QuantBot Studio

Quant_Bot Studio – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Quant_Bot Studio is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand consistency, discipline, and scalability. Built on institutional Smart Money Concepts, it automates high-probability trade execution across forex, commodities, and indices while enforcing strict risk control at every stage. This system removes emotional decision-making and operational limitations, allowing traders to execute structured strategies continuously—regardless of time zone, workload, or market hours.

Whether you are an active trader seeking uninterrupted market participation or a fund manager looking to automate and scale a proven methodology, Quant_Bot Studio delivers the infrastructure required for systematic, repeatable performance without manual intervention.

Institutional Methodology, Algorithmic Precision

Quant_Bot Studio is not a generic indicator-based system. It is a purpose-built MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that integrates institutional Smart Money Concepts used by professional trading desks to track order flow, liquidity behavior, and market structure shifts. The system is engineered to identify where large participants accumulate and distribute positions, enabling trades to align with institutional intent rather than retail noise.

Most retail systems rely on lagging indicators that fail during volatility spikes or market manipulation phases. Quant_Bot Studio addresses this limitation by focusing on price behavior, liquidity dynamics, and structural confirmation—resulting in fewer false signals and more controlled drawdowns.

Solving the Core Problems Traders Face

Retail traders typically struggle with emotional exits, missed opportunities during off-hours, and the inability to scale strategies across instruments and timeframes. Fund managers face additional challenges in monitoring multiple accounts, maintaining execution discipline, and ensuring consistent risk exposure.

Quant_Bot Studio removes these constraints entirely by automating decision-making, enforcing predefined risk parameters, and executing trades only when institutional-grade confluence is present. The result is a streamlined, scalable trading operation capable of running continuously without performance degradation.

Advanced Smart Money & Momentum Trading Engine

  • Institutional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) framework

  • Order Block detection for institutional accumulation and distribution zones

  • Dynamic Supply & Demand zones that adapt to live market conditions

  • Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) for precise trend validation

  • Fair Value Gap (FVG) identification for high-probability, low-risk entries

  • Higher-timeframe trend alignment to avoid counter-trend trades

  • RSI filter to confirm momentum strength and avoid exhausted price moves

  • MACD filter to validate trend direction and momentum continuation

  • Multi-layer confirmation system to significantly reduce false signals

  • Designed for forex, commodities (Gold), and indices

Professional Position Sizing and Risk Control

Quant_Bot Studio offers flexible, professional-grade position sizing to suit different trading objectives:

  • Fixed lot sizing for consistent, predictable exposure

  • ATR-based sizing that adjusts to market volatility

  • Equity-based sizing that scales positions as account equity grows, maintaining proportional risk

Each trade is governed by strict margin checks and equity protection logic, ensuring capital preservation under all market conditions.

Controlled Multi-Trade and Martingale Logic

The system includes an advanced multi-trade execution framework designed to capitalize on strong directional moves without excessive risk. Unlike traditional Martingale systems, Quant_Bot Studio enforces directional limits, margin validation, and exposure caps to prevent uncontrolled averaging in trending markets.

Profit-based entry gating ensures that new trades are opened only when the account is operating within predefined performance conditions. Equity-based stop-loss controls impose hard drawdown limits, safeguarding capital during unexpected market events.

Institutional-Grade Risk Management Features

  • Basket Trailing Stop secures profits across multiple positions by managing cumulative exposure rather than individual trades.

  • Session Filters restrict trading to high-liquidity periods such as the London and New York sessions, avoiding low-quality market conditions.

  • Spread and Execution Control prevents entries during unfavorable spread environments, reducing slippage and execution costs.

  • Real-Time Dashboard provides full visibility into equity, floating P/L, drawdown, active trades, and trailing stop status.

  • Debug and Analysis Mode offers transparency into every trade decision, enabling performance review and strategy refinement.

Market Coverage and Scalability

Quant_Bot Studio can trade multiple instruments simultaneously, including currency pairs, commodities, and indices, using the same institutional logic. Multi-timeframe confirmation adapts signal quality to both low-volatility consolidations and high-momentum breakout conditions.

This makes the system suitable for single-account traders and multi-account portfolio managers alike, significantly reducing operational complexity while maintaining execution discipline.

Ideal For

  • Professional traders seeking fully automated, emotion-free execution

  • Fund managers and signal providers managing multiple accounts

  • Serious retail traders with limited screen time

  • Traders transitioning from discretionary to systematic trading

  • Developers and strategy designers seeking a robust automation framework

Built for Serious Trading Operations

Quant_Bot Studio is engineered for traders who value structure, discipline, and long-term consistency over short-term hype. It combines institutional price-action intelligence with strict risk governance, offering a reliable foundation for professional trading automation.

This is not a retail toy system. It is a trading infrastructure designed to perform under real market conditions while protecting capital and enabling sustainable growth.

