the symbol object, we need to implement handling them in the symbol object class.

Make the necessary improvements in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh class file.



In the protected section of the class, namely in the block of methods for receiving and returning real properties of a selected symbol from its parameters, declare the method returning the swap ratio for a specified day of the week:

double SymbolMarginHedged( void ) const ; double SymbolSwapRatio( ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK day) const ; bool SymbolMarginLong( void );





In the public section of the class, declare the method returning the description of swap accrual ratio for a specified day of the week:

string GetSectorDescription( void ) const ; string GetIndustryDescription( void ) const ; string GetSwapRatioDescription( const ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK day) const ;





In the block of methods for a simplified access to real symbol object properties, write the methods returning swap accrual ratios for each day of the week and declare the method returning the swap accrual ratio for the specified day of the week:

double PriceSensitivity( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY); } double SwapRatioSunday( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SUNDAY); } double SwapRatioMonday( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MONDAY); } double SwapRatioTuesday( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_TUESDAY); } double SwapRatioWednesday( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_WEDNESDAY); } double SwapRatioThursday( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_THURSDAY); } double SwapRatioFriday( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_FRIDAY); } double SwapRatioSaturday( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SATURDAY); } double SwapRatioDay( const ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK day) const ; double NormalizedPrice( const double price) const ;





In the block of methods for receiving and setting the parameters of tracked property changes, add the methods for handling new symbol object properties:

void SetControlPriceSensitivityInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceSensitivityDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceSensitivityLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedPriceSensitivity( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY); } bool IsIncreasedPriceSensitivity( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY); } bool IsDecreasedPriceSensitivity( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY); } void SetControlSwapSundayInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SUNDAY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSwapSundayDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SUNDAY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSwapSundayLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SUNDAY,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSwapSunday( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SUNDAY); } bool IsIncreasedSwapSunday( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SUNDAY); } bool IsDecreasedSwapSunday( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SUNDAY); } void SetControlSwapMondayInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MONDAY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSwapMondayDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MONDAY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSwapMondayLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MONDAY,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSwapMonday( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MONDAY); } bool IsIncreasedSwapMonday( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MONDAY); } bool IsDecreasedSwapMonday( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MONDAY); } void SetControlSwapTuesdayInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_TUESDAY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSwapTuesdayDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_TUESDAY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSwapTuesdayLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_TUESDAY,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSwapTuesday( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_TUESDAY); } bool IsIncreasedSwapTuesday( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_TUESDAY); } bool IsDecreasedSwapTuesday( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_TUESDAY); } void SetControlSwapWednesdayInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_WEDNESDAY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSwapWednesdayDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_WEDNESDAY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSwapWednesdayLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_WEDNESDAY,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSwapWednesday( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_WEDNESDAY); } bool IsIncreasedSwapWednesday( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_WEDNESDAY); } bool IsDecreasedSwapWednesday( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_WEDNESDAY); } void SetControlSwapThursdayInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_THURSDAY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSwapThursdayDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_THURSDAY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSwapThursdayLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_THURSDAY,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSwapThursday( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_THURSDAY); } bool IsIncreasedSwapThursday( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_THURSDAY); } bool IsDecreasedSwapThursday( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_THURSDAY); } void SetControlSwapFridayInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_FRIDAY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSwapFridayDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_FRIDAY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSwapFridayLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_FRIDAY,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSwapFriday( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_FRIDAY); } bool IsIncreasedSwapFriday( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_FRIDAY); } bool IsDecreasedSwapFriday( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_FRIDAY); } void SetControlSwapSaturdayInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SATURDAY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSwapSaturdayDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SATURDAY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSwapSaturdayLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SATURDAY,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSwapSaturday( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SATURDAY); } bool IsIncreasedSwapSaturday( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SATURDAY); } bool IsDecreasedSwapSaturday( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SATURDAY); } CTradeObj *GetTradeObj( void ) { return & this .m_trade; } };

These methods allow setting the tracked value, by which the controlled parameter should change, directly from their programs. When registering such a change, we should get a signal about the event in the program. I have already considered them when developing the interactivity of library objects.



