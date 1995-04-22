CornGrid
- 专家
-
Mohamad Akram Bin Mohd JamilTurning trading ideas into powerful automated solutions.
I build high-performance Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5, specializing in XAUUSD and Forex trading.
My mission is to help traders trade smarter with reliable automation,
optimized strategies, and continuous product improvements.
- 版本: 1.90
- 更新: 9 八月 2026
- 激活: 5
Official Website: corngrid.netlify.app
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) | Version: 1.90
Executive Overview
CornGrid EA is a sophisticated, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for MetaTrader 5. Built upon a high-probability Reverse-Candle Entry Algorithm combined with a Dynamic Smart Grid Recovery Model, CornGrid EA is designed to capitalize on short-term market mean-reversion and structural price retracements.
Unlike traditional momentum-following systems, CornGrid EA systematically identifies overextended market moves by taking counter-trend initial positions. When price action moves against the primary order, the internal risk management engine deploys a dynamic, mathematically optimized Grid Matrix to manage drawdowns and close the entire basket in net profit.
🌟 Key Strategy & System Architecture
1. Counter-Trend Reverse Entry Logic
-
Bullish Candle Signal: Triggers an optimized SELL position anticipating a micro-pullback.
-
Bearish Candle Signal: Triggers an optimized BUY position anticipating a technical bounce.
-
Designed to capture price mean-reversion rather than chasing high-slippage breakout momentum.
2. Institutional Smart Grid Recovery Matrix
-
Adaptive Grid Spacing: Dynamic positioning based on market structural movement.
-
Controlled Progression Multiplier: Customizable lot-scaling parameters to minimize overall exposure while maintaining aggressive recovery capabilities.
-
Max Layer Control: Multi-tier limits to prevent uncontrolled position expansion during strong directional trends.
3. Dynamic Basket Take-Profit Engine
-
Continuously calculates real-time cumulative float (Equity/Profit).
-
Triggers an immediate Global Basket Close as soon as total net profit target is reached, drastically reducing exposure time in the market.
4. Institutional-Grade Risk Management
-
Hard Equity Stop-Loss Protection: Automatically liquidates all active positions if drawdown exceeds user-defined limits.
-
Pre-Trade Margin Verification: Evaluates Free Margin, Margin Level, and Broker Contract Specs before placing new orders.
-
Broker Execution Guard: Integrated volume normalization, max slippage bounds, and magic number tracking.
⚙️ Fully Customizable Input Parameters
-
Starting Lot Size & Multiplier: Tailor order sizing to match your risk appetite.
-
Grid Step & Layers: Control spatial density and maximum open positions.
-
Basket Target Profit ($ / %): Set global take-profit thresholds for position groups.
-
Drawdown Limit (%): Protect account capital against black swan events.
-
Slippage & Magic Number: Full compatibility with multi-EA setups and raw spread brokers.
📊 Recommended Trading Parameters
-
Trading Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Hedging Account Type)
-
Minimum Capital:
-
Cent Account: $300 – $500
-
Standard Account: $30,000 – $50,000
-
-
Recommended Leverage: 1:500 – 1:1000
-
Execution Environment: VPS with Low Latency (< 20ms recommended)
-
Optimal Timeframes: M1 to M30
-
Primary Instruments: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, Major FX Pairs
🎯 Why Choose CornGrid EA?
-
✅ Automated Precision: Eliminates emotional bias with 100% systematic execution.
-
✅ Adaptive Exposure Control: Smart lot scaling reduces average entry prices safely.
-
✅ Capital Preservation First: Embedded equity safety features protect against tail-risk events.
-
✅ ECN/STP Ready: Compatible with all major MT5 brokers supporting hedging.
⚠️ Risk Disclosure & Disclaimer
Trading Foreign Exchange and Commodities on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Grid and Martingale recovery mechanics involve substantial risk of drawdown during strong, un-corrected trend cycles. Ensure you practice strict capital management and thoroughly evaluate performance on a Demo Account prior to live capital deployment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
📩 VIP Support & Optimized .SET Files
Thank you for selecting CornGrid EA. To optimize your trading setup:
-
Purchased Live / Downloaded Demo? Send a private message via MQL5 Chat with your Purchase ID / Account details.
-
Receive our exclusive Optimized .SET Configuration Files tuned for various risk profiles (Conservative, Moderate, Aggressive).
-
Access step-by-step setup guides and ongoing technical assistance.
📞 Official Channels & Developer Support:
-
Telegram Support Channel: t.me/CorngridSupport
-
Telegram Community Group: t.me/CornGridGroup
-
Official Website: corngrid.netlify.app
-
TikTok: @corngrid
-
Direct Email: akramjamil45@gmail.com
-
WhatsApp / Phone: +60 17-566 0753
📋 Technical Specifications
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Architecture: MQL5 Native
-
Supported Accounts: Hedging / Netting Compatible
-
Current Version: 1.90