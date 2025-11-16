⭐ Quantum Matri-X EA

Version 2.9

M15 Chart

Quantum MatriX EA is a fully automated, high-performance trading engine designed specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD). Every component has been engineered for execution accuracy, risk-controlled scaling, consistent trade management, and professional-grade chart interface enhancements. This EA is built for traders who want smooth execution, clear management, and automated profitability in all market conditions - without unnecessary complexity.



KEY FEATURES (What Makes Quantum MatriX EA Stand Out):

1. Smart Position Management Engine

The EA identifies all active buy/sell positions, organizes them, and manages them with precision. It tracks: strongest and weakest prices

total lot exposure

execution sequences

weighted calculations for management decisions This ensures the EA always knows exactly what your account is holding and reacts accordingly.





2. Intelligent Lot Allocation With Built-In Safety:

The EA dynamically adjusts trade lots while enforcing hard safety limits:

auto-lot scaling

max-lot protection

strict broker volume validation

volume step compliance

This ensures the EA never exceeds your broker’s limits and always remains in safe execution territory.





3. Two Professional Closing Modes

Switchable with a simple input: 🔵 Averaging Mode Smart handling of grouped positions with intelligent take-profit targeting. Partial Close Mode Advanced mode that takes partial profits while securing the remaining position. Both options are fully automated and require no manual intervention.





4. Precision One-Trade Logic for Trend Momentum Moves

Quantum MatriX EA includes logic to execute clean, single entries under specific market conditions (without revealing strategy).

These trades include:

fixed SL

fixed TP

clean entry logic

no excessive grid building

proper price normalization

Perfect for traders who like one-shot precision entries on GOLD.





5. Auto Take-Profit Adjustment System

The EA intelligently updates TP levels for active trades to ensure trades are always aligned with the market momentum and risk conditions.

All TPs are dynamically optimized to the market environment completely hands-free.







9. Ultra-Clean Architecture Built with: strict error handling

optimized loop management

safe tick processing

minimal CPU footprint

fully controlled price checks

Designed for reliability and smooth operation on any VPS or terminal.





📌 BEFORE YOU PURCHASE — IMPORTANT NOTES

To ensure the best experience, traders should understand the following:





1. This EA is designed for GOLD (XAUUSD) only.

It is highly optimized and calibrated for this instrument.

2. Use a VPS for uninterrupted operation.

As with all EAs, stable execution requires an uninterrupted terminal.

3. This EA includes scaling logic.

Lot adjustments follow controlled internal rules.

Use reasonable risk settings that match your account size.

4. Use the correct account type.