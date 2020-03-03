Barracuda Scalper

Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!!

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810

EXCLUSIVELY, ONLY ON MQL5

Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD (Gold) on M5 Timeframe


Barracuda Scalper EA is an expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 5-minute timeframe (M5). It employs a breakout-based scalping strategy with strict risk management, delivering consistent performance without relying on high-risk methods such as Martingale or Grid trading.

Important: Use a low spread account for optimal performance. After  purchasing, contact the seller via MQL5 messaging for setup instructions


Key Features

  • Safe & Stable Strategy: No Martingale or Grid techniques.
  • Smart Breakout Entries: Identifies high-probability trade levels.
  • Flexible Trading Hours: Adjustable to suit optimal market conditions.
  • Automated Risk Management: Lot sizes calculated based on account balance and stop loss.
  • Trailing Stop Protection: Secures profits while minimizing risk.
  • Professional Dashboard: Real-time monitoring of balance, equity, and performance.


Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M5 (5-minute chart)
  • Minimum Capital: $100+
  • Settings: Settings: Default settings, it is recommended to change the risk to a percentage of the balance.

Why Choose Barracuda Scalper EA?

  • No Dangerous Strategies: Avoids risky methods like Martingale or Grid.
  • Broker Compatibility: Works with most brokers offering low spreads.
  • Ease of Use: Simply attach to the chart and let it run.

This EA is ideal for traders seeking a safe, automated way to trade gold with minimal manual intervention, controlled risk, and smart stop loss/take profit levels.


Get Started Today

Start trading efficiently with NeonScalper EA! For setup guidance or questions, contact the seller via MQL5 messaging.

