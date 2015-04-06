PatternGuard VWAP Trader MT4

  • 专家
  • Andrei Strashko
    Andrei Strashko

    Andrei Strashko

    1 (1)
    我叫 Andrey。我是一名专业交易员，也是 MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 交易解决方案开发者。10 多年来，我一直从事交易机器人、指标、脚本和交易策略的开发，将真实交易经验与深入的编程知识相结合。
    我正在发展自己的品牌 Astramql。它不仅仅是一个名称，更代表了我的工作方式：精准、纪律、强大的算法逻辑以及对每一个细节的关注。基于我的交易经验和编程能力，我创建专业的交易智能顾问、指标和实用工具，帮助交易者自动化策略、分析市场，并更高效地管理交易过程。
    我为希望更清晰地理解市场、更快速地做出决策，并将交易想法自动化的交易者创建工具。
    40 产品 4 主题 7 评论
  • 版本: 1.12
  • 激活: 5

PatternGuard VWAP Trader — a Smart Expert Advisor for Market Structure-Based Trading

PatternGuard VWAP Trader is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed to identify high-quality entry points after price exits a zone of market uncertainty. The strategy is based on a combination of VWAP logic, a NO TRADE zone, candlestick pattern confirmation, trend filtering, and flexible trade management.

The EA does not open trades randomly. It analyzes market structure, waits for price to leave a consolidation area, confirms the direction with price action patterns, and only then generates a trading signal. This approach helps reduce unnecessary entries during weak, noisy, or sideways market conditions.

PatternGuard VWAP Trader can be used on all trading pairs and instruments offered by your broker, including Forex pairs, metals, indices, and other CFD instruments. However, the recommended market for this EA is Gold XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe. Gold often provides strong volatility, active price movement, and frequent breakouts from accumulation zones, which makes it especially suitable for this strategy logic.

The advisor includes a structured signal filtering system. The NO TRADE zone helps identify market areas where trading should be avoided. Candlestick patterns are used to confirm the direction of the move. The trend filter helps reduce weak or conflicting signals. Trade management tools allow the EA to work with Stop Loss, Take Profit, and trailing stop logic.

InpShowVisuals = false — disable chart visualization to speed up backtesting. Set to true to display the EA’s visual elements on the chart.

User Guide: https://c.mql5.com/6/1005/PatternGuard_VWAP_Trader_User_Guide_EN__1.txt

Main advantages of PatternGuard VWAP Trader:

  • trading after price exits the NO TRADE zone;

  • VWAP-based market structure analysis;

  • candlestick pattern confirmation;

  • trend filter for higher-quality signals;

  • flexible risk settings;

  • Stop Loss, Take Profit, and trailing stop;

  • trailing stop in percentage or pips;

  • chart visualization of signals and trade levels;

  • adjustable settings for different symbols and trading styles.

PatternGuard VWAP Trader is not a simple mechanical robot that enters the market on every price movement. It is a tool for more disciplined trading, where filtering, confirmation, and risk control are essential.

Before using the EA on a real account, it is strongly recommended to optimize the settings in the Strategy Tester. After optimization, forward testing should be performed on a separate historical period to check the stability of the selected parameters. Then the EA should be tested on a demo account under real market conditions. Only after these steps should real trading be considered.

It is important to understand that PatternGuard VWAP Trader, like any trading Expert Advisor, does not guarantee profit. Results depend on market conditions, the selected instrument, timeframe, settings, spread, commission, quote quality, and broker execution. Always use reasonable risk and carefully test all settings before trading on a live account.

PatternGuard VWAP Trader is suitable for traders who are looking for an automated trading system based on VWAP logic, Price Action, weak-market filtering, and flexible trade management. Its main purpose is to help traders trade more systematically, avoid random entries, and act only when the market provides a clearer structure.


