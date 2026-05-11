Phantom Currency Heatmap Pro

 Phantom Currency Heatmap Pro

Real-Time Currency Heatmap & Trade Recommender for MetaTrader 5

Stop guessing which pairs to trade! The Phantom Currency Heatmap Pro- is an essential visual tool for manual traders. It analyzes the 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, NZD) across all 28 major pairs to calculate their true underlying strength in real-time.

By pairing the strongest currency against the weakest currency, you give yourself the highest probability of catching a strong, trending move.

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 How It Works

Instead of looking at just EUR/USD, the meter looks at EUR across all its pairs (EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/AUD, etc.) and USD across all its pairs. It calculates the aggregate momentum percentage and normalizes the score.

The results are displayed on a beautiful, minimalist glassmorphism dashboard directly on your chart.

 Features

1. Live Heatmap Ranking: See instantly which currency is dominating the market (Bright Green bars) and which currency is collapsing (Deep Red bars).
2. Auto Trade Recommendation: At the bottom of the dashboard, the EA automatically suggests the best pair to trade right now (e.g., "BUY EURJPY" if EUR is the strongest and JPY is the weakest).
3. Multi-Timeframe Support: You can set the meter to analyze momentum on any timeframe. Use M15 for day trading or D1 for swing trading.
4. Lightweight & Fast: Optimized matrix calculations ensure your MT5 terminal remains lightning fast.

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 How to Trade With It

1. Find the Extremes: Look for currencies with a very high positive score and a very low negative score.
2. Follow the Recommendation: If the dashboard recommends BUY GBPJPY, open the GBPJPY chart.
3. Apply Your Strategy: Wait for a pullback or a breakout on the GBPJPY chart and enter the trade in the direction of the trend.
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实用工具
欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
实用工具
通过 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 获得非常快速的交易复制体验。它的简单1分钟设置，使您可以在同一台Windows计算机或Windows VPS上在多个MetaTrader终端之间复制交易，具有闪电般快速的复制速度，低于0.5秒。 无论您是初学者还是专业交易者， Local Trade Copier EA MT5 都提供了广泛的选项，可根据您的特定需求进行自定义。对于任何希望增加利润潜力的人来说，这都是终极解决方案。 今天就尝试一下，看看为什么它是市场上最快、最简单的贸易复印机！ 提示： 您可以在您的模拟账户中下载并试用 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 模拟版： 这里 将下载的免费演示文件粘贴到您的 MT5 >> 文件 >> 打开数据文件夹 >> MQL5 >> 专家文件夹并重新启动您的终端。  免费演示版本每次可在 4 小时内发挥全部功能，仅限演示帐户。 要重置试用期，请转至 MT5 >> 工具 >> 全局变量 >> Control + A >> 删除。 请仅在非关键模拟账户上执行此操作，不要在挑战道具公司账户中执行此操作。 如果您无法
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
实用工具
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
实用工具
交易面板是一款多功能交易助手。该应用包含超过50种手动交易功能，并允许您自动执行大多数交易任务。 在购买之前，您可以在演示账户上测试演示版本。下载用于演示账户的试用版应用程序： https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/762579 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易. 只需单击一下即可执行交易操作： 打開掛單和頭寸，並自動計算風險。 一鍵打開多個訂單和頭寸。 打開訂單網格。 按組別關閉掛單和頭寸。 反轉頭寸方向（關閉買入>打開賣出，關閉賣出>打開買入）。 鎖定頭寸（通過開啟缺少的頭寸，使買入和賣出頭寸的數量相等）。 一鍵部分關閉所有頭寸。 將所有頭寸的止盈和止損設置在同一價格水平。 將所有頭寸的止損設置在盈虧平衡水平。 開倉時，可使用以下功能： 在多個訂單或倉位之間分配計算出的數量（在單擊一次時開啟多個訂單和倉位）。 在開啟訂單前在圖表上可視化交易水平。 僅在當前點差不超過設定值時才開啟倉位。 止盈和止損之間的自動比例。 虛擬止損和止盈。 自動將止損和止盈的大小增加為當前點差的大小。 基於ATR指標讀數計算止盈和止損。 設置掛單的到期日期。 為掛單設置追蹤（掛單
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
实用工具
测试版发布 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 即将进入正式的 Alpha 版本。一些功能仍在开发中，您可能会遇到一些小错误。如果您遇到问题，请反馈，您的意见将帮助我们改进软件。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 是一款强大的工具，能够将 Telegram 频道或群组的交易信号自动复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户。 支持公开和私人频道，可将多个信号提供者连接至一个或多个 MT5 账户。软件优化、高效、稳定，精准控制每笔复制交易。 界面简洁，仪表盘美观，图表交互性佳，导航直观。您可以管理多个信号账户，自定义每个提供者的设置，并实时监控所有操作。 系统需求 由于 MQL 限制，EA 需要配合 PC 端应用与 Telegram 通信。 安装程序可通过官方 安装指南 获取。 核心功能 多提供者支持： 从多渠道复制信号至多个 MT5 帐户 高级信号识别： 关键词、模式和标签全面自定义 逐提供者控制： 可启用/禁用特定信号类型、平仓策略等 灵活风险管理： 固定手数、固定金额、余额/权益百分比、部分平仓设置 可定制 SL/TP： 覆盖信号
