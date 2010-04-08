Quantum MatriX EA

 Quantum Matri-X EA 

Parameter Recommendation
Symbol GBPUSD + all currency pairs
Timeframe M15
Minimum Balance $350
Recommended $400+
Broker Type ECN / RAW Spread
Risk per Compounding 0.5–1%
Prop Firm Compatible Yes (strict drawdown control)

    Quantum Matri-X EA is a fully automated, high-performance trading engine designed specifically for GBPUSD / (British Pound/US Dollar). Every component has been engineered for execution accuracy, risk-controlled scaling, consistent trade management, and professional-grade chart interface enhancements. This EA is built for traders who want smooth execution, clear management, and automated profitability in all market conditions - without unnecessary complexity.


    KEY FEATURES (What Makes Quantum MatriX EA Stand Out):

    1. Smart Position Management Engine


    The EA identifies all active buy/sell positions, organizes them, and manages them with precision.

    It tracks:

    • strongest and weakest prices
    • total lot exposure
    • execution sequences
    • weighted calculations for management decisions

    This ensures the EA always knows exactly what your account is holding and reacts accordingly.


    2. Intelligent Lot Allocation With Built-In Safety:

    The EA dynamically adjusts trade lots while enforcing hard safety limits:

    •  auto-lot scaling
    •  max-lot protection
    •  strict broker volume validation
    •  volume step compliance

    This ensures the EA never exceeds your broker’s limits and always remains in safe execution territory.


    3. Two Professional Closing Modes


    Switchable with a simple input:

    🔵 Averaging Mode

    • Smart handling of grouped positions with intelligent take-profit targeting.

    Partial Close Mode

    • Advanced mode that takes partial profits while securing the remaining position.

    Both options are fully automated and require no manual intervention.


    4. Precision One-Trade Logic for Trend Momentum Moves

    Quantum MatriX EA includes logic to execute clean, single entries under specific market conditions (without revealing strategy).

    These trades include:

    • fixed SL
    • fixed TP
    • clean entry logic
    • no excessive grid building
    • proper price normalization

    Perfect for traders who like one-shot precision entries on GBPUSD.


    5. Auto Take-Profit Adjustment System

    • The EA intelligently updates TP levels for active trades to ensure trades are always aligned with the market momentum and risk conditions.
    • All TPs are dynamically optimized to the market environment completely hands-free.
