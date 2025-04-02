Bullion Wave

🌊 BULLION WAVE — THE GOLDEN ALGORITHM OF ACCURACY

"Catch the trend wave without getting lost in the market noise"

Why Bullion Wave? Because in the world of XAUUSD, the stakes are too high to rely on luck. We've transformed complex analysis into flawless entry points. Meet Bullion Wave : a professional MT5 expert advisor where math meets the art of trading.

🚀 WHAT'S THE POWER OF BULLION WAVE?

Our algorithm doesn't just "look at a chart." It's a multidimensional scanner that combines price patterns , oscillators , and macro signals to find the perfect balance between profitability and safety.

Key slogan:

"Where others see chaos, Bullion Wave sees structure."

✅ TOP ADVANTAGES:

Function Description
🎯 Sniper Entrance Algorithms target reversal zones and confirmed breakouts. We enter with pip precision.
🧠 Intelligent adaptation The robot adapts to flat, trending, and calm markets. It works where others fail.
⚙️ Flexible customization You manage risks: from aggressive scalping to conservative trading. Customize to suit your style.
🤖 Full automation Set it and forget it. The advisor works for you 24/5, freeing up time for analyzing global strategies.

📊 TECHNICAL PARAMETERS (FOR A QUICK START)

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (GOLD)

  • Timeframe: M5 (recommended)

  • Deposit: from $200

  • Broker: any (preferably ECN/NDD with low spread)

  • Leverage: from 1:500

  • VPS: preferred, but not required

"The right wave is visible even with a small deposit"

🛡️ BUILT-IN RISK MANAGEMENT

We protect your capital like the apple of our eye.
The advisor has built-in dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit , which automatically adjust to volatility.

Our motto:

"Profit is a derivative of the preservation of capital."

Risk settings are completely open: you can limit drawdown, lock in profits with partial lots, and manage position size depending on your balance.

💎 WHO IS THIS ADVISOR FOR?

  • For beginners who want to avoid emotional mistakes.

  • For professionals who value their time and are looking for a reliable algorithmic foundation.

  • For anyone looking for honest automation without "magic"—just dry mathematics and proven logic.

⚠️ IMPORTANT WARNING

Forex trading involves high risks.
📌 We recommend: Before launching on a real account, be sure to test the advisor in the MT5 strategy tester or on a demo account .
📌 Past performance does not guarantee future profits, and you may lose part or all of your deposit. Invest wisely.

🔗 FULL LIST OF PRODUCTS

Explore the developer's full portfolio:
👉 https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller

Bullion Wave isn't just a robot. It's your compass in the ocean of gold.
Join those who have already caught their wave! 🌊