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
实用工具
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
实用工具
适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业交易复制器 快速、专业、稳定可靠的 交易复制器 ，适用于 MetaTrader 。 COPYLOT 可在 MT4 和 MT5 终端之间复制 Forex 交易，并支持 Hedge 和 Netting 账户。 COPYLOT 的 MT5 版本支持： - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting MT4 版本 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF 如何购买 如何安装 如何获取日志文件 如何测试和优化 Expforex 的所有产品 您也可以将交易复制到 MT4 终端（MT4 → MT4，MT5 → MT4）： COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4 COPYLOT 是一款专业的交易和持仓复制器，可同时与 2、3 甚至 10 个终端协同工作。 支持从 模拟账户和投资者账户 复制，也支持同时在多个终端上运行。 您可以使
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
实用工具
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier 可自动将您 Telegram 频道中的交易信号直接复制到 MetaTrader 5。无需机器人,无需浏览器扩展,无需手动复制。您在 Telegram 上收到信号,EA 会在几秒钟内在您的终端上开仓。 本产品包含两个组件:一个监听您 Telegram 频道的 Windows 应用程序,以及在您的 MT5 终端上执行信号的 EA。同时也提供 MT4 版本。 设置指南和应用程序下载: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768988 工作原理 Windows 应用程序使用您自己的 API 凭据连接到 Telegram,而不是机器人。这意味着它可以读取您订阅的任何频道、群组或话题,包括私人和 VIP 频道。检测到信号后,它会进行解析并发送给 EA。EA 根据您的经纪商解析交易品种名称,基于您的风险设置计算手数,然后开仓。 整个过程都是自动的。您无需守在电脑前。 打开应用程序并登录 Telegram(仅第一次)。 选择要监听的频道或话题。 按下 Start。EA 会处理其余的一切。 支持的
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
实用工具
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
实用工具
Premium Trade Manager - 内置交易导师的图表面板 Premium Trade Manager 将一位交易导师嵌入您的图表，并在其下搭载完整的执行引擎。像往常一样建立交易，然后让您的 AI 交易导师 Max 读取这笔具体的交易，结合您的实时账户给出直接判断，再由您决定是否下单：止损是否符合纪律化交易的要求、风险规模是否合理、高影响新闻事件是否即将发布、您是否接近资金盘限额。其下是完整的执行引擎，负责点击之后的一切：一键按风险下单、您在图表上拖动规划且交易进行中仍可随时调整的计划、最多四个分批止盈级别、七种移动止损方式、实时资金盘合规检查、新闻屏蔽保护，以及对自身成本进行评级的点差功能。决策由您做出。Max 给出第二次审视。面板负责此后的一切。 购买前先亲手体验。 直接在浏览器中点击实时面板，这是在购买前感受其工作方式的最快途径。 stein.investments/products/premium-trade-manager Max 是您的一对一 AI 交易导师，他直接内置于面板之中。  他了解您的账户、您的设置和您的规则，用您自己的语言回答，并在每笔交易下单前进
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Power Candles 策略扫描器——自优化多符号设置查找器 Power Candles策略扫描器 采用与Power Candles指标相同的自优化引擎，可同时扫描您“市场观察”中的所有交易品种。一个面板即可显示当前哪些品种在统计上具备交易价值、每种策略的最佳应用方向、最优止损/止盈组合，并在新信号触发时立即向您发送提醒。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 您的全面市场监控。每个交易品种超过3,000次自动优化。2种警报类型。一键切换图表并采取行动。 为何您需要此工具 大多数多标的扫描器仅展示价格 波动 。每只股票的波动率、百分比变化、RSI。您仍需自行摸索正确的策略、合适的止损位以及理想的入场阈值。Power Candles策略扫描器针对每只股票自动解答这些问题，仅在数学验证过的交易设置中触发实际入场信号时才会向您发出提示。这就是全部卖点。 自动
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT4 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
实用工具
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
实用工具
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
实用工具
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
实用工具
工作演示版下载 Copy Cat More (跟单猫) MT5 交易跟单器 (Trade Copier) 是一款本地交易跟单器,也是一套完整的风险管理与执行框架,专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从自营公司 (prop firm) 挑战到个人投资组合管理,它凭借稳健的执行、资金保护、灵活的配置和先进的交易处理的结合,适应各种情况。 该跟单器同时支持主控端 (Master,发送方) 与受控端 (Slave,接收方) 两种模式,可实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及对锁平仓 (Close By) 操作。它兼容模拟与真实账户、交易或投资者登录,并通过持久化交易记忆 (Persistent Trade Memory) 系统确保恢复——即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启也不例外。可借助唯一 ID 同时管理多个主控端与受控端,跨经纪商差异则通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理。 试用版:  先试用看看 : 你可以下载并体验  Copy Cat More (跟单猫) 交易跟单器 MT5 试用版,通过 此链接 。 下载后,请将演示文件放入你的终端文件夹: MT5 » 文件 » 打开数据文件夹
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
实用工具
MetaTrader 5 专业交易面板 —— 图表与键盘一键交易的高效控制中心 一款面向主动交易者的专业 Trading Panel，可让您比标准 MetaTrader 操作方式更快、更直观地完成开仓、平仓、修改、管理与控制。 这不是一个普通的小工具，而是一个为高频手动操作、仓位管理、挂单控制与利润管理而设计的完整交易工作台。 通过这套面板，您可以直接在图表上一键执行交易，通过键盘快速触发核心操作，并借助自动参数计算、图形提示、信息标签以及可视化管理功能，大幅减少重复性操作，让整个交易流程更加流畅、高效且专业。 使用我们的交易面板，您可以直接从图表上一键下单，执行交易操作的速度可比标准 MetaTrader 控件快约 30 倍。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 升级您的交易流程 — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 的新一代专业交易面板。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