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量子之王EA——智能力量，专为每位交易者打造 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特价上市 实时信号：       点击这里 MT5版本：   点击此处 量子之王频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT4，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 规则   你的交易精准而自律。 量子之王 EA     将结构化网格的优势和自适应马丁格尔策略的智能性融合到一个无缝系统中——专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 而设计，适合希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士。 量子之王 EA     是一个为澳元/加元货币对在 M5 时间框架上开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔策略的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个能够智能管理所有市场阶段交易的系统。 专为易用性和一致性而设计   量子王
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
专家
你是否曾 经想过为什么大多数专家顾问在实盘交易中并不有效，尽管它们在回测中表现完美？ 最有可能的答案是过拟合。许多专家顾问被创建为对现有的历史数据进行“学习”和完美适应，但由于构建模型的泛化能力不足，它们无法预测未来。 一些开 发者可能根本不知道过拟合的存在，或者他们知道但没有办法防止它。其他人则将其作为美化回测结果的工具，他们添加了数十个输入参数，而不考虑统计学意义，使交易策略过度依赖历史数据，并试图说服他人他们的专家顾问未来能够实现类似的表现。 如果你 对这个迷人的主题感兴趣，并想更深入地了解过拟合，请参考我的这些文章： Avoiding Over-fitting in Trading Strategy (Part 1): Identifying the Signs and Causes Avoiding Over-fitting in Trading Strategy (Part 2): A Guide to Building Optimization Processes 有几种方法可以避免在 仅仅依赖读取过去数据的专家顾问上亏钱。而最简单的方法是，在没有至少 5 个月或 30
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
专家
推出促銷活動！ 僅剩幾本，449 美元！ 下一個價格： 599$ 最終售價：999$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro 加入了黃金交易 EA 俱樂部，但有一個很大的區別：這是一種真正的交易策略。 “真實交易策略”是什麼意思？ 您可能已經註意到，市場上幾乎所有黃金 EA 都是簡單的網格/鞅系統，當市場與初始倉位相反時，該系統會添加交易。  它們通常偽裝成“神經網絡/人工智能/機器學習”，但如果您對外彙和 EA 有一點經驗，您可以輕鬆地將
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
专家
推出促销活动： 仅售 1 份，售价 399 美元 最终售价：2000$ 该 EA 的销售数量有限 借助市场上最先进的“均值反向”交易机器人 Luna AI Pro EA   ，释放人工智能的力量，将您的交易提升到前所未有的高度。 这个尖端的人工智能驱动系统旨在满足经验丰富的交易者和初学者的需求，配备了广泛的功能来优化您的交易策略并最大化您的利润。 使用 Luna AI Pro 释放您交易策略的全部潜力。 拥抱交易的未来，让先进的人工智能彻底改变您的投资之旅。 体验当今人工智能的力量，加入全球成功交易者的行列。 为什么这个 EA 与众不同： OneChartSetup -> 运行 1 个图表中的所有货币对 个人表现监控：如果表现不佳，每对货币对的风险将自动降低，如果再次盈利，风险将再次增加。 不使用有风险的交易技术，如鞅、网格或具有非常宽止损的交易等 严格的贸易和风险管理 经过验证的真实账户跟踪记录：已经运行一年多 没有虚假/操纵的回测 实时结果（低风险）：    https ://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1502590 设置 EA：    https:
Gold Hunter Pro MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
专家
Gold Hunter Pro 是一款面向 XAUUSD 的自动化交易系统，专为 MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 设计。 该智能交易系统采用基于突破的执行模型。它分析结构性价格水平，并仅在满足预设市场条件时放置挂单。 该系统专为日内交易设计，不使用马丁格尔、网格、加仓摊平、递增手数或隐藏恢复逻辑。 定价政策 每完成 10 次购买，价格将上涨 50 USD。 当前价格下，10 份中仍有 2 份可用。 最终价格：1999.99 USD 风险与资金管理 该 EA 支持两种仓位规模计算模式： 固定手数 — 使用固定的交易量。 基于风险的手数 — 根据账户余额和止损距离计算仓位大小。 在标准配置下，仅使用一个方向性仓位。如果启用 hedge mode，则可根据所选设置独立管理多头和空头仓位。 推荐交易条件 交易品种：XAUUSD 平台：MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 账户类型：建议使用 ECN 账户或低点差账户 建议使用稳定的执行环境 建议低滑点 建议使用 VPS 托管 最低杠杆：1:10 推荐杠杆：1:100 或更高 输入参数 VOLUM
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
专家
Aura Neuron 是一款独特的 EA 交易系统，延续了 Aura 系列交易系统。通过利用先进的神经网络和尖端的经典交易策略，Aura Neuron 提供了一种具有出色潜在性能的创新方法。这款 EA 交易系统完全自动化，旨在交易 XAUUSD (GOLD) 等货币对。从 1999 年到 2023 年，它在这些货币对中表现出了一致的稳定性。该系统避免了危险的资金管理技术，例如马丁格尔、网格或剥头皮，使其适用于任何经纪商条件。Aura Neuron 由多层感知器 (MLP) 神经网络驱动，利用它来预测市场趋势和走势。MLP 是一种前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)，通常被称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们由单个隐藏层组成时。MLP 包括三个基本层：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除输入节点外，每个神经元都使用非线性激活函数。该网络使用称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。 MLP 的多层结构和非线性激活使其有别于线性感知器，使其能够识别数据中非线性可分的模式。通过其复杂的 NN 智能，Aura Neuron 能够识别模式并适应不断变化的市场条件，例如汇率或交易者行为的变化。其处理复杂数据的能力使其能够
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 675 美元（还剩 2/10），下一个价格 795 美元 Live Monitoring  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366351 Check out the live results in Profile >>
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
专家
