Burning Grid

Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk

Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control.


Why Choose Burning Grid?

• Multi-pair grid trading with up to 35 pairs 
• Adaptive strategy activation per symbol  
• Adjustable risk modes: Low, Medium, High  
• Drawdown limits per account and currency group  
• Compatible with prop firm challenges and capital acceleration programs  
• Built-in performance dashboard for real-time insights



Designed for Smart Traders

Burning Grid combines powerful automation with granular settings to fit your trading goals.  
You define the risk per strategy, the max drawdowns allowed, and which pairs to trade.  
The EA handles the rest – all in real time, across dozens of symbols.

Backtesting and optimization are fully supported – quickly find settings that meet even strict drawdown or risk-to-reward requirements.

Real-Time Dashboard – Your Trading Command Center

Burning Grid features a compact, informative dashboard directly on your chart:

Profit & Loss Tracking per Pair  
See total P/L for the past 24h, current month, last month, and overall – grouped by pair

Live Spread Monitoring  
Monitor real-time spreads across symbols to help define optimal entry conditions

Drawdown Overview by Currency  
Track current open-position drawdowns per currency group

Open Positions View  
See all active grids, grouped by symbol and strategy logic

All data updates live – giving you complete control without leaving the chart.

Built for Challenge Success

Burning Grid was designed with prop firm and capital accelerator compatibility in mind.  
Set your max drawdowns, minimize strategy overlap, and let the EA run thousands of optimization combinations to find stable, rule-compliant configurations.

Key Benefits

• Works across all brokers with low spreads  
• Easy risk control for every trading style  
• No martingale, no curve-fitting tricks  
• Consistent logic, backed by multi-year test periods  
• Automatically pauses high-risk symbols when limits are hit
• Support Community: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01


Recommended Settings
To ensure optimal performance and reliable risk management, we recommend the following configurations for Burning Grid:

Minimum Requirements (Low-Balance Setup)

  • Account size: $500 or more
  • Leverage: at least 1:30
  • Gold disabled (XAUUSD)


This setup is ideal for starting users with a small capital. Default setfile available!



Preferred Setup (Optimized Performance)

  • Account size: $10,000 or more
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • All pairs enabled, including gold


With this setup, Burning Grid can operate with full flexibility across over 30 symbols, ensuring smooth position scaling and efficient drawdown control – even during volatile market phases.

On small accounts or lower leverage, we recommend disabling selected pairs to maintain clean capital efficiency and better risk distribution.


Ready to burn down the grid?

Click Buy to start trading with intelligent automation, real-time insight, and built-in protection.

Let Burning Grid handle the complexity – so you can focus on results.

评分 32
Georgi Georgiev Pavlov
590
Georgi Georgiev Pavlov 2025.11.22 18:06 
 

Very happy with the performance so far. Running on live account since start of June, 2025. Slow, steady and safe progress on Low Risk. Never experienced anxiety whilst using this EA. The account is growing and I sleep well. DD never crossed 3% at the worst of times. Net positive over 12%. Not the slightest risk of a blow up. Can't ask for more. Seller is highly active, supportive, tries to take community feedback into account.

mikebcn20
161
mikebcn20 2025.11.18 06:36 
 

Great EA, great seller and very supportive. Very recommended

Pierre Ange Daniel Cerutti
479
Pierre Ange Daniel Cerutti 2025.09.18 11:48 
 

For sure the best investment for 2025. Each pair has multiple strategy that can backup up a failed strategy. Trail are very smart to maximise the profit and are different for each strategy. I used it for only 2 weeks and I have now increased my initial deposit (500 euros) by 34%. Very nice surprise !

Edit 10/10/25 : broke up the 100% profit yesterday (less than 6 weeks). Very profitable EA !