In the protected parametric class constructor, add saving new properties of a symbol object:

this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]= this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SUNDAY)] = this .SymbolSwapRatio( SUNDAY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MONDAY)] = this .SymbolSwapRatio( MONDAY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_TUESDAY)] = this .SymbolSwapRatio( TUESDAY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_WEDNESDAY)] = this .SymbolSwapRatio( WEDNESDAY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_THURSDAY)] = this .SymbolSwapRatio( THURSDAY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_FRIDAY)] = this .SymbolSwapRatio( FRIDAY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SATURDAY)] = this .SymbolSwapRatio( SATURDAY ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_NAME)] = this .m_name;

The values received using the SymbolSwapRatio() method (considered below) are set into the array of object properties here.

Let's write implementations of the declared new methods outside the class body.

The protected method returning the swap accrual ratio for a specified day of the week:

double CSymbol::SymbolSwapRatio( ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK day ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return 0 ; #else switch (day) { case MONDAY : return :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_SWAP_MONDAY); case TUESDAY : return :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_SWAP_TUESDAY); case WEDNESDAY : return :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_SWAP_WEDNESDAY); case THURSDAY : return :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_SWAP_THURSDAY); case FRIDAY : return :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_SWAP_FRIDAY); case SATURDAY : return :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_SWAP_SATURDAY); default : return ( int ):: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_SWAP_SUNDAY); } #endif }

MQL4 has no such symbol — return zero. In case of MQL5, return the appropriate symbol property depending on a day of the week passed to the method. The method is used to set a symbol property to the enumeration of its real properties in the class constructor.



The public method returning the swap accrual ratio for a specified day of the week:

double CSymbol::SwapRatioDay( const ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK day ) const { switch (day) { case MONDAY : return this .SwapRatioMonday(); case TUESDAY : return this .SwapRatioTuesday(); case WEDNESDAY : return this .SwapRatioWednesday(); case THURSDAY : return this .SwapRatioThursday(); case FRIDAY : return this .SwapRatioFriday(); case SATURDAY : return this .SwapRatioSaturday(); default : return this .SwapRatioSunday(); } }

Here, depending on the day of the week passed to the method, get the property value using public methods returning a property value for a specific day of the week set in the enumeration of real object properties.



In the method returning the description of a real symbol property, add returning the description of new properties of a symbol object:

property==SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SUNDAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_SUNDAY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : #ifdef __MQL5__ (:: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD )< 3260 ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_3260)+ ")" : ": " + this .GetSwapRatioDescription( SUNDAY )) #else ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MONDAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_MONDAY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : #ifdef __MQL5__ (:: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD )< 3260 ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_3260)+ ")" : ": " + this .GetSwapRatioDescription( MONDAY )) #else ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_TUESDAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_TUESDAY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : #ifdef __MQL5__ (:: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD )< 3260 ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_3260)+ ")" : ": " + this .GetSwapRatioDescription( TUESDAY )) #else ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_WEDNESDAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_WEDNESDAY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : #ifdef __MQL5__ (:: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD )< 3260 ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_3260)+ ")" : ": " + this .GetSwapRatioDescription( WEDNESDAY )) #else ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_THURSDAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_THURSDAY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : #ifdef __MQL5__ (:: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD )< 3260 ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_3260)+ ")" : ": " + this .GetSwapRatioDescription( THURSDAY )) #else ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_FRIDAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_FRIDAY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : #ifdef __MQL5__ (:: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD )< 3260 ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_3260)+ ")" : ": " + this .GetSwapRatioDescription( FRIDAY )) #else ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SATURDAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_SATURDAY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : #ifdef __MQL5__ (:: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD )< 3260 ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_3260)+ ")" : ": " + this .GetSwapRatioDescription( SATURDAY )) #else ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : "" ); }

Here we check the terminal build and, if it is below 3260, then we are notified that such a property is not supported in this version. Otherwise, we get the property description for MQL5, while in case of MQL4, we see the notification that the property is not supported.