推荐产品
Oneiroi
Oleksandr Powchan
5 (1)
专家
Oneiroi trades hard oversold and overbought conditions. On M15 you can achieve a very high hitrate. The system does not trade a lot because meeting the three conditions is quite hard. It will work on any pair and any broker but some are better than others. The EA will work also on small accounts but i would highly recomend to use a 100kcent account. Our Goal is to help you be way more profitable and way more stress free, so you can enjoy the things that are important to you and your family.
Vondereich MT5
Mohd Hakim Johari
专家
[MT5] Vondereich EA – Adaptive Averaging with Selectable Signal Systems Unleash the next evolution of automated trading. Vondereich EA for MetaTrader 5 combines precision, flexibility, and adaptive intelligence in one powerful system. Designed for traders who demand both control and automation, it merges a robust averaging engine with an Adaptive Layering System and Selectable Signal Modules , putting you fully in command of your trading strategy. Key Features Fully Automated Logic – Execut
FREE
Skyway breakout scalping
Patel Manojkumar
专家
skyway traders provides copy tradding , algo service and course this algo is based on breakout strategy with trailing stoploss which is best feature of this algo you can use on eurusd with default setting and you may change the 400tp points and set 10% risk of per trade msg me for discound or get more details about algo  telegram id- @pb150817 A breakout represents a price movement after a period of consolidation, often characterized by increasing volume and volatility. Basically, trader
Candle Bot
Steve Zoeger
专家
Welcome to the MT 5 Candle Bot Simply set the Indicator Filter as you want and the Robot does the Job for you. This Robot works on all frames time frames  and all pairs, the bot places entry positions. Features: - Magic Number - Spread Filter - Take Profit - Stop Loss - Bar Shift - Exit at opposite Signal - Filter (adjustable) - Trailing (adjustable) - Martingale (adjustable) and many  more. Please feel free to download it and trade 24/7. If you need help setting it up please feel free to contac
The Catalyst EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
专家
The Catalyst EA The Catalyst EA 是一款为 MetaTrader 5 平台设计的精密智能交易系统（EA）。它专为在   H1 时间周期 上交易   AUDUSD 货币对 而开发。该EA采用多指标策略，旨在识别并利用潜在的市场反转和回调行情。 其设计的核心重点是稳健的风险管理，具有动态手数计算和多层交易保护功能，可有效管理您的资金。 策略 The Catalyst EA 结合了多种广受认可的技术指标，从多个角度分析市场状况。 它利用 抛物线转向指标 (Parabolic SAR)   来识别潜在的入场和出场点，该指标也作为其动态追踪止损的基础。 动量震荡指标 (Awesome Oscillator)   用于衡量市场动能，并确认潜在走势背后的力量。 RSI 过滤器 帮助评估超买或超卖状况，增加一层额外的确认，以避免在市场极端位置入场。 最后，包含一个 基于ATR的波动率过滤器 ，以确保EA在合适的市场环境中运行，避免在波动性过低或过高的时期进行交易。 该策略的内部参数已针对 AUDUSD 货币对的特定行为进行了仔细校准，使其成为一个专用工具，而非“一刀切”的
Smart Breakout EA Pro
Mohammed Rifky Mohamed Muththalib
专家
Smart Breakout EA Pro - Advanced Multi-Pattern Breakout Trading System Smart Breakout EA Pro   is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on one of the most profitable trading opportunities in the market: breakouts. When price breaks through key support or resistance levels with strong momentum, significant profit opportunities emerge. This EA identifies and trades these high-probability setups automatically. Live trades:  Click Here Guide and set files: Click Here Wh
Libim
Tai Fung Pontus To
专家
Libim - Breakout Trading Robot for MetaTrader 5 Unlock the power of breakout trading with   Libim , a cutting-edge Forex trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5 platform. Libim specializes in identifying and capitalizing on breakout opportunities, ensuring you never miss a potential market move. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, Libim offers a reliable, automated solution to enhance your trading performance. Key Features: Breakout Trading Strategy:   Libim is engineered to detec
The BeeKeeper EA
Bin Jumahat Johan
专家
The BeeKeeper EA – Intelligent Market Scalper with Dynamic Trade Logic Overview BeeKeeper  is a next-generation automated trading system designed for precision, adaptability, and consistent performance across multiple market conditions. BeeKeeper integrates advanced technical logic with real-time position analysis to make smart entry and exit decisions — dynamically adapting to volatility, trend shifts, and recovery phases. Whether you’re a short-term scalper or mid-term trend rider, Met
Pepito
Arismario Verissimo Neves
专家
Robô Pepito. Pepito é um robô para day trade em mini índice Bovespa. Desenvolvido com uma estratégia que funciona exclusivamente com o ativo WIN, melhorando assim a sua performance e visando mais Ganhos e menos Perdas. - Negociação no ativo Mini Índice (WIN) na BM&F BOVESPA; - Operações 100% day trade; - O robô vai configurado para realizar apenas uma operação ao dia, mas isso pode ser alterado nos "Parâmetros de entrada". ATENÇÃO: Tipo de conta: [x] Netting, [ ] Hedge. Ativar o horário de fun
QuantCore GT
Arseny Potyekhin
3.27 (11)
专家
QuantCore GT QuantCore GT EA 是一款先进的交易系统，旨在通过无与伦比的人工智能驱动智能与数据驱动策略的完美结合，来应对外汇市场的复杂性。通过整合 ChatGPT-o1、最新的 GPT-4.5、精密的机器学习模型以及最先进的大数据方法，QuantCore GT 实现了全新的精准度、适应性和交易效率水平。该专家顾问（EA）凭借其先进的技术、无缝的人工智能交互以及一流的客户支持，确保交易者能够获得最佳工具和最优支持。 免费赠送 1 个 EA:   购买 QuantCore GT 时，您可以从我们的产品组合中选择一款额外的专家顾问，助您将交易策略提升到全新高度！ 说明:   设置 由于该策略独具一格，我计划仅出售有限数量的许可证，因此价格将会逐步上调以限制销售数量。 下一个价格: 6 90  USD 经纪商  任何经纪商，优先选择 ECN/零点差 杠杆 从 1:20 起 保证金 最低 200 美元 交易品种 XAUUSD 时间框架 H1 GPT 模型的组合，如   ChatGPT-o1   与   GPT-4.5 ，不仅适用于处理纯文本数据，在图像分析方面也同样
SuperTrend EA Pro MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
专家
SUPER TREND EA for Meta Trader 5 – Trade Smarter, Any Timeframe, Any Market Unlock the full potential of automated trading with SUPER TREND EA for MT5 , a professional Expert Advisor built for precision, flexibility, and intelligent risk management. Perfect for Forex, Gold, indices, and cryptocurrencies, this EA adapts to any timeframe—from ultra-fast scalping on M1 to long-term swing trading on D1. Whether you trade intraday moves or position trends, the SUPER TREND EA provides reliable signals
