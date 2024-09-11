Gold Pro Scalper

4.8

Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!!

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810

Gold Pro Scalper


Precise entry points for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices!

Indicator 100% does not repaint!!!

If a signal appeared, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal, and then remove it.

Trading with this indicator is very easy.

Wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the deal, according to the arrow 

(Blue arrow - Buy, Red - Sell).



I recommend using it with the Trend Filter (download the indicator and template for free here - Download )

Indicator parameters:

Amplitude - 4 (you can change this parameter for more accurate signals)



If you have any questions, please contact me in a private message.

Good luck trading!!!

评分 5
CHEN_851117
62
CHEN_851117 2025.10.02 05:21 
 

This is a non-repainting indicator worth recommending. You can make money by following Aleksandr's method. I made nearly $400 from September 29th to October 1st. Be patient and you can also make money using this indicator.

Bigluke1981
119
Bigluke1981 2025.07.18 22:17 
 

excellent indicator, i use it with 2 other indicators and all works a treat. Best use with price action knowledge to confirm trend continuation. Highly recommended!!

Yik Hung Lai
795
Yik Hung Lai 2025.01.01 05:34 
 

highly recommend

推荐产品
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
指标
Alpha Trend sign Alpha Trend sign 是我么长期以来非常受欢迎的交易工具，它可以验证我们的交易系统，并且明确的提示交易信号，并且信号不会漂移。 主要功能： •  根据市场显示活跃区域，根据指标可以很直观的判断当前行情是属于趋势行情，还是震荡行情。    并根据指标的指示箭头切入市场，绿色箭头提示买入，红色箭头提示卖出。 •  建议使用5分钟以上的时间周期进行交易，避免因为小周期波动出现频繁的交易信号。 •  您也可以开启信号提示，以免错过最佳的交易时机。 •  本指标不但可以很好的预测趋势行情，也可以在宽幅震荡行情中获利。 •  本指标本着大道至简的原则，适合不同阶段的交易者使用。 注意事项： •  Alpha Trend sign 有明确的进出场信号，不建议逆势操作，以免造成损失。 •  Alpha Trend sign 是特别成熟的指标，我们团队人手一个，使用它可以实现稳定盈利。     
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
指标
这是一个预测蜡烛收盘价的指标。 该指标主要用于 D1 图表。 该指标适用于传统外汇交易和二元期权交易。 该指标可以用作独立的交易系统，也可以作为您现有交易系统的补充。 该指标分析当前蜡烛，计算蜡烛本身内部的某些强度因素，以及前一根蜡烛的参数。 因此，该指标预测市场走势的进一步方向和当前蜡烛的收盘价。 由于这种方法，该指标既适用于短期盘中交易，也适用于中长期交易。 该指标允许您设置指标在分析市场情况期间将产生的潜在信号的数量。 在指标设置中有一个特殊的参数。 此外，该指标可以通过图表上的消息、电子邮件以及推送通知的形式通知新信号。感谢您的关注！交易愉快！ 购买后一定要写信给我！ 我会给你我的交易指标的建议！ 还可以获得奖金！
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
指标
MT5版本  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator   是一個完整的交易系統，包含   Bill Williams   的高級分形、構建正確的市場波浪結構的 Valable ZigZag 以及標記準確入場水平的斐波那契水平等流行的市場分析工具 進入市場和地方獲利。 策略的详细说明 指示灯使用说明 顾问-贸易猫头鹰助手助理 私人用户聊天 ->购买后写信给我，我会将您添加到私人聊天中，您可以在那里下载所有奖金 力量在於簡單！ Owl Smart Levels   交易系統非常易於使用，因此適合專業人士和剛開始研究市場並為自己選擇交易策略的人。 策略和指標中沒有隱藏的秘密公式和計算方法，所有策略指標都是公開的。 Owl Smart Levels 允許您快速查看進入交易的信號，突出顯示下訂單的水平並向您發送有關已出現信號的通知。 優點很明顯： 清楚地顯示主要和更高時間框架的趨勢方向。 指示儀器信號的出現。 標記開單、止損設置和固定利潤的水平。 沒有多餘的，只有必要的結構！ ZigZag   表示全球趨勢的方向，因此也表示貿易方向。 市場反轉點的短線清楚地表明在什
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
指标
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
指标
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Insider Scalper Binary
Yaroslav Varankin
指标
Insider Scalper Binary This tool is designed to trade binary options. for short temporary spends. to make a deal is worth the moment of receiving the signal and only 1 candle if it is m1 then only for a minute and so in accordance with the timeframe. for better results, you need to select well-volatile charts.... recommended currency pairs eur | usd, usd | jpy .... the indicator is already configured, you just have to add it to the chart and trade .... The indicator signals the next candle.
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
指标
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
“Auto FIBO Pro” Crypto_Forex 指标 - 是交易中的绝佳辅助工具！ - 指标自动计算并放置在图表斐波那契水平和局部趋势线（红色）上。 - 斐波那契水平指示价格可能反转的关键区域。 - 最重要的水平是 23.6%、38.2%、50% 和 61.8%。 - 您可以将其用于反转剥头皮或区域网格交易。 - 还有很多机会可以使用 Auto FIBO Pro 指标来改进您当前的系统。 - 它具有信息价差掉期显示 - 它显示所连接的外汇对的当前价差和掉期。 - 显示屏还显示账户余额、净值和保证金。 - 可以将信息价差掉期显示定位在图表的任何角落： 0 - 左上角，1 - 右上角，2 - 左下角，3 - 右下角。 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 这是仅在此 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。
Line Magnit
Aleksey Trenin
指标
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
趋势振荡器 - 是一种高级自定义 Crypto_Forex 指标，高效的交易工具！ - 使用高级新计算方法 - 参数“计算价格”有 20 个选项。 - 有史以来最平滑的振荡器。 - 绿色表示上升趋势，红色表示下降趋势。 - 超卖值：低于 5，超买值：超过 95。 - 使用此指标，有很多机会升级标准策略。 - 具有 PC 和移动警报。 ....................................................................................................................... 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 这是仅在此 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。
PipFinite Trend PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.88 (2248)
指标
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