The method returning the description of a swap accrual ratio for a specified day of the week:



string CSymbol::GetSwapRatioDescription( const ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK day ) const { double ratio= this .SwapRatioDay( day ); return ( ratio== 0 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_0) : ratio== 1 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_1) : ratio== 3 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_3) : :: DoubleToString (ratio, 3 ) ); }

Here we first get the property value for a day of the week passed to the method, next we return either a text description of a property value (if the value is 0, 1 or 3), or display a double value converted into a text with three decimal places. (The number of decimal places to be displayed can be defined only after performing a sufficient number of tests).



In order to save objects to graphical object files (and to all library objects in the future), we should use the object property structure. All properties are saved to the structure, while the structure itself is saved to the file. In the same way, it is read from the file to restore the object properties.

Since we have new properties for graphical objects, we need to add them to the structure.



In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh, add new properties to the object structure:

private : int m_shift_coord_x; int m_shift_coord_y; struct SData { int id; int type; int number; long chart_id; int subwindow; int coord_x; int coord_y; int width; int height; int edge_right; int edge_bottom; int act_shift_left; int act_shift_top; int act_shift_right; int act_shift_bottom; bool movable; bool active; bool interaction; int coord_act_x; int coord_act_y; int coord_act_right; int coord_act_bottom; long zorder; bool enabled; int belong; color fore_color; int bold_type; int border_style; bool autosize; int dock_mode; int margin_top; int margin_bottom; int margin_left; int margin_right; int padding_top; int padding_bottom; int padding_left; int padding_right; uchar opacity; color color_bg; uchar name_obj[ 64 ]; uchar name_res[ 64 ]; }; SData m_struct_obj;





In the method creating the object structure, add writing object properties to the structure fields:

this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.belong=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG); this .m_struct_obj.zorder= this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER); this .m_struct_obj.fore_color=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR); this .m_struct_obj.bold_type=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE); this .m_struct_obj.border_style=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE); this .m_struct_obj.autosize= this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE); this .m_struct_obj.dock_mode=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE); this .m_struct_obj.margin_top=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_TOP); this .m_struct_obj.margin_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.margin_left=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_LEFT); this .m_struct_obj.margin_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.padding_top=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_TOP); this .m_struct_obj.padding_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.padding_left=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_LEFT); this .m_struct_obj.padding_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.color_bg= this .m_color_bg; this .m_struct_obj.opacity= this .m_opacity;





In the method creating an object out of the structure, add reading object property values from the structure fields:

this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG, this .m_struct_obj.belong); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR, this .m_struct_obj.fore_color); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE, this .m_struct_obj.bold_type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE, this .m_struct_obj.border_style); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE, this .m_struct_obj.autosize); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE, this .m_struct_obj.dock_mode); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_TOP, this .m_struct_obj.margin_top); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.margin_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_LEFT, this .m_struct_obj.margin_left); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.margin_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_TOP, this .m_struct_obj.padding_top); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.padding_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_LEFT, this .m_struct_obj.padding_left); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.padding_right); this .SetZorder( this .m_struct_obj.zorder, false ); this .m_color_bg= this .m_struct_obj.color_bg; this .m_opacity= this .m_struct_obj.opacity;

Now all graphical objects are correctly saved to the file and restored from it when we start saving the properties of library objects in files.





Let's make a minor improvement in the base class of WinForms objects in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh.



First, we need to be able to select these objects and sort them by their properties. To achieve this, include the CSelect class file:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\Form.mqh" #include "..\..\..\Services\Select.mqh"

Now we can use the CSelect class in all inherited classes to select and sort WinForms objects by their properties.

Besides, add a check for the redraw flag in the loop handling all attached objects in the method redrawing the object, so that the objects are actually redrawn only if the redraw flag is activated. If this is not the case, there is no need to redraw bound objects (for example, in order to get rid of visual artifacts when making changes to the panel object properties). When the redraw flag is reset, the objects bound to the container should not be actually redrawn as their properties change in other methods, while all objects are actually redrawn here.

