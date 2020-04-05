Yallow Mind MT5

Recommended Parameters.

1- 15 min time frame.

2- Designed for Gold pair ( XAUUSD).

3- All other recommended inputs have been attached.









Backtest Summary (2016–2026) :

Total Net Profit: 21,612 (from10,000 start)

Profit Factor: 1.20

Max Drawdown: 20.01%

Total Trades: 1,011

Recovery Factor: 4.06













Why is this EA priced at $499?

YallowMind is not a repainted indicator or a basic moving-average cross. It uses a proprietary adaptive weighting system tested across 10 years of Gold data, including the COVID crash, 2022 rate hikes, and 2024 geopolitical spikes. The price reflects the development time and the fact that it is not mass-sold at a discount. Limited to 5 activations to prevent broker saturation.





Not ready to buy?

Rent for 3 months ($150) and run it on demo. If you're satisfied, the rental cost is applied toward purchase.





Questions or need setup help?

📧 Email: ali1989hamzah@gmail.com

💬 Telegram: @Ali1989Hamzah

I personally handle all support. Whether you need help with installation, broker selection, or understanding the risk settings — message me before or after purchase.