SFT Trendmeister
Artem Kuzmin
指标
Signal trend indicator. Detects the direction of the trend and is coloured accordingly.  Has built in audible and visual alerts when trends change. Can send notifications to your phone or email. Allows Trend and Counter-Trend trading. Works on all timeframes, all currency pairs, metals, indices and cryptocurrencies. Can be used with binary options. Distinctive features No re-drawing; Simple and clear settings; Four types of alerts; Works on all timeframes and all trading tools; Suitable
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
指标
斐波那契折返和扩展画线工具 适用于MT4平台的斐波那契折返和扩展画线工具，适合于使用黄金分割交易的交易者 优点：没有多余的线，没有过长的线，易于观察发现交易的机会 试用版： https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 主要功能： 1.可以直接画出多组斐波那契折返，可以看出重要折返点之间的关系； 2.可以画出斐波那契扩展，比率有三种0.618，1，1.618 3.画出的斐波那契折返和扩展均可左右移动，有数值显示，方便观察 4.可通过数字键切换周期 使用指南和功能键： 1．按 [ 或R画折返，按需要画折返，最多云持8组折返； 2．按 ] 或E画扩展； 3．按 \ 删除当前周期下的所有扩展和折返，其余周期的不受影响 4．如何左右移动折返和扩展 (1)点击第一组折返的F5字符，可以左右移动折返； (2)点击COP的字符 ，可以左右移动扩展； 5. (1)点击第一组折返的F5字符，按del 可以删除这组折返； (2)点击COP的字符， 按del 可以删除这组扩展； 6．修改折返和扩展（随着市场的运行，焦点或者反弹点需要修改)
Alpha Trend
Evgeny Belyaev
3 (4)
指标
Alpha Trend is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. The Alpha Trend indicator finds the most probable tendency reversal points, which allows making trades at the very beginning of a trend. This indicator features notifications, which are generated whenever a new signal appears (alert, email, push-notification). This allows you to open a position in a timely manner. Alpha Trend does not redraw, which makes it possible to evalua
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
指标
这个指标是为 激进的 scalping 和 快速进入二元期权 设计的 ，它会在 每根蜡烛图 上生成信号，帮助你随时了解市场的动向。 加入 Happy Scalping 频道： MQL5 不重绘 ：当前蜡烛的信号在 实时 生成，这意味着它可以在蜡烛形成过程中发生变化，具体取决于价格是上涨还是下跌，与前一根蜡烛的收盘价相比。 但是，一旦蜡烛 关闭 ，信号的颜色就会 完全固定 。它不会变化、消失或移动。 你看到的就是最终的信号。 为什么这样设计？ 因为许多 scalper 重视即时获得信号，特别是在 价格突破或剧烈波动 时，他们可以在价格波动的同一秒钟内抓住这些快速的点数。 另一方面，也有一些交易者更喜欢等待 蜡烛收盘后的确认 ，他们也可以完美使用这个指标。 这两种方法都是有效的 ，该系统可以适应这两种风格。 重要提示： 查看视频，了解如何在实时市场中操作， 如何入场交易，何时交易，何时最好避免交易 。 该指标非常强大 ，但和任何工具一样， 理解其逻辑非常重要 ，才能最大化利用它。 如果有任何疑问，请随时联系我。我会帮你解答。
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
指标
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Current Pointer
Nelson Adderly Ginibun
指标
Current Pointer - Ride the Market Flow with Confidence Stop guessing the market's direction. After countless hours of my own personal coding and rigorous testing, I developed Current Pointer to solve a common problem for traders: cutting through market noise to find the true trend. This isn't just another simple arrow indicator; it's a dedicated tool crafted with care to bring clarity and confidence to your charts. The Philosophy Behind Current Pointer The market is designed to be confusing. In
Mr Beast Zonas de Liquidez y alertas
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
指标
El indicador "MR BEAST ALERTAS DE LIQUIDEZ" es una herramienta avanzada diseñada para proporcionar señales y alertas sobre la liquidez del mercado basándose en una serie de indicadores técnicos y análisis de tendencias. Ideal para traders que buscan oportunidades de trading en función de la dinámica de precios y los niveles de volatilidad, este indicador ofrece una visualización clara y detallada en la ventana del gráfico de MetaTrader. Características Principales: Canal ATR Adaptativo: Calcula
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
指标
该指标建立当前报价，可以与历史报价进行比较，并在此基础上进行价格走势预测。指示器有一个文本字段，用于快速导航到所需日期。 选项： 符号 - 选择指标将显示的符号； SymbolPeriod - 选择指标从中获取数据的时段； IndicatorColor - 指示器颜色； HorisontalShift - 由指标绘制的报价移动指定的柱数； Inverse - true 反转引号，false - 原始视图； ChartVerticalShiftStep - 图表垂直移动（键盘上的向上/向下箭头）； 接下来是文本字段的设置，您可以在其中输入日期，您可以通过按“回车”立即跳转到该日期。 接下来是文本字段的设置，您可以在其中输入日期，您可以通过按“回车”立即跳转到该日期。
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
指标
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Crosskalp1
Mikhail Bilan
指标
Добрый День уважаемые трейдеры!  Вашему вниманию индикатор созданный и работающий на базе трендовика ADX,  для торговли на смене направления движения который учитывает коррекцию и даёт возможность на ней заработать.  Применяю этот индикатор для скальпинга. Рекомендую таймфреймы от 15 ти минутного(М15) до часового (Н1) периодов.  Красный кружок сигнал на продажу- Sell) Зелёный кружок  сигнал на покупку Buy) Чем меньше ваш таймфрейм тем меньше пунктов вы зарабатываете.   Важно выставлять стопы! !В
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
指标
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
PipFinite Exit EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.83 (115)
指标
Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
Naturu MT4
Ivan Stefanov
指标