Thus, add the check for the flag and calling for object redrawing only if the flag is set:

void CWinFormBase::Redraw( bool redraw) { if ( this .TypeGraphElement()<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) return ; CShadowObj *shadow= this .GetShadowObj(); if ( this .IsShadow() && shadow!= NULL ) { shadow.Erase(); int x=shadow.CoordXRelative(); int y=shadow.CoordYRelative(); if (redraw) shadow.Draw( 0 , 0 ,shadow.Blur(),redraw); shadow.SetCoordXRelative(x); shadow.SetCoordYRelative(y); } if (redraw) { this .Erase( this .m_array_colors_bg, this .Opacity(), this .m_gradient_v, this .m_gradient_c,redraw); this .Done(); } else this .Erase(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .ElementsTotal();i++) { CWinFormBase *element= this .GetElement(i); if (element== NULL ) continue ; if (redraw) element.Redraw(redraw); } if (redraw && this .GetMain()== NULL ) :: ChartRedraw ( this . ChartID ()); }





Now let's improve the class of the Panel WinForms object in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Panel.mqh.



In the private section of the class, declare the method for calculating Dock objects' binding coordinates:

void SetUnderlayAsBase( void ); void CalculateCoords(CArrayObj *list); protected :

I will not implement the method in the current article, so let's add an empty method outside the class body:

void CPanel::CalculateCoords(CArrayObj *list) { }

I will deal with its implementation after creating the "Text Label" (Label) WinForms object class so that we can visually see the sorting of objects when they are bound in accordance with the value of the Dock property and at the same time handle the correct movement of objects bound to their containers, which in turn are attached to the main container — panels.



From the protected section of the class, remove the declaration of the methods returning the maximum value of Dock object borders going beyond the container by width and height:

protected : int GetExcessMaxX( void ); int GetExcessMaxY( void );

Also, remove the implementation of the methods set outside the class body.

Now there is no need for these methods, since we can now use the CSelect library class to find the necessary values.

In the public section of the class, declare the method returning the list of bound objects with WinForms type basic and higher:

public : CGCnvElement *GetUnderlay( void ) { return this .m_underlay; } CArrayObj *GetListWinFormsObj( void );





The panel object should still be created without a frame. If the frame is necessary for the panel, it can be added after creating the object. Therefore, set the frame type as absent in the class constructors:

CPanel( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CPanel( const string name) : CWinFormBase(:: ChartID (), 0 ,name, 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_PANEL; this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR); this .SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_NORMAL); this .SetMarginAll( 3 ); this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE, false ); this .SetBorderStyle( FRAME_STYLE_NONE ); this .SetAutoScroll( false ); this .SetAutoScrollMarginAll( 0 ); this .SetAutoSize( false , false ); this .SetAutoSizeMode(CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW, false ); this .Initialize(); if ( this .CreateUnderlayObj()) this .SetUnderlayAsBase(); } ~CPanel(); }; CPanel::CPanel( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CWinFormBase(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_PANEL; this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR); this .SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_NORMAL); this .SetMarginAll( 3 ); this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE, false ); this .SetBorderStyle( FRAME_STYLE_NONE ); this .SetAutoScroll( false ); this .SetAutoScrollMarginAll( 0 ); this .SetAutoSize( false , false ); this .SetAutoSizeMode(CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW, false ); this .Initialize(); if ( this .CreateUnderlayObj()) this .SetUnderlayAsBase(); this .SetCoordXInit(x); this .SetCoordYInit(y); this .SetWidthInit(w); this .SetHeightInit(h); }

In the last constructor, remove the frame creation in addition to setting a frame type:

this .Initialize(); this .DrawFormFrame( this .FrameWidthTop(), this .FrameWidthBottom(), this .FrameWidthLeft(), this .FrameWidthRight(), this .ColorFrame(), this .Opacity(), this .BorderStyle()); if ( this .CreateUnderlayObj()) this .SetUnderlayAsBase();