DoIt Gold Guardian MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
专家
[ MT4 Version ] DoIt Gold Guardian — Confident, Stress-Free Automation for Gold (XAUUSD) DoIt Gold Guardian is designed for traders who want to capitalize on gold’s explosive movements with confidence, control, and simplicity. Specialized for long trades only , it focuses on catching the most powerful bullish phases of gold — while protecting your capital through dynamic, intelligent risk management. Built for traders who seek consistent growth without fear of volatility , it delivers prof
Edge engine apex
Ari Jaakko Tapani Hautala
专家
EDGE ENGINE APEX – Gold Long Resonance Engine EDGE ENGINE APEX is not “just another XAUUSD robot”. It’s a single-purpose weapon : Systematically compound long exposure on XAUUSD H1 using a RESONANCE COIL / TRAP ENGINE. Where most EAs try to trade everything, everywhere, all the time, APEX is proudly narrow-minded. It lives and breathes gold longs on H1 – and nothing else. That focus shows in the equity curve: a controlled, persistent climb from lower left to upper right across multiple years of
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (385)
专家
各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
Edge Ensemble
Evgeniy Scherbina
专家
Edge Ensemble is a professional trading advisor built on an ensemble of 12 independent neural networks of two different architectures: LSTM and TCN. Each network in the ensemble acts as a standalone trading strategy, while the final trading signal is formed based on the collective decision of the entire model set. Instead of searching for a single universal model trained using the classical 80/20 scheme, Edge Ensemble employs an ensemble specifically designed to work with non-stationary financi
ApexVol Grid EA
TECHAURORA - FZCO
5 (1)
专家
ATTENTION This is NOT a normal Grid / Martingale EA. Here are the setfiles: https://mega.nz/folder/fQF0hbRR#oIvhJcOVZXGRZMLYHr9_vw ApexVol Grid EA is a fully automated trading algorithm for MetaTrader 5. It is built on a volatility-filtered grid trading system and operates using dynamic moving average channels. The EA is designed to detect optimal entry zones during stable market conditions and execute trades in both directions based on predefined grid levels. The first 5 copies are availa
Quick Queen Expert
Md Moniruzzaman
专家
Money Machine Robot（QuickQueenExpert EA）—— 专业交易系统 概述 Money Machine Robot 是一款基于强大的 QuickQueenExpert（QQE）指标信号系统构建的、用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业智能交易系统（EA）。该 EA 由专业交易员 Md. Moniruzzaman 开发，它实施了一套经过验证的交易策略，并具备先进的风险管理功能，包括马丁格尔系统、自动止损计算和全面的交易管理。 主要特点 先进的 QQE 指标系统 可定制的 QQE 参数 实时信号检测 专有算法 智能资金管理 马丁格尔系统 风险控制 手数控制 专业风险保护 双重止损选项 自动 SL 计算 止盈系统 反向信号平仓 实时监控 可视化信息面板 交易统计 信号可视化
EA Night Fox Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (1)
专家
The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
TrendCore Adaptives FX5
Sabina Fik
专家
TrendCore Adaptive FX — Smart Expert Advisor for Confident and Adaptive Forex Trading TrendCore Adaptive FX   is a powerful, fully automated trading robot designed for consistent performance in the Forex market. It combines trend-based technical analysis, adaptive lot management, and solid capital protection strategies to ensure robust and efficient trading under real market conditions. Whether you're a professional trader or a long-term investor, this EA offers an intelligent solution to a
Art of Scalper
Rene Taborete Repunte
专家
Art of Scalper 是一款完全自動化的智能交易系統，可準確交易並依賴於價格反轉。 EA 使用市價單進行交易，並使用時間平均來提高性能。此 EA 最適用於 XAUUSD、GOLD，也適用於 AUDUSD、GBPUSD、NZDUSD、USDCAD、USDCHF 等。交易此系統時建議使用 VPS，並兼容任何經紀人使用。檢查回測結果和優化設置。 要求： 交易對 - GOLD、XAUUSD、EURUSD 等等 時間範圍 - M1,M5,M15,M30,H1 最低存款 - 100美元 槓桿 - 1:500 經紀人 - 任何經紀人 特徵： - 具有可調輸入的全自動模式。 - 高級經濟新聞過濾 - 通過在不同市場中執行所有類型的掛單來工作。 - 嚴格使用止損管理，每一筆交易都提前得到保障。 - 用於跟踪位置、修改和退出的高級算法。 - 過濾糟糕的市場條件以避免大的點差和嚴重的滑點。 - 過濾突然的市場價格飆升波動 - 週一至週日的交易時間表 - 金額賬戶保護 設置： -主要參數 -訂單評論 -資金風險管理 - 獨特的幻數 - 止損點*
Ladder Trend
Chao Wang Pan
专家
策略描述：   本EA为趋势EA，思路是最简单的追涨追跌的交易手法，配合移动止损及时截断亏损让利润奔跑，本EA主要交易EURUSD 和 XAUUSD。 参数设置：   Transaction   ： 只有Transaction=true时EA才会工作。 Lots              ： 下单手数，建议10000USD下单1标准手 即：1000USD 下 0.1手。 less_stop        :  净值低于不在交易。 Maxi_point    ： 最大点差限制，这里要看黄金的报价小数，比如黄金两位小数点报价的平台您限制最大点差为50，那么三位小数点报价的平台就是设置500。 SL_symbol_1 ：  SL_symbol_2 ：  产品1和产品二的止损点数，比如黄金两位小数点报价的平台您设置止损点数为300，那么三位小数点报价的平台就是设置3000。  symbol_1      :  symbol_2      :   产品1和产品二的昵称，并不是所有平台的黄金都叫 "XAUUSD "。请根据平台的昵称填写。注意symbol_1 填欧元兑美元 ，symbol_2填黄金
Vertex IA
Joel Rubiali Gomes
专家
Vertex IA 专家顾问 Vertex IA 是一个高度先进的 MetaTrader 5 专家顾问 (EA)，设计用于交易 EUR/SGD 和 GBP/CAD 货币对。此 EA 使用剥头皮策略，擅长识别和利用外汇市场中的小幅价格波动。 主要特点： 剥头皮策略 ：Vertex IA 专注于快速交易，旨在最大化市场小幅波动中的利润机会。非常适合偏好动态和灵活交易方式的交易者。 可选的网格模式 ：除了剥头皮策略，Vertex IA 还提供网格交易模式。此功能对希望多样化其策略并在不同价格水平管理交易的交易者特别有用。 人工智能 ：Vertex IA 的策略基于使用神经网络进行的独特计算，以分析和预测市场走势。这增加了市场行为的智能性和适应性。 一致的性能 ：在过去 5 年中，Vertex IA 证明了其在各种市场条件下有效和盈利的能力。历史性能图片显示了 EA 随时间推移的稳定性和有效性。 中长期设计 ：虽然在短期交易中也很高效，但 Vertex IA 被设计为中长期策略的可靠工具。这使其适合希望构建稳健和可持续投资组合的交易者。 性能图片： 年度表现 ：详细的图表显示了 Vertex
Legacy of Gann EA
Nguyen Van Kien
专家
LEGACY OF GANN EA - PROFESSIONAL TRADING SYSTEM Unlock the Power of W.D. Gann's Trading Secrets Legacy of Gann EA is a professional automated trading system that brings the legendary Pattern 1-2-3 strategy to MetaTrader 5. Based on the time-tested principles of W.D. Gann, this EA identifies high-probability trading opportunities with mathematical precision. KEY FEATURES Advanced Pattern Recognition Automatic Pattern 1-2-3 Detection using ZigZag indicator Identifies impulse moves and co
FREE
Golden US Session MT5
Daniela Elsner
专家
