Intraday Range Momentum

SHORT DESCRIPTION
An automated opening-range breakout EA with higher-timeframe trend confirmation, volatility filters and controlled risk management.

FULL DESCRIPTION
Intraday Range Momentum is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade intraday breakouts after a configurable opening range.

The EA first records the highest and lowest prices during the selected range-building period. After the range is complete, it monitors closed candles for a confirmed breakout. An optional higher-timeframe EMA filter helps keep entries aligned with the broader market direction.

Trading logic

- Builds an intraday price range at a configurable broker-server time.
- Looks for a candle close above or below the range with an ATR-based breakout buffer.
- Uses an optional higher-timeframe EMA trend filter.
- Filters ranges that are too narrow or too wide relative to current ATR.
- Blocks entries when the spread is excessive relative to volatility.
- Allows long-only, short-only or two-way operation.
- Limits the number of new positions opened per day.
- Stops new entries when the configured daily loss limit is reached.

Risk and position management

- Automatic position sizing based on account equity and percentage risk.
- Optional fixed-lot operation.
- Stop Loss based on the opening-range width with an ATR minimum distance.
- Take Profit calculated from a configurable reward-to-risk ratio.
- Optional break-even management.
- Automatic position closure at the end of the trading session.
- Separate Magic Number for position and history tracking.

Visual information

The integrated chart panel displays the current operating status, signal state, opening-range size, number of daily entries and the realized result for the current trading day. Optional horizontal lines show the active range high and low directly on the chart.

Default configuration

- Entry timeframe: M5
- Trend timeframe: H1
- Opening-range start: 07:00 broker-server time
- Range duration: 60 minutes
- Trading window after the range: 300 minutes
- Trend filter: EMA 100
- Maximum entries per day: 1
- Risk per trade: 0.35 percent
- Reward-to-risk ratio: 1.50
- Break-even activation: 0.80R

The included EURUSD M15 preset is supplied as a starting configuration. Every broker uses different spreads, commissions, symbol specifications, price feeds and server times. Review all settings and test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before considering live use.

Important information

- Session hours refer to the broker's server time.
- The EA manages only positions matching its symbol and Magic Number.
- Only one position per symbol and Magic Number is managed at a time.
- The EA does not use martingale or lot multiplication.
- No external DLL or WebRequest connection is required.
- Past test results do not guarantee future performance.

INPUT PARAMETERS

Signal

- Entry Timeframe: timeframe used to build the range and confirm breakouts.
- Trend Timeframe: timeframe used by the EMA trend filter.
- Range Start Hour / Minute: start of the opening range in broker-server time.
- Range Minutes: duration of the range-building period.
- Trade Window Minutes: time available for new entries after the range ends.
- Trend EMA: EMA period used for directional confirmation.
- Use Trend Filter: enables or disables EMA confirmation.
- Breakout ATR Buffer: additional ATR-based distance required beyond the range.
- Minimum / Maximum Range ATR: acceptable range size relative to ATR.
- Allow Long / Allow Short: enables each trade direction independently.

Risk

- Magic Number: identifier used by the EA.
- Risk Percent: equity percentage risked when automatic sizing is enabled.
- Fixed Lot: volume used when automatic risk sizing is disabled.
- Stop Range Multiple: opening-range multiplier used for Stop Loss distance.
- Reward Risk: Take Profit distance relative to initial risk.
- Use Break Even / Break Even At R: break-even controls.
- Maximum Trades Per Day: daily entry limit.
- Maximum Spread ATR Percent: volatility-adjusted spread filter.
- Maximum Daily Loss Percent: daily loss threshold for blocking new entries.
- Deviation Points: maximum order-execution deviation.

Panel

- Show Panel: displays or hides the information panel.
- Show Range: displays or hides the range levels.

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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
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TICK STACK LTD
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3.43 (28)
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4.86 (506)
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介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
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Marcelo Do Couto Rodrigues
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Marcelo Do Couto Rodrigues
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Marcelo Do Couto Rodrigues
专家
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Marcelo Do Couto Rodrigues
专家
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Win Petr4 Duo B3
Marcelo Do Couto Rodrigues
专家
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WDO Range Reversal ProPanel
Marcelo Do Couto Rodrigues
专家
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