实用工具
用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉上吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我查看演示并获取试用版本 我们在用户友好功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 复制器友好的信号，即使在其他 EA 挣扎的情况下也能绕过 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表截图和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动一根手指。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册点击这里！ 主要功能和优势 全面的交易数据 决定在每条消息中显示什么：点数、入场价格、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和风险回报比。让您的追随者完全透明。 发送新订单、更新止损止盈、从设置中自定义保本点，发送 100% 复制器友好的部分平仓  超酷图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。非常适合在每次更新中建立信任和清晰度。 选择图表模板，自定义交易颜色，决定缩放  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) - 一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何支持自定义交易品种的指标和EA交易系统。操作它们就像在标准图表上交易一样方便。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 免费演示版： Seconds Chart v2.29 Demo.ex5 下载免费演示版，亲自体验： 功能齐全 - 所有功能均可使用 24小时测试 - 足够评估准确性和便利性 仅限模拟账户 - 大多数经纪商均可轻松开立 仅限GBPCAD图表 - 大多数终端均可使用 这些限制仅适用于演示版。完整版适用于任何账户类型（真实、演示、竞赛）和任何图表（XAUUSD、EURUSD 等），无任何限制。 如何安装演示版 通过上方链接下载演示文件 打开MetaTrader -> 文件 -> 打开数据文件夹 -> MQL5 -> Experts 将下
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — MetaTrader 5 专业交易控制中心 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款基于图表的高级交易面板，也是适用于 MetaTrader 5 的交易管理工作区。它专为希望获得更快执行、更清晰持仓控制、结构化交易管理、可视化价位规划，以及直接在图表上完成专业交易流程的交易者而设计。 这不仅仅是一个 BUY / SELL 面板。PRO SE 将手动交易、挂单、持仓管理、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损控制、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、实时市场信息、策略测试器 (Strategy Tester) 流程以及面向 VPS 的运行方式整合到一个互相关联的界面中。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 为什么 PRO SE 比标准手动交易更高
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
实用工具
每一位 MetaTrader 交易者都应该运行，却很多人还没有使用的一款 EA。 大多数账户爆仓，并不是因为策略本身错了。真正的原因往往是在某个糟糕的时刻，交易者让亏损继续扩大、加仓硬扛、把订单留到周末、把一整周的盈利还给市场，或者因为一次错误点击而忘记了 prop firm 的每日亏损限制。 KT Equity Protector 就是那个不会让这种事情发生的自动账户守护者。 把它安装在任意一个图表上。通过清晰易懂的引导式设置向导，一次性设定你的规则：每日亏损、最大回撤、盈利目标、净值追踪止盈、周末前平仓。从那一刻开始，这款 EA 会实时监控你的整个 MetaTrader 账户。每一笔持仓。每一个交易品种。每一个 tick。当某条红线被触发时，它会立即执行你选择的动作：提醒、关闭亏损订单、关闭盈利订单、关闭全部订单，或者关闭全部订单并从终端中移除所有其他 EA，防止任何程序重新开仓。 没有情绪。没有延迟。没有犹豫。只有你每天都希望自己能够严格遵守的自动化纪律规则。 KT Equity Protector 实际上做什么 KT Equity Protector 不是交易机器人。它不会开
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
实用工具
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
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Autobot Genesis EVO
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Autobot Genesis EVO - The Ultimate AI-Driven Trading System Welcome to the future of automated trading. Autobot Genesis EVO- is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for serious traders who demand precision, protection, and consistent performance. Engineered with our proprietary "Gemma Strategy" and fortified by the "Aegis Shield", this system doesn't just trade—it adapts to the market in real-time.  Key Features & Capabilities  1. Aegis Shield (Ultimate Drawdown Protection) Stop worryi
Renko Phantom Breakout
Napat Puangjunkum
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Renko Phantom Breakout EA - Master Edition  The Ultimate Pure Renko Ecosystem for Institutional Trading. Welcome to the Renko Phantom Breakout EA, a state-of-the-art algorithmic trading system designed for professional traders who demand precision, speed, and mathematical superiority. Unlike amateur robots that rely on lagging time-based indicators (like M1 or H1 candles), the Phantom operates inside a Pure Time-Independent Ecosystem.  It sees the market purely as distance and momentum, stri
Currency Strength Arbitrage
Napat Puangjunkum
