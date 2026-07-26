PLUTUS GOLD: Algorithmic Impulse for the Benchmark Asset 🌟

Welcome to the era of intelligent capital management in the precious metals market.

The PLUTUS GOLD advisor is a highly specialized software module created exclusively for the XAUUSD trading pair. Combining advanced trend-following techniques and breakout detection, the algorithm is designed to effectively exploit gold's volatile momentum with impeccable risk management.

This isn't a run-of-the-mill solution, but a proven, institutional-grade strategy. Its logic is based on no destructive methods: grid constructions, martingale, or high-risk arbitrage are excluded. PLUTUS GOLD is based on pure price mathematics, dynamic moving averages, and the breakout of significant support/resistance levels.

🔥 100% PROP AND FUNDS-FOUNDED ACCOUNTS READY. Developed with strict risk management standards, the EA fully complies with the regulations of leading prop firms (FTMO, Vanguard, Supernova, etc.). Each position is protected by a fixed stop-loss and take-profit, guaranteeing transparency for managers and traders of the MKL Market.

⚙️ PLUTUS GOLD'S STRATEGY AND ALGORITHMIC LOGIC continuously scans the M5 timeframe, identifying the dominant trend through its own adaptive filter. After verifying the direction, the algorithm tracks price breakouts through key psychological and calculated levels. When institutional volumes push the price beyond the consolidation zone, the advisor initiates a trade with a high degree of accuracy.

🚀 KEY ADVANTAGES FOR THE MKL MARKET:

Absolute specialization: Full calibration exclusively for XAUUSD, taking into account its intraday dynamics.

Full calibration exclusively for XAUUSD, taking into account its intraday dynamics. Capital Security: All orders are provided with strict Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

All orders are provided with strict Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. Toxic Code = 0%: Absolutely no martingale, averaging, grids, or hedging at a loss. Pure mathematics with no hidden risks.

Absolutely no martingale, averaging, grids, or hedging at a loss. Pure mathematics with no hidden risks. Reaction speed: M5 timeframe to identify the most probable trading setups.

M5 timeframe to identify the most probable trading setups. Noise filtering: Advanced algorithms filter out false breakouts, keeping your deposit from moving sideways.

Advanced algorithms filter out false breakouts, keeping your deposit from moving sideways. Lightweight: Optimized code ensures minimal CPU usage, making it ideal for budget VPS servers.

Optimized code ensures minimal CPU usage, making it ideal for budget VPS servers. Top Trader Interface: A clean control panel with clear parameters for both beginners and professionals.

📊 RECOMMENDED LAUNCH PARAMETERS:

Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M5

Minimum deposit: From 100 USD (cent/micro), from 300 USD (standard).

Account type: Hedging or Netting - fully compatible.

Broker: ECN/STP providers with low spreads are recommended for correct breakout execution.

Infrastructure: A low-latency VPS is essential to ensure timely response to price surges.

🛠 BASIC SETUP (INPUT PARAMETERS):

LotSize — Fixed position volume (calculate risk strictly based on your balance).

StopLoss — Loss fixing level in points (main deposit shield).

TakeProfit — The level of profit taking in points (consolidation of the result).

Risk per trade — Lot calculation based on the risk percentage of the balance.

💰 MARKET PRICING POLICY: START OF THE REVOLUTION. In honor of its release on the MKL Market, PLUTUS GOLD is available at a starting price of $890 . Important: As public performance targets are reached in real time, the price will gradually increase up to $1,499. We recommend purchasing a license now to secure the maximum benefit!

Don't miss out on the momentum. Let PLUTUS GOLD transform market noise into structured profits for your trading account!