Quantum MatriX EA

 Quantum Matri-X EA 

Parameter Recommendation
Symbol GBPUSD + all currency pairs
Timeframe M15
Minimum Balance $350
Recommended $400+
Broker Type ECN / RAW Spread
Risk per Compounding 0.5–1%
Prop Firm Compatible Yes (strict drawdown control)

    Quantum Matri-X EA is a fully automated, high-performance trading engine designed specifically for GBPUSD / (British Pound/US Dollar). Every component has been engineered for execution accuracy, risk-controlled scaling, consistent trade management, and professional-grade chart interface enhancements. This EA is built for traders who want smooth execution, clear management, and automated profitability in all market conditions - without unnecessary complexity.


    KEY FEATURES (What Makes Quantum MatriX EA Stand Out):

    1. Smart Position Management Engine


    The EA identifies all active buy/sell positions, organizes them, and manages them with precision.

    It tracks:

    • strongest and weakest prices
    • total lot exposure
    • execution sequences
    • weighted calculations for management decisions

    This ensures the EA always knows exactly what your account is holding and reacts accordingly.


    2. Intelligent Lot Allocation With Built-In Safety:

    The EA dynamically adjusts trade lots while enforcing hard safety limits:

    •  auto-lot scaling
    •  max-lot protection
    •  strict broker volume validation
    •  volume step compliance

    This ensures the EA never exceeds your broker’s limits and always remains in safe execution territory.


    3. Two Professional Closing Modes


    Switchable with a simple input:

    🔵 Averaging Mode

    • Smart handling of grouped positions with intelligent take-profit targeting.

    Partial Close Mode

    • Advanced mode that takes partial profits while securing the remaining position.

    Both options are fully automated and require no manual intervention.


    4. Precision One-Trade Logic for Trend Momentum Moves

    Quantum MatriX EA includes logic to execute clean, single entries under specific market conditions (without revealing strategy).

    These trades include:

    • fixed SL
    • fixed TP
    • clean entry logic
    • no excessive grid building
    • proper price normalization

    Perfect for traders who like one-shot precision entries on GBPUSD.