BB Return — 一款用于黄金交易（XAUUSD）的智能交易系统（EA）。该交易思路最初来自我的 手动交易 经验。策略核心是价格回归 Bollinger Bands（布林通道） 区间，但并非机械式或每次触及即入场。针对黄金市场的特性，系统加入了额外过滤条件，用于剔除无效和低质量的市场环境，仅在回归逻辑真正成立时才开仓。   Global   update   on   June   14th   交易原则 — 系统不使用网格、马丁或加仓平均成本等风险策略。EA 可使用 固定手数 或 AutoRisk 自动风险 模式运行。BB Return 对点差、滑点及不同经纪商的报价方式不敏感，可在任何经纪商及多种账户类型下运行，包括 Standard、ECN、Pro、Raw、Razor 。系统不受交易时段限制，可 24 小时运行 。   $ 359   不是最终价格。 当前价格仅剩 5–7 个名额。 之后将上涨。 该EA限量提供，以保证策略的稳定性。 设置与交易频率 — 启动系统无需复杂设置，策略设计即基于 默认参数 运行，通常只需调整手数或 AutoRisk 模式。系统平均每年约执行
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
专家
更新 — 2025年12月 Aurum 交易系统于 2024 年 11 月底正式发布。 在这一整年里，它在真实市场环境中稳定运行，没有新闻过滤器，没有额外的防护限制，也没有复杂的交易约束 —— 依然保持了稳定与可靠的表现。 Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) 这一年的真实交易充分证明了该交易系统本身的可靠性。 正是在真实数据与实际经验的基础上，我们于 2025 年 12 月发布了本次重大更新： 全面升级高级交易面板，并适配所有屏幕分辨率 新增扩展交易保护系统 新增基于 Forex Factory 的强力新闻过滤系统 新增两个额外过滤器，用于更精准的信号判断 全面优化执行速度与系统稳定性 新增安全的 Recovery 回本功能 图表主题升级为高级风格 关于 Aurum Aurum — 黄金交易高级 EA（XAU/USD） Aurum 是一款专为黄金市场打造的专业级交易 EA，核心目标是稳定性与安全性。系统基于趋势分析，并采用严格的风险控制机制。 本系统不使用任何危险交易方式 —— 不加仓、不网格、不马丁、不激进加仓。 每一笔交易都严格设置止损
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
专家
Quantum Nexus 是一款创新型Expert Advisor，将定量分析、多层级验证、趋势跟踪算法、持仓跟踪机制和统计监控整合在一个统一的自动交易系统中。 为了将这一产品变为现实，开发团队投入了数十年的开发经验和一年的准备时间，打造出Quant v5——一款对冲基金级别的定量分析工具，通过持续滚动OOS测试，从数学上证明策略的统计优势。 定价政策 首批客户可在2026年7月31日至8月5日期间享受限时30%折扣。 每完成10次购买，价格将上涨100 USD。价格上涨为永久性调整。 最终价格：30 000 USD。 结果 在真实交易中，采用高风险和ULTRA模式时，Quantum Nexus目前显示的利润超过250%。 在另一个真实账户中，采用中等风险和MEDIUM模式时，目前的结果超过30%。 在历史测试中，自2021年以来，该Expert Advisor显示的利润超过100亿USD，同时始终保持较低且受控的回撤。 有效性证明 Quantum Nexus使用多种通过测试发现的趋势跟踪策略，以在长期运行中提供优势。 策略搜索分为两个阶段： 一个独立脚本包含用于收集价格统计数据
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
专家
當前促銷： 僅剩 1 件，549 美元 最終價格：999$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) 請務必在我們的促銷博客中 查看我們的“   Ultimate EA 組合包 ”   ！   LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro 是市場上獨一無二的交易系統。  它完全專注於通過交易支撐位和阻力位的突破來利用比特幣市場的波動性。 EA 的重點在於安全性，這轉化為極低的回撤和非常好的交易風險/回報率。 EA 在內部使用“智能自適應參數係統”，它將根據比特幣的實際價格計算止損、止盈、尾隨止損以及入場和手數。 這意味著如果比特幣以 6000 或 30000 的價格交易，所有參數的值都會不同。 自 2022 年 6 月以來，該 EA 已在真實真實賬戶上進行了前瞻性測試，到目前為止，結果非常有希望。 還進行了 99.90% tickquality 的回溯測試，並且在過去幾年中顯示出非常穩定的增長。 該 EA 需要提供低比特幣點差的經紀商。 私信聯繫我，獲取推薦經紀商名單。 主要特徵： 自適
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
专家
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
专家
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
专家
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Trend Pullback System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
专家
TPS (Trend Pullback System) is an expert advisor built around a single concept: wait for a defined trend, wait for price to pull back into the value zone within that trend, and enter only when the original move resumes. It applies the principle of buying weakness within an uptrend and selling strength within a downtrend. It does not average down, does not build grids, and does not increase lot size after a loss. This Expert Advisor is NOT for you if: You are looking for a system with no losing
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
专家
ORIX System —— 一款专为 GBPUSD 货币对在 M5 时间周期上开发的交易机器人。该EA基于价格行为与市场结构分析，不使用任何标准技术指标。系统不使用马丁格尔、交易网格、逆势加仓、对冲、无止损交易，也不进行高频或混乱交易。 Live signals 主要要求与建议 交易品种：GBPUSD 时间周期：M5 最低入金：从 100 USD / EUR（最小交易手数 0.01） 经纪商：任何提供高质量报价的正规 ECN 经纪商 账户类型：ECN / RAW / Razor（支持 Netting 与 Hedging 模式） VPS：建议使用 VPS 以保证 EA 稳定、连续运行 推荐风险：每笔交易 1%–5%（风险基于单笔交易的止损计算） 参数设置：默认设置 交易逻辑与风险管理 策略类型：价格行为与市场结构分析，识别关键反转区域 不使用标准技术指标 每笔交易均带有强制止损 支持固定手数交易 支持 Auto Risk 自动风险模式 风险基于单笔交易的止损进行计算 推荐风险：每笔交易 1–5% GMT 参数 默认情况下，EA 使用最常见的服务器时间偏移：冬令时 GMT +2，
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
4.7 (10)
专家
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Gold Zilla AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
专家