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Currency Strength Arbitrage EA Institutional-Grade Multicurrency Arbitrage System for MetaTrader 5 - GOD-TIER ARBITRAGE Default Integration:- The EA now comes pre-configured with the highly optimized "GOD-TIER ARBITRAGE" setup out of the box, verified by our Python Data Science engine. - Enhanced Gap Threshold:- Increased the default Min Strength Gap to Trade from 1.5 to 1.8, ensuring the EA only enters trades with the highest statistical edge. - Dynamic Lot Optimization:- Refined the Risk Per
News Sniper Straddle
Napat Puangjunkum
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News Sniper AI Automated News Straddle Breakout System for MetaTrader 5 While most EAs run away from high-impact news, this one was built to hunt them. News Sniper AI connects directly to the MQL5 built-in Economic Calendar, detects upcoming NFP, CPI, FOMC, and GDP releases, and automatically places a precision straddle (Buy Stop + Sell Stop) around the current price seconds before the data drops. When the number hits and price explodes in one direction, the triggered order rides the spike wh
Phantom Exit Guard
Napat Puangjunkum
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Phantom Exit Guard Intelligent Trade Management Utility for MetaTrader 5 You open the trade. This EA handles everything after that. Phantom Exit Guard is not a trading robot. It does not open positions. Instead, it monitors every trade on your chart (manual or from another EA) and applies professional-grade exit management that most retail traders simply cannot execute by hand.  Key Features  1. Automatic Breakeven Once your trade reaches a configurable profit threshold (default: 200 Poin
Phantom Renko Breakout EA
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Phantom Renko Breakout EA Noise-Free Virtual Renko Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Phantom Renko Breakout EA brings the power of institutional Renko charting directly into your standard MT5 terminal.  Standard time-based charts (like M15, H1) are full of market noise, fake breakouts, and unpredictable wicks. Renko charts solve this by completely ignoring time and only drawing a new block when price moves a specific distance.  Unfortunately, MT5 does not natively support trading directly fro
Market Regime Dashboard
Napat Puangjunkum
实用工具
Market Regime Dashboard Real-Time Trend & Reversal Detection for MetaTrader 5 Are you buying at the top of a trend right before a crash? Or selling at the bottom? The Market Regime Dashboard- is a professional utility EA that analyzes the state of the market in real-time, warning you before the trend changes direction. It uses an advanced blend of ADX (Average Directional Index) and a Triple-EMA alignment (20, 50, 200) to classify the market into 5 distinct regimes. ---  The 5 Market Regim
Advanced Kelly Risk Manager
Napat Puangjunkum
实用工具
Advanced Kelly Risk Manager Institutional Drawdown & Lot Controller for MetaTrader 5 Are your other Expert Advisors trading too aggressively? Are you tired of waking up to blown accounts because a "Grid" or "Martingale" bot went out of control? The **Advanced Kelly Risk Manager** acts as the ultimate supervisor for your MetaTrader 5 account. It constantly monitors your account drawdown and intelligently shrinks the lot size of *any* trade placed by *any* EA to protect your balance. --- How
Phantom Correlation Shield
Napat Puangjunkum
实用工具
Phantom Correlation Shield Institutional Over-Exposure & Correlation Guard for MetaTrader 5 Are you running multiple EAs or trading multiple currency pairs at the same time? Then you are almost certainly over-exposed- without knowing it. When you Buy EUR/USD and Buy GBP/USD at the same time, you are essentially doubling your risk on the same trade — because these two pairs move together with a correlation above 0.85. If one trade loses, the other will lose too. Your account takes double the d
