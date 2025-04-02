Nugget Flow

💎 Nugget Flow — an intelligent gold trading system

Follow the market movement, not randomness

Gold trading requires speed, discipline, and precise calculations. Nugget Flow is designed for traders who need a reliable automated tool for trading XAUUSD. The advisor analyzes market conditions in real time and opens trades only when conditions are favorable.

🚀 What makes Nugget Flow different?

The system is based on a comprehensive analysis model that combines price action, technical filters, and an assessment of the current market state. Instead of random entries, the algorithm selects only the most promising trading opportunities.

The main idea:

"When the market changes every second, it's not emotions that matter, but a quality algorithm."

⭐ Key benefits

🎯 High input accuracy

The advisor identifies areas with a higher probability of continuation or reversal of movement, using confirmed market signals.

🧠 Adaptation to different conditions

The algorithm automatically adjusts its operation during trend movements, sideways markets, and changes in volatility levels.

⚙️ Flexible system of parameters

The user independently chooses their trading style—from a more active mode to the most cautious capital management.

🤖 Fully automatic operation

Once configured, the expert analyzes the market and supports transactions without the need for constant supervision from the trader.

📊 Recommended Terms of Use

  • Trading instrument: XAUUSD

  • Recommended timeframe: M5

  • Minimum deposit: from 200 USD

  • Account type: ECN or NDD preferred

  • Leverage: from 1:500

  • VPS: Recommended for maximum stability and 24/7 operation

"Even a small amount of capital can work effectively with proper risk management."

🛡 Risk control

One of the key tasks of the advisor is to protect trading capital.

The system uses automatic position tracking with Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and risk management parameters can be customized to suit your trading strategy.

The user has access to:

  • setting the risk amount;

  • position volume control;

  • limiting potential drawdown;

  • Flexible support for open transactions.

The principle of operation is simple:

"Stability begins with capital management discipline."

👤 Who is Nugget Flow suitable for?

For beginner traders who want to use an automated approach and minimize the influence of emotions.

For experienced users who value speed of execution, process automation, and the ability to fine-tune their strategy.

For algorithmic trading enthusiasts who prefer objective calculations over subjective decisions.

⚠ Important information

Trading in financial markets involves risk.

Before using the advisor on a real account, it is recommended to test it in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester or on a demo account.

Past results do not guarantee similar results in the future. All investment decisions are made independently by the user.

💎 Nugget Flow

Nugget Flow is a modern automated assistant for gold trading, combining intelligent market analysis, flexible risk management, and fully autonomous operation. Its purpose is to help traders act systematically, disciplined, and as efficiently as possible, regardless of the current market situation.


