⭐ Quantum Matri-X EA



Parameter Recommendation Symbol GBPUSD + all currency pairs Timeframe M15 Minimum Balance $350 Recommended $400+ Broker Type ECN / RAW Spread Risk per Compounding 0.5–1% Prop Firm Compatible Yes (strict drawdown control)

Quantum Matri-X EA is a fully automated, high-performance trading engine designed specifically for GBPUSD / (British Pound/US Dollar). Every component has been engineered for execution accuracy, risk-controlled scaling, consistent trade management, and professional-grade chart interface enhancements. This EA is built for traders who want smooth execution, clear management, and automated profitability in all market conditions - without unnecessary complexity.



KEY FEATURES (What Makes Quantum MatriX EA Stand Out): 1. Smart Position Management Engine

The EA identifies all active buy/sell positions, organizes them, and manages them with precision. It tracks: strongest and weakest prices

total lot exposure

execution sequences

weighted calculations for management decisions This ensures the EA always knows exactly what your account is holding and reacts accordingly.





2. Intelligent Lot Allocation With Built-In Safety:

The EA dynamically adjusts trade lots while enforcing hard safety limits:

auto-lot scaling

max-lot protection

strict broker volume validation

volume step compliance

This ensures the EA never exceeds your broker’s limits and always remains in safe execution territory.





3. Two Professional Closing Modes

Switchable with a simple input: 🔵 Averaging Mode Smart handling of grouped positions with intelligent take-profit targeting. Partial Close Mode Advanced mode that takes partial profits while securing the remaining position. Both options are fully automated and require no manual intervention.





4. Precision One-Trade Logic for Trend Momentum Moves

Quantum MatriX EA includes logic to execute clean, single entries under specific market conditions (without revealing strategy).

These trades include:

fixed SL

fixed TP

clean entry logic

no excessive grid building

proper price normalization

Perfect for traders who like one-shot precision entries on GBPUSD.





5. Auto Take-Profit Adjustment System