Previously, the method that arranges bound objects in the order of their Dock binding did not contain handling of object location in case the auto resize flag was not set for the container (panel). In the current article, I will simply copy binding mode handlers from the fixed panel handlers. However, I will preliminarily add a check for the underlay, while the list of objects will now be received using a new method returning the list of WinForms objects only. If the panel has the auto resize mode enabled, first change the panel size to the original one, next, call the method adjusting the panel size to its content. After that, in the loop, handle the binding modes of all bound objects and re-adjust the panel size to the objects changed inside it:

bool CPanel::ArrangeObjects( const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_underlay== NULL ) return false ; CArrayObj *list= this .GetListWinFormsObj(); CWinFormBase *prev= NULL , *obj= NULL , *elm= NULL ; if ( this .AutoSize()) { this .Resize( this .GetWidthInit(), this .GetHeightInit(), false ); this .AutoSizeProcess( false ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { ob j=list.At(i); prev=list.At(i- 1 ); if (prev== NULL ) this .SetUnderlayAsBase(); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; int x= 0 , y= 0 ; if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_TOP) { if (!obj.Resize( this .GetWidthUnderlay(),obj.GetHeightInit(), false )) continue ; CGCnvElement *coord_base= this .GetTopObj(); x= this .GetCoordXUnderlay(); y=(coord_base.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY ? coord_base.CoordY() : coord_base.BottomEdge()+ 1 ); if (!obj.Move(x,y, false )) continue ; this .m_obj_top=obj; } if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_BOTTOM) { if (!obj.Resize( this .GetWidthUnderlay(),obj.GetHeightInit(), false )) continue ; CGCnvElement *coord_base= this .GetBottomObj(); x= this .GetCoordXUnderlay(); y=(coord_base.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY ? coord_base.BottomEdge()-obj.Height() : coord_base.CoordY()-obj.Height()- 1 ); if (!obj.Move(x,y, false )) continue ; this .m_obj_bottom=obj; } if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_LEFT) { if (!obj.Resize(obj.GetWidthInit(), this .GetHeightUnderlay(), false )) continue ; CGCnvElement *coord_base= this .GetLeftObj(); x=(coord_base.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY ? coord_base.CoordX() : coord_base.RightEdge()+ 1 ); y= this .GetCoordYUnderlay(); if (!obj.Move(x,y, false )) continue ; this .m_obj_left=obj; } if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_RIGHT) { if (!obj.Resize(obj.GetWidthInit(), this .GetHeightUnderlay(), false )) continue ; CGCnvElement *coord_base= this .GetRightObj(); x=(coord_base.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY ? m_underlay.RightEdge()-obj.Width() : coord_base.CoordX()-obj.Width()- 1 ); y= this .GetCoordYUnderlay(); if (!obj.Move(x,y, false )) continue ; this .m_obj_right=obj; } if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_FILL) { if (!obj.Resize( this .GetWidthUnderlay(), this .GetHeightUnderlay(), false )) continue ; this .SetUnderlayAsBase(); x= this .GetLeftObj().CoordX(); y= this .GetTopObj().CoordY(); if (!obj.Move(x,y, false )) continue ; } if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE) { obj.Resize(obj.GetWidthInit(),obj.GetHeightInit(), false ); x= this .GetCoordXUnderlay()+obj.CoordXRelativeInit(); y= this .GetCoordYUnderlay()+obj.CoordYRelativeInit(); if (!obj.Move(x,y, false )) continue ; } obj.SetCoordXRelative(x- this .m_underlay.CoordX()); obj.SetCoordYRelative(y- this .m_underlay.CoordY()); } this .Resize( this .GetWidthInit(), this .GetHeightInit(), false ); this .AutoSizeProcess( false ); } else { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { obj=list.At(i); prev=list.At(i- 1 ); if (prev== NULL ) this .SetUnderlayAsBase(); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; int x= 0 , y= 0 ; if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_TOP) { if (!obj.Resize( this .GetWidthUnderlay(),obj.GetHeightInit(), false )) continue ; CGCnvElement *coord_base= this .GetTopObj(); x= this .GetCoordXUnderlay(); y=(coord_base.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY ? coord_base.CoordY() : coord_base.BottomEdge()+ 1 ); if (!obj.Move(x,y, false )) continue ; this .m_obj_top=obj; } if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_BOTTOM) { if (!obj.Resize( this .GetWidthUnderlay(),obj.GetHeightInit(), false )) continue ; CGCnvElement *coord_base= this .GetBottomObj(); x= this .GetCoordXUnderlay(); y=(coord_base.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY ? coord_base.BottomEdge()-obj.Height()- 1 : coord_base.CoordY()-obj.Height()- 1 ); if (!obj.Move(x,y, false )) continue ; this .m_obj_bottom=obj; } if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_LEFT) { if (!obj.Resize(obj.GetWidthInit(), this .GetHeightUnderlay(), false )) continue ; CGCnvElement *coord_base= this .GetLeftObj(); x=(coord_base.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY ? coord_base.CoordX() : coord_base.RightEdge()+ 1 ); y= this .GetCoordYUnderlay(); if (!obj.Move(x,y, false )) continue ; this .m_obj_left=obj; } if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_RIGHT) { if (!obj.Resize(obj.GetWidthInit(), this .GetHeightUnderlay(), false )) continue ; CGCnvElement *coord_base= this .GetRightObj(); x=(coord_base.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY ? m_underlay.RightEdge()-obj.Width() : coord_base.CoordX()-obj.Width()- 1 ); y= this .GetCoordYUnderlay(); if (!obj.Move(x,y, false )) continue ; this .m_obj_right=obj; } if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_FILL) { if (!obj.Resize( this .GetWidthUnderlay(), this .GetHeightUnderlay(), false )) continue ; this .SetUnderlayAsBase(); x= this .GetLeftObj().CoordX(); y= this .GetTopObj().CoordY(); if (!obj.Move(x,y, false )) continue ; } if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE) { obj.Resize(obj.GetWidthInit(),obj.GetHeightInit(), false ); x= this .GetCoordXUnderlay()+obj.CoordXRelativeInit(); y= this .GetCoordYUnderlay()+obj.CoordYRelativeInit(); if (!obj.Move(x,y, false )) continue ; } obj.SetCoordXRelative(x- this .m_underlay.CoordX()); obj.SetCoordYRelative(y- this .m_underlay.CoordY()); } } this .Redraw(redraw); return true ; }

