XAU Trend Hunter EA

XAU Trend Hunter EA is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. It is designed to identify high-probability market trends while filtering out low-quality trading opportunities through a combination of multiple technical indicators and advanced risk management.

The strategy combines EMA 8, EMA 50, EMA 100, ATR, and RSI to confirm trend direction, momentum, and entry timing. Orders are executed only when all predefined conditions are satisfied, reducing unnecessary trades during sideways markets.

Strategy Features

Trend detection using EMA 100

Momentum confirmation with EMA 50

Precise entry timing using EMA 8

ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit

Dynamic Break-Even management

ATR Trailing Stop

RSI momentum confirmation

One trade per direction

New candle execution for stable performance

Spread protection

Automatic lot normalization

Automatic broker filling mode detection

Compatible with Hedging and Netting accounts

Optimized for MQL5 Market validation

Clean and efficient execution

Trading Logic

Buy Conditions

Price is above EMA 100

EMA 8 > EMA 50 > EMA 100

Price pulls back toward EMA 8 or EMA 50

RSI confirms bullish momentum

Trade opens on a new candle

Sell Conditions

Price is below EMA 100

EMA 8 < EMA 50 < EMA 100

Price pulls back toward EMA 8 or EMA 50

RSI confirms bearish momentum

Trade opens on a new candle

Risk Management

The Expert Advisor includes multiple layers of protection:

ATR-based Stop Loss

ATR-based Take Profit

Automatic Break Even

ATR Trailing Stop

Spread Filter

Volume validation

StopLevel validation

FreezeLevel validation

Margin verification

Dynamic order filling mode detection

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframes: M5 and M15

and Broker: ECN or Raw Spread recommended

VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted execution

Main Advantages