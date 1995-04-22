🤖 CornGrid EA MT5 – Advanced Algorithmic Trading System

Official Website: corngrid.netlify.app

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) | Version: 1.90

Executive Overview

CornGrid EA is a sophisticated, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for MetaTrader 5. Built upon a high-probability Reverse-Candle Entry Algorithm combined with a Dynamic Smart Grid Recovery Model, CornGrid EA is designed to capitalize on short-term market mean-reversion and structural price retracements.

Unlike traditional momentum-following systems, CornGrid EA systematically identifies overextended market moves by taking counter-trend initial positions. When price action moves against the primary order, the internal risk management engine deploys a dynamic, mathematically optimized Grid Matrix to manage drawdowns and close the entire basket in net profit.

🌟 Key Strategy & System Architecture

1. Counter-Trend Reverse Entry Logic

Bullish Candle Signal: Triggers an optimized SELL position anticipating a micro-pullback.

Bearish Candle Signal: Triggers an optimized BUY position anticipating a technical bounce.

Designed to capture price mean-reversion rather than chasing high-slippage breakout momentum.

2. Institutional Smart Grid Recovery Matrix

Adaptive Grid Spacing: Dynamic positioning based on market structural movement.

Controlled Progression Multiplier: Customizable lot-scaling parameters to minimize overall exposure while maintaining aggressive recovery capabilities.

Max Layer Control: Multi-tier limits to prevent uncontrolled position expansion during strong directional trends.

3. Dynamic Basket Take-Profit Engine

Continuously calculates real-time cumulative float (Equity/Profit).

Triggers an immediate Global Basket Close as soon as total net profit target is reached, drastically reducing exposure time in the market.

4. Institutional-Grade Risk Management

Hard Equity Stop-Loss Protection: Automatically liquidates all active positions if drawdown exceeds user-defined limits.

Pre-Trade Margin Verification: Evaluates Free Margin, Margin Level, and Broker Contract Specs before placing new orders.

Broker Execution Guard: Integrated volume normalization, max slippage bounds, and magic number tracking.

⚙️ Fully Customizable Input Parameters

Starting Lot Size & Multiplier: Tailor order sizing to match your risk appetite.

Grid Step & Layers: Control spatial density and maximum open positions.

Basket Target Profit ($ / %): Set global take-profit thresholds for position groups.

Drawdown Limit (%): Protect account capital against black swan events.

Slippage & Magic Number: Full compatibility with multi-EA setups and raw spread brokers.

📊 Recommended Trading Parameters

Trading Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Hedging Account Type)

Minimum Capital: Cent Account: $300 – $500 Standard Account: $30,000 – $50,000

Recommended Leverage: 1:500 – 1:1000

Execution Environment: VPS with Low Latency (< 20ms recommended)

Optimal Timeframes: M1 to M30

Primary Instruments: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, Major FX Pairs

🎯 Why Choose CornGrid EA?

✅ Automated Precision: Eliminates emotional bias with 100% systematic execution.

✅ Adaptive Exposure Control: Smart lot scaling reduces average entry prices safely.

✅ Capital Preservation First: Embedded equity safety features protect against tail-risk events.

✅ ECN/STP Ready: Compatible with all major MT5 brokers supporting hedging.

⚠️ Risk Disclosure & Disclaimer

Trading Foreign Exchange and Commodities on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Grid and Martingale recovery mechanics involve substantial risk of drawdown during strong, un-corrected trend cycles. Ensure you practice strict capital management and thoroughly evaluate performance on a Demo Account prior to live capital deployment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

📩 VIP Support & Optimized .SET Files

Thank you for selecting CornGrid EA. To optimize your trading setup:

Purchased Live / Downloaded Demo? Send a private message via MQL5 Chat with your Purchase ID / Account details. Receive our exclusive Optimized .SET Configuration Files tuned for various risk profiles (Conservative, Moderate, Aggressive). Access step-by-step setup guides and ongoing technical assistance.

📞 Official Channels & Developer Support:

Telegram Support Channel: t.me/CorngridSupport

Telegram Community Group: t.me/CornGridGroup

Official Website: corngrid.netlify.app

TikTok: @corngrid

Direct Email: akramjamil45@gmail.com

WhatsApp / Phone: +60 17-566 0753

📋 Technical Specifications