Here we can do all in a single loop, i.e. without splitting into two blocks with two separate identical loops, as well as additionally check the panel auto resize flag. This will cut the code in half. But I decided to leave it in case I will have to further refine the code block handling the panel auto resize flag. Only when everything is debugged and it is clear that no more changes and improvements are required, I will optimize the code of this method.

The method adjusting the element size to fit its content has also been revised since now we can obtain the necessary data using the CSelect class:

bool CPanel::AutoSizeProcess( const bool redraw) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListWinFormsObj(); int imaxx=CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMax(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X); int iminx=CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMin(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X); int imaxy=CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMax(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y); int iminy=CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMin(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y); CWinFormBase *maxx=list.At(imaxx); CWinFormBase *minx=list.At(iminx); CWinFormBase *maxy=list.At(imaxy); CWinFormBase *miny=list.At(iminy); if (maxx== NULL || minx== NULL || maxy== NULL || miny== NULL ) return false ; int min_x=minx.CoordX(); int min_y= fmin (miny.CoordY(),maxy.BottomEdge()); int w=maxx.RightEdge()-min_x; int h= int ( fmax (miny.CoordY(),maxy.BottomEdge()) -min_y); int excess_x=w- this .m_underlay.Width(); int excess_y=h- this .m_underlay.Height(); int shift_x=m_underlay.CoordX()-min_x; int shift_y=m_underlay.CoordY()-min_y; if (excess_x== 0 && excess_y== 0 ) return true ; bool res= true ; if (shift_x> 0 || shift_y> 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CWinFormBase *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; if (shift_x> 0 ) res &=obj.Move(obj.CoordX()+shift_x,obj.CoordY()); if (shift_y> 0 ) res &=obj.Move(obj.CoordX(),obj.CoordY()+shift_y); obj.SetCoordXRelative(obj.CoordX()- this .m_underlay.CoordX()); obj.SetCoordYRelative(obj.CoordY()- this .m_underlay.CoordY()); } } return ( !res ? false : this .AutoSizeMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW ? this .Resize( this .Width()+(excess_x> 0 ? excess_x : 0 ), this .Height()+(excess_y> 0 ? excess_y : 0 ),redraw) : this .Resize( this .Width()+(excess_x!= 0 ? excess_x : 0 ), this .Height()+(excess_y!= 0 ? excess_y : 0 ),redraw) ); }