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道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.47 (141)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.02 (43)
专家
LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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William Brandon Autry
5 (21)
专家
BYRDI - 如同一个整体进行交易的 AI 网络 大多数 EA 只看到一个终端。 BYRDI 看到整个网络。 在一个账户上开立的交易，可能改变你所拥有的每一个其他账户的风险。 BYRDI 将独立的 MetaTrader 5 终端连接成一个协调统一的 mesh 网络。每个节点都可以保留自己的账户、经纪商、市场、AI 模型、策略和风险设置，同时对更大的系统保持感知。 BYRDI 可以分配机会、控制敞口，并在整个 mesh 网络中提供合格节点的故障转移。 单个节点可以独立交易。 多个节点可以作为一个网络协同运作。 超越入场。超越账户。 一位交易者。多个市场。一个智能网络。 BYRDI 投资组合搭建活动 在接下来的 72 小时内或接下来的 15 笔 BYRDI 购买内有效，以先到者为准。 以当前 $997 的价格购买 BYRDI，即可获得： 1 个 Mean Machine GPT 激活额度 1 个 AiQ 激活额度 私享投资组合部署研讨会 国际在线问答参与权限 完整研讨会录像 投资组合入门蓝图 前 10 位符合条件的购买者还可以提交自己拟定的投资组合结构，获得一次简短的私下点评。 无需现
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
专家
ArtQuant Gold — 面向 XAUUSD 的多模块智能交易系统 ArtQuant Gold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金交易而开发的自动交易系统。 该 EA 将多个相互独立的交易模块与集中式投资组合管理、风险敞口限制、执行过滤器、虚拟交易管理以及账户保护工具整合在一起。它适合希望使用专用 XAUUSD 自动交易系统，同时又不需要自行配置指标或内部策略参数的交易者。 ArtQuant Gold 支持标准 XAUUSD 交易品种，也兼容常见的经纪商黄金品种命名方式，包括带前缀、后缀或其他替代名称的黄金品种。 重要提示： ArtQuant Gold 仅适用于 Gold / XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的等效黄金交易品种。如果加载到无关的金融品种上，EA 将不会进行交易。 EA 不依赖图表时间周期。它可以加载到任意时间周期，因为所需的市场数据和交易结构均由内部逻辑独立处理。 实盘参考账户 查看 ArtQuant Gold 实盘参考信号 该信号仅用于提供透明的实盘参考，并不构成使用相同经纪商、入金金额、杠杆、手数、风险水平或交易条件的建议。 点差、佣金、隔夜利息、订单执行、
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
专家
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
专家
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
专家
量子比特币 EA   ：没有不可能的事情，唯一的问题是弄清楚如何去做！ 使用 Quantum Bitcoin EA 迈向 比特币 交易的未来，这是来自顶级 MQL5 卖家之一的最新杰作。Quantum Bitcoin 专为追求性能、精度和稳定性的交易者而设计，重新定义了加密货币波动世界中的可能性。 重要提示！ 购买后，请给我发送私人消息，以获取安装手册和设置说明。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 100本只剩80本了。 量子比特币/女王通道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Bitcoin EA 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 私信询问更多详情！ Quantum Bitcoin EA 在 H1 时间范围内蓬勃发展，采用 趋势跟踪策略 来捕捉市场动量的本质。它利用 复杂的网格方法 来确保每个交易周期都以胜利结束——将波动性从挑战转变为机遇。比特币市场以 4 年为一个周期，Quantum Bitcoin EA 经过优化，可以捕捉每个周期中发生的模式，确保它始终以有利的方式结束交易 为什么选择量子比
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
专家
Gold House — 黄金摆动突破交易系统。 一个EA，三种交易模式。选择最适合你的交易风格。无网格，无马丁。 每售出 10 份，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终计划价格：1,999 美元。 实盘信号： 利润优先模式： https://www.mql5.com/cn/signals/2359124 BE 优先模式： https://www.mql5.com/cn/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode： https://www.mql5.com/cn/signals/2379287   （高风险配置参考——盈亏都会被放大，不属于推荐配置。） 重要：购买后请务必私信我们，以获取推荐参数、使用说明、注意事项以及使用技巧。 （MQL5私信）： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 保持更新——加入我们的 MQL5 频道以获取产品更新和交易技巧。打开链接后，请点击页面顶部的“订阅”按钮进行关注。： 点击加入 这套EA来自我们团队的内部实盘账户，基于 7 年历史数据开发验证，并经过实盘确认后才决定公开。我们没有为了上架专门优
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
专家
Syna 7 - 全程陪伴交易的 AI 大多数交易系统在入场之后就停止思考了。 Syna 不会。 Syna 7 是一个 AI 交易助手，也是一套自主交易系统，从分析到离场全程参与。 它可以监控当前行情、记住交易的来龙去脉、评估新闻与波动、管理持仓、协调账户，并在订单成交之后继续重新审视自己的决策。 交易不会在入场时结束。 智能也不该如此。 从分析到离场，一以贯之的智能。 频道与社区 关注频道，获取更新、信号、发布消息和产品演示。加入公开群组，提问并与其他交易者交流。 关注我的 MQL5 频道 加入我的 MQL5 公开群组 什么是 Syna？ Syna 的设计目标，是充当整个交易运作的智能层。 它可以配合： 自身的自主交易策略 由其他 EA 开出的持仓 手动交易 多个 MetaTrader 5 终端 多个经纪商与账户 不同的品种、策略和风险配置 你可以把 Syna 当作自主交易者、AI 助手、持仓管理器、投资组合协调者，或者四者兼具。 AI 的优势不再局限于单一入场信号或某个孤立的 EA。 Syna 为何改变你的交易方式 传统 EA 遵循预先设定的逻辑，只能沿着开发者事先编写好的路径做
Sentinel MT5
Luca Barone
4.95 (38)
专家
Sentinel MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor designed with a strong focus on risk control, capital preservation, and stable execution. The EA operates with discipline and consistency, avoiding aggressive exposure and adapting its behavior during unfavorable market conditions . Sentinel MT5 prioritizes account stability over high-frequency or high-risk trading and does not force entries when market conditions are not suitable. It features automated position management, built-in margin and drawdown
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Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
专家
Full Throttle DMX——真正的策略，  真正的成果   Full Throttle DMX 是一款多货币交易智能交易系统，专为 EURUSD、AUDUSD、NZDUSD、EURGBP 和 AUDNZD 货币对而设计。该系统基于经典的交易方法，采用成熟的技术指标和行之有效的市场逻辑。EA 包含 10 种独立策略，每种策略都旨在识别不同的市场状况和交易机会。与许多现代自动化系统不同，Full Throttle DMX 不使用网格交易、均价策略、马丁格尔策略或其他激进的资金管理技巧。该系统遵循经过时间检验的严谨保守的交易理念。EA 使用 H1 时间框架的日内交易系统，并内置新闻过滤器，以避免在重大经济事件期间进行交易。交易分散于五个货币对，有助于降低对单一市场的依赖。该策略基于透明的交易逻辑，并可根据不同的风险水平进行配置。对于资金充裕的账户，可以使用保守的风险设置；对于资金较少的账户，则可以调整为更高的风险策略。 购买前重要说明 为了获得尽可能接近我信号的结果，请使用与我相同的经纪商。该EA对经纪商条件较为敏感，默认针对以下经纪商进行了优化：ICMarkets, ICTrad
