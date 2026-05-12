Titan XAU Quantum Breakout - AI Edition



Why settle for average when you can trade at the quantum level? Titan XAU Quantum Breakout is an aggressively optimized algorithmic trading system specifically engineered to dominate the extreme volatility of the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This is not a simple Moving Average bot. It is a highly-sophisticated Quantum Renko Engine combined with Institutional AI Volatility Filters, Stealth Mode, and a Smart Recovery Matrix.



The God-Tier Arsenal



Most Expert Advisors fail during sideways markets. Titan XAU integrates an ATR-based Volatility AI to ensure it only trades when big institutions are moving the market.



1. Quantum Renko Engine (Zero Lag)

- Unlike amateur EAs that rely on lagging time-based charts, Titan XAU operates in a 100 percent pure price-action vacuum.

- It dynamically constructs Bricks of pure price movement and strikes with lethal accuracy.



2. Volatility AI Filter

- Gold is dangerous during flat, illiquid markets.

- The integrated AI constantly scans the market and will absolutely refuse to trade unless explosive momentum is detected.



3. Smart Recovery Matrix

- If a breakout reverses, the EA can deploy an optional, highly-calculated Smart Recovery Grid.

- It mathematically averages your entry and closes the entire basket in profit on the very next market retracement.



4. Aegis Shield Protection

- Your capital is fully protected by the Aegis Shield protocol.

- If drawdown reaches your defined limit, the EA instantly halts operations.



User Manual & Configuration Guide



Welcome to the ultimate control center. Titan XAU gives you absolute control over your Quantum Renko and Recovery strategies. This guide will walk you through every setting so you can build your own 100 percent Prop Firm safe trading system.



1. The Quantum Engine (Core Settings)

This section controls HOW the EA constructs price action and detects the trend.

- InpBrickSizePoints (Renko Brick Size):

- Determines the size of the virtual price brick.

- Default: 30 (Fast Scalping).

- Fast Scalping: Set to 30 for high-frequency entries.

- Swing Trading: Set to 100 to capture massive Gold trends.

- InpRenkoSMAPeriod (Quantum Trend Filter):

- How many bricks the EA looks back to determine the dominant institutional trend. Default is 20.



2. Volatility AI Filter

This section ensures you only trade when there is real market momentum.

- InpUseVolatilityFilter:

- false: Disabled by default in the Fast Scalper preset to capture pure price action momentum.

- InpMinATRPoints (Minimum Volatility):

- The threshold the market must reach before the EA considers trading.

- Default: 100 points. If Gold is moving less than this, the EA stays safe and flat.



3. Stealth SL/TP & Trade Management

- InpStealthMode (Hide from Broker):

- true: The Safest Mode. Broker only sees your entry. Stop Loss and Take Profit are calculated internally.

- InpSLPoints & InpTPPoints:

- Your Stop Loss and Take Profit targets.

- Default: 200 SL / 400 TP.

- InpTrailingStop:

- Set above 0 to enable a dynamic trailing stop that locks in profits as Gold spikes.



4. Smart Recovery Matrix (Grid Settings)

Turn losing trades into massive basket wins.

- InpRecoveryMode:

- true: Enables the mathematically calculated grid recovery.

- InpGridStepPoints (Recovery Distance):

- How far the market must move against you before opening a recovery trade (e.g., 250 points).

- InpGridMultiplier (Lot Multiplier):

- The multiplier for the next recovery trade (e.g., 1.5x) to ensure a fast exit.

- InpMaxGridTrades:

- Maximum allowed recovery trades to prevent over-exposure.

- InpGridTargetProfit:

- The total dollar amount required to close the entire recovery basket in profit.



5. Protection & Risk

- InpRiskPerTrade:

- Percentage of your balance to risk on the initial trade (e.g., 1.0 percent).

- InpMaxDrawdown (Aegis Circuit Breaker):

- If your floating loss hits this percentage, the EA will instantly close all positions to protect your capital.