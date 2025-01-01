문서화섹션
symbol_select

MarketWatch 창에서 심볼을 선택하거나 창에서 심볼을 제거합니다.

symbol_select(
   symbol,      // 금융상품명
   enable=None  // 활성화 또는 비활성화
)

symbol

[in]  금융상품명. 이름이 지정되지 않은 필수 매개 변수.

enable

[in]  스위치. 이름이 지정되지 않은 매개 변수(선택 사항). 'false'인 경우 MarketWatch 창에서 심볼을 제거해야 합니다. 그렇지 않으면 MarketWatch 창에서 선택해야 합니다. 이 심볼이 있는 오픈 차트가 현재 있거나 오픈되어 있는 경우 심볼을 제거할 수 없습니다.

반환 값

성공적이면 True를 그렇지 않으면 False입니다.

참고

이 함수는SymbolSelect와 유사합니다.

예:

import MetaTrader5 as mt5
import pandas as pd
# MetaTrader 5 패키지에 데이터 표시
print("MetaTrader5 패키지 작성자: ",mt5.__author__)
print("MetaTrader5 패키지 버전: ",mt5.__version__)
print()
# MetaTrader 5 터미널과의 연결 설정
if not mt5.initialize(login=25115284, server="MetaQuotes-Demo",password="4zatlbqx"):
    print("initialize() 실패, 오류 코드 =",mt5.last_error())
    quit()
 
# MarketWatch에서 EURCAD 표시 활성화 시도
selected=mt5.symbol_select("EURCAD",True)
if not selected:
    print("EURCAD 선택 실패, 오류 코드 =",mt5.last_error())
else:
    symbol_info=mt5.symbol_info("EURCAD")
    print(symbol_info)
    print("EURCAD: currency_base =",symbol_info.currency_base,"  currency_profit =",symbol_info.currency_profit,"  currency_margin =",symbol_info.currency_margin)
    print()
 
    # 딕셔너리 형식으로 심볼 속성을 가져옵니다.
    print("Show symbol_info()._asdict():")
    symbol_info_dict = symbol_info._asdict()
    for prop in symbol_info_dict:
        print("  {}={}".format(prop, symbol_info_dict[prop]))
    print()
 
   # 딕셔너리를 데이터프레임으로 변환하여 출력
    df=pd.DataFrame(list(symbol_info_dict.items()),columns=['property','value'])
    print("symbol_info_dict() as dataframe:")
    print(df)
 
# MetaTrader 5 터미널 연결 종료
mt5.shutdown()
 
 
결과:
MetaTrader5 패키지 작성자:  MetaQuotes Software Corp.
MetaTrader5 패키지 버전:  5.0.29
SymbolInfo(custom=False, chart_mode=0, select=True, visible=True, session_deals=0, session_buy_orders=0, session_sell_orders=0, volume=0, volumehigh=0, ....
EURCAD: currency_base = EUR   currency_profit = CAD   currency_margin = EUR
 
Show symbol_info()._asdict():
  custom=False
  chart_mode=0
  select=True
  visible=True
  session_deals=0
  session_buy_orders=0
  session_sell_orders=0
  volume=0
  volumehigh=0
  volumelow=0
  time=1585217595
  digits=5
  spread=39
  spread_float=True
  ticks_bookdepth=10
  trade_calc_mode=0
  trade_mode=4
  start_time=0
  expiration_time=0
  trade_stops_level=0
  trade_freeze_level=0
  trade_exemode=1
  swap_mode=1
  swap_rollover3days=3
  margin_hedged_use_leg=False
  expiration_mode=7
  filling_mode=1
  order_mode=127
  order_gtc_mode=0
  option_mode=0
  option_right=0
  bid=1.55192
  bidhigh=1.55842
  bidlow=1.5419800000000001
  ask=1.5523099999999999
  askhigh=1.55915
  asklow=1.5436299999999998
  last=0.0
  lasthigh=0.0
  lastlow=0.0
  volume_real=0.0
  volumehigh_real=0.0
  volumelow_real=0.0
  option_strike=0.0
  point=1e-05
  trade_tick_value=0.7043642408362214
  trade_tick_value_profit=0.7043642408362214
  trade_tick_value_loss=0.7044535553770941
  trade_tick_size=1e-05
  trade_contract_size=100000.0
  trade_accrued_interest=0.0
  trade_face_value=0.0
  trade_liquidity_rate=0.0
  volume_min=0.01
  volume_max=500.0
  volume_step=0.01
  volume_limit=0.0
  swap_long=-1.1
  swap_short=-0.9
  margin_initial=0.0
  margin_maintenance=0.0
  session_volume=0.0
  session_turnover=0.0
  session_interest=0.0
  session_buy_orders_volume=0.0
  session_sell_orders_volume=0.0
  session_open=0.0
  session_close=0.0
  session_aw=0.0
  session_price_settlement=0.0
  session_price_limit_min=0.0
  session_price_limit_max=0.0
  margin_hedged=100000.0
  price_change=0.0
  price_volatility=0.0
  price_theoretical=0.0
  price_greeks_delta=0.0
  price_greeks_theta=0.0
  price_greeks_gamma=0.0
  price_greeks_vega=0.0
  price_greeks_rho=0.0
  price_greeks_omega=0.0
  price_sensitivity=0.0
  basis=
  category=
  currency_base=EUR
  currency_profit=CAD
  currency_margin=EUR
  bank=
  description=Euro vs Canadian Dollar
  exchange=
  formula=
  isin=
  name=EURCAD
  page=http://www.google.com/finance?q=EURCAD
  path=Forex\EURCAD
 
symbol_info_dict() as dataframe:
        속성                                   값
0          custom                                   False
1      chart_mode                                       0
2          select                                    True
3         visible                                    True
4   session_deals                                       0
..            ...                                     ...
91        formula                                        
92           isin                                        
93           name                                  EURCAD
94           page  http://www.google.com/finance?q=EURCAD
95           path                            Forex\EURCAD
 
[96 행 x 2 열]

