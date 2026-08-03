Infinity Impulse MT5

Infinity Impulse MT5 – An Effective Trading Robot for XAU/USD
Infinity Impulse MT5 Features - Versatility and Adaptability

Versatility: Infinity Impulse supports a variety of trading approaches and concepts.
Automation: Frees users from constant market monitoring.
Customizability: Can be adapted to specific tasks and market conditions.

Market Analysis

Technical Indicators: Uses moving averages, Bollinger Bands and price channels for analysis.
Fluctuation Filtering: Effectively filters out random price fluctuations.
Risk Management: Flexible risk management through stop loss and percentage limits.

Ease of Use

Installation and Launch: Easily integrated into the MetaTrader 5 trading platform.
Demo Testing: It is recommended to test on a demo account before using real funds.

Optimal Conditions

Choosing a Broker: It is advisable to choose a broker with low spreads and minimal slippage.
VPS: It is recommended to use a virtual private server for 24/7 trading.


Thanks to its modular structure, Infinity Impulse can be easily adapted to individual needs.


Symbol XAUUSD (GOLD)
Timeframe M5

Capital from $200
Any broker is a broker.
Any account type, preferably with a low spread
Leverage from 1:500
VPS is desirable, but not required

It's important to remember: trading in financial markets is risky. We recommend testing it on a demo account before using it.