Phantom Quant Momentum
Napat Puangjunkum
指标
Phantom Quant Momentum AI-Inspired 6-Agent Scoring Indicator with Buy/Sell Arrows for MetaTrader 5 Tired of simple moving-average crossovers that give too many false signals? Phantom Quant Momentum- is a next-generation indicator built on quantitative logic originally designed for institutional AI trading systems. Instead of relying on a single indicator, this system runs 6 independent scoring agents- simultaneously — each analyzing a different dimension of the market. Only when the majority
Phantom Trade Analytics
Napat Puangjunkum
实用工具
Phantom Trade Analytics Professional Performance Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 How good is your trading? Do you actually know your Sharpe Ratio? Your Expectancy? Your real Win Rate including commissions and swaps? Most traders look at their balance and "feel" like they're doing okay. But without proper institutional-grade metrics, you're flying blind. Phantom Trade Analytics- puts a professional performance dashboard directly on your chart, analyzing your real trade history in real-time.  What
Phantom Dual Mode EA
Napat Puangjunkum
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Phantom Dual Mode EA 2-in-1 Trading System: Safe & Aggressive Modes for MetaTrader 5 Markets don't behave the same way every day. Some days are calm and ranging — perfect for buying dips. Other days are explosive with momentum — perfect for riding breakouts with trailing stops. Phantom Dual Mode EA- gives you two complete trading strategies in one EA. Simply switch between Safe Mode- and Aggressive Mode- based on the current market conditions.  The Two Modes  Safe Mode — "Buy the Dip / Se
Phantom Circuit Breaker
Napat Puangjunkum
实用工具
Phantom Circuit Breaker Triple Shield Account Protector for MetaTrader 5 Your account is under constant threat. One bad news event, one EA going rogue, one overnight gap — and your balance can be wiped out in minutes. Phantom Circuit Breaker- is a military-grade defense system that wraps your entire account in 3 layers of real-time protection. It doesn't trade — it guards. Attach it to a single chart and it will monitor every position from every EA, automatically closing trades and halting o
Phantom Stat Arb Scanner
Napat Puangjunkum
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Phantom Stat-Arb Scanner (Institutional Arbitrage)  The "Unfair Advantage" Prop Firms & Hedge Funds Use Phantom Stat-Arb Scanner- is an institutional-grade utility that brings Statistical Arbitrage (Stat-Arb) to the MetaTrader 5 platform. While retail traders struggle with single-pair indicators, Hedge Funds and Prop Firms thrive on "Mean-Reversion Divergence"—trading the spread between highly correlated assets. Our scanner tracks up to 20 currency pairs in real-time, building a dynamic corre
Phantom Quantum Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
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Phantom Quantum Matrix  The Institutional 6-in-1 Engine for XAUUSD Phantom Quantum Matrix- is not just another trading robot—it is an institutional-grade, multi-strategy flagship engine engineered specifically to conquer the XAUUSD (Gold) market.  Priced in the premium tier, this is the ultimate solution for professional traders, prop firm funded accounts, and high-net-worth investors who demand the absolute best in automated algorithmic trading. While amateur robots rely on a single, rigid
Olympus Genesis Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
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Olympus Genesis Matrix - The God-Tier Trading Engine The absolute pinnacle of institutional trading technology. Born from the fusion of the legendary Autobot Genesis Aegis Shield and the Phantom Quantum 6-in-1 Matrix.  The Ultimate "Plug & Play" AI Olympus Genesis Matrix is designed for hedge funds, prop firm challengers, and institutional traders who demand Capital Preservation- and Consistent Yields.  - NO Complex Set Files Required:- The built-in Market Regime Detector automatically analyz
