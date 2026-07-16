Gold Wizard AI

Gold Wizard AI — Neuro-Scalper for XAUUSD. Trading at Quantum Speed

Forget about traditional trading. While others are looking for reversals on daily charts, the Gold Wizard AI neural network has already profited from micro-movements and is ready for the next impulse. This is not just an expert advisor, but a high-frequency computing complex designed exclusively for the anomalous nature of gold (XAUUSD).

Where a person sees chaos in quotes, the algorithm reads the hidden geometry of the market.

Single Asset Ecosystem: Depth over Breadth

Universal robots disperse capital. Gold Wizard AI focuses all its computing power on gold (XAUUSD) in real time. The selected M5 timeframe serves as the perfect sieve: it filters out market junk, allowing only the kinetic energy of major players to pass through. The robot acts like a seismograph, detecting emerging micro-cracks in liquidity a split second before the crowd notices them.

Cognitive filters of survival

Scalping without filters is like a downhill race without brakes. Our AI acts as a digital bodyguard for your account:

  • Neuro-blocker of news noise: The algorithm synchronizes with the economic calendar and automatically goes offline before the publication of NFP, CPI, or Fed decisions. It is physically unable to open a trade during slippage and spread widening, which wipe out the deposits of classic scalpers.
  • Market Chronobiology: The system analyzes the pulse of trading sessions. It ignores the low-volatility Asian night and awakens with the London open, switching to maximum aggression during the New York session.
  • Thin Market Detector: A built-in bank holiday calendar blocks trading when volumes drop, the order book becomes translucent, and price movements are jerky.

Kinetic architecture of strategy

Rigid frameworks kill effectiveness. Gold Wizard AI offers modular attack vector customization:

  • Sniper Mode (Long/Short): Artificial intelligence takes on the role of global sentiment analyst. If the macro picture points to a rise in precious metals, the robot switches to a sterile Long-only mode, completely eliminating risky counter-trend trades.
  • Symbiont Mode (Dual Mode): Complete autonomy. The robot doesn't care where the dollar goes—it monetizes the movement itself, collecting profit on every swing of the pendulum.

The power frame of capital

In the world of microseconds, a single error is costly. Protection here is multi-layered and automated:

  1. Volatile Stop Loss (ATR Dynamic): Instead of static numbers, the robot calculates a safe stop based on the current market dynamics. In a calm market, the stop will be tight; in a volatile market, it will receive the necessary breathing space.
  2. Phantom Wing Algorithm (Next Generation Trailing): A classic trailing stop is too harsh. Our system uses an adaptive step: it follows the price along a parabolic curve, protecting accumulated profits from sharp pullbacks without eliminating the position due to normal market noise.
  3. AI profit-taking: Exiting is not limited to the specified take-profit. By analyzing the volume delta and the rate of absorption of limit orders, the robot closes the trade at the peak momentum, often exceeding the set targets.

Synthetic thinking

Gold Wizard AI is free of human vices—the fear of missing out and the desire to win back losses. Its core continuously rebuilds the order density map ( heatmap ) directly in the tick stream. It recognizes the liquidity traps that market makers set for the crowd and enters only where large capital has confirmed its presence with true volume.

Gold loves silence and precision. We give it both.

This tool is designed for pragmatists. For those who perceive the market not as a casino, but as a high-intensity mathematical sprint. Install the terminal, choose a direction, and the algorithmic machine will take care of the rest, transforming market turbulence into a structured stream of profit.

RISK STATEMENT (MANIFESTO OF REALITY) Trading gold derivatives involves extreme levels of financial risk.