Infinity Impulse is a reliable tool for automated gold trading. Its adaptability to various markets and situations makes it an attractive choice for experienced traders and novice investors. However, it is important to be aware of the risks associated with financial markets and conduct thorough testing before engaging in live trading.
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Mohamed Gaith Mouzeik
5 (3)
专家
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Mete Gold M5 Sniper
Mete Tirpan
专家
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Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
专家
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5 (29)
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4.47 (103)
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4.86 (506)
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4.23 (26)
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
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William Brandon Autry
5 (21)
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Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
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XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
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4.59 (29)
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
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Aero MT5
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5 (3)
专家
透明的定价模式。  价格随着销售阶段的推进而上涨。下一阶段： $1500 。 [  Live Signal +7 Months · 0.1% DD · +27% Growth  ] Aero 的工作原理 Aero 是一款针对 XAUUSD（黄金） 的全自动交易顾问，在日线图上进行双向交易。 其核心是 突破策略 。黄金几乎每天都会突破关键位置 — Aero 判断哪些突破在统计上值得交易，并忽略其余的。 这项判断由 kNN（k近邻算法） 完成 — 这是一种基于25年以上黄金价格数据训练的机器学习方法。 当价格突破某个位置时，当前市场状态会与数千个历史案例进行比较。只有在统计数据支持交易时才会入场。 入场的谨慎性由 内置过滤器 保障 — 交易设置必须通过每一个过滤器才被允许入场： 隔夜滚动保护 — 在每日开盘后的前150分钟（00:00–02:30）和收盘前的最后60分钟（23:00–00:00）不开新仓，此时黄金点差会显著扩大 新闻过滤器 — 在高波动性事件期间自动阻止交易，日期已预先内置，因此无需额外的 URL 或 WebRequest 点差过滤器 — 当前点差超过阈值时跳过入场 一笔
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
专家
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
Price Action Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.86 (7)
专家
Price Action Robot is a professional trading system built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market conditio
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
专家
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.32 (53)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
Harmonizer EA MT5
Amir Hossein Moharreri
4.55 (11)
专家
Harmonizer EA 是一款强大的网格交易工具，使用先进算法计算每笔交易的入场位置。它并非针对历史数据过度优化，而是利用市场波动率进行自我优化。通过使用市场波动率，该算法能够快速高效地适应市场变化。这意味着它既能够抓住市场机会，又能够在预设参数范围内有效控制风险。 不过，使用此 EA 时请务必谨慎，并且只投入您能够承受风险的资金。我们建议您先进行历史回测，并尝试不同设置，以找到最适合您的参数。 实时表现 推荐交易品种：AUDCAD、NZDCAD（AUDNZD 可选） 推荐时间周期：M15（15分钟图表） MT4 版本 功能特点 比类似 EA 更便宜且更优秀 支持多个交易品种 单图表设置 实盘与回测新闻过滤器 实时性能监控 未针对历史数据过度优化 不局限于特定品种 开发者支持 使用要求 对冲账户 对点差不敏感，但建议使用 ECN 账户 在 VPS 上持续运行（确保交易不中断） 杠杆 1:200 或更高 推荐设置 将 EA 挂载到 AUDCAD 的一个 15 分钟（M15）图表上，建议至少使用 500 美元启动。不过，为了降低风险，建议从 1500 美元开始。不需要 .set 文件。
Golden Tree
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.11 (18)
专家
Golden Tree 是一款专为 Gold (XAUUSD) M1 设计的激进型 多周期 剥头皮 EA。 每个周期都是 独立的 。它使用一系列订单，并拥有各自的 TP 和 SL 。它采用 马丁格尔 系统。 该 EA 利用过去的 强烈重复规律 来建仓，以实现 较高的胜率 。 开始之前，务必阅读 博客文章 。 在 1:500 杠杆下， 最低 入金为 100 美元 。已 内置 自动手数 系统。 我建议使用 低点差 的 1:500 ECN 账户和 快速的 VPS 。 该 EA 每个图表至少需要 1000 MB（1 GB）可用内存才能正常运行。 此版本新增了可选的 交互式面板 、基于 ForexFactory 的新闻过滤器 以及 FTMO 自营交易模式 （每日亏损、最大亏损、新闻暂停）。均为可选项，默认关闭。 设置和参数文件： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747168 信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/myxx/seller Sun 系列： Sun (EURUSD)： https://www.mql5.com/e
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
专家
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 介绍 Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – 智能加密货币交易EA 推出促销： 当前价格仅剩 3 个名额！ 最终价格：$3999.99 赠品 - 购买终身 Bitcoin Scalping 即可免费获得 EA AI VEGA BOT 算法交易（2 个账户）=> 私信咨询获取更多详情！！！ EA 实时信号 MT4 版本 为什么 Bitcoin 今天如此重要 Bitcoin 已经不仅仅是数字货币——它是一次金融革命。作为加密货币的先驱，Bitcoin 是全球交易量最大、最具认知度的加密资产。凭借其波动性和日益增长的接受度，
Swing Sniper EA
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (2)
专家
Swing Sniper — MetaTrader 5 智能资金概念智能交易系统 Swing Sniper 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的 Smart Money Concepts 智能交易系统 ，用于自动化执行纪律严谨的 liquidity sweep 策略，并结合 结构化确认 、 受控风险 和 透明的执行逻辑 。 该 EA 不会随机进场，也不依赖 grid 、 martingale 或危险的加仓摊平逻辑。相反，它采用严格的确认模型，基于 swing 结构 、 liquidity sweep 检测 、 动能确认 、 多时间框架 context ，以及 风险受控的交易管理 。 Swing Sniper 专为理解 SMC 概念、并希望以精准、一致和纪律化方式自动化执行交易的交易者打造。 警告： 这是前 10 份 的 限量首发价格 ！只有少量副本可享受此价格。 此次限量发布是有意为之。我们希望保持 Swing Sniper 的独特性，保护社区质量，并避免同一套策略被过多交易者同时使用。 前 10 份售出后，价格可能会在不提前通知的情况下上涨。 Swing Sniper 附带 4
EA Legendary Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (5)
专家
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
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Gold Wizard AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold Wizard AI — Neuro-Scalper for XAUUSD. Trading at Quantum Speed Forget about traditional trading. While others are looking for reversals on daily charts, the Gold Wizard AI neural network has already profited from micro-movements and is ready for the next impulse. This is not just an expert advisor, but a high-frequency computing complex designed exclusively for the anomalous nature of gold (XAUUSD). Where a person sees chaos in quotes, the algorithm reads the hidden geometry of the market.
