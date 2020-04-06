Quantum MatriX EA

Maya MT5 Manpreet Singh 4.5 (2) Эксперты

MAYA is a smart trading system that uses a grid strategy and has been working well on real accounts for many years. Unlike other systems that are made to fit past data, Maya was built to take advantage of real, ongoing patterns in the market. So, it’s not just guessing and hoping to win. It actually understands how the market works and uses that to make money. It just needs a onetime setup and then you can relax and see its working. LIVE ACCOUNT STATS CAN BE CHECKED ON MYFXBOOK RUNNING FROM SI