Golden US Session MT5 is based on a classic, popular breakout strategy and does not use any Martingale or Grid mechanisms. Golden US Session MT5 places a pair of buy/sell stop orders at the daily opening of the US stock exchanges. As soon as one of the stop orders is triggered and placed in the market, the stop order is deleted. If an order is closed at the stop loss, the loss is limited to $5/0.01 lot. To offset such a loss more quickly, a recovery factor can be used to increase the order size
NewMotherBot
Joni Fat
专家
Joni Lee Second Forex Robot in the Market CAN RUN WITH ONLY $300 (recomended minimum deposit) LOT size 0.01 if <$2000 else 0.02 Introducing the “Joni Lee First Forex Robot,” a trailblazing innovation in automated forex trading. Developed by the renowned Joni Lee, this robot is the first of its kind, setting new standards in the forex market. Key Features: Can take profit (TP) and cut loss (CL) State-of-the-Art Algorithms:   Employs sophisticated algorithms to analyze market data and execute tra
RS Volatility Expert Advisor MT5
Tino Viehweg
专家
RS 波 动率专家顾问 (RSV EA) MT5 重要的初步 说明： RS 波 动率 EA MT5 (RSV EA) 未 过度拟合。 RS 波 动率 EA MT5 (RSV EA) 的程序代 码基于过去几年的诚实外汇交易。 RS 波 动率 EA MT5 是一款 简单的趋势跟踪专家顾问 ， 因此非常适合交易初学者。 RSV EA 是一款根据 RS 波 动率 MTF 指 标信号生成订单的 EA 。 RSV EA 交易第一笔 订单并在满足过滤条件后立即构建网格。网格的间距可以根据信号设置 ， 也可以设置为固定间距值。利润可以通过 TP by Money （ Params 最小利 润目标 ） 设置。 RSV EA 直接在 图表中显示单个交易 / 序列的利 润。 使用 RS Volatility EA 进行交易的一般要求 最小 账户规模 ： 3000 美元 ， 例如每次交易 1 对 ， 最低起始手数为 0.05 杠杆 1:500 不适用于 净额账户和 ESMA 杠杆限制。 建 议使用原始点差账户和低延迟 VPS 。 RSV EA 适用于各种 经纪商的账户。 我 们推荐使用 Roboforex E
EurUsd London Breakout Pro
Morgana Brol Mendonca
专家
EURUSD London Breakout Pro 在先进人工智能工具的支持下开发，EURUSD London Breakout Pro 提供了干净高效的代码结构，优化了速度与稳定性。 该智能交易系统采用机构级风险管理框架，并避免使用高风险策略，如马丁格尔、网格加仓（grid averaging）或不受控的对冲。 专为追求精确与安全的交易者打造，本系统将经过验证的伦敦时段突破策略与强大的入场过滤条件相结合： EMA200 (H4) 用于方向性趋势判断 ADX(14) 测量市场强度 MACD(12,26,9) 进行动能一致性验证 RSI(14) 作为超买/超卖保护 ATR(14) 提供自适应缓冲区与动态止损设置 通过专注于交易质量而非数量，EURUSD London Breakout Pro 旨在捕捉外汇市场最具流动性的时段中高概率的行情波动——并确保稳定执行与稳健的资金保护。 系统工作原理 构建亚洲时段的“区间盒” (00:00–07:59 GMT)。 当M15蜡烛收盘突破区间盒 ± 缓冲区时入场，缓冲区 = 最大(5点, 0.1×ATR(14))。 趋势过滤：价格相对于 E
FREE
Daily HighLow Breakout EA
Fabio Conrado Ortolan
专家
Dynamic Expert Advisor with Advanced Risk Management Dynamic EA for MetaTrader 5, based on daily high/low breakouts with trend filters (ADX & MAs). Includes adaptive trailing stop, daily profit/loss limits, and advanced risk management. Perfect for traders seeking consistency and capital protection. This EA was designed for traders seeking discipline, consistency, and adaptability to market conditions. It combines intelligent breakout triggers with robust technical filters, along with fully cus
PowerPro Volatility
Tan Christ Boris Boue
专家
Révolutionnez votre trading avec PowerPro Volatility : une précision automatisée à votre service Êtes-vous prêt à transformer votre approche du trading d’indices synthétiques ? Présentation de PowerPro Volatility, la solution ultime pour ceux qui cherchent à maximiser leurs gains tout en minimisant les efforts. Grâce à   Automatisation avancée et technologie de pointe, ce robot de trading est conçu pour offrir des performances exceptionnelles sans aucune intervention humaine. Découvrez les avan
US30 Open Breakout
Raul Alberto Galdames Soto
专家
US30 Open Breakout (MT5) Expert Advisor profesional diseñado específicamente para operar el US30 (Dow Jones) durante la apertura del mercado americano , momento de mayor volumen y movimientos direccionales claros. El sistema se basa en una lógica de breakout estructurado , combinada con gestión de riesgo estricta , buscando consistencia y protección del capital. Características principales Optimizado exclusivamente para US30 Trading por ventana horaria (US Open) Estrategia de Breako
该产品的买家也购买
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.83 (24)
专家
真实交易账户实时信号： 默认 MT4（超过 10 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5（超过 7 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的MQL5频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在MQL5上拥有超过14,000名成员的社区 。 仅剩3份（共10份），售价399美元！ 之后，价格将上涨至499美元。 EA将限量销售，以确保所有已购买客户的权益。 AI Gold Sniper应用了最新的GPT-4o模型（OpenAI的GPT-4o），基于多层算法框架设计，集成了非结构化数据处理，用于XAU/USD交易。并进行跨市场分析以优化交易决策。集成于AI Gold Sniper中的GPT-4o将利用卷积神经网络（CNN）和循环神经网络（RNN），通过自然语言处理（NLP）技术，同时分析历史价格数据序列、宏观波动（利率、通胀）、多时间框架技术信号和实时新闻数据。深度强化学习机制使EA能够通过评估XAU/U
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.5 (18)
专家
XAUUSD 混合交易策略 – 新闻情绪分析与订单簿失衡相结合 该策略结合了两种罕见但极其有效的交易方法，打造出一种专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 在 30 分钟图表 上交易而设计的混合系统。 传统的智能交易系统（EA）往往依赖固定指标或简单的图表结构，而本系统采用一种智能市场接入模型， 在决策过程中融合了实时数据与上下文分析。 经济新闻的实时情绪分析 （基于 GPT-5） 基于 Tick 数据的订单簿失衡（DOM）模拟 这两个组成部分的结合为精准的进出场决策提供了坚实的基础，考虑到了基本面和市场微观结构信息。 请您在购买后立即联系我，以获取设置文件和使用手册。 已验证信号（ECN账户）-  NTRon 2000 [特点与建议] 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 ：30 分钟（响应速度与信号质量的最佳平衡） 杠杆 ：至少 1:50（高效利用波动，同时控制风险） 起始资金 ：230 美元起（允许使用小手数进行保守风险管理） [新闻标题情绪分析] 黄金对通胀报告、就业数据和美联储利率决议等宏观经济数据反应强烈。 与大多数系统在这些时间段回避交易不同，本策略主动将原始新闻标题
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (94)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
专家
使用真实交易账户的实时信号： 默认设置： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的 MQL5 频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在 MQL5 上拥有超过 14,000 名成员的社区 。 仅剩 3 套（共 10 套），售价 399 美元！ 之后价格将上涨至 499 美元。 EA为保障所有已购客户的权益，本产品将限量发售。 AI黄金交易系统利用先进的GPT-4o模型，在XAU/USD市场执行复杂的趋势跟踪策略。该系统采用多时间框架收敛分析，结合小波变换降噪和分数阶积分技术来识别真正的趋势持续性。我们专有的算法将动量聚类分析与状态转换检测相结合，从而能够动态适应市场波动状态。该EA利用贝叶斯概率模型评估趋势延续的可能性，并纳入收益率曲线动态、实际利率预期和地缘政治风险溢价。分层风险管理框架基于趋势强度量化和波动状态分类，实施非对称仓位管理。该系统通过广泛的前瞻性分析和机制调整回测，展现了稳健的性能，在各种市场环境下均保持了稳定的风险调整后收益。 EA 实施了多层保护，包括波动率调整止损、基于相关性的仓位限制和回撤
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
专家
