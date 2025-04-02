Aqua Regia — an adaptive system for trading XAUUSD. Dissolve market noise. Keep pure results.

The gold market doesn't forgive impulsive decisions and chaotic actions. Aqua Regia is designed for those who value cold calculation and are looking for a highly accurate tool for trading the XAUUSD pair. The algorithm finds stable price movement vectors, completely ignoring market turbulence.

🧪 Algorithm Philosophy: Chemical Purity of Transactions

The system's name refers to the unique ability of Aqua Regia (aqua regia) to dissolve precious metals. Our algorithm operates on a similar principle in the graphs:

It “dissolves” information noise, false breakouts and random fluctuations.

Extracts the pure structure of the trend, retaining only confirmed, high-quality signals. Instead of chasing every candlestick movement, the advisor enters a trade only when the mathematical expectation is strictly positive.

⭐ Key product features

🎛 Dynamic Signal Synthesis : The system combines market microstructure analysis, multi-level technical filters, and current volatility assessment. Position entry occurs only when all force vectors coincide.

🌊 Seamless market phase navigation. The algorithm instantly changes its internal configuration when switching from directional movement to flat and back. The system automatically adjusts to the expansion and contraction of price ranges without manual intervention.

🔬 Laboratory-level precision settings . Detailed tuning of the EA's mechanics is available. You can calibrate the scanner's sensitivity and intensity, choosing between aggressive scalping and conservative profit-taking.

🤖 Complete cycle autonomy: From the initial chart scan to automatic position exit, the entire trade lifecycle is controlled by the robot. The trader only needs to set the starting parameters.

📈 Deployment Specifications

Parameter Recommended value Tool XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe M5 Start-up capital from 200 USD Type of execution ECN / Raw Spread / NDD Leverage from 1:500 Infrastructure VPS is recommended to minimize latency

"The right capital chemistry turns a small amount into a significant result."

🛡 Risk arbitrage and deposit protection

The protection mechanism is built into the system's core. Each trade is accompanied by strict Stop Loss and Take Profit levels before it's sent to the broker's server.

Capital management functionality includes:

Dynamic regulation of entry volume relative to free margin;

Global limitation of daily and monthly drawdown;

Automatic transition to capital preservation mode ( Breakeven ) after reaching the first goal;

) after reaching the first goal; Partial Close function for fixing intermediate profit.

Basic formula for success:

"Capital is protected where there is no room for subjective decisions."

👥 Who is Aqua Regia designed for?

For beginners who want to eliminate the emotional factor and immediately start working with proven machine logic.

beginners who want to eliminate the emotional factor and immediately start working with proven machine logic. For professionals: Experienced algo traders who need a fast execution module with deep customization for their own portfolios.

Experienced algo traders who need a fast execution module with deep customization for their own portfolios. For system traders: Those who base their trading on statistical probabilities and demand absolute objectivity from every executed order.

⚠ Important Risk Notice

Trading derivatives carries a high risk of loss. Before launching a real account, be sure to run the system through the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester (with a 99.9% history quality) and test it on a demo account. Past performance is the result of model testing and does not guarantee identical profits in the future.

💎 Aqua Regia

This is a high-tech platform for the precious metals market. It filters market chaos, identifies the highest liquidity concentrations, and ensures disciplined execution of your trading strategy 24/7.