    5. Auto Take-Profit Adjustment System

    • The EA intelligently updates TP levels for active trades to ensure trades are always aligned with the market momentum and risk conditions.
    • All TPs are dynamically optimized to the market environment completely hands-free.
    Productos recomendados
    Zenth
    Willy Raditya
    4.33 (3)
    Asesores Expertos
    Zenth – Comercio de Precisión con Protección de Ganancias ¿Por qué conformarse con lo promedio? Zenth no es solo otro Asesor Experto—es una máquina de trading disciplinada. Desarrollada para traders que priorizan la exposición a riesgos inteligentes y la ejecución estratégica, este EA ofrece una solución de trading limpia y poderosa que se centra en la consistencia y la protección de las ganancias. Construido para Traders Que Piensan en el Futuro Cómo opera:  Opera basado en formaciones de ve
    Euro GB Advance Grid
    Mr Tanakorn Suwannawat
    Asesores Expertos
    Este EA está escrito para generar flujo de caja para usted. El uso del sistema Grid para obtener beneficios más fácil. Sólo tienes que configurar los valores de acuerdo a las instrucciones. El riesgo sería un riesgo seguro. Costo 1000 USD por 0.04 Lote y Objetivo de Ganancia = 20 USD. Por ejemplo , si el costo es de 2000 USD Lote Init = 0.04*2 = 0.08 Objetivo de beneficio = 20*2 = 40 El coste inicial debería ser de 1000 USD. Características - Abrir orden con Señal Segura. - Fácil de Configu
    GainX 400 Weltrade
    Angel Torres
    Asesores Expertos
    EA GainX 400 – Weltrade (Índices Sintéticos | M15) Depósito mínimo recomendado: 50 USD El GainX 400 es un algoritmo especializado para operar Índices Sintéticos en el Broker Weltrade, optimizado y calibrado para la volatilidad y microestructura de sus activos. Trabaja en temporalidad M15, identificando expansiones direccionales para capturar movimientos amplios con una estructura de Alto Ratio (High Ratio): pequeñas pérdidas controladas y ganancias grandes que compensan y superan ampliamente la
    R1 Deep Seek EA
    Canberk Dogan Denizli
    Asesores Expertos
    R1 Deep Seek EA: ¡la solución definitiva para operaciones de precisión! Si busca un enfoque de operaciones altamente eficiente, consistente y sostenible en el mercado Forex, combinado con un sistema avanzado de promedios impulsado matemáticamente, entonces R1 Deep Seek EA es la solución perfecta para usted. ¿Qué hace que R1 Deep Seek EA sea único? R1 Deep Seek EA está diseñado con una estrategia inteligente que ejecuta operaciones precisas y calculadas. Coloca múltiples órdenes de compra y ve
    Nova WDX Trader
    Anita Monus
    Asesores Expertos
    Nova WDX Trader es una implementación refinada del clásico algoritmo ADX de Wilder para la fuerza de la tendencia, diseñado como una estrategia de negociación disciplinada y automatizada que respeta el impulso, la estructura y el momento. Se basa en la lógica original introducida por Welles Wilder, mejorándola con una ejecución y un control del riesgo modernos. En lugar de reaccionar a la volatilidad a corto plazo, Nova WDX Trader espera la confirmación de la fuerza direccional basada en la fórm
    Supply Demand Brake Out
    Domantas Juodenis
    Asesores Expertos
    Supply Demand Breakout EA - Edición Profesional Sistema automatizado de negociación de zonas de oferta y demanda con gestión avanzada de riesgos y protección contra falsas rupturas ¿QUÉ ES ESTE EA? El EA Supply Demand Breakout es un robot de negociación totalmente automatizado que identifica y negocia zonas de oferta y demanda de alta probabilidad utilizando conceptos de negociación institucionales. Combina la detección de CHoCH (Cambio de Carácter) y BOS (Ruptura de Estructura) con una gestión
    Maya MT5
    Manpreet Singh
    4.5 (2)
    Asesores Expertos
    MAYA es un sistema de negociación inteligente que utiliza una estrategia de rejilla y ha funcionado bien en cuentas reales durante muchos años. A diferencia de otros sistemas que están hechos para ajustarse a datos pasados, Maya fue construido para aprovechar patrones reales y continuos en el mercado. Por lo tanto, no es sólo adivinar y esperar ganar. En realidad entiende cómo funciona el mercado y lo utiliza para ganar dinero. Sólo necesita una configuración de una sola vez y entonces usted pue
    RitzEAnehaGoodWill
    Syamsurizal Dimjati
    Asesores Expertos
    lee esto hasta el final Descripción del Asesor Experto: XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA (EAneha GoodWill) Nota Importante : No martingala, promedio o rejilla Altamente dependiente de la calidad de ejecución y spreads bajos XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA es un avanzado robot de trading automatizado desarrollado específicamente para operar con XAUUSD (Oro vs USD) en el marco temporal M30 . Utiliza una sólida combinación de patrones de velas , indicadores de volatilidad/volumen y filtros de osciladores para
    Yggdrasil MT5
    Marc Despalins
    Asesores Expertos
    Yggdrasil es un sistema de cobertura totalmente automatizado . El EA abre órdenes en ambas direcciones en los pares elegidos por el usuario. Los pares de divisas no se negocian individualmente, todas las operaciones abiertas forman parte del sistema. El algoritmo cerrará las órdenes no rentables con el beneficio disponible. Evita que el drawdown aumente si se produce una gran tendencia en un par de divisas. El EA está diseñado para ser eficiente con ajustes mínimos . No es necesario afinar los