直播信号每增加10%，价格就会上涨，以保持Zenox的独家地位并保护该策略。最终价格为2999美元。 实时信号 IC Markets 账户，亲自查看其实时表现作为证明！ 下载用户手册（英文版） Zenox是一款先进的人工智能多货币对波段交易机器人，能够追踪趋势，并在16种货币对之间分散风险。多年的专注开发造就了强大的交易算法。 我使用了一个高质量的数据集，时间跨度从2000年至今。人工智能系统在服务器上使用最新的机器学习技术进行训练，随后进行了强化学习。这个过程耗时数周，但结果令人印象深刻。训练周期涵盖2000年至2020年。2020年至今的数据为样本外数据。能够保持多年样本外数据的卓越性能实属罕见。这证明人工智能层能够毫无问题地适应新的市场环境，这一点至关重要。许多智能交易系统只是硬编码的、经过优化的定时炸弹，迟早会失效，而Zenox能够适应新的市场环境。 Zenox 始终使用预设的止损和止盈水平，并采用买入/卖出止损单来获得高回报率。每对交易只允许一个买入仓位和一个卖出仓位，以确保严格的风险管理。不使用追踪止损，从而减少滑点，提高利润和稳定性。避免使用危险的网格策略或马丁格尔
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (10)
专家
概述 Golden Hen EA 是一款专门为 XAUUSD 设计的专家顾问（EA）。它结合了八种独立的交易策略，每种策略都由不同的市场条件和时间周期（M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12）触发。 该 EA 旨在自动管理其进场和过滤器。EA 的核心逻辑专注于识别特定信号。Golden Hen EA 不使用网格、马丁格尔或平均成本技术 。 EA 开立的所有交易都使用预定义的 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 。 实时信号   |   公告频道  | 下载设置文件 八种策略概述 EA 同时在多个时间周期上分析 XAUUSD 图表： 策略 1 (M30):   该策略分析特定的一系列近期K线，以识别特定看跌形态后的潜在看涨反转信号。 策略 2 (H4):   该策略识别持续下跌趋势后的强劲看涨势头。它使用前一个 H4 K线的低点作为分析的参考点。 策略 3 (M30):   这是一个基于会话的策略。它监控相对于早期交易会话低点的价格行为，以识别潜在的入场点。 策略 4 (H2/H6):   这是一个趋势跟踪策略。它使用较高时间周期上的趋势指标
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.57 (76)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非手数
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (7)
专家
Cryon X-9000 — 量子驱动的自动化交易系统 真实信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 如今，许多交易者通过在 美分账户 或 极小资金账户 上运行智能交易系统来制造“好看”的成绩 —— 这实际上表明他们 并不真正信任自己的系统 。 而本信号运行在一笔 20,000 美元的真实账户 上。 这代表了 真实的资金投入 ，并提供 透明、无造假成分的表现 ，没有美分账户常见的 人为放大效果 或 低风险失真 。 Cryon X-9000 是一款新一代自主交易架构，专为在高波动市场环境中实现高精度、稳定性和持续性执行而打造。系统基于多层量子分析核心，能够实时重构市场结构，并以冷静的数学逻辑识别最优入场点。 系统的核心是 Cryon Core Engine，它融合了高级形态分析、基于波动性的行为建模以及结构化风险防护逻辑。每一次交易决策都经过多层验证：过滤市场噪音、排除不稳定场景，并仅在结构一致性达到最佳状态时执行。Cryon X-9000 完全基于数据运行，并且 不使用马丁策略、不使用网格、不进行任何形式的非受控加仓 。其架构旨在提供长期
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (88)
专家
Aura Ultimate——神经网络交易的巅峰，通往财务自由的道路。 Aura Ultimate 是 Aura 家族的下一个进化版——融合了尖端的 AI 架构、市场自适应智能和精准的风险控制。它以 Aura Black Edition 和 Aura Neuron 成熟的 DNA 为基础，并更进一步，将两者的优势融合成一个统一的多策略生态系统，同时引入了全新的预测逻辑。 这非常重要！购买专家后，请给我发私信。我会向您发送包含所有必要建议的说明。 接下来的 15 本售价 1000 美元，下一个售价 1250 美元 购买 Aura Ultimate 顾问时，您可以获得 与两个交易账户号码相关联的 Vortex、Oracle 或 Aura Bitcoin Hash 顾问的免费许可证。 私信询问条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685 MANUAL (INSTRUCTION)   在此处查看实时结果： New Strategy   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351468 10,000 美元真实
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (3)
专家
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the current trend direction using a long
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (65)
专家
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） WARNING ： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (28)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 755 美元（还剩 3/10），下一个价格 895 美元 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345024 Check out the live results in Profile >>>>>>  Check my pro
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
专家
The Techno Deity — XAUUSD 黄金数字主宰 实时信号监控：请通过官方链接实时关注系统表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 促销活动：您可以获赠 Cryon X-9000 交易顾问。如需了解详情并获取权限，请直接与我联系。 The Techno Deity 是一款为在黄金市场混沌中追求结构化秩序的交易者设计的尖端生态系统。该系统的核心是数字直觉算法，它不仅追踪价格，还能识别机构兴趣区和市场失衡瞬间。系统采用多层订单流过滤和市场几何对称分析，以极小的回撤实现精准入场。 核心优势 流动性智能：系统扫描市场中的隐藏流动性集群，在极大概率出现剧烈冲刺的点位开仓。 神经趋势过滤：智能过滤，区分真实的趋势运动与虚假的回撤和噪音。 动态风险控制：每笔头寸都配有自适应保护模块，根据当前波动性自动调整止盈水平。 零网格理念：彻底杜绝平均仓位、网格或马丁策略。机器人遵循“一进一出”原则，具备稳固的数学优势。 机构级纪律：系统排除人为干扰，精准执行交易计划，无视情绪和市场恐慌。 技术参数 交易品种：黄金 (XAUUSD) 时间周期：H1
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
专家
PROP FIRM READY!  推出促销： 当前价格仅提供数量极其有限！ 最终价格：990美元 349 美元起：免费选择 1 个 EA！（最多 2 个交易账户） 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE RESULTS 独立审查 欢迎来到“ORB大师” ： 开盘区间突破的优势 利用 ORB Master EA 释放开盘区间突破 (ORB) 策略的力量：一款专为现代交易者设计的精致、高性能专家顾问。 ORB 因其能够捕捉早期市场势头而人气飙升，而这款 EA 代表了我对这种行之有效的方法的个人看法。 ORB Master 如何交付成果 ： ORB Master 在美国和欧洲股市开盘后立即开始行动，瞄准四大主要指数的关键开盘区间：SP500、US30（道琼斯）、纳斯达克和 DAX 这些突破通常预示着当天的主导趋势，提供可靠的方向偏差。 EA 精准地利用这一优势，进入顺势交易，以获得最大利润潜力。 对于每个指数，EA 部署三种不同的策略变化，创建一个由 12 种不相关方法组成的稳健投资组合。 这种多样化可以最大限度地降低风险，同时扩大机会。
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
专家
介绍 Marvelous EA：您终极的交易伙伴 通过 Marvelous EA 释放外汇市场的全部潜力，这是一款最先进的自动化交易解决方案，旨在最大化您的利润并减少风险。这个精心设计的交易算法具有先进的功能，能够精确导航动态的外汇市场。GOLD - XAUUSD - H1 真实账户表现: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/ 2321875 主要功能: 验证的交易策略: 由经验丰富的交易员开发，并在不同的市场条件下进行了测试。 自动化交易: 24/5 无需情绪干扰或人工干预自动执行交易。 风险管理: 复杂的风险管理系统保护您的资本。 自适应技术: 持续学习并适应不断变化的市场条件。 多货币支持: 使用优化的设置交易多个货币对。 实时监控: 随时了解性能和市场分析。 优势: 提高效率: 通过自动化交易节省时间和精力。 提高准确性: 减少情绪化交易决策并将损失降到最低。 增强盈利能力: 24/5 优化交易机会。 降低风险: 先进的风险管理保护您的投资。 体验 Marvelous EA 的力量 发现更聪明的外汇交易方式。今天试试 Marvelo
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
专家
新的前进步伐 | AI 驱动的精确性遇上市场逻辑 借助 Argos Rage ，推出了新的自动化交易水平--由嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 系统 提供支持，实时分析市场行为。 在继承 Argos Fury 优势的同时，这款 EA 采取了不同的战略路径：更灵活、更广泛的市场解读，以及更强的市场参与度。 Live Signal 时间周期: M30 杠杆:  最低 1:20 入金:  最低 $100 交易品种:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 经纪商:  不限 购买 Argos Rage 后，您将有机会免费获得 Argos Fury 。 购买完成后请直接与我联系。 Argos Rage 利用 DeepSeek AI 评估市场结构、节奏和压力--仅在概率一致时执行交易。 与 Argos Fury 相比，它带来更多机会，同时在不确定阶段仍保持智能保护。 当 Argos Fury 专注于干净的反转结构时， Argos Rage 扩大了交易范围。 它专为希望拥有更多信号、更多变化，同时不失去策略控制的交易者设计。 嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 集成的 AI 模型动态评估市场状况。
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装将仅以当前价格出售，且数量非常有限。    价格很快就会涨到 1499 美元    包含 +100 种策略 ，未来还会有更多！ 奖励 ：价格为 999 美元或更高 --> 免费选择我的其他  5  个EA！ 所有设置文件 完整的设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 审查（第三方） 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴向您介绍终极突破系统，这是经过八年精心开发的先进且专有的专家顾问 (EA)。 该系统已成为 MQL5 市场上多个顶级 EA 的基础，包括广受好评的 Gold Reaper EA、 连续七个多月保持第一的位置，以及 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统不仅仅是另一个 EA。 它是一种专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间范围内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您专注于波段交易、剥头皮交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制性。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营公司交易者：   有了这个系统，您最终可以创建自己独特的交易策略和投资组合，而不会被标记为复制交易
