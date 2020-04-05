Yallow Mind MT5
- 专家
-
- 版本: 1.12
- 激活: 5
10 years of backtesting. 20% max drawdown. Built specifically for XAUUSD.
Most Gold EAs blow up when volatility spikes. YallowMind was designed around one idea: only trade when multiple timeframes agree with high confidence. No guessing. No overtrading. No martingale.
How It Protects Your Account :
* Multi-Timeframe Confirmation: M15, H1, and H4 signals must align before any trade
* Dynamic Confidence Scoring: 6 weighted indicators fused into a 0–1 score. Trades only fire above 90% confidence
* Adaptive Learning: After every trade, the EA rewards winning signals and penalizes losers — weights shift toward what actually works in current market conditions
* Built-In Volatility Filter: 1.5× ATR stops (H4) + minimum ATR gate prevents entries during dangerous low-liquidity periods
* No Martingale, No Grid: Every trade has a defined stop. Max 1 concurrent trade
Recommended Parameters.
1- 15 min time frame.
2- Designed for Gold pair ( XAUUSD).
3- All other recommended inputs have been attached.
Backtest Summary (2016–2026) :
Total Net Profit: 21,612 (from10,000 start)
Profit Factor: 1.20
Max Drawdown: 20.01%
Total Trades: 1,011
Recovery Factor: 4.06
Why is this EA priced at $499?
YallowMind is not a repainted indicator or a basic moving-average cross. It uses a proprietary adaptive weighting system tested across 10 years of Gold data, including the COVID crash, 2022 rate hikes, and 2024 geopolitical spikes. The price reflects the development time and the fact that it is not mass-sold at a discount. Limited to 5 activations to prevent broker saturation.
Not ready to buy?
Rent for 3 months ($150) and run it on demo. If you're satisfied, the rental cost is applied toward purchase.
Questions or need setup help?
📧 Email: ali1989hamzah@gmail.com
💬 Telegram: @Ali1989Hamzah
I personally handle all support. Whether you need help with installation, broker selection, or understanding the risk settings — message me before or after purchase.