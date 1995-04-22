Sakmadeek Ballistic

🎯 Sakmadeek Ballistic 

Plug and Play! no more set files needed. Attached to any symbol

Sakmadeek Ballistic is an advanced multi-market Expert Advisor designed for Forex symbols and built with a strong focus on adaptive execution, risk control, and precision trade management. It combines microstructure-based logic, multi-timeframe trend filtering, and dynamic entry/exit management to help traders automate their strategy with discipline and consistency.

Key Features

  • Compatible with Any Forex ,Indices, BTC, and Metals.

  • Multi-timeframe strategy engine using M5, M15, and H1 analysis.

  • Adaptive trade management with breakeven, trailing stop, partial closes, and smart exits.

  • Built-in spread filter, cooldown controls, daily trade limits, and kill switch protection.

  • Designed for both single trade mode and batch trading mode.

  • Mobile notifications supported for live trade alerts and account monitoring.

  • Optimized execution logic for more stable performance across different broker environments.

Recommended Trading Conditions

For best results, we recommend trading this EA with a regulated broker such as XM or IC Markets Raw

  • Recommended leverage: up to 1:500

  • Recommended starting balance: $1,000 to $2,000

  • VPS strongly recommended for stable execution, lower latency, and uninterrupted trading

Best Use

This EA is suitable for traders who want a fully automated system that can operate on Forex pairs with structured risk management and flexible trade handling. It is especially useful for users who prefer a hands-free approach with detailed filtering and protection mechanisms.

⚙️ Installation & Setup

📊 Recommended Settings
Setting Recommendation
Symbol Any Forex ,Indices BTC, and Metals
Timeframe M5
Minimum Deposit $1,000+ ($5,000+ recommended)
Leverage 1:100 or higher
Broker ECN/Raw Spread (low spread preferred)
Best Sessions London & New York
VPS Recommended for 24/7 operation
Plug and Play! 
Price increases based on demand.

    Quick Start

    1. Attach to M5 chart of your chosen symbol

    2. Select your symbol's preset from the input parameters

    3. Configure your MetaQuotes ID for notifications

    4. Enable/disable Batch Trading based on account size

    Timeframe

    • Primary: M5 (required for operation)

    • Internal Analysis: M15, H1 (automatic)

    • Tick Data: Real-time (buffer: 2000-5000 ticks)

    ❓ FAQ

    Q: What makes this EA different from others?
    A: Ballistic analyzes actual tick-level order flow rather than just price patterns. It "sees" buying and selling pressure before it appears on charts.

    Q: Does it work on any symbol?
    A: Yes, but it performs best on symbols with high tick density.

    Q: Can I run multiple instances?
    A: Yes! Use different Magic Numbers for each symbol/instance. Gold + GBPJPY is a popular combination.

    Q: Is it suitable for prop firms?
    A: Yes, the drawdown limits and risk controls make it suitable for prop firm challenges. Adjust MaxDailyDDPct to match firm requirements.

    Q: Does it use martingale/grid?
    A: No. The batch trading is optional and uses scaled position sizing based on fixed risk percentages, not recovery methods.

    ⚠️ Disclaimer

    Trading forex, commodities, and CFDs involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This EA should be thoroughly tested in a demo environment before live deployment. The developer assumes no liability for trading losses incurred through the use of this software.

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    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.06 (36)
    专家
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    Valentina Zhuchkova
    4.23 (26)
    专家
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    Adam Hrncir
    4.83 (46)
    专家
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    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    专家
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    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.33 (112)
    专家
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    Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
    4.64 (47)
    专家
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    Andrii Soma
    5 (2)
    专家
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    Ayush V Jain
    5 (3)
    专家
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    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.52 (21)
    专家
    更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
    Fantastic 4 MT5
    Fan Yang
    3 (2)
    专家
    Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
    SixtyNine EA
    Farzad Saadatinia
    4 (4)
    专家
    SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
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    Marc Henning Hruschka
    专家
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    Quantum Mechanics
    Marc Henning Hruschka
    专家
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    Marc Henning Hruschka
    专家
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    Marc Henning Hruschka
    专家
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    Gold Price Action Hunter
    Marc Henning Hruschka
    专家
    Gold Price Action Hunter — Precision Gold (XAUUSD) Trading The Gold (XAUUSD) market is famous for its strong trends and sharp, unpredictable volatility. Many traders are drawn to its potential but struggle with its complexity. Gold Price Action Hunter is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed to trade Gold with precision using price action, wick rejection, and momentum patterns . This EA doesn’t rely on a single indicator or static strategy. Instead, it performs real-time analysis of candle
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    Marc Henning Hruschka
    专家
    King Fibonacci — Precision Trading at the 0.618 Golden Ratio King Fibonacci is an advanced swing-based Expert Advisor engineered around one of the most powerful concepts in technical analysis — the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement . This EA automatically identifies major swing highs and lows, calculates the golden 0.618 retracement level, and executes trades only when price returns to this precise reversal zone . Important Notes No martingale, grid, or averaging of any kind. The EA waits patiently fo
    Gold Moving Average
    Marc Henning Hruschka
    专家
    Gold Moving Average – Fast Precision Trading Powered by Inverted Moving Average Technology Day traders thrive on speed, precision, and the ability to react to market shifts the moment they begin. Gold Moving Average is an advanced Expert Advisor engineered specifically for traders seeking quick intraday opportunities with disciplined, built-in risk control. Driven by a proprietary Inverted Moving Average Engine, Gold Moving Average identifies potential momentum exhaustion and early trend reversa
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    Marc Henning Hruschka
    专家
    Solace Bitcoin  USE THIS EA FOR TRENDING MARKET CONSIDER THIS AS LONG TERM INVESTMENT. DISABLE TRAILING STOP. FOR CONSOLIDATING MARKET, ENABLE TRAILING STOP. SET FILE FOR BITCOIN IS ON MY SCREENSHOT FOR BACK TESTING .  Set them before testing . Solace Bitcoin is a high-performance scalping Expert Advisor engineered specifically for BTCUSD  and other other fast moving cryptocurrencies. Built on an advanced momentum-recognition engine, it identifies explosive candle movements in real time and im
    Gold Trade Manager
    Marc Henning Hruschka
    专家
    GoldTradeManager (MT5) GoldTradeManager is a MetaTrader 5 trade management tool designed for manual traders. It does not generate entry signals but automatically manages open positions by applying Take Profit and Stop Loss. It is mainly optimized for XAUUSD (Gold), but can also be used on other symbols depending on broker settings. Features Automatic Take Profit and Stop Loss for open trades Optional breakeven after a defined profit level Supports buy and sell positions Works with any manual tra
    Gold Beast Pro
    Marc Henning Hruschka
    专家
    Gold Beast Pro MT5 Gold Beast Pro MT5 is a professional automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. The EA is built to operate fully automatically while maintaining stable trade execution and adaptive market behavior under different market conditions. Gold Beast Pro focuses on precision execution, intelligent market participation, and controlled risk management to provide a smooth and efficient automated trading experience. The system is optimized for trader
    Gold Curve Pro Ultra
    Marc Henning Hruschka
    专家
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