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
专家
Remstone 并非普通的 EA。 它融合了多年的研究和资产管理经验。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RemstoneX The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 自2018年以来 ，我的上一家公司Armonia Capital向FCA监管的资产管理公司Darwinex提供了ARF信号，筹集了75万美元。只需一位顾问即可掌控4个资产类别！ 没有承诺，没有曲线拟合，没有幻想。但有丰富的现场经验。 加入日益壮大的成功交易者社区，利用 Remstone 的力量！ Remstone 是一款全自动交易解决方案，旨在挖掘市场趋势。它基于先进的算法，专为追求可靠性和结果的交易者打造。 通过经过验证的精确度增强您的交易优势！ 为什么选择 Remstone？ 高级市场适应性： 处理许多不同的资产和经济新闻，以便在正确的时间挑选出可能流行的资产。 可定制的策略： 定制输入参数以适合您的独特目标。 轻松风险管理： 只需简单选择每笔交易的风险百
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
专家
量子比特币 EA   ：没有不可能的事情，唯一的问题是弄清楚如何去做！ 使用 Quantum Bitcoin EA 迈向 比特币 交易的未来，这是来自顶级 MQL5 卖家之一的最新杰作。Quantum Bitcoin 专为追求性能、精度和稳定性的交易者而设计，重新定义了加密货币波动世界中的可能性。 重要提示！ 购买后，请给我发送私人消息，以获取安装手册和设置说明。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子比特币/女王通道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Bitcoin EA 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 私信询问更多详情！ Quantum Bitcoin EA 在 H1 时间范围内蓬勃发展，采用 趋势跟踪策略 来捕捉市场动量的本质。它利用 复杂的网格方法 来确保每个交易周期都以胜利结束——将波动性从挑战转变为机遇。比特币市场以 4 年为一个周期，Quantum Bitcoin EA 经过优化，可以捕捉每个周期中发生的模式，确保它始终以有利的方式结束交易 为什么选择量子比特币 EA？ 掌握不可预
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
专家
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 折扣 仅限 24 小时。优惠将于 11 月 29 日结束。 这是此产品唯一的一次促销活动。 介绍Syna版本4 - 全球首个代理式AI交易生态系统 我很高兴推出Syna版本4, 外汇交易行业首个真正的多EA代理式协调系统 。这一突破性创新允许多个智能交易系统在不同的MT5终端和经纪商账户之间作为统一的智能网络运作 - 这一功能直到现在才在零售外汇交易中存在。 Syna与AiQ、Mean Machine GPT或其自身的多个实例无缝协作,创建一个协作生态系统,EA共享集体智能,从彼此的交易中学习,并在您的整个投资组合中协调策略 。 在版本3+直接API访问OpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai(Grok)、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity和OpenRouter广泛模型生态系统的基础上, 版本4增加了革命性的主从架构,从根本上改变了交易者如何在多个账户之间进行分散和风险管理 。这是协调式多EA投资组合管理的黎明,人工智能将多个专业交易策略编排为单一的自适应有机体。 版本4主要增强功能: 行业首创代理式生态系
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.9 (40)
专家
首次在此平台上 | 一个了解市场的EA 这是该平台上首个使用 Deep Seek 全部功能的专家顾问（EA）。 结合 Dynamic Reversal Zoning 策略，创建了一个不仅能识别市场动态，更能理解市场行为的系统。 实时信号 __________     设置 时间周期： H1 杠杆： 最低 1:30 入金： 至少 $200 交易品种： XAUUSD 经纪商： 不限 Deep Seek 与反转策略的结合是全新的——这正是它特别吸引人的地方。如果你正在寻找新的交易方式， 不要错过这个EA。它是这里第一个此类系统，可能也是自动化交易的新方向的开始。 与其依赖固定模式或预设策略，不如采用此EA的自适应方式。它能识别并理解  市场变化 – 并据此进行调整。  专注于反转区域和压力分析，它远比传统工具更深入。 Deep Seek 简介 Deep Seek 是一个基于先进数据结构的现代分析模型。 它实时扫描市场，识别模式，评估波动性，并洞察传统指标忽视的部分 。 Deep Seek 在以下方面表现尤为出色： 评估市场强弱 识别过渡区域 适应市场阶段变化 AI 系统 交易能力
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Aura Bitcoin Hash
Stanislav Tomilov
4.89 (38)
专家
Aura Bitcoin Hash EA 是一款独特的专家顾问，延续了 Aura 系列交易系统。通过利用先进的神经网络和尖端的经典交易策略，Aura BTC 提供了一种具有出色潜在性能的创新方法。这款专家顾问完全自动化，旨在交易货币对 BTCUSD（比特币）。从 2017 年到 2025 年，它在这些货币对中表现出了一致的稳定性。该系统避免了危险的资金管理技术，例如马丁格尔或网格交易。Aura Bitcoin Hash 由多层感知器 (MLP) 神经网络提供支持，利用它来预测市场趋势和动向。MLP 是一种前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)，通常被称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们由单个隐藏层组成时。MLP 包括三个基本层：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除输入节点外，每个神经元都使用非线性激活函数。该网络使用称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。 MLP 的多层结构和非线性激活使其有别于线性感知器，使其能够识别数据中非线性可分的模式。通过其复杂的 NN 智能，Aura BTC 能够识别模式并适应不断变化的市场条件，例如汇率或交易者行为的变化。其处理复杂数据的能力使其能够做出更准确的预测，从而随着时间
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
4 (8)
专家
价格: 606$ -> 808$ 操作手册:  Manual ENEA mt5 – 状态切换 + GPT5 与隐马尔可夫模型 (HMM) ENEA mt5 是一款先进的全自动交易算法，将人工智能（ChatGPT-5）的强大能力与隐马尔可夫模型 (HMM) 的精确统计分析相结合。它能够实时监控市场，即使是复杂且难以察觉的市场状态（状态模式）也能识别，并根据当前市场情况动态调整交易策略。目标非常明确：在每一种市场阶段 - 无论是趋势、震荡还是高波动 - 都部署最佳交易逻辑，以充分利用机会并有效控制风险。 主要功能： 实时状态检测 ：趋势、震荡、波动和平稳阶段 动态策略切换   取决于市场状态 AI 模型 GPT5   (HMM) 从历史数据中进行无监督学习 自动启用 TP 和 SL 调整 支持 M30 时间周期，基于 XAUUSD 隐马尔可夫模型 (HMM) 如何工作？ 隐马尔可夫模型 (HMM) 是一种统计模型，假设系统（例如金融市场）在不可见（隐藏）的状态之间变化。 这些状态（如上升趋势、下降趋势）不可直接观察，但会影响可测量的变量，例如价格、成交量或波动率。 HMM 使
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.89 (19)
专家
MultiWay EA 是一个智能高效的自动交易系统，基于强大的均值回归策略。通过在九个相关（甚至一些通常“趋势性”）的货币对上进行广泛的分散化交易 — AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD、USDCAD、EURUSD、GBPUSD、EURCAD、EURGBP 和 GBPCAD — 它能够在强烈的单边走势后捕捉价格回归均值的机会。 购买后，请发送私人消息以获取完整的安装说明。 实时信号:  点击这里 当前价格 —   仅 $1937（限接下来的 10 位买家）。 MultiWay EA 非常适合那些重视简洁、稳定和清晰逻辑的交易者 — 无需复杂的设置，但具备灵活的资金管理和风险控制选项。 该智能交易系统遵循真正的“安装即忘”理念。它可以多年稳定运行，几乎无需用户干预，非常适合长期策略。 您可以将 MultiWay EA 作为账户的独立解决方案，或作为多元化投资组合中的重要组成部分。 只需将其附加到图表上，其余交给它完成。 MultiWay EA 的主要特点: 在运行过程中，EA 不仅考虑交易货币对的报价，还参考: 全球股市的波动情况 交易货币对基础货币的期货波
The Infinity EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3.8 (60)
专家
Infinity EA 是一款专为 GBPUSD、XAUUSD 和 AUDCAD 设计的高级交易专家顾问。它专注于安全性、持续回报和无限盈利能力。与许多其他依赖高风险策略（如马丁格尔或网格交易）的 EA 不同。Infinity EA 采用基于神经网络的规范、有利可图的剥头皮策略，该神经网络嵌入机器学习、数据分析 AI 技术，由最新的 ChatGPT 版本提供，可让您的整体交易体验非凡。 加入我们拥有超过 7000 名成员的 MQL5 社区， 与其他交易者建立联系。及时了解最新的产品更新、提示和独家内容。 MT4 版本 如何设置 Infinity EA 特征 Infinity EA 利用人工智能驱动的剥头皮策略。 该 EA 与 ChatGPT-4 Turbo 集成，可进行实时数据分析。 Infinity EA 利用机器学习不断从市场数据中学习。 风险管理是 Infinity EA 的核心，具有固定止损和获利设置等功能，可保护资本并锁定利润。 该 EA 还进行高级蜡烛图分析，以识别高质量的交易条目。 Infinity EA 与道具公司完全兼容。 促销价：599 美元（购买 5 次前）|
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
专家
量子男爵EA 石油被称为黑金是有原因的——现在，有了 Quantum Baron EA，您可以以无与伦比的精度和信心来开采它。 Quantum Baron 旨在主宰 M30 图表上 XTIUSD（原油）的高辛烷值世界，是您升级和进行精英精度交易的终极武器。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣   价格 。     每购买10件，价格增加50美元。最终价格为4999美元 实时信号：       点击这里 量子男爵频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Baron MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私信询问！ 我是一款精心打造的网格EA，旨在最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。我拥有超过15年的交易经验，经过精心设计，已近乎完美。我的创建者将他们丰富的市场知识和专业知识融入到我的每一行代码中，以确保我能
作者的更多信息
Gold Trend EA Pro
Sahib Ul Ahsan
5 (1)
专家