“Naturu” 是一个使用大自然对称性作为算法的手动指标。 用简单策略和隐藏智慧，掌控市场！ 加载指标后，您会看到两条线——上线（Top）和下线（Bottom）。 单击一次即可激活某条线。要移动，只需点击您想放置该线的那根K线。 您设定一个高点和一个低点，指标会自动计算： 洋红色区域，显示多空双方兴趣最接近之处，也就是最有可能成为支撑/阻力的区域。 灰色区域，标示下一层次的关注区。 青绿色线条，表示多方的目标价位。 金色线条，表示空方的目标价位。 手动指标赋予您完全的控制和灵活性，让您根据实时市场环境和个人直觉调整级别。它们迫使您更深入地亲自分析价格走势，帮助您真正理解支撑、阻力和形态是如何形成的。依靠人工判断，可以过滤掉自动系统常常误判的大量“噪音”，减少错误信号。而且，因您亲自设定每个级别，可在突发新闻或极端行情时立即调整，无需等候代码更新。 隐藏于简单游戏背后的神圣力量！
NostradamusMT4
Andrey Spiridonov
1 (1)
指标
NostradamusMT4 is a powerful indicator from the set of professional trader. The indicator is based on Andrei Spiridonov's original price calculation method (ESTIMATED PRICE) for the current candle price. Advantages The indicator does not redraw. It works on any timeframes. Works with any trading instruments. Perfectly suitable for scalping and trading binary options. Parameters Color - color of the ESTIMATED PRICE FUTURE line. How to work with the indicator The indicator forms the ESTIMATED P
Stepping Trend
Mpendulo Chiliza
指标
The Stepping Trend Indicator     The Steppi ng Trend indicator uses the  average true range  (ATR indicator) in its calculation. This gives you control to set your own average true range period, I set the Default as 10.   Indicator Details. Green Arrow Up: This means you are at the starting point of a new bullish trend, it’s time to buy.   Red  Arrow  Down : This means you are at the starting point of a new  bearish  trend, it’ s time to sell .   What if you miss the Arrow Signal?   No prob
MasterArrow
Pavel Krysanov
5 (1)
指标
Correct market entries and exits are essential for any Forex trader. MasterArrow indicator addresses this issue. It has no redundant elements and draws only buy/sell arrows. The up arrow is a BUY signal, while the down arrow is a SELL one. The indicator is simple to configure. Change the Strength parameter to configure the signals frequency. The product is based on standard indicators (MA, RSI, ATR, etc.). But it also features the custom algorithm allowing to combine them into a single tool and
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
指标
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
指标
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
Crypto_Forex 指标“晨星模式”适用于 MT4。 - 指标“晨星模式”是价格行为交易的非常强大的指标：无需重绘，无延迟。 - 指标检测图表上的看涨晨星模式：图表上的蓝色箭头信号（见图片）。 - 带有 PC、手机和电子邮件警报。 - 还有它的兄弟 - 看跌“黄昏之星模式”指标可用（点击以下链接）。 - 指标“晨星模式”非常适合与支撑/阻力位结合使用。 ................................................................................................................. 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 这是仅在此 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。
该产品的买家也购买
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
指标
目前八折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个仪表板软件适用于28种货币对。它基于我们的两个主要指标（高级货币强度28和高级货币冲动）。它对整个外汇市场提供了一个伟大的概述。它显示高级货币强度值，货币运动速度和28个外汇对在所有（9）时间段的信号。想象一下，当你可以使用图表上的单一指标观察整个市场，以确定趋势和或剥头皮的机会时，你的交易将得到改善 我们已经在这个指标中建立了一些功能，使你更容易识别强势和弱势货币，同时识别和确认潜在的交易。该指标以图形方式显示货币的强势或弱势是增加还是减少，以及它在所有时间段的表现。 增加的新功能是动态市场斐波那契水平，它适应当前的市场条件变化，这是一个已经在我们的高级货币强度28和高级货币冲动指标中使用的成熟的加分项。 在交易时，总是将弱势货币和强势货币配对，这个新指标将帮助你做到这一点。 用户手册：点击这里  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708783 特点  显示每个时间段的ACS28和GAP-speed（冲动）的货币强度值。 列：颜色代码以7种颜色显示货币强度：强势
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
指标
Gann Made Easy 是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示、奖金和 GANN MADE EASY EA 助手！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
指标
M1 SNIPER 是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
指标
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
指标
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY From 25TH DECEMBER -27th December MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS EVE SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
指标
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 下一代外汇交易工具。 当前 49% 折扣。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator 是我们长期流行的指标的演变，将三种功能合二为一： 高级货币强度 28 指标 （695 条评论）+ 高级货币 IMPULSE 带警报 （520 条评论）+ CS28 组合信号（奖励）。 有关指标的详细信息 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 下一代强度指标提供什么？ 您喜欢的原始指标的一切，现在通过新功能和更高的精度进行了增强。 主要特点： 专有货币强度公式。  所有时间范围内的平滑和准确的强度线。 非常适合识别趋势和精确进入。 动态市场斐波那契水平（市场斐波那契）。  此指标独有的独特功能。 斐波那契应用于货币强度，而不是价格图表。 适应实时市场活动以获得准确的反转区域。 实时市场动量。  第 9 行显示市场是活跃还是被动。 对于定时交易至关重要。 全面的警报和显示。  每种货币最强的买入和卖出动量。 ​​28 对的双重动量买入和卖出。 超买/超卖警告外部范围和止损。 反转
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
指标
现在优惠 33%！ 任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
指标
趋势人工智能指标是一个伟大的工具，将加强交易者的市场分析结合趋势识别与可操作的进入点和逆转警报。 该指标使用户能够自信和精确地驾驭外汇市场的复杂性 除了主要信号，趋势Ai指标识别在回调或回调期间出现的次要入口点，使交易者能够利用既定趋势内的价格修正。 重要优势: *MT4及MT5工程 *明确买入或卖出信号 ·不重绘 *适用于所有资产 小心我不卖EA或设置电报它骗局. 所有设置免费在这里的博客。  重要！ 购买后立即与我联系,以获得指示和奖金! 真实的操作监控以及我的其他产品可以在这里找到： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 设置和输入: 建议为所有资源设置默认设置。 第...
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
指标