  • Past performance data, tester reports, and MyFxBook monitoring are historical references and not guarantees of future results. Market conditions are constantly changing.
  • The developer provides closed source code ("as is") and distances itself from any financial consequences of your trading.
  • Launching any scalper on a real account is only permissible after a test run on a demo server for at least 8–10 weeks to adapt the presets to your broker's latency.
  • By purchasing the product, you accept the status of sole risk manager for your deposit.
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Quantum Titan 将机构级交易引入 Quantum 生态系统，为精准度、纪律性和经证实的实时市场表现树立了新的标准。 Titan 是为那些对黄金智能交易系统有更高期望的交易者而开发的，代表了量子交易技术的下一个发展阶段。 全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。 特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 隆重推出量子泰坦 Quantum Titan 是我从未打算公开发布的黄金级智能交易系统。 几个月来，我一直用自己的资金私下交易 Titan，并且
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (29)
专家
传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (140)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (21)
专家
BYRDI - 如同一个整体进行交易的 AI 网络 大多数 EA 只看到一个终端。 BYRDI 看到整个网络。 在一个账户上开立的交易，可能改变你所拥有的每一个其他账户的风险。 BYRDI 将独立的 MetaTrader 5 终端连接成一个协调统一的 mesh 网络。每个节点都可以保留自己的账户、经纪商、市场、AI 模型、策略和风险设置，同时对更大的系统保持感知。 BYRDI 可以分配机会、控制敞口，并在整个 mesh 网络中提供合格节点的故障转移。 单个节点可以独立交易。 多个节点可以作为一个网络协同运作。 超越入场。超越账户。 一位交易者。多个市场。一个智能网络。 BYRDI 投资组合搭建活动 在接下来的 72 小时内或接下来的 15 笔 BYRDI 购买内有效，以先到者为准。 以当前 $997 的价格购买 BYRDI，即可获得： 1 个 Mean Machine GPT 激活额度 1 个 AiQ 激活额度 私享投资组合部署研讨会 国际在线问答参与权限 完整研讨会录像 投资组合入门蓝图 前 10 位符合条件的购买者还可以提交自己拟定的投资组合结构，获得一次简短的私下点评。 无需现
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
专家
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
专家
Syna 7 - 全程陪伴交易的 AI 大多数交易系统在入场之后就停止思考了。 Syna 不会。 Syna 7 是一个 AI 交易助手，也是一套自主交易系统，从分析到离场全程参与。 它可以监控当前行情、记住交易的来龙去脉、评估新闻与波动、管理持仓、协调账户，并在订单成交之后继续重新审视自己的决策。 交易不会在入场时结束。 智能也不该如此。 从分析到离场，一以贯之的智能。 频道与社区 关注频道，获取更新、信号、发布消息和产品演示。加入公开群组，提问并与其他交易者交流。 关注我的 MQL5 频道 加入我的 MQL5 公开群组 什么是 Syna？ Syna 的设计目标，是充当整个交易运作的智能层。 它可以配合： 自身的自主交易策略 由其他 EA 开出的持仓 手动交易 多个 MetaTrader 5 终端 多个经纪商与账户 不同的品种、策略和风险配置 你可以把 Syna 当作自主交易者、AI 助手、持仓管理器、投资组合协调者，或者四者兼具。 AI 的优势不再局限于单一入场信号或某个孤立的 EA。 Syna 为何改变你的交易方式 传统 EA 遵循预先设定的逻辑，只能沿着开发者事先编写好的路径做
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
专家
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
ORB Revolution
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (24)
专家
ORB Revolution — MetaTrader 5 专家顾问 ORB Revolution 是一款 专业级开盘区间突破（ORB）专家顾问 ，专为 MetaTrader 5 平台设计，适用于 纪律严明且风险可控的自动化交易 。该系统以机构级标准打造，优先考虑 资金保护 、 可重复执行 以及 透明的决策逻辑 ——非常适合严肃的交易者以及参与自营交易公司考核的用户。ORB Revolution 完全支持 净额（NETTING）和对冲（HEDGING）账户 ，并内置多重安全机制，以防止过度交易、过度风险以及违反规则，这些问题通常会导致自营交易公司账户被取消资格。  警告： 此为 限时优惠 价格，仅适用于接下来的 25 份或在下次更新前有效！当前价格仅剩少量名额！ EA 的默认设置适用于 Nasdaq（请根据需要调整风险）。Gold、USDJPY 和 GBPUSD 的预设文件可按需提供，其他预设将逐步发布 —  点击此处联系我们 。 实时信号监控结果   可在此查看：   MQL5 信号 。 购买 ORB Revolution 即可免费获得任意 EA - 联系我们获取更多详情 核心功能
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
专家
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
专家
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.32 (53)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
Golden Tree
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.11 (18)
专家
Golden Tree 是一款专为 Gold (XAUUSD) M1 设计的激进型 多周期 剥头皮 EA。 每个周期都是 独立的 。它使用一系列订单，并拥有各自的 TP 和 SL 。它采用 马丁格尔 系统。 该 EA 利用过去的 强烈重复规律 来建仓，以实现 较高的胜率 。 开始之前，务必阅读 博客文章 。 在 1:500 杠杆下， 最低 入金为 100 美元 。已 内置 自动手数 系统。 我建议使用 低点差 的 1:500 ECN 账户和 快速的 VPS 。 该 EA 每个图表至少需要 1000 MB（1 GB）可用内存才能正常运行。 此版本新增了可选的 交互式面板 、基于 ForexFactory 的新闻过滤器 以及 FTMO 自营交易模式 （每日亏损、最大亏损、新闻暂停）。均为可选项，默认关闭。 设置和参数文件： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747168 信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/myxx/seller Sun 系列： Sun (EURUSD)： https://www.mql5.com/e
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
专家
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 介绍 Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – 智能加密货币交易EA 推出促销： 当前价格仅剩 3 个名额！ 最终价格：$3999.99 赠品 - 购买终身 Bitcoin Scalping 即可免费获得 EA AI VEGA BOT 算法交易（2 个账户）=> 私信咨询获取更多详情！！！ EA 实时信号 MT4 版本 为什么 Bitcoin 今天如此重要 Bitcoin 已经不仅仅是数字货币——它是一次金融革命。作为加密货币的先驱，Bitcoin 是全球交易量最大、最具认知度的加密资产。凭借其波动性和日益增长的接受度，
EA Legendary Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (5)
专家
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (16)
专家
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
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专家
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Ugochukwu Mobi
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (43)
专家
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Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
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Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.8 (5)
专家
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Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
专家
精准、高效、稳定 不只是一个EA，而是一套完整的交易系统 PythonX M1 Scalper 是专为 XAUUSD 1分钟图表 设计的智能交易系统，依托高频市场结构与价格行为逻辑，结合多重指标过滤，精准捕捉高胜率交易机会。 我们在 9 家全球主流经纪商平台上进行了长达十年以上的历史测试，每次初始资金仅为 $500，均取得卓越表现，最高净利润超过 $500,000 。 无马丁，无网格，逻辑公开，稳定可控。 智能进场逻辑 —— 多指标联合过滤系统 PythonX 的进场策略并非依赖单一信号，而是通过以下指标的组合分析，提升交易信号的质量与稳定性： 吞没形态识别（Engulfing Pattern） CCI趋势确认 RSI动量支持 EMA均线趋势过滤 成交量激增检测（Volume Spike） 即便部分过滤条件在设置中关闭，它们仍辅助其它条件判断，从而强化整套交易逻辑的协同过滤效果。 风控设置概览 固定止盈：170 点 固定止损：145 点 可开启或关闭 24 小时交易 可灵活选择交易日（周一至周五） 不使用马丁策略 不使用加仓网格 此策略的交易频率适中，注重稳定回报与可控风险的结合。
