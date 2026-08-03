Infinity Impulse MT5
- 专家
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Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Koна моем сччету + кокупка
я не вижу перевода срокии уже истеклли
- 版本: 1.8
- 激活: 10
Infinity Impulse MT5 – An Effective Trading Robot for XAU/USD
Infinity Impulse MT5 Features - Versatility and Adaptability
Versatility: Infinity Impulse supports a variety of trading approaches and concepts.
Automation: Frees users from constant market monitoring.
Customizability: Can be adapted to specific tasks and market conditions.
Market Analysis
Technical Indicators: Uses moving averages, Bollinger Bands and price channels for analysis.
Fluctuation Filtering: Effectively filters out random price fluctuations.
Risk Management: Flexible risk management through stop loss and percentage limits.
Ease of Use
Installation and Launch: Easily integrated into the MetaTrader 5 trading platform.
Demo Testing: It is recommended to test on a demo account before using real funds.
Optimal Conditions
Choosing a Broker: It is advisable to choose a broker with low spreads and minimal slippage.
VPS: It is recommended to use a virtual private server for 24/7 trading.
Thanks to its modular structure, Infinity Impulse can be easily adapted to individual needs.
Symbol XAUUSD (GOLD)
Timeframe M5
Capital from $200
Any broker is a broker.
Any account type, preferably with a low spread
Leverage from 1:500
VPS is desirable, but not required
It's important to remember: trading in financial markets is risky. We recommend testing it on a demo account before using it.
Infinity Impulse is a reliable tool for automated gold trading. Its adaptability to various markets and situations makes it an attractive choice for experienced traders and novice investors. However, it is important to be aware of the risks associated with financial markets and conduct thorough testing before engaging in live trading.
Infinity Impulse MT5 Features - Versatility and Adaptability
Versatility: Infinity Impulse supports a variety of trading approaches and concepts.
Automation: Frees users from constant market monitoring.
Customizability: Can be adapted to specific tasks and market conditions.
Market Analysis
Technical Indicators: Uses moving averages, Bollinger Bands and price channels for analysis.
Fluctuation Filtering: Effectively filters out random price fluctuations.
Risk Management: Flexible risk management through stop loss and percentage limits.
Ease of Use
Installation and Launch: Easily integrated into the MetaTrader 5 trading platform.
Demo Testing: It is recommended to test on a demo account before using real funds.
Optimal Conditions
Choosing a Broker: It is advisable to choose a broker with low spreads and minimal slippage.
VPS: It is recommended to use a virtual private server for 24/7 trading.
Thanks to its modular structure, Infinity Impulse can be easily adapted to individual needs.
Symbol XAUUSD (GOLD)
Timeframe M5
Capital from $200
Any broker is a broker.
Any account type, preferably with a low spread
Leverage from 1:500
VPS is desirable, but not required
It's important to remember: trading in financial markets is risky. We recommend testing it on a demo account before using it.
Infinity Impulse is a reliable tool for automated gold trading. Its adaptability to various markets and situations makes it an attractive choice for experienced traders and novice investors. However, it is important to be aware of the risks associated with financial markets and conduct thorough testing before engaging in live trading.