目前26%的折扣 任何新手或专家交易者的最佳解决方案! 这个指标是一个独特的、高质量的、可负担得起的交易工具，因为我们纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。只需一个图表，你就可以读出28个外汇对的货币强度！想象一下，你的交易将如何得到改善，因为你的交易是在你的手中进行的。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/697384 这是第一本，原版的! 不要买一个毫无价值的崇拜者的克隆品。 特别的 子窗口中的箭头显示强劲的货币势头GAP将指导你的交易! 当基础货币或报价货币处于超卖/超买区域（外盘斐波那契水平）时，在个人图表的主窗口中出现警告信号。 当货币力量从外围区间回落时，回撤/反转警报。 十字星模式的特别警报 可选择多个时间框架，以快速查看趋势! 货币强度线在所有的时间框架中都非常平稳，当使用较高的时间框架来识别总体趋势，然后使用较短的时间框架来确定精确的入口时，效果非常好。你可以根据自己的意愿选择任何时间框架。每个时间框架都由其自身进行了优化。
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
指标
目前八折优惠! 这个仪表板是一个非常强大的软件，可用于多个符号和多达9个时间段。 它是基于我们的主要指标（最佳评论：高级供应需求）。 Advanced Supply Demand 该仪表板提供了一个伟大的概述。它显示。   筛选后的供需值，包括区域强度评级。 区间内和区间外的点位距离。 它突出了嵌套的区域。 在所有（9个）时间段内，它对所选符号发出4种警报。 它是高度可配置的，以满足您的个人需求! 您的利益! 对每个交易者来说，最重要的问题是。 什么是入市的最佳水平？ 在强大的供应/需求区域内或附近进入你的交易，以获得最佳的成功机会和风险/回报。 我的止损的最佳位置是哪里？ 把你的止损放在强势供应/需求区的下方/上方是最安全的。 我的最佳盈利目标是什么？ 你的退出策略和你的进入策略一样重要，了解更高的时间框架图可以帮助你。对于买入，使用下一个供应区作为目标，对于卖出，使用下一个需求区作为目标。在回撤到供应区或需求区时进场，以确保有足够的利润空间，达到更高的时间框架的供应和需求，将增加你的利润。 为什么我们要过滤强区和弱区？ 不平衡性越大，价格的变动就
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
指标
提前指示   确定市场反转水平和区域 ，让您可以等待价格回到该水平并在新趋势的开始阶段（而不是结束阶段）进入市场。 他展示了   逆转水平   市场确认方向转变并形成进一步走势。 该指标无需重绘即可运行，针对任何交易品种都进行了优化，并且与以下因素结合使用时可发挥其最大潜力：       趋势线专业版   指标。 适用于所有仪器的可逆结构扫描仪 自动跟踪所有交易工具，并立即识别所有 R 反转模式，显示 LOGIC AI 信号已经存在的位置以及其他有用的信息。 逻辑人工智能——一款显示入口点的助手 一种智能信号，用于确定最佳入场时机。它采用 TPSproSYSTEM 算法，分析价格走势、趋势以及主要参与者的活动。 当 LOGIC AI 出现时，意味着市场条件已完全准备好做出成功概率很高的交易决策。 （R1-PRO）模式，该模式使用趋势专业指标的趋势变化 使用来自 TPSpro TREND PRO 指标的趋势数据，并基于此构建 R 构造。 该系统自动分析趋势方向，识别反转点和关键市场结构，利用逻辑人工智能帮助交易者精准定位入场点。 （R1-BOS）        一种利用指标趋势变化的
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
指标
介绍   量子趋势狙击指标 ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您识别和交易趋势反转的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子趋势狙击指标   旨在通过其创新的方式以极高的准确度识别趋势反转，将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 ***购买量子趋势狙击指标，即可免费获得量子突破指标！*** 当量子突破指标识别出趋势反转时，它会向您发出警报和信号箭头，并建议您三个止盈水平。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 MT5版本：       点击这里 建议： 时间范围:  所有时间范围。为了获得最佳结果，我们建议在 M15、M30 和 H1 时间范围内使用它。 货币对：欧元兑美元、英镑兑美元、澳元兑美元、欧元兑英镑, EURAUD, XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪时间：任意 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 建议止损：50 点 建议止盈水平：20 点、50 点和 100 点 规格： 不重漆！ 最多
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
指标
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
指标
PRO Renko Arrow Based System for trading renko charts.  准确的信号交易任何外汇工具. 另外，我将免费提供系统的附加模块! PRO Renko系统是RENKO图表上高度准确的交易系统。该系统是通用的。 该交易系统可应用于各种交易工具。 该系统有效地中和了所谓的市场噪音，打开了获得准确反转信号的通道。 该指标易于使用，只有一个参数负责产生信号。 您可以很容易地使算法适应您感兴趣的交易工具和renko酒吧的大小。 我很乐意通过提供任何咨询支持来帮助所有客户有效地使用该指标。 祝您交易成功！购买后，立即写信给我！ 我将与您分享我的建议和我的renko发电机。 另外，我将免费提供系统的附加模块!
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
指标
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
指标
该指标从每个点分析成交量，并计算该成交量的市场疲劳水平。 它由三条线组成： 牛市成交量疲劳线 熊市成交量疲劳线 表示市场趋势的线。该线根据市场是熊市还是牛市变化颜色。 您可以从任何选择的起点分析市场。一旦达到成交量疲劳线，确定一个新的起点来开始下一次分析。 您可以分析任何内容——趋势和修正。一个好的方法是每次当它达到趋势线或形成顶部或底部时移动指标。 趋势线与某一成交量疲劳线之间的距离越大，说明该方向的成交量越大。 趋势线可以作为开单的位置，而疲劳线则用于收集利润。 该系统非常独特，但又极其直观。 市场上没有类似的产品。 使用没有限制。可以在所有市场和所有时间框架中应用。 重要提示：在MetaTrader4测试器中检查时，双击紫色线条，然后左右移动它以分析市场。 如有任何问题，请随时联系我。
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
指标
目前8折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个指标是专门用来显示任何符号的货币强度，如异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。它是同类产品中的第一个，任何符号都可以添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度。这是一个独特的、高质量的、负担得起的交易工具，因为我们已经纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 它适用于所有时间框架。你将很快能够看到TREND! 根据新的基础算法设计，它使识别和确认潜在交易变得更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了8种主要货币和一种符号的强弱。 该指标显示了8种主要货币（澳元加元瑞士法郎欧元英镑日元新西兰美元）的强弱线，再加上一个符号! 该指标显示了符号的真实价值。例如：对于XAUUSD（黄金）：价格以美元报价。如果黄金在上涨，你怎么能知道是黄金的强势还是美元的弱势？只有当黄金走强时，我们才会进行交易。该指
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
指标
TREND LINES PRO 帮助您了解市场真正的方向转变点。该指标显示真实的趋势反转点以及主要参与者重新入场的时机。 您可以看到 BOS线、 趋势变化和更高时间框架的关键水平——无需复杂的设置或不必要的干扰。信号不会重绘，并在K线收盘后仍然保留在图表上。 该指标显示的内容： 实际变化 趋势（BOS 线） 一旦信号出现，它就始终有效！这与会重绘的指标有着重要的区别，后者可能会发出信号后又改变信号，从而导致资金损失。现在，您可以更精准、更准确地进入市场。此外，还有一个功能，会在箭头出现后为K线着色，直到达到目标价位（止盈）或出现反转信号为止。 重复条目   以及主要玩家的充值 为了提高寻找入场点时的视觉清晰度，我们创建了一个模块，该模块首先显示买入/卖出区域，并在该区域内寻找最佳入场点。此外，我们还加入了智能逻辑来管理止损位，该逻辑会随着时间的推移逐步降低止损位的大小，从而降低入场交易时的初始风险（移动止损位）。 信号强度水平（BOS） 该指标采用三个显著性等级来衡量趋势变化： SL   - 标准趋势变化 ChoCH SL—— 信号放大，结构破坏，且极有可能继续移动 MEGA BOS
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
指标
FX Volume：从经纪商视角洞察真实市场情绪 简要概述 想要提升您的交易策略？ FX Volume 可提供零售交易者和经纪商的持仓实时数据——远早于诸如 COT 之类的延迟报告。不论您希望获得持续稳定的收益，还是想在市场中多一分制胜的砝码， FX Volume 都能帮您识别重大失衡、确认突破以及完善风险管理。立即开启体验，让真实的成交量数据为您的交易决策带来革新！ 1. 为什么 FX Volume 对交易者格外有用 极具准确度的早期预警 • 快速捕捉有多少交易者正在买入或卖出某个货币对——比大多数人提前一步。 • FX Volume 是 唯一 能够整合多家零售经纪商真实成交量数据并以简洁方式呈现的工具。 强力风险管理 • 及时识别多头或空头仓位的巨大不平衡，这往往预示着潜在的趋势反转，帮助您更自信地设置止损和目标位。 • 独家而真实的数据让每一次交易决策更具可靠性。 优化进场与出场点 • 发现“过度集中”的交易（大多数交易者都在同一方向），并通过真实成交量来确认突破。 • 避免依赖常见指标可能带来的误导信号，而是利用真实的实时成交量。 适配各种交易策略 • 将 FX
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