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
专家
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
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Gold Mine Advisor
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
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Gold Mine Advisor MT5: Your Personal Digital Mine in the Forex Market Are you looking for more than just another indicator, but a monumental technological solution for preserving and growing your capital? Welcome to the era of institutional algorithmic trading. Gold Mine Advisor is the pinnacle of programming and financial engineering, created exclusively for the MetaTrader 5 trading platform. This expert advisor was developed with a single purpose: to transform the dynamic fluctuations of t
Gold Spark AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold Spark AI — Fully Automated XAUUSD Trading Gold Spark AI is a high-tech trading expert developed specifically for the highly volatile gold market ( XAUUSD ). The robot combines advanced reversal point detection algorithms and strict mathematical capital controls to turn the precious metal's price fluctuations into stable profits. The algorithm is based on the proprietary momentum indicator / scalping on rollbacks / breakout of price channels , which eliminates random transactions and minimi
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Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold Finder AI — Intelligent Gold Sniper An automated trading system for XAUUSD, designed for stable operation on the M5 timeframe without the use of Martingale or risky grids. Our Expert Advisor is designed specifically for the highly volatile gold market (XAUUSD). Instead of dangerous averaging strategies, the robot uses multi-factor analysis of higher timeframes to find precise entry points, minimizing drawdowns and maximizing profit on every trade. . Key Concept: Trend + Pullback on M5
Gold Magnet EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold Magnet EA MT5 — Profit Magnet on XAUUSD Gold Magnet EA is a fully automated, next-generation trading system designed exclusively for gold ( XAUUSD ). The robot uses a unique algorithm for tracking impulses and liquidity zones, literally "attracting" profits during any market movement. This is a "set it up and get started" solution. You no longer need to spend weeks on optimization, navigate hundreds of indicators, or download other people's setup files. The robot is fully ready to use i
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Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
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Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
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Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
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Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
The Hyperion Xau Concept: A Protocol for Spot Value Extraction in the Gold Market Hyperion XAU is a layered computing platform focused on high-precision interaction with the XAUUSD instrument within a five-minute price cluster. The solution's functional matrix is built on a deep scan of market heterogeneity, combining price dissipation trajectories, vector momentum mechanics, the fluctuation field, available liquidity pools, and the gravitational influence of global trading centers. The platform
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Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
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Midas Pulse: Algorithmic Pulse for the Gold Standard Welcome to the era of intelligent capital management in the precious metals market. The Midas Pulse advisor is a highly specialized software module created exclusively for the XAUUSD trading pair. Combining advanced trend-following techniques and breakout detection, the algorithm is designed to effectively exploit gold's volatile momentum while maintaining impeccable risk management. This isn't a run-of-the-mill solution, but a careful
Aureus Guard
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Aureus Guard is a fully automated trading algorithm (Expert Advisor) designed for passive capital management in the Forex market. The advisor's operation is based on volatility filters and complex mathematical models that mitigate market noise. The robot's primary goal is to preserve deposits during periods of turbulence and steadily increase capital during trend movements, using purely machine-calculated logic without trader intervention. This product is designed for traders who value their ti
