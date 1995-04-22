🎯 Sakmadeek Ballistic

Plug and Play! no more set files needed. Attached to any symbol

Sakmadeek Ballistic is an advanced multi-market Expert Advisor designed for Forex symbols and built with a strong focus on adaptive execution, risk control, and precision trade management. It combines microstructure-based logic, multi-timeframe trend filtering, and dynamic entry/exit management to help traders automate their strategy with discipline and consistency.

Key Features

Compatible with Any Forex ,Indices, BTC, and Metals.

Multi-timeframe strategy engine using M5, M15, and H1 analysis.

Adaptive trade management with breakeven, trailing stop, partial closes, and smart exits.

Built-in spread filter, cooldown controls, daily trade limits, and kill switch protection.

Designed for both single trade mode and batch trading mode.

Mobile notifications supported for live trade alerts and account monitoring.

Optimized execution logic for more stable performance across different broker environments.

Recommended Trading Conditions

For best results, we recommend trading this EA with a regulated broker such as XM or IC Markets Raw

Recommended leverage: up to 1:500

Recommended starting balance: $1,000 to $2,000

VPS strongly recommended for stable execution, lower latency, and uninterrupted trading

Best Use

This EA is suitable for traders who want a fully automated system that can operate on Forex pairs with structured risk management and flexible trade handling. It is especially useful for users who prefer a hands-free approach with detailed filtering and protection mechanisms.

⚙️ Installation & Setup

Setting Recommendation Symbol Any Forex ,Indices BTC, and Metals Timeframe M5 Minimum Deposit $1,000+ ($5,000+ recommended) Leverage 1:100 or higher Broker ECN/Raw Spread (low spread preferred) Best Sessions London & New York VPS Recommended for 24/7 operation



Plug and Play! 📊 Recommended Settings

Price increases based on demand.

Quick Start

Attach to M5 chart of your chosen symbol Select your symbol's preset from the input parameters Configure your MetaQuotes ID for notifications Enable/disable Batch Trading based on account size

Timeframe

Primary : M5 (required for operation)

Internal Analysis : M15, H1 (automatic)

Tick Data: Real-time (buffer: 2000-5000 ticks)

❓ FAQ

Q: What makes this EA different from others?

A: Ballistic analyzes actual tick-level order flow rather than just price patterns. It "sees" buying and selling pressure before it appears on charts.

Q: Does it work on any symbol?

A: Yes, but it performs best on symbols with high tick density.

Q: Can I run multiple instances?

A: Yes! Use different Magic Numbers for each symbol/instance. Gold + GBPJPY is a popular combination.

Q: Is it suitable for prop firms?

A: Yes, the drawdown limits and risk controls make it suitable for prop firm challenges. Adjust MaxDailyDDPct to match firm requirements.

Q: Does it use martingale/grid?

A: No. The batch trading is optional and uses scaled position sizing based on fixed risk percentages, not recovery methods.

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading forex, commodities, and CFDs involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This EA should be thoroughly tested in a demo environment before live deployment. The developer assumes no liability for trading losses incurred through the use of this software.