    DCA Guardian
    Yulia Azan Sabaeva
    Asesores Expertos
    EA 100% enfocado a GBPUSD en M15. Estrategia DCA con cesta de hasta 5 órdenes, separación por desvío porcentual y cierre por objetivo de cesta. Incluye dos presets : Funding (conservador): pensado para pasar pruebas de fondeo con baja caída de balance. Turbo (agresivo): mismo algoritmo con tamaño de lote y SL de equity más altos para quien busca más velocidad asumiendo más riesgo. ️ Sin indicadores externos ni filtros de noticias (ejecución pura de precio). ️ SL de equity en % del balance (cor
    TradersMarket RSI Bot
    Luka Savic
    Asesores Expertos
    RSI Reversal Pro es un Asesor Experto limpio, de ingeniería de precisión construido sobre uno de los conceptos más probados en el tiempo en el comercio: el agotamiento del impulso y la inversión. Identifica cambios en la fuerza compradora/vendedora utilizando el Índice de Fuerza Relativa y ejecuta operaciones sólo cuando el precio confirma que el impulso ha cambiado. El sistema está diseñado para explotar los retrocesos a corto plazo y las inversiones intradía con un control disciplinado del rie
    New Rate MT5
    POPEY GROUP S.A.C.S.
    Asesores Expertos
    New Rate EA: automatización precisa de rupturas New Rate EA es un asesor experto totalmente automatizado diseñado para capturar oportunidades de ruptura diarias con precisión disciplinada. Opera solo una vez al día, fijando un rango intradía definido y ejecutando en el punto exacto de ruptura. Sin reentradas, sin exceso de operaciones, sin emociones. Basado en un concepto probado de ruptura del rango de apertura (ORB), New Rate combina una ejecución limpia, un control de riesgo estricto y opcion
    Sir Stoch and Commodities
    Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
    Asesores Expertos
    Asesor Experto que funciona en momentos de alto contraste empleado el indicador estocástico y el indicador comodity index, empleando para la salida de las operaciones los puntos de sobrecompra o sobreventa o indicación ADX. También cuenta para activar a voluntad un control de stoploss que funciona por diferencia de porcentaje en el precio, con un escalado de lote progresivo a medida que se incrementa el balance, no pierde de vista el margen de llamada de la cuenta. Aprenda qué parámetros ofrecen
    Risk Management Best EA
    Hugues Page
    Asesores Expertos
    La herramienta definitiva de arrastrar y soltar para operar con precisión y sencillez Diga adiós a las configuraciones y cálculos excesivamente complicados. Con este Asesor Experto, puede calibrar su riesgo una sola vez y, a continuación, gestionar sin esfuerzo sus operaciones directamente en el gráfico. Cómo funciona: Configúrelo una vez: Defina su porcentaje de riesgo deseado. Elija incluir opciones adicionales Decida si desea utilizar el precio actual del mercado o una línea de precios person
    Open Season
    Philipp Shvetsov
    Asesores Expertos
    Open Season es un Asesor Experto totalmente automatizado que permite a los operadores "activos" y "listos y olvidados" negociar rupturas de acción de precios EURUSD H1 de alta probabilidad. Detecta la acción del precio antes de la apertura de Londres y negocia las rupturas. El EA se basa en la psicología humana para operar con cortos de alta probabilidad. Cada operación está protegida por un stop loss Filtro de tiempo incorporado Tres técnicas de dimensionamiento de posiciones para adaptarse a s
    Boom and CrashX
    Godbless C Nygu
    Asesores Expertos
    Eleve su trading a nuevas cotas con Boom and CrashX, el Asesor Experto (EA) avanzado diseñado con precisión para mejorar su experiencia de trading. Este EA aprovecha potentes indicadores para proporcionar señales precisas, agilizar la gestión de riesgos y aumentar la rentabilidad, garantizando un funcionamiento sin problemas en los mercados financieros en constante cambio. Boom and CrashX es el aliado perfecto tanto para los operadores experimentados que buscan mejorar sus estrategias como para
    MLTA by Vertice
    Camille Eric Tronel
    Asesores Expertos
    Presentación de MLTA de Vertice: una solución de negociación de vanguardia En Vertice , creemos firmemente que la información basada en datos puede mejorar significativamente el rendimiento de las operaciones. MLTA (Machine Learning Technical Analysis) es nuestra estrategia de negociación totalmente automatizada, diseñada para agilizar la toma de decisiones y optimizar la ejecución de operaciones con precisión. Cómo funciona MLTA aprovecha técnicas computacionales avanzadas para identificar el
    Goal
    Agus Santoso
    Asesores Expertos
    Versión MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134601 Versión MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134602 El Asesor Experto "Goal" es una solución de trading automatizada basada en la estrategia One Shot TP/SL, que optimiza las oportunidades de ganancia con una entrada precisa y una gestión rigurosa del riesgo. Mediante una combinación de los indicadores Alligator, Awesome Oscillator y Bandas de Bollinger, este EA analiza las tendencias y el momentum del mercado para ejecutar órden
    Nasdaq Scalper V1 MT5
    Benrashi Sagev Jacobson