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Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Apex XAU Algorithm is a fully automated trading system for the gold market (XAUUSD), optimized for high volatility conditions. The robot uses a unique mathematical algorithm and elements of artificial intelligence to analyze market dynamics and identify momentum movements. Operating principle: The robot evaluates price movement based on structural features and rate of change. Trades are opened only when momentum is confirmed, and weak or sideways movements are ignored. The algorithm does not us
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Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Midas XAU: Премиальный Алгоритм ИИ для Профессионального Трейдинга Золотом Midas XAU — это революционная, полностью автономная торговая экосистема нового поколения, созданная специально для покорения самого ликвидного и волатильного инструмента — Золота (XAUUSD). В основе советника лежит уникальный синергетический алгоритм, объединяющий глубокий математический анализ рыночной микроструктуры и передовые элементы искусственного интеллекта. Робот разработан для трейдеров, которые ценят безопасн
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Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
XAU Ultra is a professional algorithmic Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5 terminal, designed for fully automated high-frequency scalping on spot gold (XAUUSD). Below is an extended, technically detailed specification of the robot. 1. Architecture and mathematical basis The robot operates on the M5 timeframe, using every tick analysis to reduce execution delays. [M5 Tick Data Stream] [Session and Spread Filter] (Blocking when spread widens/news) [Adaptive IQ Block] (Tick Volume + A
Aqua Regia
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Aqua Regia — an adaptive system for trading XAUUSD. Dissolve market noise. Keep pure results. The gold market doesn't forgive impulsive decisions and chaotic actions. Aqua Regia is designed for those who value cold calculation and are looking for a highly accurate tool for trading the XAUUSD pair. The algorithm finds stable price movement vectors, completely ignoring market turbulence. Algorithm Philosophy: Chemical Purity of Transactions The system's name refers to the unique ability of Aqua
Nugget Flow
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Nugget Flow — an intelligent gold trading system Follow the market movement, not randomness Gold trading requires speed, discipline, and precise calculations. Nugget Flow is designed for traders who need a reliable automated tool for trading XAUUSD. The advisor analyzes market conditions in real time and opens trades only when conditions are favorable. What makes Nugget Flow different? The system is based on a comprehensive analysis model that combines price action, technical filters, and
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Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
BULLION WAVE — THE GOLDEN ALGORITHM OF ACCURACY "Catch the trend wave without getting lost in the market noise" Why Bullion Wave? Because in the world of XAUUSD, the stakes are too high to rely on luck. We've transformed complex analysis into flawless entry points. Meet Bullion Wave : a professional MT5 expert advisor where math meets the art of trading. WHAT'S THE POWER OF BULLION WAVE? Our algorithm doesn't just "look at a chart." It's a multidimensional scanner that combines price patte
Infinity Impulse MT5
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Infinity Impulse MT5 – An Effective Trading Robot for XAU/USD Infinity Impulse MT5 Features - Versatility and Adaptability Versatility: Infinity Impulse supports a variety of trading approaches and concepts. Automation: Frees users from constant market monitoring. Customizability: Can be adapted to specific tasks and market conditions. Market Analysis Technical Indicators: Uses moving averages, Bollinger Bands and price channels for analysis. Fluctuation Filtering: Effectively filters out ran
Aurus Queen
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Aurus Queen: Эталон премиальной торговли золотом Aurus Queen — это не просто торговый робот. Это архитектура безупречного исполнения, созданная для тех, кто ценит элегантность решений и дисциплину капитала. Разработанный с нуля для единственного короля рынков — золота (XAUUSD), этот советник воплощает в себе философию разумного консерватизма, где каждая сделка подчинена строгой логике, а риск никогда не переступает черту дозволенного. В основе Aurus Queen лежит симбиоз двадцати независимых торго
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Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold Horizon M5: Asian Session Liquidity Cyber Arbitrage Introducing not just a trading robot, but a next-generation high-frequency algorithmic system— Gold Horizon M5 . This specialized computing system is designed to extract superprofits from the most volatile asset of our time—gold (XAUUSD). The core of the advisor is a deeply layered Asian Range Breakout strategy that has undergone a radical architectural refactoring. The algorithm is adapted to the extreme dispersion and clustered volatilit
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