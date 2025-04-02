🌟 Midas Pulse: Algorithmic Pulse for the Gold Standard 🌟

Welcome to the era of intelligent capital management in the precious metals market.

The Midas Pulse advisor is a highly specialized software module created exclusively for the XAUUSD trading pair. Combining advanced trend-following techniques and breakout detection, the algorithm is designed to effectively exploit gold's volatile momentum while maintaining impeccable risk management.

This isn't a run-of-the-mill solution, but a carefully calibrated, institutional-grade strategy. Its logic is based on no destructive methods: grid constructions, martingale, or high-risk arbitrage are excluded . Midas Pulse is based on pure price math, dynamic moving averages, and the breakout of significant support/resistance levels.

🔥 100% PROPRIETARY AND FINANCED ACCOUNTS READY

Developed with strict risk management standards in mind, Midas Pulse fully complies with the regulations of leading proprietary firms (FTMO, Vanguard, Supernova, and others). Each position is protected by fixed stop-loss and take-profit levels, ensuring transparency for managers and traders.

⚙️ STRATEGY AND ALGORITHMIC LOGIC

Midas Pulse continuously scans the M5 timeframe , identifying the dominant trend using its own adaptive filter. After verifying the direction, the algorithm tracks price breakouts through key psychological and calculated levels. When institutional volumes push the price beyond the consolidation zone, the advisor initiates a trade with a high degree of accuracy.

🚀 KEY ADVANTAGES AND TECHNICAL FEATURES

Active specialization: Full calibration exclusively for XAUUSD (gold), taking into account its intraday dynamics.

Trade security: All orders are provided with strict Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

Elimination of toxic patterns: Absolute absence of martingale, averaging, grids and hedging at a loss.

Point Timeframe: Optimized for M5 to identify the most probable trading setups.

Smart filtering: Advanced algorithms filter out false breakouts and noise, preserving capital in sideways movements.

High performance: Optimized code ensures minimal CPU load, which is critical for running on a VPS.

Intuitive Interface: A clean control panel with clear parameters for both beginners and professional strategy developers.

📊 RECOMMENDED PARAMETERS AND LAUNCH CONDITIONS

Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M5

Minimum deposit: From 100 USD for cent/micro accounts, from 300 USD for standard lots.

Account type: Hedging or Netting - fully compatible.

Broker: ECN/STP providers with low spreads are recommended for correct execution of breakout trades.

VPS: Using a low-latency virtual server is essential to ensure timely response to price surges.

🛠️ SETUP GUIDE (INPUT PARAMETERS)

LotSize — Fixed position volume (calculate risk strictly based on your balance).

StopLoss — Loss fixing level in points (main deposit shield).

TakeProfit — The level of profit taking in points (consolidation of the result).

Risk per trade

⚠️ PRICING POLICY AND SPECIAL OFFER

To celebrate the launch, the Midas Pulse is available at a starting price of $290 .

Important: As public real-time performance targets are reached, the price will increase in stages up to $9.99 .

We recommend purchasing a license now to secure maximum benefits!

Don't miss out on the momentum. Let Midas Pulse transform market noise into structured profits for your trading account!