Introducing my powerful SMC and Moving Average-based Gold Trend EA, meticulously designed for traders seeking exceptional growth with minimal risk. This EA is ideal for small accounts, capable of handling an initial deposit as low as $500 with a lot size of 0.01. Unlike traditional martingale strategies that often risk excessive drawdowns, this EA operates with a single-trade logic, ensuring maximum capital preservation and consistent performance. Message me for the demo version. Tester data so
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
5 (1)
指标
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Buy Sell Arrow MT
Sahib Ul Ahsan
指标
Introducing a powerful, precision-engineered indicator that seamlessly combines Pivot Points, Moving Averages, and Multi-Timeframe Analysis to deliver high-probability Buy and Sell signals in real-time. This tool is your strategic edge, designed to identify trend reversals, market momentum, and optimal trade entries, no matter your preferred trading style. Our algorithm goes beyond standard indicators—by analyzing multiple timeframes simultaneously, it spots true market turning points while fi
GoldenCrossEA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
专家
Golden Cross EA – Intelligent Trend Trading with Pullback Precision Step into the world of smart trading with Golden Cross EA , a powerful, feature-rich Expert Advisor designed to identify golden opportunities using the classic and time-tested 2 Moving Average Golden Cross strategy. Whether you're a beginner or an advanced trader, this EA brings a professional edge to your automated trading experience by combining smart logic, dynamic visuals, and total customization. First test in a Demo plea
Price Expert EA MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
专家
Price Expert EA MT4 – Smart Trading Made Simple Hello Everyone! Introducing Price Expert EA MT4 , a powerful yet user-friendly Expert Advisor designed to follow price action with precision and protect your profits intelligently using a dynamic trailing stop system. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA is built to make your trading experience more effective and visually informative. Core Strategy: At its core, Price Expert EA follows price movement and reacts to market beh
SuperTrend EA Pro
Sahib Ul Ahsan
专家
SUPER TREND EA – Trade Smarter, Any Timeframe, Any Market Unlock the full potential of automated trading with SUPER TREND EA , a professional Expert Advisor designed for precision, flexibility, and intelligent risk management. Perfect for Forex, Gold, indices, and cryptocurrencies, this EA adapts to any timeframe , from fast 1-minute scalps to long-term daily trends. Whether you are an intraday trader or a swing trader, the SUPER TREND EA provides reliable signals, advanced money management, and
FVG Detector Pro
Sahib Ul Ahsan
指标
FVG Detector Pro — Advanced Fair Value Gap Detection System FVG Detector Pro is a powerful and precise tool designed to automatically identify Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on any symbol and timeframe. It helps traders spot potential supply and demand imbalance zones that can signal high-probability reversal or continuation opportunities. This indicator was engineered for professional traders who rely on price action, imbalance, and institutional order flow concepts — while maintaining excellent perfor
SwingMaster Arrow Indicator MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
指标
SwingMaster Arrow Indicator – Don’t Let the Big Move Leave You Behind Do you close your charts… and then watch price explode exactly where you were looking? SwingMaster Arrow Indicator is built to solve that frustration – it pinpoints clean swing entries and exits so you can focus on the real move and ignore the market noise. This is not a random arrow generator. SwingMaster uses a smart, SuperTrend-style swing engine that tracks price structure and volatility, then marks high-probability turnin
MagicCrossOverEA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
专家
MagicCrossOverEA – Smarter Trend Trading with Powerful Control MagicCrossOverEA is a fully automated trading system built on the time-tested 2 Moving Average crossover strategy , reimagined with modern smart features for today’s markets. Designed for traders who demand both precision and flexibility , this EA intelligently detects trend shifts, confirms entries using higher timeframe filters, and enhances accuracy with optional pullback validation. This is more than just a crossover bot— it’s a
Dream Trend EA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
专家
Introducing the Ultimate Gold Trend EA – Built for Precision, Powered by Smart Money Concepts!   Do you want to dominate the gold market like a true professional? Meet Gold Trend EA , your all-in-one algorithmic trading powerhouse designed specifically to analyze, adapt, and conquer in volatile gold environments. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, this EA delivers cutting-edge precision by blending classic technical indicators with the Smart Money Concept (SMC) approach used
Show Pip MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
指标
Ultimate Trading Companion Indicator for MT5   Hi there! This intelligent and easy-to-use indicator is designed to give you a clear edge in the market. It shows: Live Pips of Open Trades – Instantly see how much you're gaining or losing in pips. Candle Countdown Timer – Know exactly when the current candle will close. Real-Time Spread Display – Stay aware of market conditions and avoid bad entries. Fully Customizable Colors – Choose your own Profit, Loss, and Neutral display colors for a clean a
Smart Combine EA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
专家