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
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MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
专家
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Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (24)
专家
ORB Revolution — MetaTrader 5 专家顾问 ORB Revolution 是一款 专业级开盘区间突破（ORB）专家顾问 ，专为 MetaTrader 5 平台设计，适用于 纪律严明且风险可控的自动化交易 。该系统以机构级标准打造，优先考虑 资金保护 、 可重复执行 以及 透明的决策逻辑 ——非常适合严肃的交易者以及参与自营交易公司考核的用户。ORB Revolution 完全支持 净额（NETTING）和对冲（HEDGING）账户 ，并内置多重安全机制，以防止过度交易、过度风险以及违反规则，这些问题通常会导致自营交易公司账户被取消资格。  警告： 此为 限时优惠 价格，仅适用于接下来的 25 份或在下次更新前有效！当前价格仅剩少量名额！ EA 的默认设置适用于 Nasdaq（请根据需要调整风险）。Gold、USDJPY 和 GBPUSD 的预设文件可按需提供，其他预设将逐步发布 —  点击此处联系我们 。 购买 ORB Revolution 即可免费获得任意 EA - 联系我们获取更多详情 核心功能概览 ORB Revolution 将执行、过滤和风险控制等
Aero MT5
Volodymyr Babak
5 (3)
专家
透明的定价模式。  价格随着销售阶段的推进而上涨。下一阶段： $1500 。 [  Live Signal +7 Months · 0.1% DD · +27% Growth  ] Aero 的工作原理 Aero 是一款针对 XAUUSD（黄金） 的全自动交易顾问，在日线图上进行双向交易。 其核心是 突破策略 。黄金几乎每天都会突破关键位置 — Aero 判断哪些突破在统计上值得交易，并忽略其余的。 这项判断由 kNN（k近邻算法） 完成 — 这是一种基于25年以上黄金价格数据训练的机器学习方法。 当价格突破某个位置时，当前市场状态会与数千个历史案例进行比较。只有在统计数据支持交易时才会入场。 入场的谨慎性由 内置过滤器 保障 — 交易设置必须通过每一个过滤器才被允许入场： 隔夜滚动保护 — 在每日开盘后的前150分钟（00:00–02:30）和收盘前的最后60分钟（23:00–00:00）不开新仓，此时黄金点差会显著扩大 新闻过滤器 — 在高波动性事件期间自动阻止交易，日期已预先内置，因此无需额外的 URL 或 WebRequest 点差过滤器 — 当前点差超过阈值时跳过入场 一笔
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (45)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 755 美元（还剩 3/10），下一个价格 895 美元 Live Monitoring  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366351 Check out the live results in Profile >>
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
专家
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
Price Action Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.86 (7)
专家
Price Action Robot is a professional trading system built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market conditio
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Gold Wizard AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold Wizard AI — Neuro-Scalper for XAUUSD. Trading at Quantum Speed Forget about traditional trading. While others are looking for reversals on daily charts, the Gold Wizard AI neural network has already profited from micro-movements and is ready for the next impulse. This is not just an expert advisor, but a high-frequency computing complex designed exclusively for the anomalous nature of gold (XAUUSD). Where a person sees chaos in quotes, the algorithm reads the hidden geometry of the market.
Gold Mine Advisor
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold Mine Advisor MT5: Your Personal Digital Mine in the Forex Market Are you looking for more than just another indicator, but a monumental technological solution for preserving and growing your capital? Welcome to the era of institutional algorithmic trading. Gold Mine Advisor is the pinnacle of programming and financial engineering, created exclusively for the MetaTrader 5 trading platform. This expert advisor was developed with a single purpose: to transform the dynamic fluctuations of t
Gold Spark AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold Spark AI — Fully Automated XAUUSD Trading Gold Spark AI is a high-tech trading expert developed specifically for the highly volatile gold market ( XAUUSD ). The robot combines advanced reversal point detection algorithms and strict mathematical capital controls to turn the precious metal's price fluctuations into stable profits. The algorithm is based on the proprietary momentum indicator / scalping on rollbacks / breakout of price channels , which eliminates random transactions and minimi
Gold Finder AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold Finder AI — Intelligent Gold Sniper An automated trading system for XAUUSD, designed for stable operation on the M5 timeframe without the use of Martingale or risky grids. Our Expert Advisor is designed specifically for the highly volatile gold market (XAUUSD). Instead of dangerous averaging strategies, the robot uses multi-factor analysis of higher timeframes to find precise entry points, minimizing drawdowns and maximizing profit on every trade. . Key Concept: Trend + Pullback on M5
