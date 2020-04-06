Quantum MatriX EA
- 专家
- Fudheni Petrus Nambambi
- 版本: 3.3
- 更新: 17 十一月 2025
- 激活: 13
⭐ Quantum Matri-X EA
|Parameter
|Recommendation
|Symbol
|GBPUSD + all currency pairs
|Timeframe
|M15
|Minimum Balance
|$350
|Recommended
|$400+
|Broker Type
|ECN / RAW Spread
|Risk per Compounding
|0.5–1%
|Prop Firm Compatible
|Yes (strict drawdown control)
Quantum Matri-X EA is a fully automated, high-performance trading engine designed specifically for GBPUSD / (British Pound/US Dollar). Every component has been engineered for execution accuracy, risk-controlled scaling, consistent trade management, and professional-grade chart interface enhancements. This EA is built for traders who want smooth execution, clear management, and automated profitability in all market conditions - without unnecessary complexity.
1. Smart Position Management Engine
The EA identifies all active buy/sell positions, organizes them, and manages them with precision.
It tracks:
This ensures the EA always knows exactly what your account is holding and reacts accordingly.
2. Intelligent Lot Allocation With Built-In Safety:
The EA dynamically adjusts trade lots while enforcing hard safety limits:
- auto-lot scaling
- max-lot protection
- strict broker volume validation
- volume step compliance
This ensures the EA never exceeds your broker’s limits and always remains in safe execution territory.
3. Two Professional Closing Modes
Switchable with a simple input:
🔵 Averaging Mode
Partial Close Mode
Both options are fully automated and require no manual intervention.
4. Precision One-Trade Logic for Trend Momentum Moves
Quantum MatriX EA includes logic to execute clean, single entries under specific market conditions (without revealing strategy).
These trades include:
- fixed SL
- fixed TP
- clean entry logic
- no excessive grid building
- proper price normalization
Perfect for traders who like one-shot precision entries on GBPUSD.
5. Auto Take-Profit Adjustment System
- The EA intelligently updates TP levels for active trades to ensure trades are always aligned with the market momentum and risk conditions.
- All TPs are dynamically optimized to the market environment completely hands-free.