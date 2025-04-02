Darkstone Fusion

Professional Multi-Asset Algorithmic Trading System for MetaTrader 5

Overview

Darkstone Fusion is an advanced automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, combining multiple trading methodologies into a unified algorithmic framework.

The system is built to analyse market conditions, identify potential trading opportunities, and execute trades using a structured approach across multiple asset classes.

Darkstone Fusion has been developed with a focus on adaptability, risk management, and consistent execution without emotional decision-making.

Initial Release Pricing

Darkstone Fusion is currently available at an introductory launch price of £399 for the first 5 customers.

As development continues and additional features, improvements, and updates are introduced, the licence price will increase for future customers.

Users who purchase during the initial release phase will retain their lifetime licence and continue receiving eligible updates included with their purchase.

Live Performance Tracking

A live monitoring account has been created to provide transparency and allow users to follow the system's performance in real market conditions.

Live Account Tracking:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384233

The tracked account demonstrates the operation of Darkstone Fusion on a live trading account. Performance results may vary depending on broker conditions, account settings, risk parameters, market conditions, and individual configuration choices.

Core Features

Multi-Asset Trading System

Designed to operate across multiple market environments, including Forex, Metals, Indices, and Cryptocurrency instruments.

Automated Market Analysis

The algorithm continuously evaluates price behaviour, market structure, volatility conditions, and trading opportunities.

Advanced Entry Logic

Uses a combination of internal trading models to identify potential trading opportunities based on predefined conditions.

Integrated Risk Management

Includes configurable risk management options, allowing traders to adjust exposure according to their account size and trading preferences.

Fully Automated Execution

Manages trade analysis, entries, position management, and exits automatically through the MetaTrader 5 platform.

Trading Approach

Darkstone Fusion uses a multi-layered market analysis model designed to evaluate different aspects of market behaviour.

The system considers:

Market structure

Price behaviour

Volatility conditions

Liquidity areas

Momentum and confirmation factors

By combining multiple analytical elements into one framework, the EA aims to filter lower-quality opportunities and focus on more favourable market conditions.

Supported Markets

Darkstone Fusion can be configured for:

Forex pairs

Gold and other metals

Major indices

Cryptocurrency markets

Performance may vary depending on symbol specifications, broker conditions, spreads, execution quality, and selected settings.

Risk Management

Darkstone Fusion includes configurable risk management options, allowing users to define:

Risk percentage per trade

Fixed lot sizing

Maximum exposure

Trading schedules

Maximum allowed positions

Proper risk management is essential when using any automated trading system.

Recommended Usage

For optimal results, users should:

Use a reliable MetaTrader 5 broker environment

Test settings using the Strategy Tester before live deployment

Apply appropriate risk parameters

Monitor performance regularly

Installation

Open MetaTrader 5 and log in using the MQL5 account associated with the purchase. Navigate to the Market section inside MetaTrader 5. Locate Darkstone Fusion within your purchased products and install the Expert Advisor. Open the Navigator window and locate Darkstone Fusion under the Expert Advisors section. Attach Darkstone Fusion to the preferred chart and configure the settings according to your trading requirements. Ensure Algo Trading is enabled and all required permissions are activated before running the EA.

Important Information

Darkstone Fusion is a trading automation tool designed to assist with systematic trading.

It does not guarantee profits and should always be used with appropriate risk management.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Users are responsible for selecting suitable settings, monitoring performance, and maintaining appropriate account risk.