趋势指标是用于金融市场交易的技术分析领域之一。 Angular Trend Lines - 全面确定趋势方向并产生入场信号。除了平滑蜡烛的平均方向 它还利用趋势线的倾斜角度。构建江恩角度的原理被当作倾斜角度的基础。 技术分析指标结合了烛台平滑和图表几何。 趋势线和​​箭头有两种类型：红线和箭头表示看涨方向。紫线和箭头表示看跌方向。 指示器功能 该指标使用简单、参数配置方便，可用于趋势分析和接收开仓信号。 指示器不会重新绘制，箭头出现在蜡烛的收盘处。 当信号发生时提供多种类型的警报。 可用于任何金融工具（外汇、加密货币、金属、股票、指数）。 该指标可以在任何时间范围和图表上发挥作用。 该指标采用轻量级算法，不加载处理器，确保在多个窗口中使用。 根据时间范围和交易方法选择参数。 主要输入参数 Period - 用于分析计算的蜡烛数量。 Angle ——趋势线的斜率。
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
指标
购买此指标即可免费获得我的专业交易管理器。 首先，值得强调的是，这个交易系统是一个非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，这使得它非常适合手动和机器人交易。 在线课程，手册和下载预设。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它结合了超过 10 个优质指标，具有 7 多个强大的交易策略，使其成为适用于各种市场条件的多功能选择。 趋势跟随策略：提供精确的入场和止损管理，以有效地跟随趋势。 反转策略：识别潜在的趋势反转，使交易者能够利用区域市场的机会。 剃头策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 稳定性：所有指标都不会重绘、不会重画和不会滞后，确保可靠的信号。 定制：支持自定义策略，以满足个人交易偏好。超过 7 种策略和组合可帮助您找到最佳策略。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，以指示清晰的入场和退出点。 实时警报：通过交易进出警报使交易者保持了解。 深入分析：提供更高时间框架的趋势分析和实时交易监控。 自适应颜色编码：利用蜡烛颜色编码来显示成交量、趋势和反转蜡烛信号。通过蜡烛颜色分析市场方向。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”赋予交易者必要的工具，以便在
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
指标
货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。 该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
指标
本指标是实践实战交易完善的波浪自动分析的指标 !  案例... 注: 波浪分级用西方叫法不习惯,因受到缠论(缠中说禅)命名方式习惯的影响,我是将基础波浪命名为 笔 ,将二级波段命名为 段 ,同时具有趋势方向的段命名为 主趋段 (以后笔记中都是这种命名方式,先告知大家),但是算法上和缠论关系不大切勿混淆.反映的是本人分析盘面总结的 千变万化纷繁复杂的运行规律 . 对波段进行了标准化定义,不再是不同人不同的浪  ,   对人为干扰的画法进行了排除,在严格分析进场起到了关键的作用 . 使用这个指标,等于将交易界面提升美感,抛弃最原始的K线交易带你进入新的交易层次.如果不是为了交易,在宣传上也将使客户观感提升层次. 指标内容: 1. 基础波浪 (笔) : 首先我们找出了价格波动过程中的基础波动拐点,当然他的有序性低,为下一步的计算提供基础. 2. 二级波段( 段 ) :在基础波浪的基础上,通过算法分析得到层级更明显的二级波段,二级波段为波浪提供了分析基础 3. 波浪( 浪 ): 有着更清晰的趋势,更清晰直观的方向.分析一个波浪是否延续,需要看二级波段的形态,分析二级的构成,可以得出波浪后
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (489)
指标
目前31%的折扣！! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个指标是一个独特的、高质量的、负担得起的交易工具，因为我们已经纳入了一些专有的功能和一个秘密的公式。只需一张图表，它就能给出所有28种货币对的警报。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点 建立在新的基础算法上，它使识别和确认潜在交易变得更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了一种货币的强势或弱势是否正在加速，并测量了这种加速的速度--把它想象成你汽车中的速度表。当你加速时，事情显然会发生得更快，这在外汇市场上也是一样的，即如果你配对的货币正在向相反的方向加速，你就会发现一个潜在的有利可图的交易。 货币动量的垂直线和箭头将指导你的交易! 动态的市场斐波那契23水平被用作警报触发器，将适应市场活动。如果冲动触及黄色触发线，您将在MetaTrader或您的电子邮件或推送警报中收到警报。然后你就知道作为一个交易员应该做什么。货币对和方向已经给出。只要点击警报按钮，就可以切换到该货币对或打开一个新的图表，以便进一步分析。警报级别可以通过用户输入来改变，可以选择3个敏感度级别。 尽
Blahtech Supply Demand
Blahtech Limited
4.58 (36)
指标
Was: $299  Now: $99   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
Royal Scalping Indicator M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
4.17 (6)
指标
Royal Scalping Indicator is an advanced price adaptive indicator designed to generate high-quality trading signals. Built-in multi-timeframe and multi-currency capabilities make it even more powerful to have configurations based on different symbols and timeframes. This indicator is perfect for scalp trades as well as swing trades. Royal Scalping is not just an indicator, but a trading strategy itself. Features Price Adaptive Trend Detector Algorithm Multi-Timeframe and Multi-Currency Trend Low
Gartley Hunter Multi MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (3)
指标
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all classic timeframes: (m1, m5, m15, m30, H1, H4, D1, Wk, Mn). Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all classic timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From t
Band trend indicator
lizhi fu
4 (18)
指标
一款可以直观识别波段趋势的顶底指标，手工交易最佳选择，不重绘不漂移。 如何免费获得此指标： 了解更多信息 每间隔三天涨价$20元,涨价过程: 79--> 99 --> 119...... 涨到目标价 $ 1000为止。 适应任何新手和量化交易的朋友，可以把信号写入到EA中自由发挥，数组3和数组4，例：3>4为变绿，3<4为变红，如有不懂的请联系我。 参数简介: KQuantity  显示历史K线的数量 InpPeriod_3 指标获取范围参数 Popupalarm 弹窗报警开关 Mailalarm 邮件报警开关 AlarmTimeinterval  每报警一次的间隔时间 Upperhorizontalline 上方水平线参数 Lowerhorizontalline 下方水平线参数 ===================分析方法：===================== buy： 指标绿柱在下方水平线下，由红柱变成绿柱确定做buy。 sell：指标红柱在上方水平线上，由绿柱变成红柱确定做sell。
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
指标
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
作者的更多信息
Gold Scalper Super
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Gold Scalper Super is an easy-to-use trading system. The indicator can be used as a standalone scalping system on the M1 time frame, as well as part of your existing trading system. Bonus: when purchasing an indicator, Trend Arrow Super is provided free of charge, write to us after purchase. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redr
System Trend Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (2)