使用 Grok AI辅助 、风险分散且 黄金优化的EA 生成可控回报。 GoldZILLA AI 是一种多策略算法，可检测市场状态以动态选择五种不同的策略，在XAUUSD上优化回报同时最小化回撤。 [   Live Signal   ] - [  Dedicated group   | Version   MT5   -   MT4   ] 购买后，请发送私信给我以获取用户手册和AI设置说明。 为什么选择此EA？ 动态多策略方法 先进的市场状态检测，用于优化策略选择 五种不同的、不相关的交易策略 买卖信号的对称算法规则 风险分散 多时间框架分析（M5至H1） 五种不相关策略降低整体投资组合风险 基于市场状况的动态风险调整 所有仓位均设止损保护 先进的AI风险管理 基于具有实时网络搜索功能的Grok大语言模型 实时宏观分析和新闻事件监控 带有详细推理的每日趋势预测 黄金优化性能 专为XAUUSD CFD交易设计 利用黄金独特的波动特性 多种策略针对黄金价格行为量身定制 最高道德标准的回测和可靠的真实表现 100%高质量数据，无遗漏 零操纵历史止损或止盈 无过度拟合 定期比较Live S
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
专家
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
专家
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Forex Dominance MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
专家
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
专家
免费试用 EA Budak Ubat 频道 限时特价！ 每购买10次后价格将增加10美元！ 工作原理 当 EA 激活时，它会根据执行模式参数分析图表。 如果图表上没有现有仓位，EA 将根据参数输入交易。如果趋势是看涨的，它将进入买入交易，如果是看跌的，它将进入卖出交易。如果止损变量大于0，则还会设置距离已打开交易价格一定距离的止损订单。0表示没有止损。 如果图表上存在现有仓位，且最后一个仓位处于亏损状态，EA 将检查当前市场价格与订单之间的距离是否至少为用户设置的最小距离，然后将根据蜡烛图输入交易，仓位大小将使用马丁格尔方法计算，并且将设置离已打开交易价格一定距离的止损订单，如果止损变量大于0。 如果未启用套期保值，EA 一次只会进入一个方向的交易。如果第一个仓位是买入交易，则所有后续的马丁格尔仓位也必须是买入交易。如果第一个仓位是卖出交易，则所有后续的马丁格尔仓位也必须是卖出交易。如果启用套期保值，EA 将进入双向交易。 EA 将修改相同方向的所有仓位的获利点为单一的保本点，再加上用户设置的获利水平。 EA 参数 执行模式： 在每个新 K 线上：当 EA 激活时，它会在每个新的
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
专家
推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 新：購買 Goldbot One 並免費選擇 1 個 EA！ （適用於2個交易帳戶） 加入公共團體： 點擊此處   終極組合優惠   ->   點擊此處 LIVE SIGNAL 隆重介紹   Goldbot One ，這是一款專為黃金市場設計的高度複雜的交易機器人。 Goldbot One 專注於突破交易，利用支撐位和阻力位來識別主要交易機會。 該專家顧問專為在波動的貴金屬市場中尋求效率、可靠性和策略優勢的交易者而設計。   值得注意的事實：     EA 在樣本外資料中的表現與用於最佳化的樣本內資料完美一致。   樣本內時期為2016年至2023年。 用於確認策略的樣本外資料為 2004-2016 年和 2024 年。       2024年，業績躋身近20年來最好之列！   現在，這是未來表現的一個非常好的指標。   主要特點： 多策略方法： 獲勝策略的 8 種變體： Goldbot One 運行八種不同的突破策略變體，每種變體都針對不同的市場條件進行了最佳化。這種多元化確保了風險的良好分散並創造了更平穩的成長預期  
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Universal Trade Copier MT5
Andrei Strashko
专家
Universal Trade Copier MT5 是一款专业的本地交易复制工具，可在同一台计算机或 VPS 上的 MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 终端之间复制交易。 该产品支持多种复制方向： MT4 → MT4 MT5 → MT5 MT4 → MT5 MT5 → MT4 此版本专为 MetaTrader 5 设计。如果复制过程涉及 MetaTrader 4 终端，则需要单独安装兼容的 MT4 版本。 该复制工具适合管理多个交易账户、使用不同 MetaTrader 终端、与不同经纪商合作，或者需要在 MT4 和 MT5 账户之间复制交易的交易者。 用户指南 主要功能 复制市价订单：Buy 和 Sell。 复制挂单：Buy Limit、Sell Limit、Buy Stop、Sell Stop。 复制止损和止盈。 复制止损和止盈修改。 复制挂单修改。 复制订单平仓。 复制部分平仓。 手数倍增模式。 固定手数模式。 风险百分比模式。 支持不同经纪商交易品种名称的符号映射。 滑点控制。 最大交易数量限制。 Magic Number 过滤器。 仅复制当前交易品种模式。
Astra BB RSI Arrows
Andrei Strashko
指标
Astra BB RSI Arrows — 基于布林带与 RSI 的可视化交易信号指标 Astra BB RSI Arrows 专为需要清晰、简洁且高效工具的交易者而设计，用于寻找市场中的潜在入场点和离场点。该指标结合了两种经过长期验证的技术分析工具：布林带（Bollinger Bands）和相对强弱指数（RSI）。 您无需频繁切换窗口，也不必手动监控价格交叉、超买区域和超卖区域。指标会直接在图表上提供完整的可视化信号系统。 该指标不会用多余元素占满交易终端。它只显示真正重要的信息：布林带线、入场信号箭头、可视化离场标记以及帮助您及时发现重要交易机会的通知。 Astra BB RSI Arrows 的核心理念 当价格进入极端区域并开始返回正常区间时，市场往往会出现较好的交易机会。该指标正是用于识别这种市场情况。 布林带显示动态价格区间，帮助识别市场可能出现过度扩张的区域。RSI 则通过显示超买或超卖状态来补充分析。当这两种工具同时提供一致信号时，交易者可以获得更加清晰、结构化的分析依据。 Astra BB RSI Arrows 不只是绘制指标线，而是将市场情况转换为直观易懂的可视化信号
FREE
MA EMA Cross Risk EA MT4
Andrei Strashko
专家
MA EMA Cross Risk EA 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的交易智能顾问，专为希望使用清晰、合理且可视化透明的移动平均线交叉策略进行交易的用户而设计。 该智能顾问基于技术分析中最经典的理念之一：快速与慢速 MA/EMA 的交叉。当市场方向发生变化时，移动平均线可以帮助识别这一时刻，减少不必要的市场噪声、情绪干扰以及手动寻找信号的需要。 智能顾问会自动监控移动平均线或指数移动平均线的交叉，并按照预设规则开仓。用户可以自行选择均线类型、周期、止损、止盈以及每笔交易的风险比例。因此，该智能顾问既适合稳健的系统化交易，也适合在不同市场环境下进行积极测试。 MA EMA Cross Risk EA 的核心理念是交易纪律。该智能顾问不会随机交易，不使用马丁格尔策略，也不会在缺乏控制的情况下增加交易手数。持仓规模根据用户设定的账户资金风险百分比自动计算，有助于即使在连续亏损的情况下，也能保持风险管理的可控性。 产品特别重视可视化功能。图表上会显示 MA/EMA 线，以及当前持仓的止损和止盈水平。用户可以清楚地看到交易信号产生的原因、风险所在的位置以及目标价位。 智能顾问主要功
FREE
Sar Manager MT5
Andrei Strashko
指标