    Asesores Expertos
    PROP FIRMA LISTO! -> Solicitar archivo conjunto | Precio aumenta 100 $ después de cada compra | Precio final 999 $ | Darwinex cero cuenta real - Link 100 Miles de beneficios firma de asignación de contacto para obtener más información. Características principales: Forward optimización, monte carlo, Sequencial optimización, y caminar hacia adelante matriz de pruebas de estrés utiliza trailing stop y no establece TP por lo que el beneficio no está limitado Símbolo: NASDAQ M15 CFD o futuros No mar
    GhostSinobi
    Muhammad Sadli
    Asesores Expertos
    GHOST SINOBI - Ninja Scalper XAUUSD GHOST SINOBI es un Asesor Experto (EA) totalmente automatizado diseñado para XAUUSD (Oro) que utiliza una estrategia de seguimiento de tendencia con filtros inteligentes . Como un ninja, este EA opera de forma rápida, precisa y disciplinada , proporcionando beneficios consistentes con una fuerte protección contra el riesgo. Características principales Optimizado para XAUUSD H1 timeframe Tasa de ganancias ultra alta: 97%+ basado en pruebas retrospectivas de
    Combo All In One MT5
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Asesores Expertos
    Combo All In One es un EA combo 10 estrategias , El EA es adecuado tanto para principiantes como para traders experimentados. Normalmente usted tendrá que pagar 10x cuota para comprar 10 EAs con diferentes estrategias. Pero con ALL IN ONE, sólo tiene que pagar 1 vez para poseer un EA que incluye 10 estrategias diferentes. Esta es una solución rentable y combina métodos eficaces. Timeframe M15, Depósito mínimo $1,000, Apalancamiento 1:500. ESTRATEGIA1: MEDIA MÓVIL ESTRATEGIA2: RSI ESTRATEGIA3: M
    Profit Cannon
    Pankaj Raj Kumar Tolani
    Asesores Expertos
    El EA no utiliza rejilla, martingala y arbitraje. El sistema de comercio es adecuado tanto para los operadores experimentados y principiantes. El EA incluye protección contra spreads altos. Funciona bien con la configuración predeterminada. Proporciona un enfoque SEGURO hacia la gestión de riesgos con Trailing stop habilitado . Expert Advisor sólo utilizará el 1% de su margen libre como riesgo y por lo tanto los resultados en el volumen de comercio de baja pero BAJA Drawdown así Información im
    GER40 Nova AI
    Yusuke Matsuya
    Asesores Expertos
    GER40 NovaAI - La IA que comercia más allá de las emociones humanas . Se eliminan la "Duda", el "Miedo" y la "Avaricia". Comienza una nueva era regida por la lógica pura y la precisión. GER40 NovaAI es una IA de trading totalmente autónoma construida exclusivamente para el DAX40 (GER40). Tras miles de horas de optimización, filtra el ruido del mercado y se centra únicamente en el núcleo de la rentabilidad. Deja que la IA tome las decisiones y haz crecer tu capital con la razón, no con la emoc
    Sharp EA MT5
    Mansour Babasafary
    5 (1)
    Asesores Expertos
    Un experto basado en tendencias Este experto predice el futuro utilizando patrones de tendencias e indicadores de tendencias y cálculos a corto y largo plazo. Las tendencias cambian rápidamente en los marcos temporales más bajos, por lo que este experto es adecuado para M30 y superiores. En este experto, hemos intentado utilizar pares de divisas que estén alineados con nuestra estrategia. El mejor par de divisas: Euro Dólar En este experto, se utilizan docenas de indicadores diferentes y docenas
    GoldXpert
    Orifox Technologies Private Limited
    Asesores Expertos
    GoldXpert EA - Asesor Experto Multiestrategia en Oro GoldXpert EA es un sistema de trading potente y totalmente automatizado diseñado para operar con oro (XAU/USD). Integra múltiples estrategias de trading, incluyendo seguimiento de tendencia, scalping, breakout y reversión a la media, para adaptarse a las diferentes condiciones del mercado. El EA GoldXpert es perfecto para los operadores que buscan una solución inteligente, adaptable y rentable para operar con oro. Opera sólo en XAUUSD. Funcion
    Inteligente TRex Raptor Rapido
    Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
    Asesores Expertos
    Robot de Forex configurable al 100%, contiene los parámetros necesarios para configurar el EA Raptor de tal manera que no queme ni una cuenta (ver las tablas), Observe las tablas y elija la mejor configuración. Este EA le permite crear configuraciones seleccionando los parámetros adecuadamente. El EA Raptor se basa en el precio de apertura y si posible tendencia, marcando y adecuándose en cada paso.. por lo que tiene los siguientes parámetros: Lots Inicio(Volumen 1, 0.1 ,0.01).......0.01 (Poner
    Stargogs Price Action EA
    Lorenzo Edward Beukes
    Asesores Expertos
    STARGOGS PRECIO ACCIÓN EA ACERCA DE: Este robot se basa en la acción del precio en su mayoría líneas de tendencia y soporte y resistencia. El robot también utiliza 2 estrategias que se puede elegir entre la elección de uno a utilizar (Verdadero / Falso) Estrategia 1: Una entrada a la vez con TP y SL fijos. Estrategia 2: Rejilla y Matingale. También puede utilizar este EA como un indicador por el comercio de giro fuera también mediante el uso de (Verdadero / Falso). También puede utilizar Lot mu
    Diamond X
    Vitalii Buriagin
    Asesores Expertos
