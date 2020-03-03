Forex crypto Fully Customizable Grid EA

-        What it does?

Opens BUY (or SELL) orders automatically every X pips you decide.

Closes each trade at your personal TP . Works on any symbol: SP500, NAS100, GOLD, EURUSD, BTC...

100 % YOUR SETTINGS

 

What can you enter in the settings?

- Trading direction: Buy or Sell

- Entry level

- Entry volume

- Maximum number of buy orders

- Maximum number of sell orders

- Pips required for each new entry

- Pips to take profit per trade

- Stop Loss Level

- Close all trades when SL level is hit

Example: I want the robot to buy with a volume of 0.25 on every 10-point drop from the starting price and sell for profit at +20 points, which means:

  • 1st trade: Buy at 6850, sell at 6870
  • 2nd trade: Buy at 6840, sell at 6860
  • 3rd trade: Buy at 6830, sell at 6850

This means that in the EA robot settings in the field where it is: ''Pips required for each new entry'' - I have to enter: 1000

Pips to take profit per trade: 2000


Please note that different values for Pips/Points must be entered for different trading instruments (symbols). Sometimes it depends on the broker you use, so test it first with a demo account! This difference in values ​​occurs when trading with SP 500,XAU, US30.

For example:

  • For the S&P 500 (US500/SPX500), you would enter 1000 (in FTMO broker) - (Pips required for each new entry) to buy on a drop of 10 points (e.g., from 6750 to 6740), and 2000 (Pips to take profit per trade) to sell on a rise of 20 points.

  • For EUR/USD, you would enter 20 if you want the EA to buy every 2 pips, and 40 if you want it to close (take profit) after 4 pips. (Eightcap broker)

Always test the Expert Advisor thoroughly using the Strategy Tester before installing it on a real account!"

If you have any further questions don't hesitate to ask me !

1.    Open US500 (or any symbol)

2.    Drag the file from Navigator onto the chart

3.    In ‘’Common’’ settings Tick: Allow Algo trading

4.    Click OK

5.    Click on ‘’Inputs’’

6.    Enter your settings and click OK


