Quantum MatriX EA is a fully automated, high-performance trading engine designed specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD). Every component has been engineered for execution accuracy, risk-controlled scaling, consistent trade management, and professional-grade chart interface enhancements. This EA is built for traders who want smooth execution, clear management, and automated profitability in all market conditions - without unnecessary complexity.
1. Smart Position Management Engine
The EA identifies all active buy/sell positions, organizes them, and manages them with precision.
It tracks:
This ensures the EA always knows exactly what your account is holding and reacts accordingly.
2. Intelligent Lot Allocation With Built-In Safety:
The EA dynamically adjusts trade lots while enforcing hard safety limits:
- auto-lot scaling
- max-lot protection
- strict broker volume validation
- volume step compliance
This ensures the EA never exceeds your broker’s limits and always remains in safe execution territory.
3. Two Professional Closing Modes
Switchable with a simple input:
🔵 Averaging Mode
Partial Close Mode
Both options are fully automated and require no manual intervention.
4. Precision One-Trade Logic for Trend Momentum Moves
Quantum MatriX EA includes logic to execute clean, single entries under specific market conditions (without revealing strategy).
These trades include:
- fixed SL
- fixed TP
- clean entry logic
- no excessive grid building
- proper price normalization
Perfect for traders who like one-shot precision entries on GOLD.
5. Auto Take-Profit Adjustment System
- The EA intelligently updates TP levels for active trades to ensure trades are always aligned with the market momentum and risk conditions.
- All TPs are dynamically optimized to the market environment completely hands-free.
Designed for reliability and smooth operation on any VPS or terminal.
📌 BEFORE YOU PURCHASE — IMPORTANT NOTES
To ensure the best experience, traders should understand the following:
1. This EA is designed for GOLD (XAUUSD) only.
- It is highly optimized and calibrated for this instrument.
2. Use a VPS for uninterrupted operation.
- As with all EAs, stable execution requires an uninterrupted terminal.
3. This EA includes scaling logic.
- Lot adjustments follow controlled internal rules.
- Use reasonable risk settings that match your account size.
4. Use the correct account type.
- For best results, choose:
- Raw/ECN accounts
- Low spread
- Good execution speeds