    Un experto potente y profesional que le permite obtener beneficios estables con un riesgo mínimo. ¡IMPORTANTE! Las instrucciones (en la captura de pantalla) muestran la configuración de EURUSD. ¡Las configuraciones para otros pares de divisas se optimizarán y agregarán en el futuro! ¡IMPORTANTE! La frecuencia de apertura de ofertas puede ser de 1 en unos pocos días a 5 en 1 día. ¡Depende directamente del estado del mercado y del algoritmo para buscar señales de entrada! ¡IMPORTANTE! Recomendamos
    FTMO passing EA High Risk MT5
    Shokhboz Mamarasulov
    Asesores Expertos
    FTMO pasando EA (Alto riesgo) es único Asesor Experto que continúa la serie iBoss de asesores. Los métodos innovadores del enfoque del programa para el comercio, y los resultados prometedores de rendimiento son posibles gracias a la utilización de tecnologías y métodos modernos. El iBossTrade es un EA totalmente automatizado diseñado para el comercio de divisas solamente. Pares de trabajo US30. EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, USDCAD. XAUUSD. Experto mostró resultados estables en las monedas en 1999-2023
    Arbitrage Triad Pro
    Gabriel Lopes Rocha De Moraes
    Asesores Expertos
    Arbitrage Triad Pro – Inteligencia Avanzada de Arbitraje Triple en el Mercado Forex Arbitrage Triad Pro es un Asesor Experto de última generación que utiliza un sistema inteligente de arbitraje triple para identificar y aprovechar rápidamente oportunidades de beneficio entre diferentes pares de divisas, de forma totalmente automatizada. Diseñado para traders que buscan precisión, consistencia y eficiencia , el EA combina análisis estadístico avanzado, monitoreo de precios en tiempo real y ejecuc
    Los compradores de este producto también adquieren
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (379)
    Asesores Expertos
    ¡Hola, traders! Soy   la Reina Cuántica   , la joya de la corona de todo el ecosistema Cuántico y el Asesor Experto mejor valorado y más vendido en la historia de MQL5. Con una trayectoria comprobada de más de 20 meses de trading en vivo, me he ganado mi lugar como la Reina indiscutible del XAUUSD. ¿Mi especialidad? ORO. ¿Mi misión? Ofrecer resultados comerciales consistentes, precisos e inteligentes, una y otra vez. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the
    Aot
    Thi Ngoc Tram Le
    4.73 (37)
    Asesores Expertos
    AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Divisa de IA de Nueva Generación Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   ¡IMPORTANTE! Después de la compra, envíeme un mensaje privado para recibir el manual de instalación y las instrucciones de configuración: Recurso Descripción Comprensión de la Frecuencia de Trading de AOT Por qué el bot no opera todos los días Cómo Configurar el Bot AOT Guía de instalación paso a paso Set files AOT MT5 es un Expert Advisor av
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (20)
    Asesores Expertos
    SEÑAL EN VIVO CON CUENTA DE TRADING REAL: MT4 por defecto (Más de 7 meses de trading en vivo): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Más de 5 meses de trading en vivo): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de trading con EA de Forex en MQL5: Únete a mi canal de MQL5 para estar al día de mis últimas noticias. Mi comunidad de más de 14.000 miembros en MQL5 . ¡SOLO QUEDAN 3 COPIAS DE 10 A $399! Después de eso, el precio subirá a $499. El EA se venderá en cantidades li
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.65 (20)
    Asesores Expertos
    Cada vez que la señal en vivo aumente un 10%, el precio se incrementará para mantener la exclusividad de Zenox y proteger la estrategia. El precio final será de $2,999. Señal en Vivo Cuenta de IC Markets, ¡vea el rendimiento en vivo por usted mismo como prueba! Descargar manual de usuario (Inglés) Zenox es un robot de trading multipar con IA de vanguardia que sigue las tendencias y diversifica el riesgo en dieciséis pares de divisas. Años de desarrollo dedicado han dado como resultado un potent
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    5 (16)
    Asesores Expertos
    Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading poco utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al merc
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (87)
    Asesores Expertos
    Quantum King EA: Poder inteligente, perfeccionado para cada trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Precio especial de lanzamiento Señal en vivo:       HAGA CLIC AQUÍ Versión MT4:   HAGA CLIC AQUÍ Canal de Quantum King:       Haga clic aquí ***¡Compra Quantum King MT5 y podrás obtener Quantum StarMan gratis!*** ¡Pregunta en privado para más detalles! Gobierna   tus operaciones con precisión y
    AI Gold Trading MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (9)
    Asesores Expertos
    SEÑAL EN VIVO CON CUENTA DE TRADING REAL: Configuración predeterminada: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de trading de Forex EA en MQL5: Únete a mi canal de MQL5 para estar al día de mis últimas noticias. Mi comunidad de más de 14 000 miembros en MQL5. ¡SOLO QUEDAN 3 COPIAS DE 10 A $399! Después de eso, el precio subirá a $499. El EA se venderá en cantidades limitadas para garantizar los derechos de todos los clientes que lo hayan adquirido. AI Gold Trading aprovecha el modelo ava
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.56 (75)
    Asesores Expertos