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4.49 (59)
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Gold House — 黄金摆动突破交易系统。 一个EA，三种交易模式。选择最适合你的交易风格。无网格，无马丁。 每售出 10 份，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终计划价格：1,999 美元。 实盘信号： 利润优先模式： https://www.mql5.com/cn/signals/2359124 BE 优先模式： https://www.mql5.com/cn/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode： https://www.mql5.com/cn/signals/2379287   （高风险配置参考——盈亏都会被放大，不属于推荐配置。） 重要：购买后请务必私信我们，以获取推荐参数、使用说明、注意事项以及使用技巧。 （MQL5私信）： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 保持更新——加入我们的 MQL5 频道以获取产品更新和交易技巧。打开链接后，请点击页面顶部的“订阅”按钮进行关注。： 点击加入 这套EA来自我们团队的内部实盘账户，基于 7 年历史数据开发验证，并经过实盘确认后才决定公开。我们没有为了上架专门优
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
专家
Syna 7 - 全程陪伴交易的 AI 大多数交易系统在入场之后就停止思考了。 Syna 不会。 Syna 7 是一个 AI 交易助手，也是一套自主交易系统，从分析到离场全程参与。 它可以监控当前行情、记住交易的来龙去脉、评估新闻与波动、管理持仓、协调账户，并在订单成交之后继续重新审视自己的决策。 交易不会在入场时结束。 智能也不该如此。 从分析到离场，一以贯之的智能。 频道与社区 关注频道，获取更新、信号、发布消息和产品演示。加入公开群组，提问并与其他交易者交流。 关注我的 MQL5 频道 加入我的 MQL5 公开群组 什么是 Syna？ Syna 的设计目标，是充当整个交易运作的智能层。 它可以配合： 自身的自主交易策略 由其他 EA 开出的持仓 手动交易 多个 MetaTrader 5 终端 多个经纪商与账户 不同的品种、策略和风险配置 你可以把 Syna 当作自主交易者、AI 助手、持仓管理器、投资组合协调者，或者四者兼具。 AI 的优势不再局限于单一入场信号或某个孤立的 EA。 Syna 为何改变你的交易方式 传统 EA 遵循预先设定的逻辑，只能沿着开发者事先编写好的路径做
Sentinel MT5
Luca Barone
4.95 (38)
专家
Sentinel MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor designed with a strong focus on risk control, capital preservation, and stable execution. The EA operates with discipline and consistency, avoiding aggressive exposure and adapting its behavior during unfavorable market conditions . Sentinel MT5 prioritizes account stability over high-frequency or high-risk trading and does not force entries when market conditions are not suitable. It features automated position management, built-in margin and drawdown
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
专家
Full Throttle DMX——真正的策略，  真正的成果   Full Throttle DMX 是一款多货币交易智能交易系统，专为 EURUSD、AUDUSD、NZDUSD、EURGBP 和 AUDNZD 货币对而设计。该系统基于经典的交易方法，采用成熟的技术指标和行之有效的市场逻辑。EA 包含 10 种独立策略，每种策略都旨在识别不同的市场状况和交易机会。与许多现代自动化系统不同，Full Throttle DMX 不使用网格交易、均价策略、马丁格尔策略或其他激进的资金管理技巧。该系统遵循经过时间检验的严谨保守的交易理念。EA 使用 H1 时间框架的日内交易系统，并内置新闻过滤器，以避免在重大经济事件期间进行交易。交易分散于五个货币对，有助于降低对单一市场的依赖。该策略基于透明的交易逻辑，并可根据不同的风险水平进行配置。对于资金充裕的账户，可以使用保守的风险设置；对于资金较少的账户，则可以调整为更高的风险策略。 购买前重要说明 为了获得尽可能接近我信号的结果，请使用与我相同的经纪商。该EA对经纪商条件较为敏感，默认针对以下经纪商进行了优化：ICMarkets, ICTrad
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
专家
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
ORB Revolution
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (24)
专家
ORB Revolution — MetaTrader 5 专家顾问 ORB Revolution 是一款 专业级开盘区间突破（ORB）专家顾问 ，专为 MetaTrader 5 平台设计，适用于 纪律严明且风险可控的自动化交易 。该系统以机构级标准打造，优先考虑 资金保护 、 可重复执行 以及 透明的决策逻辑 ——非常适合严肃的交易者以及参与自营交易公司考核的用户。ORB Revolution 完全支持 净额（NETTING）和对冲（HEDGING）账户 ，并内置多重安全机制，以防止过度交易、过度风险以及违反规则，这些问题通常会导致自营交易公司账户被取消资格。  警告： 此为 限时优惠 价格，仅适用于接下来的 25 份或在下次更新前有效！当前价格仅剩少量名额！ EA 的默认设置适用于 Nasdaq（请根据需要调整风险）。Gold、USDJPY 和 GBPUSD 的预设文件可按需提供，其他预设将逐步发布 —  点击此处联系我们 。 购买 ORB Revolution 即可免费获得任意 EA - 联系我们获取更多详情 核心功能概览 ORB Revolution 将执行、过滤和风险控制等
Aero MT5
Volodymyr Babak
5 (3)
专家
透明的定价模式。  价格随着销售阶段的推进而上涨。下一阶段： $1500 。 [  Live Signal +7 Months · 0.1% DD · +27% Growth  ] Aero 的工作原理 Aero 是一款针对 XAUUSD（黄金） 的全自动交易顾问，在日线图上进行双向交易。 其核心是 突破策略 。黄金几乎每天都会突破关键位置 — Aero 判断哪些突破在统计上值得交易，并忽略其余的。 这项判断由 kNN（k近邻算法） 完成 — 这是一种基于25年以上黄金价格数据训练的机器学习方法。 当价格突破某个位置时，当前市场状态会与数千个历史案例进行比较。只有在统计数据支持交易时才会入场。 入场的谨慎性由 内置过滤器 保障 — 交易设置必须通过每一个过滤器才被允许入场： 隔夜滚动保护 — 在每日开盘后的前150分钟（00:00–02:30）和收盘前的最后60分钟（23:00–00:00）不开新仓，此时黄金点差会显著扩大 新闻过滤器 — 在高波动性事件期间自动阻止交易，日期已预先内置，因此无需额外的 URL 或 WebRequest 点差过滤器 — 当前点差超过阈值时跳过入场 一笔
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (45)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 755 美元（还剩 3/10），下一个价格 895 美元 Live Monitoring  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366351 Check out the live results in Profile >>
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
专家
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
Price Action Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.86 (7)
专家
Price Action Robot is a professional trading system built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market conditio
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Gold Wizard AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold Wizard AI — Neuro-Scalper for XAUUSD. Trading at Quantum Speed Forget about traditional trading. While others are looking for reversals on daily charts, the Gold Wizard AI neural network has already profited from micro-movements and is ready for the next impulse. This is not just an expert advisor, but a high-frequency computing complex designed exclusively for the anomalous nature of gold (XAUUSD). Where a person sees chaos in quotes, the algorithm reads the hidden geometry of the market.
Gold Mine Advisor