Build Your Trading Career with a Powerful & Intelligent Forex EA – Version 1.0  Take your trading to the next level with a smart, customizable, and battle-tested Expert Advisor built for serious traders. Whether you're a beginner looking to automate your edge or a professional seeking a reliable trading assistant — this EA is designed for you.  Dual-Strategy Engine for Maximum Flexibility This EA runs on two powerful and proven strategies , giving you full control and adaptability in any market
SuperTrend EA Pro MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
专家
SUPER TREND EA for Meta Trader 5 – Trade Smarter, Any Timeframe, Any Market Unlock the full potential of automated trading with SUPER TREND EA for MT5 , a professional Expert Advisor built for precision, flexibility, and intelligent risk management. Perfect for Forex, Gold, indices, and cryptocurrencies, this EA adapts to any timeframe—from ultra-fast scalping on M1 to long-term swing trading on D1. Whether you trade intraday moves or position trends, the SUPER TREND EA provides reliable signals
Gold Trend Master MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
专家
Turn Market Trends into Profit Automatically – Trade Gold & Forex Like a Pro! Stop guessing and start trading with precision. The XAUUSD & Forex Smart Trend EA detects strong trends, waits for optimal pullbacks, and executes trades with advanced risk management—so you can maximize profits while protecting your capital. Why Traders Choose This EA: Entry after confirmed trend with smart pullback detection (EMA or Fibonacci). Trailing and ATR-based stop loss for dynamic risk control. Take Profit op
Buy Sell Swing Indicator
Sahib Ul Ahsan
指标
Swing Master Auto Pro – Adaptive Swing High/Low Detector Turn Market Swings Into Smart Entries! No more manual tuning — Swing Master Auto Pro automatically adjusts its sensitivity based on your timeframe . Whether you trade fast M1 scalps or long-term D1 setups, this indicator intelligently adapts to deliver accurate swing highs and lows , perfectly balanced for each chart. Key Features Automatic Timeframe Optimization – Forget manual tweaking! The indicator automatically sets the ideal Swing
Gold Scalper Ultimate
Sahib Ul Ahsan
专家
Gold Scalper Ultimate is designed for aggressive scalping and precise short-term trading on Forex markets. Gold Scalper Ultimate is a fully automated Expert Advisor built to identify high-probability buy and sell signals using advanced ATR-based trailing stops and optional Heikin Ashi candle analysis. It is optimized for scalping strategies and works on multiple timeframes with minimal latency. The EA includes: Advanced Risk Management: Fixed or risk-based lot sizing, dynamic stop-loss and take-
Trend Range Filter
Sahib Ul Ahsan
指标
Catch Market Turning Points Instantly with Precision Arrows! Tired of missing perfect entries or chasing false signals? This indicator is designed to pinpoint real buy and sell opportunities with high accuracy. Whether you trade crypto, forex, or indices, it helps you spot trend reversals early and confirm entries with confidence. Ideal for both scalpers and intraday traders who want clear visual guidance. How It Works The indicator analyzes market momentum and price behavior in real time to d
SwingMaster Arrow Indicator
Sahib Ul Ahsan
指标
SwingMaster Arrow Indicator – Catch the Move Before It Runs Without You Tired of watching perfect moves start… right after you exit the chart? SwingMaster Arrow Indicator is designed exactly for that pain – to spot clean swing entries and exits so you don’t miss the real move, and don’t get stuck in useless noise. This isn’t just another random arrow painter. SwingMaster works like a smart “SuperTrend-style” engine that tracks market swings and highlights high-probability turn points with clear
News Tracker Trend Bands
Sahib Ul Ahsan
指标
Turn your chart into a professional trading dashboard that shows where price is flowing and when the next shock is coming —without loading a single extra window. This indicator combines a price-following MA ribbon with a live news radar directly on the chart, giving you both trend and event risk in one glance. Trend Ribbon – Read the market bias instantly A smooth, step-style moving average ribbon follows price action bar by bar. Color change shows the active trend: aqua for bullish flow , gold
Trade Panel EA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
实用工具
Trade Panel EA – Smart Manual Trading Made Easy Trade Panel EA is a clean, fast, and powerful manual-execution tool designed for traders who want full control over their entries while enjoying automated risk management and seamless trade handling. If you trade manually but need a professional-grade panel to manage your positions with precision, this EA is built for you. Add This Tool On Your Expert Folder and Use As Complete EA. Key Features One-Click BUY & SELL Execution Enter trades instantly
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
指标
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that precisely identifies key market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across all timeframes and all instruments? Buy Sell Arrow Swing   MT5  is designed exactly for that—delivering accurate and efficient swing detection without complexity. This indicator clearly identifies Higher Highs (HH), Higher Lows (HL), Lower Highs (LH), and Lower Lows (LL) , allowing traders to visualize market structure, tr
Gold Beast
Sahib Ul Ahsan
专家
Introducing my powerful SMC and Moving Average-based Gold Trend EA, meticulously designed for traders seeking exceptional growth with minimal risk. This EA is ideal for small accounts, capable of handling an initial deposit as low as $500 with a lot size of 0.01. Unlike traditional martingale strategies that often risk excessive drawdowns, this EA operates with a single-trade logic, ensuring maximum capital preservation and consistent performance. Message me for the demo version. Tester data so
筛选:
无评论
回复评论