SAR Manager SAR Manager 是一款基于标准 Parabolic SAR 算法开发的 MetaTrader 5 信号指标。该指标可以识别 SAR 方向变化，生成虚拟 BUY 和 SELL 信号，计算止损和止盈水平，并将所有相关信息直接显示在图表上。 本产品用于市场分析和辅助人工交易。它不会开启、修改或关闭任何真实交易订单。 信号计算 当 Parabolic SAR 点从价格上方移动到价格下方时，BUY 信号得到确认。当 SAR 点从价格下方移动到价格上方时，SELL 信号得到确认。 新信号仅在当前K线收盘后计算。正在形成的K线不会用于确认入场信号。虚拟入场价格取 SAR 方向变化确认后的下一根K线开盘价。 指标同时只跟踪一个虚拟持仓。当虚拟持仓处于激活状态时，不会生成新的入场信号。当价格触及止损或止盈、出现反向 Parabolic SAR 信号，或者价格跳空越过指定水平时，虚拟持仓将被关闭。 止损和止盈 止损和止盈距离以 MetaTrader 点数为单位设置。对于 BUY 信号，止损位于虚拟入场价格下方，止盈位于虚拟入场价格上方。对于 SELL 信号，则采用相反的设置
FREE
MA EMA Cross Risk EA
Andrei Strashko
专家
MA EMA Cross Risk EA 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的交易智能顾问，专为希望使用清晰、合理且可视化透明的移动平均线交叉策略进行交易的用户而设计。 该智能顾问基于技术分析中最经典的理念之一：快速与慢速 MA/EMA 的交叉。当市场方向发生变化时，移动平均线可以帮助识别这一时刻，减少不必要的市场噪声、情绪干扰以及手动寻找信号的需要。 智能顾问会自动监控移动平均线或指数移动平均线的交叉，并按照预设规则开仓。用户可以自行选择均线类型、周期、止损、止盈以及每笔交易的风险比例。因此，该智能顾问既适合稳健的系统化交易，也适合在不同市场环境下进行积极测试。 MA EMA Cross Risk EA 的核心理念是交易纪律。该智能顾问不会随机交易，不使用马丁格尔策略，也不会在缺乏控制的情况下增加交易手数。持仓规模根据用户设定的账户资金风险百分比自动计算，有助于即使在连续亏损的情况下，也能保持风险管理的可控性。 产品特别重视可视化功能。图表上会显示 MA/EMA 线，以及当前持仓的止损和止盈水平。用户可以清楚地看到交易信号产生的原因、风险所在的位置以及目标价位。 智能顾问主要功
FREE
Adaptive Pulse MT5
Andrei Strashko
指标
Adaptive Pulse 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的自适应趋势指标，可帮助交易者识别当前市场方向、过滤较弱的价格波动，并在图表上直接显示经过确认的入场和出场信号。 市场状态始终在变化。在平静时期，价格波动较慢，往往会产生大量虚假交叉信号；而在高波动时期，传统趋势线又可能反应过慢。Adaptive Pulse 会根据当前市场环境自动调整灵敏度，因此在横盘阶段更加平滑，在强趋势行情中则能够更快地响应价格变化。 该指标会分析价格运动效率、短期与长期波动率、自适应趋势线的斜率以及趋势强度。信号仅在当前蜡烛图收盘后确认。已经形成的历史信号不会在之后发生移动、消失或改变。 Adaptive Pulse 的工作原理 自适应趋势线会根据当前市场方向改变颜色： 橙色表示上涨方向； 红色表示下跌方向； 中性色表示当前没有确认的趋势。 当价格确认进入上涨走势时，指标会生成买入信号。当下跌方向得到确认时，指标会生成卖出信号。内置横盘过滤器会在市场缺乏足够趋势强度时，过滤掉部分较弱的信号。 图表上会显示入场箭头、出场箭头以及计算出的交易水平，因此无需手动绘制额外线条，即可快速评估潜在交易机会
FREE
Adaptive Pulse MT4
Andrei Strashko
指标
Adaptive Pulse 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的自适应趋势指标，可帮助交易者识别当前市场方向、过滤较弱的价格波动，并在图表上直接显示经过确认的入场和出场信号。 市场状态始终在变化。在平静时期，价格波动较慢，往往会产生大量虚假交叉信号；而在高波动时期，传统趋势线又可能反应过慢。Adaptive Pulse 会根据当前市场环境自动调整灵敏度，因此在横盘阶段更加平滑，在强趋势行情中则能够更快地响应价格变化。 该指标会分析价格运动效率、短期与长期波动率、自适应趋势线的斜率以及趋势强度。信号仅在当前蜡烛图收盘后确认。已经形成的历史信号不会在之后发生移动、消失或改变。 Adaptive Pulse 的工作原理 自适应趋势线会根据当前市场方向改变颜色： 橙色表示上涨方向； 红色表示下跌方向； 中性色表示当前没有确认的趋势。 当价格确认进入上涨走势时，指标会生成买入信号。当下跌方向得到确认时，指标会生成卖出信号。内置横盘过滤器会在市场缺乏足够趋势强度时，过滤掉部分较弱的信号。 图表上会显示入场箭头、出场箭头以及计算出的交易水平，因此无需手动绘制额外线条，即可快速评估潜在交易机会
FREE
Turtle Path MT5
Andrei Strashko
指标
Turtle Path MT5——为希望清晰洞察市场的交易者打造的指标 Turtle Path MT5 专为不想依靠猜测、而是希望直接在图表上看清市场运行结构的交易者而设计。该指标基于经典的海龟交易系统逻辑，能够帮助您快速识别关键突破水平、信号方向、止盈区域和止损区域。 每个信号都会以直观方式显示，包括通道线、入场水平、目标位、止损位以及图表上的信号箭头。您无需手动寻找突破点或计算风险距离，指标会自动完成这些工作，并立即展示完整的市场情况。 Turtle Path MT5 特别适合趋势交易者、突破策略使用者，以及希望在交易决策中保持纪律性的交易者。它能够将杂乱的图表转化为清晰的交易结构：信号出现在哪里、风险位于哪里、目标在哪里，以及当前哪些水平最为重要。 指标功能： • 根据海龟交易系统逻辑绘制唐奇安通道 • 在价格突破关键水平时生成买入和卖出信号 • 以点数设置止盈和止损 • 在图表上直接显示入场位、止盈位和止损位 • 显示 Buy/Sell 买卖信号箭头 • 支持终端弹窗、声音、Push 推送和电子邮件通知 • 可灵活设置周期、颜色和历史信号显示方式 Turtle Path MT5
FREE
Turtle Path MT4
Andrei Strashko
指标
Turtle Path MT4——为希望清晰洞察市场的交易者打造的指标 Turtle Path MT4 专为不想依靠猜测、而是希望直接在图表上看清市场运行结构的交易者而设计。该指标基于经典的海龟交易系统逻辑，能够帮助您快速识别关键突破水平、信号方向、止盈区域和止损区域。 每个信号都会以直观方式显示，包括通道线、入场水平、目标位、止损位以及图表上的信号箭头。您无需手动寻找突破点或计算风险距离，指标会自动完成这些工作，并立即展示完整的市场情况。 Turtle Path MT4 特别适合趋势交易者、突破策略使用者，以及希望在交易决策中保持纪律性的交易者。它能够将杂乱的图表转化为清晰的交易结构：信号出现在哪里、风险位于哪里、目标在哪里，以及当前哪些水平最为重要。 指标功能： • 根据海龟交易系统逻辑绘制唐奇安通道 • 在价格突破关键水平时生成买入和卖出信号 • 以点数设置止盈和止损 • 在图表上直接显示入场位、止盈位和止损位 • 显示 Buy/Sell 买卖信号箭头 • 支持终端弹窗、声音、Push 推送和电子邮件通知 • 可灵活设置周期、颜色和历史信号显示方式 Turtle Path MT4
FREE
CandleCloseTimer
Andrei Strashko
实用工具
CandleCloseTimer — 全面掌控K线收盘倒计时 CandleCloseTimer 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的紧凑型实用工具，可直接在图表上显示当前K线距离收盘的剩余时间。计时器位于当前价格附近，因此交易者可以在最常关注的位置——价格刻度旁——随时查看所需信息。 该工具不会开仓，不提供交易信号，也不会干预交易平台的运行。它的主要作用是帮助用户准确查看所选时间周期的当前K线距离收盘还剩多少时间。 CandleCloseTimer 的主要功能 1. 当前K线收盘倒计时 以 00:00:00 格式显示当前K线距离收盘的剩余时间。 2. 显示在当前价格附近 计时器可以放置在价格刻度附近或当前价格下方，不会妨碍图表分析。 3. 自动适应时间周期 当用户切换 M1、M5、M15、H1、H4 或其他时间周期时，计时器会自动重新计算剩余时间。 4. 作为 MT5 实用工具运行 CandleCloseTimer 以 Expert Advisor 实用工具的形式安装，而不是普通指标。该工具不会执行任何交易操作。 5. 每秒更新 计时器通过 OnTimer 每秒更新，因此不会仅依
FREE
Session Atlas MT5