Gold Magnet EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold Magnet EA MT5 — Profit Magnet on XAUUSD Gold Magnet EA is a fully automated, next-generation trading system designed exclusively for gold ( XAUUSD ). The robot uses a unique algorithm for tracking impulses and liquidity zones, literally "attracting" profits during any market movement. This is a "set it up and get started" solution. You no longer need to spend weeks on optimization, navigate hundreds of indicators, or download other people's setup files. The robot is fully ready to use i
Valkyrie Gold MT5
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Valkyrie Gold MT5 | Algorithmic Impulse of the Benchmark Asset Welcome to the era of institutional capital management in the precious metals market. The Valkyrie Gold MT5 Expert Advisor is a high-frequency algorithmic tool designed specifically for XAUUSD volatility. Combining trend-following math with breakout momentum detection, the robot profits from gold price surges while maintaining strict risk management. This isn't a mass-market product, but a proven hedge fund-level strategy. Its cor
Plutus Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
PLUTUS GOLD: Algorithmic Impulse for the Benchmark Asset Welcome to the era of intelligent capital management in the precious metals market. The PLUTUS GOLD advisor is a highly specialized software module created exclusively for the XAUUSD trading pair. Combining advanced trend-following techniques and breakout detection, the algorithm is designed to effectively exploit gold's volatile momentum with impeccable risk management. This isn't a run-of-the-mill solution, but a proven, institutional
Eldorado Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Eldorado Scalper: Премиум-алгоритм для торговли XAUUSD Eldorado Scalper — это многомерная алгоритмическая система, созданная для избирательной торговли золотом (XAUUSD) на таймфрейме M5. В основе подхода лежит анализ рыночной матрицы, объединяющей ценовую динамику, импульс, волатильность, ликвидность и сессионную структуру. Система не реагирует на хаотичные движения, а фильтрует рыночный шум. Ее цель — не максимальное число сделок, а точечное распознавание структурированных возможностей с высок
Hyperion XAU
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
The Hyperion Xau Concept: A Protocol for Spot Value Extraction in the Gold Market Hyperion XAU is a layered computing platform focused on high-precision interaction with the XAUUSD instrument within a five-minute price cluster. The solution's functional matrix is built on a deep scan of market heterogeneity, combining price dissipation trajectories, vector momentum mechanics, the fluctuation field, available liquidity pools, and the gravitational influence of global trading centers. The platform
Midas Pulse
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Midas Pulse: Algorithmic Pulse for the Gold Standard Welcome to the era of intelligent capital management in the precious metals market. The Midas Pulse advisor is a highly specialized software module created exclusively for the XAUUSD trading pair. Combining advanced trend-following techniques and breakout detection, the algorithm is designed to effectively exploit gold's volatile momentum while maintaining impeccable risk management. This isn't a run-of-the-mill solution, but a careful
Aureus Guard
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Aureus Guard is a fully automated trading algorithm (Expert Advisor) designed for passive capital management in the Forex market. The advisor's operation is based on volatility filters and complex mathematical models that mitigate market noise. The robot's primary goal is to preserve deposits during periods of turbulence and steadily increase capital during trend movements, using purely machine-calculated logic without trader intervention. This product is designed for traders who value their ti
Apex XAU Algorithm
