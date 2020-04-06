Crazy Cobra

PARAMETER RECOMMENDATION
Symbol USDCHF
Timeframe H2
Minimum Balance $420
Recommended  $550+
Broker Type ECN / RAW Spread
Prop Firm Compatible Yes (strict drawdown control)

Hartman Trading Co: https://t.me/+-8Cc5F2r3-thOTVk


Crazy Cobra Pricing Tiers:

Upon purchase, please send me a direct message to receive your two bonuses of Premium EA's.

Purchase:
To meet the interests of the buyer and seller, the price increases gradually every 4-9 purchases.

Price Copies left
384 USD 24 / Hours
699 USD 4
1350 USD 4
1850 USD 9
2500 USD 15

CRAZY COBRA EA – Key Features:

1. Capital Protection

  • No high-risk recovery systems.
  • Safe execution on USDCHF.

2. Smart Single-Order Execution

  • Opens only one trade per direction at a time.
  • Trades are triggered by confirmed H2 + structure using your fixed Cobra Base Lot.

3. Transparent Logic

  • Each trade is clearly labeled with BUY/SELL and with Crazy Cobra.
  • Everything is visible directly in your terminal.

      5. Profit & Drawdown Management

      • Auto-closes trades when combined profit turns positive under internal conditions.
      DD protection closes all positions if the configured threshold is hit.
      Deployment Requirements

      Deployment Requirements

      • Timeframe: H2

      • Pairs:  USDCHF

      • Enable Auto-Trading

      • Set your base lot

      • Keep Magic Number unchanged unless running multiple EAs

      Everything is internally calculated — no external indicators required.

      Important Notes Before Purchase 

      • Uses logical exit rules instead of fixed SL on every trade.

      • Does not trade daily — only when structure is clean.

      • Performance should be reviewed monthly; the EA prioritizes stability over perfect back-tests.