Andrei Strashko
指标
Session Atlas — MetaTrader 5 专业交易时段地图 Session Atlas 是一款适用于 MT5 的可视化指标，可将普通图表转换为清晰直观的交易日地图。它直接在图表上显示主要交易时段的开盘、收盘和活跃状态，帮助交易者快速判断当前市场正处于亚洲、欧洲还是美洲交易阶段。 许多交易者会分析价格水平、动能、突破和波动率，却常常忽略一个重要因素——时间。同一个交易信号在亚洲、欧洲和美洲交易时段中的表现可能完全不同。Session Atlas 可让您立即掌握市场的时间背景，无需手动标记、反复核对时间，也不会给图表增加多余的视觉干扰。 该指标会自动在图表上使用彩色区域标记不同的交易时段。每个区域都会显示对应交易时段的持续时间、价格波动范围，并将不同交易阶段清晰地区分开来。借助这些信息，您可以更容易发现市场何时处于平静状态、何时开始产生动能、何时流动性增加，以及价格何时仅处于盘整阶段。 Session Atlas 的功能 该指标显示以下主要交易时段： Asia Europe America 每个交易时段都可以单独启用或关闭。区域颜色、透明度、文字标签、开盘和收盘线、信息面板
FREE
Astra BB RSI Arrows MT4
Andrei Strashko
1 (1)
指标
Astra BB RSI Arrows — 基于布林带与 RSI 的可视化交易信号指标 Astra BB RSI Arrows 专为需要清晰、简洁且高效工具的交易者而设计，用于寻找市场中的潜在入场点和离场点。该指标结合了两种经过长期验证的技术分析工具：布林带（Bollinger Bands）和相对强弱指数（RSI）。 您无需频繁切换窗口，也不必手动监控价格交叉、超买区域和超卖区域。指标会直接在图表上提供完整的可视化信号系统。 该指标不会用多余元素占满交易终端。它只显示真正重要的信息：布林带线、入场信号箭头、可视化离场标记以及帮助您及时发现重要交易机会的通知。 Astra BB RSI Arrows 的核心理念 当价格进入极端区域并开始返回正常区间时，市场往往会出现较好的交易机会。该指标正是用于识别这种市场情况。 布林带显示动态价格区间，帮助识别市场可能出现过度扩张的区域。RSI 则通过显示超买或超卖状态来补充分析。当这两种工具同时提供一致信号时，交易者可以获得更加清晰、结构化的分析依据。 Astra BB RSI Arrows 不只是绘制指标线，而是将市场情况转换为直观易懂的可视化信号
FREE
Universal Trade Copier MT4
Andrei Strashko
专家
Universal Trade Copier MT4 是一款专业的本地交易复制工具，用于在同一台计算机或 VPS 上运行的 MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 终端之间复制交易操作。 该产品支持多种复制方向： MT4 → MT4 MT5 → MT5 MT4 → MT5 MT5 → MT4 此版本专为 MetaTrader 4 设计。若要复制涉及 MetaTrader 5 终端的交易，则需要单独安装兼容的 MT5 版本。 该复制器适合管理多个账户、使用不同 MetaTrader 终端、在不同经纪商处交易，或需要在 MT4 和 MT5 账户之间复制交易的交易者。 用户指南 主要功能 复制 Buy 和 Sell 市价订单。 复制 Buy Limit、Sell Limit、Buy Stop 和 Sell Stop 挂单。 复制 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit。 复制 SL/TP 修改。 复制挂单修改。 复制交易平仓操作。 复制部分平仓操作。 手数倍增模式。 固定手数模式。 按风险百分比计算手数模式。 支持不同经纪商之间的交易品种映射。 滑点控制。 最大交易数
Sar Manager MT4
Andrei Strashko
指标
SAR Manager SAR Manager 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的信号指标，基于标准的 Parabolic SAR 算法。该指标可识别 SAR 方向的变化，生成虚拟 BUY 和 SELL 信号，计算 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 水平，并将所有相关信息直接显示在图表上。 本产品用于市场分析和辅助人工交易。它不会打开、修改或关闭任何真实交易订单。 信号计算 当 Parabolic SAR 点从价格上方移动到价格下方时，BUY 信号得到确认。当 SAR 点从价格下方移动到价格上方时，SELL 信号得到确认。 新信号仅在当前蜡烛图收盘后计算。正在形成的当前蜡烛图不会用于确认入场。虚拟入场价格取自 SAR 方向变化确认后的下一根蜡烛图开盘价。 该指标同一时间只跟踪一个虚拟持仓。当持仓处于活动状态时，不会生成新的入场信号。当价格触及 Stop Loss 或 Take Profit、出现相反的 Parabolic SAR 信号，或者价格跳空越过指定水平时，虚拟持仓将被关闭。 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit Stop Loss 和 Take
FREE
Session Atlas MT4
Andrei Strashko
指标
Session Atlas — MetaTrader 4 专业交易时段地图 Session Atlas 是一款适用于 MT4 的可视化指标，可将普通图表转换为清晰直观的交易日时段地图。它直接在图表上显示主要交易时段的开盘、收盘和活跃状态，帮助您快速判断市场当前处于亚洲、欧洲还是美洲交易阶段。 许多交易者会分析价格水平、动量、突破和波动率，却往往忽略一个重要因素——时间。同一个交易信号在亚洲、欧洲和美洲时段可能会有完全不同的表现。Session Atlas 让您无需手动标记、无需频繁查看时间，也不会给图表增加多余的视觉干扰，即可快速掌握当前市场环境。 该指标会自动使用彩色区域标记图表上的交易时段。每个区域都会显示对应交易时段的持续时间和价格波动范围，并将不同的交易阶段清晰分隔。借助这些信息，您可以更容易发现市场何时处于平静状态、何时开始出现动量、何时流动性增加，以及价格何时仅处于盘整阶段。 Session Atlas 的功能 该指标显示以下主要交易时段： Asia Europe America 每个交易时段都可以单独启用或关闭。区域颜色、透明度、名称标签、开盘和收盘线、信息面板以及通知功
FREE
Trade Assistant MT5 PRO
Andrei Strashko
实用工具
Trade Assistant MT4/MT5 PRO 使用说明 Trade Assistant MT4/MT5 PRO 是一款面向 MetaTrader 4/5 的专业交易面板，适合需要快速、方便、直观地控制交易流程的交易者。该产品可以减少重复性的手动操作，加快订单开立和管理速度，标准化风险管理流程，并让手动交易更加有纪律。 这个工具不会替代交易者寻找信号，也不会承诺神奇的结果。它的任务更实际，也更有价值：在图表上为你提供一个方便的交易执行和管理环境。你自己决定入场点、交易思路和市场逻辑，而 Trade Assistant MT4/MT5 PRO 帮助你快速把这个想法转化为清晰的交易计划：风险、仓位大小、Stop Loss、Take Profit、Break Even、Trailing Stop 以及持仓管理。 如果你已经厌倦了每次都手动计算仓位大小、打开终端标准下单窗口、检查止损距离、移动保护位、删除挂单、进行部分平仓，并反复确认每笔交易是否符合你的交易系统规则，那么这个助手正是为你设计的。 使用说明： 点击打开 Trade Assistant MT4/MT5 PRO 使用说明
CandleCloseTimer MT4
Andrei Strashko
实用工具
CandleCloseTimer — 全面掌控K线收盘倒计时 CandleCloseTimer 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的紧凑型实用工具，可直接在图表上显示当前K线距离收盘的剩余时间。计时器位于当前价格附近，因此交易者可以在最常关注的位置——价格刻度旁——随时查看所需信息。 该工具不会开仓，不提供交易信号，也不会干预交易平台的运行。它的主要作用是帮助用户准确查看所选时间周期的当前K线距离收盘还剩多少时间。 CandleCloseTimer 的主要功能 1. 当前K线收盘倒计时 以 00:00:00 格式显示当前K线距离收盘的剩余时间。 2. 显示在当前价格附近 计时器可以放置在价格刻度附近或当前价格下方，不会妨碍图表分析。 3. 自动适应时间周期 当用户切换 M1、M5、M15、H1、H4 或其他时间周期时，计时器会自动重新计算剩余时间。 4. 作为 MT5 实用工具运行 CandleCloseTimer 以 Expert Advisor 实用工具的形式安装，而不是普通指标。该工具不会执行任何交易操作。 5. 每秒更新 计时器通过 OnTimer 每秒更新，因此不会仅依