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Apex XAU Algorithm is a fully automated trading system for the gold market (XAUUSD), optimized for high volatility conditions. The robot uses a unique mathematical algorithm and elements of artificial intelligence to analyze market dynamics and identify momentum movements. Operating principle: The robot evaluates price movement based on structural features and rate of change. Trades are opened only when momentum is confirmed, and weak or sideways movements are ignored. The algorithm does not us
Midas XAU
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Midas XAU: Премиальный Алгоритм ИИ для Профессионального Трейдинга Золотом Midas XAU — это революционная, полностью автономная торговая экосистема нового поколения, созданная специально для покорения самого ликвидного и волатильного инструмента — Золота (XAUUSD). В основе советника лежит уникальный синергетический алгоритм, объединяющий глубокий математический анализ рыночной микроструктуры и передовые элементы искусственного интеллекта. Робот разработан для трейдеров, которые ценят безопасн
XAU Ultra EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
XAU Ultra is a professional algorithmic Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5 terminal, designed for fully automated high-frequency scalping on spot gold (XAUUSD). Below is an extended, technically detailed specification of the robot. 1. Architecture and mathematical basis The robot operates on the M5 timeframe, using every tick analysis to reduce execution delays. [M5 Tick Data Stream] [Session and Spread Filter] (Blocking when spread widens/news) [Adaptive IQ Block] (Tick Volume + A
Aqua Regia
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Aqua Regia — an adaptive system for trading XAUUSD. Dissolve market noise. Keep pure results. The gold market doesn't forgive impulsive decisions and chaotic actions. Aqua Regia is designed for those who value cold calculation and are looking for a highly accurate tool for trading the XAUUSD pair. The algorithm finds stable price movement vectors, completely ignoring market turbulence. Algorithm Philosophy: Chemical Purity of Transactions The system's name refers to the unique ability of Aqua
Bullion Wave
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
BULLION WAVE — THE GOLDEN ALGORITHM OF ACCURACY "Catch the trend wave without getting lost in the market noise" Why Bullion Wave? Because in the world of XAUUSD, the stakes are too high to rely on luck. We've transformed complex analysis into flawless entry points. Meet Bullion Wave : a professional MT5 expert advisor where math meets the art of trading. WHAT'S THE POWER OF BULLION WAVE? Our algorithm doesn't just "look at a chart." It's a multidimensional scanner that combines price patte
Infinity Impulse MT5
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Infinity Impulse MT5 – An Effective Trading Robot for XAU/USD Infinity Impulse MT5 Features - Versatility and Adaptability Versatility: Infinity Impulse supports a variety of trading approaches and concepts. Automation: Frees users from constant market monitoring. Customizability: Can be adapted to specific tasks and market conditions. Market Analysis Technical Indicators: Uses moving averages, Bollinger Bands and price channels for analysis. Fluctuation Filtering: Effectively filters out ran
Aurus Queen
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Aurus Queen: Эталон премиальной торговли золотом Aurus Queen — это не просто торговый робот. Это архитектура безупречного исполнения, созданная для тех, кто ценит элегантность решений и дисциплину капитала. Разработанный с нуля для единственного короля рынков — золота (XAUUSD), этот советник воплощает в себе философию разумного консерватизма, где каждая сделка подчинена строгой логике, а риск никогда не переступает черту дозволенного. В основе Aurus Queen лежит симбиоз двадцати независимых торго
Gold Horizon M5
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold Horizon M5: Asian Session Liquidity Cyber Arbitrage Introducing not just a trading robot, but a next-generation high-frequency algorithmic system— Gold Horizon M5 . This specialized computing system is designed to extract superprofits from the most volatile asset of our time—gold (XAUUSD). The core of the advisor is a deeply layered Asian Range Breakout strategy that has undergone a radical architectural refactoring. The algorithm is adapted to the extreme dispersion and clustered volatilit
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