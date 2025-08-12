EXCLUSIVELY, ONLY ON MQL5

Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD (Gold) on M5 Timeframe

Barracuda Scalper EA is an expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 5-minute timeframe (M5). It employs a breakout-based scalping strategy with strict risk management, delivering consistent performance without relying on high-risk methods such as Martingale or Grid trading.

Important : Use a low spread account for optimal performance. After purchasing, contact the seller via MQL5 messaging for setup instructions

Why Choose Barracuda Scalper EA?

No Dangerous Strategies : Avoids risky methods like Martingale or Grid.

: Avoids risky methods like Martingale or Grid. Broker Compatibility : Works with most brokers offering low spreads.

: Works with most brokers offering low spreads. Ease of Use: Simply attach to the chart and let it run.

This EA is ideal for traders seeking a safe, automated way to trade gold with minimal manual intervention, controlled risk, and smart stop loss/take profit levels.





Get Started Today

For setup guidance or questions, contact the seller via MQL5 messaging.