FREE
Symbol Cost Monitor
Andrei Strashko
实用工具
Symbol Cost Monitor 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的专业分析工具，旨在帮助交易者同时快速监控多个交易品种的交易成本。 点差和隔夜利息会直接影响最终交易结果。对于剥头皮交易、日内高频交易、持仓数天以及同时交易多个品种的交易者而言，这一点尤其重要。MetaTrader 5 的标准界面无法在同一个窗口中方便地比较这些参数，因此交易者通常需要逐个打开品种规格并手动查看相关信息。 Symbol Cost Monitor 会收集所选交易品种的关键数据，并将其显示在图表上的紧凑型面板中。该工具可以帮助您快速识别点差较高的品种、比较隔夜利息、监控交易条件的变化，并在开仓前评估潜在交易成本。 面板会实时更新数据，并且可以监控 Market Watch 中的全部交易品种，也可以只监控用户自定义的品种列表。颜色提示能够帮助您快速发现交易条件恶化，而警报功能则可以在点差超过设定水平时及时提醒您。 主要功能： 同时监控多个交易品种，显示 Bid 和 Ask 价格，显示当前、最小和最大点差，显示 Swap Long 和 Swap Short，显示隔夜利息计算模式，显示三倍隔夜利息日，显
FREE
Symbol Cost Monitor MT4
Andrei Strashko
实用工具
Symbol Cost Monitor 是一款面向 MetaTrader 4 的专业分析工具，旨在帮助交易者同时快速监控多个交易品种的交易成本。 点差和隔夜利息会直接影响最终交易结果。对于剥头皮交易、日内高频交易、持仓数天以及同时交易多个品种的交易者而言，这一点尤其重要。MetaTrader 4 的标准界面无法在同一个窗口中方便地比较这些参数，因此交易者通常需要逐个打开品种规格并手动查看相关信息。 Symbol Cost Monitor 会收集所选交易品种的关键数据，并将其显示在图表上的紧凑型面板中。该工具可以帮助您快速识别点差较高的品种、比较隔夜利息、监控交易条件的变化，并在开仓前评估潜在交易成本。 面板会实时更新数据，并且可以监控 Market Watch 中的全部交易品种，也可以只监控用户自定义的品种列表。颜色提示能够帮助您快速发现交易条件恶化，而警报功能则可以在点差超过设定水平时及时提醒您。 主要功能： 同时监控多个交易品种，显示 Bid 和 Ask 价格，显示当前、最小和最大点差，显示 Swap Long 和 Swap Short，显示隔夜利息计算模式，显示三倍隔夜利息日，显
FREE
Multi Currency Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT4
Andrei Strashko
指标
Multi-Currency Candlestick Pattern Scanner for MT4 Multi-Currency Candlestick Pattern Scanner for MT4 is a professional multi-currency and multi-timeframe Japanese candlestick pattern scanner for MetaTrader 4. The indicator analyzes multiple trading instruments and timeframes simultaneously, displays detected bullish and bearish candlestick patterns in a dashboard panel, and can also show arrows, text labels, and a Moving Average directly on the active chart. This tool is designed for traders wh
Trade Assistant MT4 PRO Panel
Andrei Strashko
实用工具
Trade Assistant MT4/MT5 PRO 是一款面向 MetaTrader 4/5 的专业交易面板，适合需要快速、方便、直观地控制交易流程的交易者。该产品可以减少重复性的手动操作，加快订单开立和管理速度，标准化风险管理流程，并让手动交易更加有纪律。 这个工具不会替代交易者寻找信号，也不会承诺神奇的结果。它的任务更实际，也更有价值：在图表上为你提供一个方便的交易执行和管理环境。你自己决定入场点、交易思路和市场逻辑，而 Trade Assistant MT4/MT5 PRO 帮助你快速把这个想法转化为清晰的交易计划：风险、仓位大小、Stop Loss、Take Profit、Break Even、Trailing Stop 以及持仓管理。 如果你已经厌倦了每次都手动计算仓位大小、打开终端标准下单窗口、检查止损距离、移动保护位、删除挂单、进行部分平仓，并反复确认每笔交易是否符合你的交易系统规则，那么这个助手正是为你设计的。 使用说明： 点击打开 Trade Assistant MT4/MT5 PRO 使用说明 为什么大多数手动交易者需要这个工具 很多交易者的问题并不是没有策略
Quantum SuperTrend AI Alerts MT4
Andrei Strashko
指标
Quantum SuperTrend AI is an indicator with AI-powered intelligent signal filtering: the indicator analyzes market conditions, filters out part of weak impulses, and helps traders see a cleaner market picture without unnecessary noise. Quantum SuperTrend AI is a professional trading indicator for MetaTrader 4, created for traders who need a clear visual tool for trend analysis, trading signals, and control of possible exit zones. The name Quantum SuperTrend AI reflects the core idea of the prod
Gold Wolf EA MT4
Andrei Strashko
专家
Gold Wolf EA — Automated Gold Trading Expert Advisor for MT4 / MT5 Gold Wolf EA is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, developed for trading XAUUSD based on trend-following logic, market condition filtering, and controlled risk management. The EA is not designed for aggressive high-frequency trading. Its main objective is to identify suitable market conditions, avoid unnecessary entries, and trade only when the internal strategy conditions are met. Gold Wolf EA
Dream of the Golden Wolf MT4
Andrei Strashko
专家