    Símbolo XAUUSD (Oro/Dólar) Período (marco temporal) H1-M15 (cualquiera) Soporte para operación única SÍ Depósito mínimo 500 USD (o equivalente en otra moneda) Compatible con cualquier bróker SÍ (compatible con cotizaciones de 2 o 3 dígitos, cualquier moneda de cuenta, símbolo o GMT) Funciona sin configuración previa SÍ Si te interesa el tema del aprendizaje automático, suscríbete al canal: ¡Suscribirse! Características Clave del Proyecto Mad Turtle: Aprendizaje Automático Real Este Asesor Exp
    Nova Gold X
    Hicham Chergui
    5 (6)
    Asesores Expertos
    Nota importante: Para garantizar total transparencia, estoy proporcionando acceso a la cuenta de inversor real vinculada a este EA, lo que le permite monitorear su rendimiento en vivo sin manipulación alguna. En solo 5 días, todo el capital inicial fue retirado por completo, y desde entonces, el EA ha estado operando exclusivamente con fondos de ganancias, sin ninguna exposición al saldo original. El precio actual de $199 es una oferta de lanzamiento limitada, y se incrementará después de vende
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (496)
    Asesores Expertos
    Presentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , el innovador asesor experto en MQL5 que está transformando la forma de operar con el prestigioso par GBPUSD. Desarrollado por un equipo de comerciantes experimentados con experiencia comercial de más de 13 años. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compra Quantum Emperor EA y podrás obtener Quantum StarMan   gratis.*** Pregunta en privado para más detalles. Señal
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.84 (83)
    Asesores Expertos
    Aura Ultimate: la cúspide del comercio de redes neuronales y el camino hacia la libertad financiera. Aura Ultimate es el siguiente paso evolutivo en la familia Aura: una síntesis de arquitectura de IA de vanguardia, inteligencia adaptativa al mercado y precisión con control de riesgos. Basada en el ADN probado de Aura Black Edition y Aura Neuron, va más allá, fusionando sus fortalezas en un ecosistema unificado multiestrategia, a la vez que introduce una capa completamente nueva de lógica pred
    ABS GoldGrid
    Thi Ngoc Tram Le
    5 (14)
    Asesores Expertos
    P recio especial de  $109  (precio regular: $365) . Guía de configuración y uso :  ABS Channel . Monitoreo en tiempo real:   ABS Signal .  Archivo de configuración de señal en vivo Archivo de configuración básica ¿Qué es ABS EA? ABS EA es un robot de trading profesional desarrollado específicamente para XAUUSD (Oro) en el marco temporal H1. Se basa en un sistema Martingala con controles de riesgo integrados . Diseñado tanto para traders nuevos como experimentados, ABS EA es fácil de confi
    X Fusion AI
    Chen Jia Qi
    5 (5)
    Asesores Expertos
    X Fusion AI — Sistema de Trading Híbrido con Adaptación Neural Descuento por tiempo limitado. Solo quedan 7 de 20 — casi agotado. El precio promocional actual es de 149 USD y pronto volverá a 999 USD. Demostración de funcionamiento Rendimiento en cuenta real   Después de la compra, no olvides enviarnos un mensaje privado para recibir los parámetros recomendados, instrucciones, precauciones, consejos de uso y otra información. Muchas gracias por tu apoyo. 1. Descripción General X Fusion AI es u
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.44 (64)
    Asesores Expertos
    AI Forex Robot - El futuro del trading automatizado. AI Forex Robot está impulsado por un sistema de Inteligencia Artificial de última generación basado en una red neuronal híbrida LSTM Transformer, diseñada específicamente para analizar los movimientos del precio del oro (XAUUSD) en el mercado Forex. El sistema analiza complejas estructuras de mercado, adapta su estrategia en tiempo real y toma decisiones basadas en datos con un alto nivel de precisión. AI Forex Robot es un sistema moderno, tot
    Pivot Killer
    Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
    4.6 (20)
    Asesores Expertos
    Crecimiento a Largo Plazo. Consistencia. Resiliencia. Pivot Killer EA no es un sistema de ganancias rápidas, sino un algoritmo de trading profesional diseñado para hacer crecer tu cuenta de manera sostenible a largo plazo . Desarrollado exclusivamente para XAUUSD (ORO) , Pivot Killer es el resultado de años de investigación, pruebas y desarrollo disciplinado. Su filosofía es simple: la consistencia vence a la suerte . Este sistema ha sido puesto a prueba en distintos ciclos de mercado, cambios d
    Argos Rage
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    4.58 (26)
    Asesores Expertos
    Un nuevo paso adelante | Precisión impulsada por IA encuentra la lógica del mercado Con Argos Rage , se introduce un nuevo nivel de automatización en el trading, impulsado por un sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analiza el comportamiento del mercado en tiempo real. Si bien se basa en las fortalezas de Argos Fury, este EA sigue un camino estratégico diferente: más flexibilidad, una interpretación más amplia y una mayor interacción con el mercado. Live Signal Marco temporal: M30 Apalancamiento
    CryonX EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    5 (1)
    Asesores Expertos
    Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autónomo con Núcleo Analítico Cuántico SEÑAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoy en día, muchos traders manipulan los resultados ejecutando sus Expert Advisors en cuentas cent o con saldos muy pequeños , lo cual demuestra en realidad que no confían en sus propios sistemas . Este señal, en cambio, opera en una cuenta real de 20.000 USD . Refleja una inversión de capital auténtica y ofrece un rendimiento transparente , sin amplificaciones artificia
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.74 (129)
    Asesores Expertos
    Estamos orgullosos de presentar nuestro robot de vanguardia, el Big Forex Players EA diseñado para maximizar su potencial de negociación, minimizar el comercio emocional, y tomar decisiones más inteligentes impulsado por la tecnología de vanguardia. Todo el sistema de este EA nos llevó muchos meses construirlo, y luego pasamos mucho tiempo probándolo. Este EA único incluye tres estrategias distintas que se pueden utilizar de forma independiente o en conjunto.El robot recibe las posiciones de los
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (17)
    Asesores Expertos
    BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCUENTO Solo por 24 horas. La oferta termina el 29 de noviembre. Esta será la única oferta para este producto. Presentando Syna Versión 4 - El Primer Ecosistema de Trading Agéntico con IA del Mundo Me complace presentar Syna Versión 4, el primer sistema verdadero de coordinación multi-EA agéntico de la industria del trading forex . Esta innovación revolucionaria permite que múltiples Asesores Expertos operen como una red de inteligencia unificada en diferentes terminal
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (88)
    Asesores Expertos
    ¡PROP FIRME LISTO!   (   descargar SETFILE   ) WARNING : ¡Solo quedan unas pocas copias al precio actual! Precio final: 990$ Obtenga 1 EA gratis (para 2 cuentas comerciales) -> contácteme después de la compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ¡Bienvenido al Segador de Oro! Basado en el exitoso Goldtrade Pro, este EA ha sido diseñado para ejecutarse en múltiples períodos de tiempo al mismo tiempo y tiene la opción de establecer la frecuencia de
    The ORB Master
    Profalgo Limited
    4.88 (24)
    Asesores Expertos
    PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOCIÓN DE LANZAMIENTO: ¡NÚMERO MUY LIMITADO DE COPIAS DISPONIBLES AL PRECIO ACTUAL! Precio final: 990$ Desde $349: ¡Elige 1 EA gratis! (para un máximo de 2 cuentas comerciales) Oferta combinada definitiva     ->     haga clic aquí ÚNETE AL GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Haz clic aquí   LIVE RESULTS REVISIÓN INDEPENDIENTE Bienvenido a "The ORB Master"   :   Tu ventaja en las rupturas de rango de apertura Descubra el poder de la estrategia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) con ORB Master EA
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.36 (50)
    Asesores Expertos
    Aura Black Edition es un EA totalmente automatizado diseñado para operar solo con ORO. El experto mostró resultados estables en XAUUSD en el período 2011-2020. No se utilizan métodos peligrosos de gestión del dinero, ni martingala, ni cuadrícula ni scalp. Adecuado para cualquier condición de bróker. EA entrenado con un perceptrón multicapa La red neuronal (MLP) es una clase de red neuronal artificial (ANN) de retroalimentación. El término MLP se usa de manera ambigua, a veces de manera vaga para
    EA Pips Hunter
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.2 (5)
    Asesores Expertos
    Monitoreo real. Pruebas honestas. Cero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Antes de entrar en los detalles técnicos, hay dos cosas que debes saber: PipsHunter está confirmado por una señal de monitoreo con dinero real. El EA ha estado operando en una cuenta real (Pepperstone) durante varios meses, y el monitoreo es totalmente público. Sin simulaciones, sin cuentas ocultas, sin “solo backtests perfectos” — los resultados reales de trading confirman su rendimiento auténtico. Los backtests son 1
    Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
    Anton Zverev
    5 (1)
    Asesores Expertos
    ¡El primer algoritmo de arbitraje público del mundo entre oro y Bitcoin! ¡Ofertas abiertas todos los días! Señal en vivo -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Brokers recomendados a lo largo del tiempo como:   IC Markets Pares negociados:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Símbolo de archivo adjunto:   XAUUSD H1 ¡Asegúrese de verificar que   los pares de divisas negociados se agreguen   a la ventana   Observación del mercado   ! Tipo de cuenta: ECN/Raw Spread Configuración de prefijo: Si su bróker tie
    HTTP ea
    Yury Orlov
    5 (8)
    Asesores Expertos
    How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — un asesor de trading profesional para operar con cualquier activo sin martingala ni redes del autor con más de 25 años de experiencia. La mayoría de los asesores top trabajan con oro en ascenso. Lucen brillantes en las pruebas... mientras el oro sube. Pero ¿qué pasa cuando el trend se agota? ¿Quién protegerá tu depósito? HTTP EA no cree en el crecimiento eterno — se adapta al mercado cambiante y está diseñado para diversificar ampliamente tu cartera de inversión y pr
    Remstone
    Remstone
    5 (8)