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 System Trend Pro - This is the best trend trading indicator!!! The indicator no repaint!!!  The indicator has   MTF   mode, which adds confidence to trading on the trend (   no repaint   ). How to trade? Everything is very simple, we wait for the first signal (big arrow), then wait for the second signal (small arrow) and enter the market in the direction of the arrow. (See screens 1 and 2.) Exit on
Trend Arrow Super
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (2)
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Trend Arrow Super The indicator not repaint or change its data. A professional, yet very easy to use Forex system. The indicator gives accurate BUY\SELL signals. Trend Arrow Super is very easy to use, you just need to attach it to the chart and follow simple trading recommendations. Buy signal: Arrow + Histogram in green color, enter immediately on the market to buy. Sell signal: Arrow + Histogram o
Quantum Entry PRO
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Quantum Entry is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely known strategies among traders: the Breakout Strategy! This indicator produces crystal clear buy and sell signals based on breakouts of key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators, it uses advanced calculations to accurately confirm the breakout! When a breakout occurs, you rec
System Super Trend
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 System Super Trend: Your personal all-inclusive strategy The indicator no repaint!!!  System Super Trend -  is an easy to use trading system. It is an arrow indicator designed for Forex and cryptocurrencies. The indicator can be used as a standalone system, as well as part of your existing trading system. How does System Super Trend work? We have 3 options for trading with our indicator. Global Si
Trend Filter Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Trend Filter Pro Trend filter indicator. Very good filter for your trading system, I recommend to use it together with - System Trend Pro   or  Quantum Entry PRO The indicator no repaint!!! Settings: Change the Period parameter for better filtering ( default is 90) Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to help, write me in private messages or In Telegram: https://t.me/Trader35_Admin
FREE
Gold SniperX
Aleksandr Makarov
专家
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Gold SniperX - Your best assistant in gold trading. Fully automatic advisor that does not require additional settings, designed for trading on the Gold (XAUUSD) M1 currency pair The strategy is based on breaking through important levels (fast scalping) Does not use dangerous trading methods, no grids, martingales, etc. This is a real trading algorithm - The results of this are a very stable growth cu
Signal Trend Super
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Signal Trend Super Indicator of accurate market entry. Very good entry indicator for your trading system, I recommend to use it together with - System Trend Pro   and    Professional Trade Arrow The indicator does not redraw and does not change its data. Wait until the candle closes. Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to help, write me in private messages or In Telegram
FREE
Binary Reverse
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 This is a powerful system for binary options and intraday trading. The indicator neither repaints, nor changes its readings. Binary Reverse is designed to determine the points where the price reverses. The indicator fixes both reversals and roll-backs considerably expanding your analytical capabilities. It not only clearly shows correction and reversal points, but also tracks the overall trend dynam
Professional Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
专家
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Professional Scalper EA - Safe and stable. Parameters: *Lot-Sizing Method Fixed Lot  - a fixed lot will always be used for the initial trade; Low Risk 20% annual - Intelligent lot size calculation based on account balance to generate approximately 20% annualized return; Mid Risk 40% annual -  Intelligent lot size calculation based on account funds to generate approximately 40% annualized return; S
Global Parabolic MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (2)
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Global Parabolic MT4 Indicator for scalping on M1-M5. A very good indicator for your trading system, it can be used as a standalone trading system, I recommend using it together with - System Trend Pro The indicator does not repaint and does not change its data. Settings: Change the FILTER parameter for accurate market entries. Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to help, write me in p