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold Mine Advisor MT5: Your Personal Digital Mine in the Forex Market Are you looking for more than just another indicator, but a monumental technological solution for preserving and growing your capital? Welcome to the era of institutional algorithmic trading. Gold Mine Advisor is the pinnacle of programming and financial engineering, created exclusively for the MetaTrader 5 trading platform. This expert advisor was developed with a single purpose: to transform the dynamic fluctuations of t
Gold Spark AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold Spark AI — Fully Automated XAUUSD Trading Gold Spark AI is a high-tech trading expert developed specifically for the highly volatile gold market ( XAUUSD ). The robot combines advanced reversal point detection algorithms and strict mathematical capital controls to turn the precious metal's price fluctuations into stable profits. The algorithm is based on the proprietary momentum indicator / scalping on rollbacks / breakout of price channels , which eliminates random transactions and minimi
Gold Finder AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold Finder AI — Intelligent Gold Sniper An automated trading system for XAUUSD, designed for stable operation on the M5 timeframe without the use of Martingale or risky grids. Our Expert Advisor is designed specifically for the highly volatile gold market (XAUUSD). Instead of dangerous averaging strategies, the robot uses multi-factor analysis of higher timeframes to find precise entry points, minimizing drawdowns and maximizing profit on every trade. . Key Concept: Trend + Pullback on M5
Gold Magnet EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold Magnet EA MT5 — Profit Magnet on XAUUSD Gold Magnet EA is a fully automated, next-generation trading system designed exclusively for gold ( XAUUSD ). The robot uses a unique algorithm for tracking impulses and liquidity zones, literally "attracting" profits during any market movement. This is a "set it up and get started" solution. You no longer need to spend weeks on optimization, navigate hundreds of indicators, or download other people's setup files. The robot is fully ready to use i
Valkyrie Gold MT5
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Valkyrie Gold MT5 | Algorithmic Impulse of the Benchmark Asset Welcome to the era of institutional capital management in the precious metals market. The Valkyrie Gold MT5 Expert Advisor is a high-frequency algorithmic tool designed specifically for XAUUSD volatility. Combining trend-following math with breakout momentum detection, the robot profits from gold price surges while maintaining strict risk management. This isn't a mass-market product, but a proven hedge fund-level strategy. Its cor
Plutus Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
PLUTUS GOLD: Algorithmic Impulse for the Benchmark Asset Welcome to the era of intelligent capital management in the precious metals market. The PLUTUS GOLD advisor is a highly specialized software module created exclusively for the XAUUSD trading pair. Combining advanced trend-following techniques and breakout detection, the algorithm is designed to effectively exploit gold's volatile momentum with impeccable risk management. This isn't a run-of-the-mill solution, but a proven, institutional
Eldorado Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Eldorado Scalper: Премиум-алгоритм для торговли XAUUSD Eldorado Scalper — это многомерная алгоритмическая система, созданная для избирательной торговли золотом (XAUUSD) на таймфрейме M5. В основе подхода лежит анализ рыночной матрицы, объединяющей ценовую динамику, импульс, волатильность, ликвидность и сессионную структуру. Система не реагирует на хаотичные движения, а фильтрует рыночный шум. Ее цель — не максимальное число сделок, а точечное распознавание структурированных возможностей с высок
Hyperion XAU
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
The Hyperion Xau Concept: A Protocol for Spot Value Extraction in the Gold Market Hyperion XAU is a layered computing platform focused on high-precision interaction with the XAUUSD instrument within a five-minute price cluster. The solution's functional matrix is built on a deep scan of market heterogeneity, combining price dissipation trajectories, vector momentum mechanics, the fluctuation field, available liquidity pools, and the gravitational influence of global trading centers. The platform
Midas Pulse
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Midas Pulse: Algorithmic Pulse for the Gold Standard Welcome to the era of intelligent capital management in the precious metals market. The Midas Pulse advisor is a highly specialized software module created exclusively for the XAUUSD trading pair. Combining advanced trend-following techniques and breakout detection, the algorithm is designed to effectively exploit gold's volatile momentum while maintaining impeccable risk management. This isn't a run-of-the-mill solution, but a careful
Aureus Guard