The method logic is fully described in the code comments. When getting the minimum Y axis coordinate, I occasionally bump into a strange behavior related to the obtained value... When the object is first constructed, the maximum coordinate is returned with the maximum value, while the minimum coordinate is returned with the minimum value. All is correct. However, after re-arranging the objects, the maximum coordinate is returned with the minimum value, while the minimum coordinate is returned with the maximum one. I have not yet been able to find out the reasons for this behavior, and I had to make a choice between two values — when requesting the maximum value, we get the maximum of the two, while when requesting the minimum one, we get the minimum of the two.

Why do we calculate X and Y offsets? When binding the objects to the right or bottom of the panel, they are built either from the right or the bottom edge of the panel. Thus, they are able to go beyond the panel on the left or top. Since the panel (and any other graphical element) coordinate origin starts in the upper left corner, the panel increases to the right or bottom when increasing the panel size to fit the size of all objects located inside. Thus, the panel will have the size corresponding to all objects arranged inside but the panel coordinate origin will not correspond to the visible origin of all objects. Therefore, we will need to shift these objects either to the right or to the bottom by the calculated amount depending on the object binding mode.



The method returning the list of attached objects of WinForms base type or higher:

CArrayObj *CPanel::GetListWinFormsObj( void ) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListElements() , CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE , GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE,EQUAL_OR_MORE ); }

The method simply returns the list containing only objects of WinForms Base type or higher , i.e. either base WinForms object or its descendants. Objects are selected by sorting by type from the general list of all objects bound to the panel using the CSelect class.

Let's perform optimization and eliminate logic errors in the methods of creating the Panel WinForms objects of the CGraphElementsCollection class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh.

I have made a mistake because the object frame was drawn twice, while the frame color may not have been set for it. Besides, the panel frame size may not have been set as well if they were passed to the methods as a default value equal to -1. We did not have a check for this value, so it was set instead of setting the default frame size in case of the value of -1.

Identical or similar changes have been made in all panel creation methods:

int CreatePanelVGradient( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, color &clr[], const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity, const int frame_width=- 1 , ENUM_FRAME_STYLE frame_style=FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL, const bool shadow= false , const bool redraw= false ) { int id= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); CPanel *obj= new CPanel(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h); ENUM_ADD_OBJ_RET_CODE res= this .AddOrGetCanvElmToCollection(obj,id); if (res==ADD_OBJ_RET_CODE_ERROR) return WRONG_VALUE ; obj.SetID(id); obj.SetActive(activity); obj.SetMovable(movable); obj.SetColorsBackground(clr); obj.SetColorFrame( obj.ColorBackground() ); obj.SetBorderStyle(frame_style); obj.SetOpacity(opacity, false ); obj.SetFrameWidthAll( frame_width== WRONG_VALUE ? DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE : frame_width ); obj.SetShadow(shadow); if (shadow) { color clrS=obj.ChangeColorLightness(obj.ChangeColorSaturation(obj.ColorBackground(),- 100 ),- 20 ); obj.DrawShadow( 3 , 3 ,clrS,CLR_DEF_SHADOW_OPACITY,DEF_SHADOW_BLUR); } obj.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,obj.Width()- 1 ,obj.Height()- 1 ,obj.ColorFrame(),obj.Opacity()); if (redraw) { obj.Erase(clr,opacity, true , false ,redraw); obj.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,obj.Width()- 1 ,obj.Height()- 1 ,obj.ColorFrame(),obj.Opacity()); } obj.SetActiveAreaShift(obj.FrameWidthLeft(),obj.FrameWidthBottom(),obj.FrameWidthRight(),obj.FrameWidthTop()); obj.Done(); return obj.ID(); }