Gold Level MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Gold Level MT4 A great helper for trading Gold. Levels do not repaint and do not change their data We recommend using it with the indicator - Professional Trade Arrow Levels are built every day, so you will trade every day with the indicator. Gold Level. Price markups are shown on the chart, after reaching TP1 or SL1, close half of the position, and the rest is transferred to breakeven. Any quest
AMS Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 AMS Scalper An excellent indicator for the entry point into the market; we use indicator signals only according to the trend. Settings: Range - 50 (range size for signal search.) Maximum candles Back - 3 (after how many candles to set a signal) P.S. For the signal to appear on the zero candle, set 0. We recommend a trend indicator -   Quantum Entry PRO Still have questions? do you need help
Professional Trade Arrow
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Professional Trade Arrow   Non-repaint  MT4 technical indicator. works on all timeframes 1 minute to the monthly timeframe  the trade vision buy and sell arrow is a multi currency and synthetic indicator Aqua arrow look for selling opportunities Crimson arrow look for buying opportunities.  wait for candle to close and arrow to appear before taking any trades. Settings: Key value - 3.0 ( This
Scalper Box MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Scalper Box MT4 Fully ready strategy for trading on all markets (Stocks, Futures, Forex and Cryptocurrencies). Indicator signals are not repaint!!! How to trade? Wait for a signal from the indicator Scalper Box MT4 (blue arrow - buy, red arrow - sell). After the signal we immediately enter the market, SL set behind the formed box. Using trend filter indicator and template Recommended timeframe
Gold ELF M1
Aleksandr Makarov
专家
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Gold ELF M1  - is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for forex trading, focused on the gold pair (XAUUSD).  It is designed for beginners and experienced traders, solving a common problem: the complexity and uncertainty of trading in volatile markets.  The Gold ELF M1 Expert Advisor simplifies this experience with automated, well-designed trading strategies. Set files:    GoldELF_Hedging_Impuls 
Buy Sell Storm MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Buy Sell Storm Professional indicator for trading on financial markets, designed for   MT5 platform . Trading on the indicator is very simple,   Blue arrow to buy ,   Red arrow to sell. Special offer -  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bossik2810 The indicator does not redraw and does not change its values. ( see the video of the EA on the indicator). In the default settings the   Period   para
Quantum Entry MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Top Quantum Entry MT4 indicator that gives signals to enter trades. Perfect entry points for currencies, cryptocurrency, metals, stocks and indices. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! If a signal appears, it does not disappear anymore! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal, and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy.
Scalper M1 ELF
Aleksandr Makarov
专家
Scalper M1 ELF is an expert advisor designed specifically for forex trading, focused on the gold pair (XAUUSD). It is designed for beginners and experienced traders, solving a common problem: the complexity and uncertainty of trading in volatile markets. Scalper M1 ELF EA simplifies this experience with automatic, well-thought-out trading strategies. Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Symbol XAUUSD (GOLD) Timeframe M1   Capital min.
EA MacDuck
Aleksandr Makarov
专家
MacDuck is an advanced trading system that combines multiple indicators. Its key feature is precise entry point control, which allows the system to demonstrate excellent results even in difficult market conditions. MacDuck offers multiple trading opportunities, is not sensitive to spreads and ensures precise execution of each trade, thanks to strict entry point management. The strategy has proven its effectiveness on real accounts. Regardless of whether you are a beginner or an experienced trad
Smart Level Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Smart Level Pro is a very powerful indicator based on the concept of order blocks and set entries with the right fvg and breakouts to create a very good entry level like a professional trader. Very easy to use interface and easy to enter on buy and sell signals. The indicator does not repaint and does not change its data! Works best on M5-M15 timeframe for gold, bitcoin and currency pairs. 4-5 deals
Gold Trend Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Accurate entry points for trades for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! How to use the indicator! If a signal appears, it no longer disappears! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for the signal from the indicator and enter