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Aureus Guard is a fully automated trading algorithm (Expert Advisor) designed for passive capital management in the Forex market. The advisor's operation is based on volatility filters and complex mathematical models that mitigate market noise. The robot's primary goal is to preserve deposits during periods of turbulence and steadily increase capital during trend movements, using purely machine-calculated logic without trader intervention. This product is designed for traders who value their ti
Apex XAU Algorithm
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Apex XAU Algorithm is a fully automated trading system for the gold market (XAUUSD), optimized for high volatility conditions. The robot uses a unique mathematical algorithm and elements of artificial intelligence to analyze market dynamics and identify momentum movements. Operating principle: The robot evaluates price movement based on structural features and rate of change. Trades are opened only when momentum is confirmed, and weak or sideways movements are ignored. The algorithm does not us
Midas XAU
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Midas XAU: Премиальный Алгоритм ИИ для Профессионального Трейдинга Золотом Midas XAU — это революционная, полностью автономная торговая экосистема нового поколения, созданная специально для покорения самого ликвидного и волатильного инструмента — Золота (XAUUSD). В основе советника лежит уникальный синергетический алгоритм, объединяющий глубокий математический анализ рыночной микроструктуры и передовые элементы искусственного интеллекта. Робот разработан для трейдеров, которые ценят безопасн
XAU Ultra EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
XAU Ultra is a professional algorithmic Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5 terminal, designed for fully automated high-frequency scalping on spot gold (XAUUSD). Below is an extended, technically detailed specification of the robot. 1. Architecture and mathematical basis The robot operates on the M5 timeframe, using every tick analysis to reduce execution delays. [M5 Tick Data Stream] [Session and Spread Filter] (Blocking when spread widens/news) [Adaptive IQ Block] (Tick Volume + A
Aqua Regia
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Aqua Regia — an adaptive system for trading XAUUSD. Dissolve market noise. Keep pure results. The gold market doesn't forgive impulsive decisions and chaotic actions. Aqua Regia is designed for those who value cold calculation and are looking for a highly accurate tool for trading the XAUUSD pair. The algorithm finds stable price movement vectors, completely ignoring market turbulence. Algorithm Philosophy: Chemical Purity of Transactions The system's name refers to the unique ability of Aqua
Nugget Flow
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Nugget Flow — an intelligent gold trading system Follow the market movement, not randomness Gold trading requires speed, discipline, and precise calculations. Nugget Flow is designed for traders who need a reliable automated tool for trading XAUUSD. The advisor analyzes market conditions in real time and opens trades only when conditions are favorable. What makes Nugget Flow different? The system is based on a comprehensive analysis model that combines price action, technical filters, and
Infinity Impulse MT5
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Infinity Impulse MT5 – An Effective Trading Robot for XAU/USD Infinity Impulse MT5 Features - Versatility and Adaptability Versatility: Infinity Impulse supports a variety of trading approaches and concepts. Automation: Frees users from constant market monitoring. Customizability: Can be adapted to specific tasks and market conditions. Market Analysis Technical Indicators: Uses moving averages, Bollinger Bands and price channels for analysis. Fluctuation Filtering: Effectively filters out ran
Aurus Queen
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Aurus Queen: Эталон премиальной торговли золотом Aurus Queen — это не просто торговый робот. Это архитектура безупречного исполнения, созданная для тех, кто ценит элегантность решений и дисциплину капитала. Разработанный с нуля для единственного короля рынков — золота (XAUUSD), этот советник воплощает в себе философию разумного консерватизма, где каждая сделка подчинена строгой логике, а риск никогда не переступает черту дозволенного. В основе Aurus Queen лежит симбиоз двадцати независимых торго
Gold Horizon M5
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold Horizon M5: Asian Session Liquidity Cyber Arbitrage Introducing not just a trading robot, but a next-generation high-frequency algorithmic system— Gold Horizon M5 . This specialized computing system is designed to extract superprofits from the most volatile asset of our time—gold (XAUUSD). The core of the advisor is a deeply layered Asian Range Breakout strategy that has undergone a radical architectural refactoring. The algorithm is adapted to the extreme dispersion and clustered volatilit
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