Chronos Apex Pulse
Napat Puangjunkum
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Chronos Apex Pulse - The Time-God Engine The world's first indicator-free EA that trades like an institution. Powered by seasonal time patterns and session breakout algorithms — no lagging indicators, no guesswork.  Why Chronos Apex Pulse is Different Most EAs are slaves to indicators.- RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands — they all lag behind price. By the time they give you a signal, the institutional money has already moved. Chronos Apex Pulse doesn't use ANY indicators.- Instead, it uses what he
Valhalla Apex Engine
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Valhalla Apex Engine - Where Warriors of the Market Ascend The world's most advanced Volatility Compression Breakout system. While others react to the market — Valhalla PREDICTS the explosion before it happens.  Unique Features (Not Found in Any Other EA)  1. Triple Compression Detection (Exclusive) Unlike single-indicator EAs, Valhalla uses 3 independent layers- to confirm compression: - Layer 1 — ATR Compression:- When ATR drops below 70% of its 50-bar average - Layer 2 — Bollinger Band Sq
Odins Return Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
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Odin's Return Matrix - Precision Mean Reversion Engine The ultimate BB Return strategy. Wait for the extreme, confirm the exhaustion, and ride the reversal.  The Philosophy of Calm Trading Odin's Return Matrix- is not for impatient traders. It is designed for those who understand that in the financial markets, patience pays the highest dividends. Instead of firing dozens of low-quality trades every day, Odin sits and waits. It monitors the market for moments of extreme panic or euphoria — wh
Thor Structure Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
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Thor's Structure Matrix - Strike at the Structure, Ride the Bounce The most intelligent Support & Resistance EA ever built. Thor doesn't chase the market — he waits at the fortress walls and strikes when the enemy retreats.  The Art of Structure Trading 95% of retail traders chase breakouts.- They buy when price goes up and sell when price goes down. This is exactly what institutions want — retail liquidity to fill their massive orders. Thor's Structure Matrix does the opposite.- It identif
Fenrir Night Blade
Napat Puangjunkum
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Fenrir Night Blade - The Silent Predator of Quiet Markets Make money while you sleep. Fenrir hunts in the darkness of the overnight session — scalping profits from the quietest, most predictable hours of the forex market.  Why Night Scalping is the elite trading system Here's a secret that most retail traders don't know:- The easiest money in forex is made between 21:00 and 02:00 GMT. During these hours, both the European and American sessions have closed. Only the low-volume Asian session
Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix
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Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix - The All-Seeing Eye of the Market A true Multi-Timeframe Convergence Engine. Heimdall analyzes the macro trend while perfectly executing the micro entry. No more huge stop losses. No more blown accounts.  The Problem with "AI" Expert Advisors Most "AI" EAs on the market claim to use ChatGPT or Grok to predict the market. The reality? They use delayed external API calls and, worst of all, they use massive Stop Losses (500+ pips)- to hide their inaccurate entries.
