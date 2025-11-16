Quantum MatriX EA

 Quantum Matri-X EA 

  • Version 2.9
  • M15  Chart

Quantum MatriX EA is a fully automated, high-performance trading engine designed specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD). Every component has been engineered for execution accuracy, risk-controlled scaling, consistent trade management, and professional-grade chart interface enhancements. This EA is built for traders who want smooth execution, clear management, and automated profitability in all market conditions - without unnecessary complexity.


KEY FEATURES (What Makes Quantum MatriX EA Stand Out):


1. Smart Position Management Engine


The EA identifies all active buy/sell positions, organizes them, and manages them with precision.

It tracks:

  • strongest and weakest prices
  • total lot exposure
  • execution sequences
  • weighted calculations for management decisions

This ensures the EA always knows exactly what your account is holding and reacts accordingly.


2. Intelligent Lot Allocation With Built-In Safety:

The EA dynamically adjusts trade lots while enforcing hard safety limits:

  •  auto-lot scaling
  •  max-lot protection
  •  strict broker volume validation
  •  volume step compliance

This ensures the EA never exceeds your broker’s limits and always remains in safe execution territory.


3. Two Professional Closing Modes


Switchable with a simple input:

🔵 Averaging Mode

  • Smart handling of grouped positions with intelligent take-profit targeting.

Partial Close Mode

  • Advanced mode that takes partial profits while securing the remaining position.

Both options are fully automated and require no manual intervention.


4. Precision One-Trade Logic for Trend Momentum Moves

Quantum MatriX EA includes logic to execute clean, single entries under specific market conditions (without revealing strategy).

These trades include:

  • fixed SL
  • fixed TP
  • clean entry logic
  • no excessive grid building
  • proper price normalization

Perfect for traders who like one-shot precision entries on GOLD.


5. Auto Take-Profit Adjustment System

  • The EA intelligently updates TP levels for active trades to ensure trades are always aligned with the market momentum and risk conditions.
  • All TPs are dynamically optimized to the market environment completely hands-free.


 
9. Ultra-Clean Architecture Built with:

  •  strict error handling
  •  optimized loop management
  •  safe tick processing
  •  minimal CPU footprint
  •  fully controlled price checks


Designed for reliability and smooth operation on any VPS or terminal.


 📌 BEFORE YOU PURCHASE — IMPORTANT NOTES

To ensure the best experience, traders should understand the following:


1. This EA is designed for GOLD (XAUUSD) only.

  • It is highly optimized and calibrated for this instrument.

2. Use a VPS for uninterrupted operation.

  • As with all EAs, stable execution requires an uninterrupted terminal.

3. This EA includes scaling logic.

  • Lot adjustments follow controlled internal rules.
  • Use reasonable risk settings that match your account size.

4. Use the correct account type.

  • For best results, choose:
  • Raw/ECN accounts
  • Low spread
  • Good execution speeds