Gold Mine Advisor
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold Mine Advisor MT5: Your Personal Digital Mine in the Forex Market Are you looking for more than just another indicator, but a monumental technological solution for preserving and growing your capital? Welcome to the era of institutional algorithmic trading. Gold Mine Advisor is the pinnacle of programming and financial engineering, created exclusively for the MetaTrader 5 trading platform. This expert advisor was developed with a single purpose: to transform the dynamic fluctuations of t
Gold Spark AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold Spark AI — Fully Automated XAUUSD Trading Gold Spark AI is a high-tech trading expert developed specifically for the highly volatile gold market ( XAUUSD ). The robot combines advanced reversal point detection algorithms and strict mathematical capital controls to turn the precious metal's price fluctuations into stable profits. The algorithm is based on the proprietary momentum indicator / scalping on rollbacks / breakout of price channels , which eliminates random transactions and minimi
Gold Finder AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold Finder AI — Intelligent Gold Sniper An automated trading system for XAUUSD, designed for stable operation on the M5 timeframe without the use of Martingale or risky grids. Our Expert Advisor is designed specifically for the highly volatile gold market (XAUUSD). Instead of dangerous averaging strategies, the robot uses multi-factor analysis of higher timeframes to find precise entry points, minimizing drawdowns and maximizing profit on every trade. . Key Concept: Trend + Pullback on M5
Gold Magnet EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold Magnet EA MT5 — Profit Magnet on XAUUSD Gold Magnet EA is a fully automated, next-generation trading system designed exclusively for gold ( XAUUSD ). The robot uses a unique algorithm for tracking impulses and liquidity zones, literally "attracting" profits during any market movement. This is a "set it up and get started" solution. You no longer need to spend weeks on optimization, navigate hundreds of indicators, or download other people's setup files. The robot is fully ready to use i
Valkyrie Gold MT5
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Valkyrie Gold MT5 | Algorithmic Impulse of the Benchmark Asset Welcome to the era of institutional capital management in the precious metals market. The Valkyrie Gold MT5 Expert Advisor is a high-frequency algorithmic tool designed specifically for XAUUSD volatility. Combining trend-following math with breakout momentum detection, the robot profits from gold price surges while maintaining strict risk management. This isn't a mass-market product, but a proven hedge fund-level strategy. Its cor
Plutus Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
PLUTUS GOLD: Algorithmic Impulse for the Benchmark Asset Welcome to the era of intelligent capital management in the precious metals market. The PLUTUS GOLD advisor is a highly specialized software module created exclusively for the XAUUSD trading pair. Combining advanced trend-following techniques and breakout detection, the algorithm is designed to effectively exploit gold's volatile momentum with impeccable risk management. This isn't a run-of-the-mill solution, but a proven, institutional
Eldorado Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Eldorado Scalper: Премиум-алгоритм для торговли XAUUSD Eldorado Scalper — это многомерная алгоритмическая система, созданная для избирательной торговли золотом (XAUUSD) на таймфрейме M5. В основе подхода лежит анализ рыночной матрицы, объединяющей ценовую динамику, импульс, волатильность, ликвидность и сессионную структуру. Система не реагирует на хаотичные движения, а фильтрует рыночный шум. Ее цель — не максимальное число сделок, а точечное распознавание структурированных возможностей с высок
Hyperion XAU
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
The Hyperion Xau Concept: A Protocol for Spot Value Extraction in the Gold Market Hyperion XAU is a layered computing platform focused on high-precision interaction with the XAUUSD instrument within a five-minute price cluster. The solution's functional matrix is built on a deep scan of market heterogeneity, combining price dissipation trajectories, vector momentum mechanics, the fluctuation field, available liquidity pools, and the gravitational influence of global trading centers. The platform
Midas Pulse
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Midas Pulse: Algorithmic Pulse for the Gold Standard Welcome to the era of intelligent capital management in the precious metals market. The Midas Pulse advisor is a highly specialized software module created exclusively for the XAUUSD trading pair. Combining advanced trend-following techniques and breakout detection, the algorithm is designed to effectively exploit gold's volatile momentum while maintaining impeccable risk management. This isn't a run-of-the-mill solution, but a careful