Prometheus AI Deep Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
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Prometheus AI Deep Matrix - The Titan of Quantum Intelligence Bringing Institutional Deep Learning to the Retail Trader. Prometheus analyzes hidden Markov Regimes and executes sniper-precision pending orders at institutional breakout zones. No Grid. No Martingale. Pure Artificial Intelligence.  What Makes Prometheus Different? Most Expert Advisors use simple moving averages and call it "AI". They execute blind market orders and hope for the best.  Prometheus AI is different. It thinks befor
Aegis Gold Titan Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Aegis Gold Titan Matrix - The Ultimate XAUUSD Protector Designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Aegis Gold Titan features a 3-Layer Protection System including an ATH Guard, Flash Crash Detector, and Max Drawdown Circuit Breaker. Sleep peacefully while the Titan protects your capital.  PRO-TIP GUIDE FOR MAXIMUM YIELD 1. Never Disable ATH Guard:- Gold tends to spike violently during geopolitical events. The ATH Guard is your ultimate defense against buying the absolute top. Keep InpATHBufferPt
Aegis Black Gold Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Aegis Black Gold Matrix - Elite Institutional Crude Oil Trader Exclusively engineered for the energy markets (Crude Oil - WTI/BRENT). Aegis Black Gold Matrix exploits the long-term macroeconomic upward bias of oil through a Smart Carry-Trade Engine and a Volatility-Adjusted Grid.  Why Trade "Black Gold"? Crude oil is fundamentally different from Forex currency pairs. Currencies mean-revert over time, but energy has intrinsic value. Historically and economically, Oil has a strong upward struc
Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix - The Ultimate FTMO Prop-Firm Sniper The absolute apex of algorithmic trading intelligence. Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), Valkyrie operates on a strict ONE-SHOT-ONE-KILL philosophy. No Grid, No Martingale, just pure, lethal precision.  Why Grid and Martingale Systems Fail You 99% of Expert Advisors on the market use "Grid" or "Martingale" to hide bad entries. They might show a beautiful, straight upward equity curve for 6 months, but eventually, the m
Odin Quantum Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Odin Quantum Matrix - The All-Seeing Multi-Strategy AI Why buy a single strategy when you can have the entire arsenal? Odin Quantum Matrix combines Advanced Neural Prediction (MLP) with a Hybrid Multi-Strategy Core to dominate the markets.  The Master Neural Eye (H1) Odin operates using a top-down approach. The Master Neural Eye- constantly scans the H1 timeframe using deep MACD/RSI predictive logic.  - If the Neural Eye detects a Bullish macro-trend, it commands the entire EA to Buy Only. -
Chronos Auto Adaptive Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
Titan XAU Quantum Breakout
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Titan XAU Quantum Breakout - AI Edition Why settle for average when you can trade at the quantum level? Titan XAU Quantum Breakout is an aggressively optimized algorithmic trading system specifically engineered to dominate the extreme volatility of the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This is not a simple Moving Average bot. It is a highly-sophisticated Quantum Renko Engine combined with Institutional AI Volatility Filters, Stealth Mode, and a Smart Recovery Matrix.  The God-Tier Arsenal Most Expert Adv
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