Set the frame color equal to the panel background color (to the first of the gradient or the only one). When setting the frame size, check which value has been passed to the method. If -1, set the default value set in the DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE macro substitution in Defines.mqh. If the redraw flag is set, then paint the panel with a background color or a gradient and draw an outlining rectangle on top. In this case, the frame is drawn in the virtual Erase() method of the CPanel class.



Such improvements have been made in all methods for creating panels. They can be found in the files attached to the article.







Test

To perform the test, I will use the EA from the previous article and save it in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part106\ as TestDoEasyPart106.mq5.



Since panel objects bound to the container are now created without a frame by default, specify the frame width and type for each of them in the OnInit() handler. The color of each subsequent panel will be lighter by the value calculated from the loop index (background color lightened by an amount equal to the loop index * 4). This is necessary in order to clearly see the changes in the arrangement of panels in the container when altering the way they are bound:

int OnInit () { ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; string array[ 1 ]={ Symbol ()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); engine.SeriesCreate( Symbol (), Period ()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); CPanel *pnl= NULL ; pnl=engine.CreateWFPanel( "WFPanel" , 50 , 50 , 230 , 150 ,array_clr, 200 , true , true , false ,- 1 ,FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL, true , false ); if (pnl!= NULL ) { pnl.SetPaddingAll( 4 ); pnl.SetMovable(InpMovable); pnl.SetAutoSize(InpAutoSize, false ); pnl.SetAutoSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE)InpAutoSizeMode, false ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< 6 ;i++) { CPanel *prev=pnl.GetElement(i- 1 ); int xb= 0 , yb= 0 ; int x=(i< 3 ? (prev== NULL ? xb : prev.CoordXRelative()) : xb+prev.Width()+ 20 ); int y=(i< 3 ? (prev== NULL ? yb : prev.BottomEdgeRelative()+ 16 ) : (i== 3 ? yb : prev.BottomEdgeRelative()+ 16 )); if (pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL,pnl,x,y, 80 , 40 , C'0xCD,0xDA,0xD7' , 200 , true , false )) { CPanel *obj=pnl.GetElement(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetFrameWidthAll( 3 ); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL); obj.SetColorBackground( obj.ChangeColorLightness(obj.ColorBackground(), 4 *i ) ); } } pnl.Redraw( true ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Compile the EA and launch it on a symbol chart:





So, the panel adapts to the general size of the objects attached to it, different binding methods work correctly and the panel changes its size correctly as well. When placing objects with different binding methods, they are not arranged as I would like — they should not be attached to the edges of the panel, and each subsequent object in the list should be attached to the edges of the previous one if it has the same binding. In particular, the very last object is stretched to the full width and height of the container which is incorrect since it should be limited to the inner edges of objects previously bound to the edges of the panel, i.e. it should be set within the free space between them. I will implement the correct behavior of bound objects in subsequent articles.







What's next?

In the next article, I will continue my work on the Panel object and start developing new controls, including WinForms text label object.



All files of the current library version, test EA and chart event control indicator for MQL5 are attached below for you to test and download. Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

Back to contents

*Previous articles within the series:



DoEasy. Controls (Part 1): First steps

DoEasy. Controls (Part 2): Working on the CPanel class

DoEasy. Controls (Part 3): Creating bound controls

DoEasy. Controls (Part 4): Panel control, Padding and Dock parameters

DoEasy. Controls (Part 5): Base WinForms object, Panel control, AutoSize parameter