Bomb Signal
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Bomb Signal is a powerful indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed to identify the most relevant trends in the financial market. If you are looking for a tool that accurately predicts movements, Bomb Signal is your ally. How does this work: This indicator combines three different methods – volume analysis, candlestick closing and symmetrical trend – to detect and signal buying and selling opportunities. B
GoldingBot
Aleksandr Makarov
专家
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 GoldingBot  - is an expert advisor developed specifically for forex trading, focused on the gold pair (XAUUSD). It is designed for beginners and experienced traders, solving a common problem: the complexity and uncertainty of trading in volatile markets. GoldingBot Advisor makes this experience easier with automated, well-thought-out trading strategies. Manual and setup files: Contact me after purch
Golding Trend
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Golding Trend: 100% does not repaint its signals. Designed specifically for Gold GOLD/XAUUSD Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Golding Trend is designed to identify the most relevant trends in the financial market. If you are looking for a tool that accurately predicts movements, Golding Trend is your ally. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction according to the a
Arrow Candle
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Arrow Candle   - These are colored candles that show the trend based on volume and trend slope. This indicator will show you the color change on the next bar of the confirmation candle. Blue candles = possible buy (volume is increasing), Red candles = bullish weakness (volume is decreasing) possible sell. Arrow Candle is optimized for trading in any market and can be used in trending and non-trending
Sniper System
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Sniper System Accurate entry points for trades for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! The indicator 100% does not repaint All screenshots were taken at the time of publication (no adjustment to history!) If a signal appears, it no longer disappears! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator
System GoldCrazy
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Greetings to all investors and traders! I am proud to present my new development System GoldCrazy This is the best indicator for gold and crypto trading The indicator 100% does not repaint and does not change its signals. The indicator is suitable for absolutely everyone, both professional traders and beginners. How to trade? It's very simple, you can trade by the arrow Blue arrow - buy, red - sell
M1 Golding
Aleksandr Makarov
3.67 (3)
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 M1 Golding  —  This is an easy to use trading system. It is an arrow indicator designed for the M1-M5 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone scalping system, as well as as part of your existing trading system. Bonus: When you buy the indicator, you get a gift - Trend Arrow Super I also provide an additional trend filter indicator absolutely free of charge - Filter The combination of th
M1 Super Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
专家
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 M1 Super Scalper is an expert advisor designed specifically for forex trading, focused on the gold pair (XAUUSD). It is designed for beginners and experienced traders, solving a common problem: the complexity and uncertainty of trading in volatile markets. The M1 Super Scalper Advisor makes this experience easier with automated, well-thought-out trading strategies. The main feature of M1 Super Scalpe
筛选:
CHEN_851117
62
CHEN_851117 2025.10.02 05:21 
 

This is a non-repainting indicator worth recommending. You can make money by following Aleksandr's method. I made nearly $400 from September 29th to October 1st. Be patient and you can also make money using this indicator.

Bigluke1981
119
Bigluke1981 2025.07.18 22:17 
 

excellent indicator, i use it with 2 other indicators and all works a treat. Best use with price action knowledge to confirm trend continuation. Highly recommended!!

Jun Ito
618
Jun Ito 2025.07.01 03:22 
 

I hope they will improve their weakness in range markets. They are strong in trend markets.

Yik Hung Lai
795
Yik Hung Lai 2025.01.01 05:34 
 

highly recommend

sam3185
136
sam3185 2024.10.28 02:28 
 

I must say that this indicator is truely non repaint and non lag..this indicator help me a lot in my trading

回复评论