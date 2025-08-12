Barracuda Scalper
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Aleksandr Makarov
- Sürüm: 1.11
- Etkinleştirmeler: 7
EXCLUSIVELY, ONLY ON MQL5
Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD (Gold) on M5 Timeframe
Barracuda Scalper EA is an expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 5-minute timeframe (M5). It employs a breakout-based scalping strategy with strict risk management, delivering consistent performance without relying on high-risk methods such as Martingale or Grid trading.
Important: Use a low spread account for optimal performance. After purchasing, contact the seller via MQL5 messaging for setup instructions
Key Features
- Safe & Stable Strategy: No Martingale or Grid techniques.
- Smart Breakout Entries: Identifies high-probability trade levels.
- Flexible Trading Hours: Adjustable to suit optimal market conditions.
- Automated Risk Management: Lot sizes calculated based on account balance and stop loss.
- Trailing Stop Protection: Secures profits while minimizing risk.
- Professional Dashboard: Real-time monitoring of balance, equity, and performance.
Recommended Settings
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe: M5 (5-minute chart)
- Minimum Capital: $100+
- Settings: Settings: Default settings, it is recommended to change the risk to a percentage of the balance.
Why Choose Barracuda Scalper EA?
- No Dangerous Strategies: Avoids risky methods like Martingale or Grid.
- Broker Compatibility: Works with most brokers offering low spreads.
- Ease of Use: Simply attach to the chart and let it run.
This EA is ideal for traders seeking a safe, automated way to trade gold with minimal manual intervention, controlled risk, and smart stop loss/take profit levels.
Get Started Today
Start trading efficiently with NeonScalper EA! For setup guidance or questions, contact the seller via MQL5 messaging.