Dream of the Golden Wolf EA The gold market moves fast, but not every movement is suitable for trading. Dream of the Golden Wolf EA is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD and optimized for the M5 timeframe . The EA analyzes market structure, trend direction, momentum, price activity, and additional confirmation signals before opening a trade. The main goal of the EA is not to open as many trades as possible, but to identify higher-quality trading conditions where several fact
Golden Wolf Grid Pro MT4
Andrei Strashko
专家
Golden Wolf Grid PRO is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 , designed for automated trading on Gold / XAUUSD using the M15 timeframe . The EA is based on a grid trading strategy and is created to work with market fluctuations, opening and managing trades automatically according to the selected parameters. Golden Wolf Grid PRO comes with optimized settings for XAUUSD M15 , so you can use the prepared configuration or perform your own optimization and forward testing according to your broker, acco
MPA Trend Dashboard MT4
Andrei Strashko
指标
MPA Trend Dashboard — Multi-Symbol Market Scanner for MetaTrader 4 MPA Trend Dashboard is a multi-symbol technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 4. It is designed to help traders monitor several trading instruments from one chart and quickly evaluate market direction using a combination of popular technical indicators. The indicator displays a compact signal dashboard directly on the chart. For each selected symbol, it shows BUY, SELL or WAIT signals based on multiple market analysis tools.
Golden Wolf SMC Trendline MT4
Andrei Strashko
指标
Golden Wolf SMC Trendline  is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed for traders who want to analyze the market through price structure, liquidity, trendlines, and key areas of interest. The indicator is based on the Smart Money Concepts approach, widely known among traders as SMC. This analytical method helps traders look at the market not only through standard signals, but also through the logic of price movement: where structure is formed, where the character of movement changes
Golden Wolf Game Changer MT4
Andrei Strashko
专家
Golden Wolf GameChanger 是一款功能强大的 MetaTrader 5 交易智能顾问，专为希望将 Game Changer 指标信号转化为自动交易系统的用户打造。它支持灵活的订单管理、风险控制、交易系列管理和保护算法。 该智能顾问专为 XAUUSD / GOLD 黄金交易而创建并优化，推荐用于 M15 时间周期。黄金以其波动性、强劲冲击行情和快速反转而闻名，因此 Golden Wolf GameChanger EA 面向主动交易场景，在这类交易中，反应速度、纪律性和交易算法的精准执行尤为重要。 使用理念 Golden Wolf GameChanger EA 根据 Game Changer 信号运行，并根据市场方向自动开立 Buy 和 Sell 交易。它的任务不仅是开立一笔交易，而是根据设定参数管理整个交易系列，包括手数、订单间距、最大持仓数量、追踪止损、Take Profit、Stop Loss、交易时间过滤、点差过滤以及降低回撤算法。 这不是一个简单的“买入”或“卖出”按钮，而是一套完整的交易机制，可以根据您的风险偏好调整运行风格。 使用说明： 此处 为什么选
Second and Custom Timeframe Charts MT4
Andrei Strashko
实用工具
Second and Custom Timeframe Charts See the market between standard timeframes. Second and Custom Timeframe Charts is a professional chart utility for MetaTrader 4 that creates synthetic candles for non-standard timeframes directly from market data. It is designed for traders who need more flexibility than the default MT4 timeframe set can provide. Standard charts show only fixed periods. But the market does not always move in standard blocks. Sometimes the most important structure is visible on
Multi Currency Candlestick Pattern Scanner
Andrei Strashko
指标
Multi-Currency Candlestick Pattern Scanner for MT5 is a professional dashboard indicator that automatically scans multiple symbols and timeframes for Japanese candlestick patterns in real time. Instead of opening dozens of charts manually, you can monitor the entire market from one clean scanner panel. The indicator helps you quickly find bullish and bearish candlestick setups, check the active timeframe, and switch directly to the chart where the pattern appeared. This tool is designed for trad
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