    Asesores Expertos
    Remstone no es un asesor experto cualquiera.   Combina años de investigación y gestión de activos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , mi última empresa, Armonia Capital, proporcionó la señal ARF a Darwinex, un gestor de activos regulado por la FCA, recaudando 750 000 USD. ¡Domina 4 clases de activos con un solo asesor! Sin promesas, sin ajustes, sin ilusiones. Pero con una amplia experiencia en vivo.
    Golden Mirage mt5
    Michela Russo
    4.71 (28)
    Asesores Expertos
    ¡Stock limitado al precio actual! Precio final: $1999 --> PROMO: Desde $299 --> El precio subirá cada 5 compras, próximo precio : $399 Golden Mirage es un robusto robot de comercio de oro diseñado para los comerciantes que valoran la fiabilidad, simplicidad y rendimiento de nivel profesional. Impulsado por una combinación probada de indicadores RSI, Media Móvil, ADX y Nivel Alto/Bajo , Golden Mirage ofrece señales de alta calidad y operaciones totalmente automatizadas en el marco temporal M5 pa
    Golden Hen EA
    Taner Altinsoy
    5 (7)
    Asesores Expertos
    Resumen Golden Hen EA es un Asesor Experto diseñado específicamente para XAUUSD . Funciona combinando ocho estrategias comerciales independientes, cada una activada por diferentes condiciones de mercado y marcos temporales (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). El EA está diseñado para gestionar sus entradas y filtros automáticamente. La lógica central del EA se centra en identificar señales específicas. Golden Hen EA no utiliza técnicas de grid (cuadrícula), martingala ni promedios . Todas las operacione
    Quantum StarMan
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (103)
    Asesores Expertos
    Hola a todos, déjenme presentarme: Soy   Quantum StarMan,   el miembro más electrizante y fresco de la familia   Quantum EAs   . Soy un asesor experto (EA) multidivisa totalmente automatizado con la capacidad de gestionar hasta 5 pares dinámicos:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD y USDCAD   . Con la máxima precisión y una responsabilidad inquebrantable, llevaré tu trading al siguiente nivel. Y lo mejor de todo: no utilizo estrategias Martingala. En su lugar, utilizo un sofisticado sistema de cu
    Golden Synapse
    Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
    3.75 (51)
    Asesores Expertos
    Golden Synapse EA es un sistema de trading diseñado con precisión que combina una estrategia avanzada con un estricto análisis técnico para ofrecer un rendimiento constante y de bajo riesgo. Diseñado para operar con disciplina, evita los enfoques arriesgados y se centra totalmente en la calidad sobre la cantidad. Cada operación se selecciona cuidadosamente y siempre está protegida por un stop loss. Golden Synapse nunca utiliza sistemas de cuadrícula o martingala. Sólo abre una posición cada vez,
    Otros productos de este autor
    Lanareud EA
    Fudheni Petrus Nambambi
    Asesores Expertos
    Lanareud EA  Parameter Recommendation Symbol GBPUSD + EURUSD + USDCHF  Timeframe M15 Minimum Balance $250 Recommended $300+ Broker Type ECN / RAW Spread Risk per Compounding 0.5–1% Prop Firm Compatible Yes (strict drawdown control) Lanareud EA:   A precision-engineered trading system. Pairs:   GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCHF. Focus:   Smooth execution, accurate trade management, and dynamic risk control. Result:   Reliable, automated performance in all market conditions.  Purchase this EA toda
    Crazy Cobra
    Fudheni Petrus Nambambi
    Asesores Expertos
    PARAMETER RECOMMENDATION Symbol USDCHF Timeframe H2 Minimum Balance $420 Recommended  $550+ Broker Type ECN / RAW Spread Prop Firm Compatible Yes (strict drawdown control) Hartman Trading Co:   https://t.me/ +-8Cc5F2r3-thOTVk Crazy Cobra Pricing Tiers: Upon purchase, please send me a direct message to receive your two bonuses of Premium EA's. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/155637 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/155251 Purchase: To   meet   the   interests   of the   buyer   and
    Forex Emperor EA
    Fudheni Petrus Nambambi
    Asesores Expertos
    INSTRUMENT   SPECIFICATIONS Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD Timeframe: H1     ACCOUNT   REQUIREMENTS Type: Hedging & ECN Spreads: Low Spread Min Deposit: $500     MIN LEVERAGE   1:10 No martingale Strategy used and FTMO, Prop firm Ready!– Never increases lot size after losses. Installation & Setup Receive     .ex5     file after purchase Place file in     MQL5/Experts     folder Restart MT5 platform Drag EA onto chart Configure input parameters carefully Deposit & Account Requirements Minimum lot s
    TronX Q7
    Fudheni Petrus Nambambi
    Asesores Expertos
    TRONX Q7 – Institutional Gold Trading Expert Advisor (M1) TRONX Q7   is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor developed exclusively for   Gold (XAUUSD / GOLD)   trading on the   M1 timeframe . The system is built on a disciplined technical framework and delivers structured trade execution with a   fixed, user-defined lot size , allowing precise control over market exposure via simple input parameters. The EA operates   independently of news events, economic releases, neural networks, or ext
    Filtro:
    No hay comentarios
    Respuesta al comentario