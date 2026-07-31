Aureus Guard is a fully automated trading algorithm (Expert Advisor) designed for passive capital management in the Forex market. The advisor's operation is based on volatility filters and complex mathematical models that mitigate market noise. The robot's primary goal is to preserve deposits during periods of turbulence and steadily increase capital during trend movements, using purely machine-calculated logic without trader intervention.

This product is designed for traders who value their time: automation of routine tasks eliminates the human factor and the need to sit in front of a monitor 24/7. Aureus Guard handles all analytics, level construction, and entry point calculations, leaving the user merely an observer.

For your convenience, a full list of our products is available at the link:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller

Basic concept

Aureus Guard's core philosophy is a balance between aggressive profit-seeking and conservative risk management. The algorithm operates 24/5, scanning for market anomalies and making decisions based on pre-programmed mathematical patterns. The robot doesn't predict the future, but merely reacts to the current market structure, strictly following the rules embedded in its core.

Key Benefits

Full automation of processes

You no longer need to monitor economic calendars or charts. Aureus Guard automatically opens and closes orders, sets protective levels, and moves stop-losses to breakeven when a certain profit is reached. High-speed data analysis

The robot processes price data and tick changes faster than a human, allowing it to find entry points even within impulse movements. The speed of response to spread and slippage changes is factored into the logic for placing limit orders. Emotional neutrality

Unlike a human, an advisor is not subject to fear, greed, or hope. Every decision is made solely based on the code, making trading disciplined and consistent. Multi-account control

Aureus Guard allows you to diversify risks by working simultaneously with multiple trading accounts in the MetaTrader 5 terminal. However, for stable operation, it is recommended to use one instance per chart. Instant reaction to drawdowns

The built-in dynamic trailing system allows you to adapt protective orders to the current volatility of the instrument, helping you lock in profits and minimize losses during sharp price reversals.

Important technical nuances

When using the advisor, it's important to consider the specifics of working with brokers: the execution of stop-losses and take-profits depends solely on the quality of your broker's order execution and current market liquidity. Aureus Guard calculates levels, but the final execution of stop-outs and stop-losses occurs on the broker's server, so it's recommended to choose reliable brokers with minimal market order execution delays.

It's also important to understand that backtest results (historical runs) visualize the mathematical model under ideal conditions. On a real account, commissions, swaps, and slippage always factor in, which may slightly reduce the final profit. It's recommended to optimize the parameters for at least 2-3 weeks on a demo account before launching with real funds.

Key safety features

No grid - the advisor does not use averaging of losing positions; each trade is independent.

No Martingale - there is no risky method of doubling the lot to cover losses.

There is no aggressive money management —the risk per trade is strictly limited and is configured by the user as a percentage of the free margin.

Dynamic stop-loss – the stop level is constantly recalculated depending on volatility (based on ATR or standard deviations), rather than being rigidly fixed.

Installation recommendations

Traded instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) - ANY brokerage quote type.

Timeframe: M5.

Minimum deposit: from $200 (for standard accounts) or from 200 cents (for cent accounts).

Account type: Netting or Hedging - ANY.

Server: It is advisable to use a VPS (virtual server) with a ping of less than 100 ms for stable order processing.

Marketing Risk Warning (Disclaimer)

ATTENTION! Purchasing and using Aureus Guard implies full awareness of the financial risks associated with trading in the forex and precious metals markets.