Aureus Guard
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Aureus Guard is a fully automated trading algorithm (Expert Advisor) designed for passive capital management in the Forex market. The advisor's operation is based on volatility filters and complex mathematical models that mitigate market noise. The robot's primary goal is to preserve deposits during periods of turbulence and steadily increase capital during trend movements, using purely machine-calculated logic without trader intervention. This product is designed for traders who value their ti
Apex XAU Algorithm
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Apex XAU Algorithm is a fully automated trading system for the gold market (XAUUSD), optimized for high volatility conditions. The robot uses a unique mathematical algorithm and elements of artificial intelligence to analyze market dynamics and identify momentum movements. Operating principle: The robot evaluates price movement based on structural features and rate of change. Trades are opened only when momentum is confirmed, and weak or sideways movements are ignored. The algorithm does not us
Midas XAU
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Midas XAU: Премиальный Алгоритм ИИ для Профессионального Трейдинга Золотом Midas XAU — это революционная, полностью автономная торговая экосистема нового поколения, созданная специально для покорения самого ликвидного и волатильного инструмента — Золота (XAUUSD). В основе советника лежит уникальный синергетический алгоритм, объединяющий глубокий математический анализ рыночной микроструктуры и передовые элементы искусственного интеллекта. Робот разработан для трейдеров, которые ценят безопасн
XAU Ultra EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
XAU Ultra is a professional algorithmic Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5 terminal, designed for fully automated high-frequency scalping on spot gold (XAUUSD). Below is an extended, technically detailed specification of the robot. 1. Architecture and mathematical basis The robot operates on the M5 timeframe, using every tick analysis to reduce execution delays. [M5 Tick Data Stream] [Session and Spread Filter] (Blocking when spread widens/news) [Adaptive IQ Block] (Tick Volume + A
Aqua Regia
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Aqua Regia — an adaptive system for trading XAUUSD. Dissolve market noise. Keep pure results. The gold market doesn't forgive impulsive decisions and chaotic actions. Aqua Regia is designed for those who value cold calculation and are looking for a highly accurate tool for trading the XAUUSD pair. The algorithm finds stable price movement vectors, completely ignoring market turbulence. Algorithm Philosophy: Chemical Purity of Transactions The system's name refers to the unique ability of Aqua
Nugget Flow
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Nugget Flow — an intelligent gold trading system Follow the market movement, not randomness Gold trading requires speed, discipline, and precise calculations. Nugget Flow is designed for traders who need a reliable automated tool for trading XAUUSD. The advisor analyzes market conditions in real time and opens trades only when conditions are favorable. What makes Nugget Flow different? The system is based on a comprehensive analysis model that combines price action, technical filters, and
Bullion Wave
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
BULLION WAVE — THE GOLDEN ALGORITHM OF ACCURACY "Catch the trend wave without getting lost in the market noise" Why Bullion Wave? Because in the world of XAUUSD, the stakes are too high to rely on luck. We've transformed complex analysis into flawless entry points. Meet Bullion Wave : a professional MT5 expert advisor where math meets the art of trading. WHAT'S THE POWER OF BULLION WAVE? Our algorithm doesn't just "look at a chart." It's a multidimensional scanner that combines price patte
Aurus Queen
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Aurus Queen: Эталон премиальной торговли золотом Aurus Queen — это не просто торговый робот. Это архитектура безупречного исполнения, созданная для тех, кто ценит элегантность решений и дисциплину капитала. Разработанный с нуля для единственного короля рынков — золота (XAUUSD), этот советник воплощает в себе философию разумного консерватизма, где каждая сделка подчинена строгой логике, а риск никогда не переступает черту дозволенного. В основе Aurus Queen лежит симбиоз двадцати независимых торго
Gold Horizon M5
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold Horizon M5: Asian Session Liquidity Cyber Arbitrage Introducing not just a trading robot, but a next-generation high-frequency algorithmic system— Gold Horizon M5 . This specialized computing system is designed to extract superprofits from the most volatile asset of our time—gold (XAUUSD). The core of the advisor is a deeply layered Asian Range Breakout strategy that has undergone a radical architectural refactoring. The algorithm is adapted to the extreme dispersion and clustered volatilit
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