Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!!

EXCLUSIVELY, ONLY ON MQL5

Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD (Gold) on M5 Timeframe

Barracuda Scalper EA is an expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 5-minute timeframe (M5). It employs a breakout-based scalping strategy with strict risk management, delivering consistent performance without relying on high-risk methods such as Martingale or Grid trading.

Important : Use a low spread account for optimal performance. After purchasing, contact the seller via MQL5 messaging for setup instructions

Why Choose Barracuda Scalper EA?

No Dangerous Strategies : Avoids risky methods like Martingale or Grid.

: Avoids risky methods like Martingale or Grid. Broker Compatibility : Works with most brokers offering low spreads.

: Works with most brokers offering low spreads. Ease of Use: Simply attach to the chart and let it run.

This EA is ideal for traders seeking a safe, automated way to trade gold with minimal manual intervention, controlled risk, and smart stop loss/take profit levels.





Get Started Today

Start trading efficiently with NeonScalper EA! For setup guidance or questions, contact the seller via MQL5 messaging.