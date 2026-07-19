Smart Phase Box MT4
- 指标
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Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 10
Smart Phase Box automatically locates consolidation zones (bases, flats) on the chart and analyzes the candle microstructure inside each zone — wicks, tick volume, body-to-range ratio, and where price closes relative to the zone — to estimate whether the zone looks more like accumulation (buyers absorbing supply) or distribution (sellers absorbing demand), based on classic Wyckoff / Smart Money concepts.
MT5-version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186516
The indicator draws the zones directly on the price chart as colored rectangles with a text label, adds dashed support/resistance projection lines, and also writes the same information into indicator buffers so it can be read by an Expert Advisor.
Indicator development philosophy: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772874
How it works
- Compression detection. The indicator measures the average candle range over a baseline period. When price gets compressed into a narrow corridor (over a short lookback window) relative to that baseline, a new zone is opened.
- Microstructure scoring. While the zone is active, every new candle is scored on three factors:
- Wick + volume — a long wick paired with a volume spike suggests resting limit orders absorbing market flow on that side.
- Effort vs. result — a candle with high volume but a narrow body (little price progress) suggests hidden buying/selling against the visible candle direction.
- Close location — where candles tend to close inside the zone (upper vs. lower half).
- Verdict. The running score determines the zone's color and label: gray/"FORMING" while inconclusive, green "ACCUMULATION: X%" or red "DISTRIBUTION: X%" once one side dominates. The label updates in real time as the zone develops.
- Projection. Once a zone breaks, its upper/lower borders are projected forward as dashed lines, and the indicator buffers keep holding the same border/direction/probability values for the length of that projection — useful as a simple support/resistance + bias reference after the breakout.
Parameters
|Input variable
|Label shown in the terminal's Inputs tab
|Meaning
|InpHistoryBars
|History to draw on chart (bars back)
|How many bars back to scan and draw zones for when the indicator is first attached.
|InpRangeAvgPeriod
|Averaging period for candle range (baseline volatility)
|Lookback period used to compute the baseline average candle range (the volatility reference).
|InpBoxLookback
|Window for compression detection (bars)
|Size of the window used to detect the initial compression (in bars).
|InpBoxMultiplier
|Allowed box range = multiplier * average candle size
|How tight the compression must be: max allowed zone range = multiplier × average candle range. Lower = stricter/smaller zones.
|InpMinBoxBars
|Minimum zone length (bars) to be displayed
|Minimum zone length (in bars) required before it is drawn on the chart. Filters out noise from very short zones.
|InpWickVolumeFactor
|Volume multiplier for a "spike" (wicks / effort-vs-result)
|How large a tick-volume spike must be (relative to its own baseline) to count as significant for the wick/effort-result scoring.
|InpShowLabels
|Show text labels (ACCUMULATION/DISTRIBUTION %)
|Show/hide the "ACCUMULATION/DISTRIBUTION %" text label.
|InpExtendLines
|Draw dashed level projections to the right
|Show/hide the dashed projection lines after a zone breaks.
|InpExtendBars
|Length of level projection to the right (bars)
|How far (in bars) the projection lines — and the matching buffer values — extend after a zone closes.
|InpColorForming
|Color of a forming / undetermined zone
|Color for zones with no clear bias yet.
|InpColorAccum
|Color of an accumulation zone
|Color for zones leaning accumulation (bullish bias).
|InpColorDist
|Color of a distribution zone
|Color for zones leaning distribution (bearish bias).
|InpObjPrefix
|Prefix for graphical object names
|Prefix used for all chart object names created by the indicator (change it if you run multiple instances on one chart).
Buffers (for EA / iCustom use)
|#
|Content
|0
|Zone upper border (price)
|1
|Zone lower border (price)
|2
|Direction: 1 = accumulation, -1 = distribution, 0 = no active/undetermined zone
|3
|Probability of the current direction, in %
Buffers stay populated for as long as a zone is active, and continue to hold the last closed zone's values for InpExtendBars bars afterward (matching the dashed projection on the chart), then reset to empty.
Usage recommendations
- Works on any timeframe and symbol; the defaults are tuned for a generic intraday chart — re-tune InpBoxMultiplier , InpRangeAvgPeriod and InpWickVolumeFactor per instrument/timeframe (e.g., a stricter multiplier for higher timeframes, a looser one for very noisy low timeframes).
- Treat the zone label as a bias, not a signal to enter blindly — it works best combined with your own confirmation (e.g., waiting for a retest of the zone border, a break-and-hold, or a structure signal from another tool).
- InpMinBoxBars is the main noise filter: raise it if you see too many short-lived/low-confidence zones; lower it if you want to catch shorter bases (e.g., on lower timeframes or fast instruments).
- Increase InpWickVolumeFactor on instruments/timeframes with generally noisy volume, to reduce false wick/effort-result signals.
- The projected dashed levels after a breakout are a convenient reference for support-turned-resistance / resistance-turned-support, not a guaranteed reaction level.
- For EA integration, read buffer 2 (direction) together with buffer 3 (probability) and apply your own threshold (e.g., only act above 65-70%) rather than reacting to any nonzero direction value.