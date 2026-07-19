BULLETPROOF BTC — Session Breakout EA for BTC/USD





A fully automated session-breakout system for Bitcoin.





NO martingale. NO grid. NO averaging down. NO hidden recovery tricks.

SL and TP on every position, always. 6 risk profiles with one-click

configuration. Validated on a full year of out-of-sample data.





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WHY THIS EA IS DIFFERENT: VALIDATION, NOT PROMISES

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Most EAs show you one beautiful backtest. BulletProof BTC was

built the hard way:





• 1,395 parameter configurations tested on REAL TICK data

(BTCUSD M1, Jan 2023 – Jul 2025)

• Final sets selected from stable parameter plateaus — not

from lucky outliers

• Then verified on a FULL YEAR of out-of-sample data

(Aug 2025 – Jul 2026) that the optimization NEVER saw





Out-of-sample backtest results (real ticks, $500 start):

• Profile 2 (Low): Profit Factor 2.84 | Max DD 13.0% | 12/12 positive months

• Profile 3 (Medium): Profit Factor 2.53 | Max DD 18.6% | 11/12 positive months





These are backtest results, clearly labeled as such. Past

performance does not guarantee future results — but a strategy

that survives a full unseen year deserves more trust than one

that only ever met its own training data.





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HOW IT WORKS

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The EA builds the High/Low range of the first hours of each

trading session (Asia, London, New York) and trades the

breakout in its direction:





• Entry: tick-level touch of the range High (LONG) or Low (SHORT)

• One entry per session — the first breakout wins

• Stop Loss: placed on the previous H4 candle (structural level)

• Targets: TP1 = 1R, TP2 = 2R (two positions per signal)

• Trailing stop with per-profile activation, distance and step





Session times are managed automatically in broker time — no

configuration needed and no GMT-offset headaches.





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6 RISK PROFILES — ONE CLICK

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Select one profile from the dropdown; everything else is

configured automatically:





1 — Very Low (widest trailing, smallest sizing)

2 — Low (out-of-sample validated set)

3 — Medium (out-of-sample validated set)

4 — Medium/High

5 — High/Risky (larger sizing — for experienced users only)

CUSTOM (full manual control of strategy, money

management and trailing parameters)





Position sizing scales automatically with account balance.

Each profile uses its own magic number, so multiple charts

stay fully independent.





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REQUIREMENTS

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• Symbol: BTC/USD only (the EA will not trade other symbols

on live charts — by design)

• Account: Hedging, MT5

• Minimum balance: $500 (or equivalent)

• Leverage: 1:500 or higher recommended

• Spread: validated with a typical BTC spread of ~$12

(120 points). Works on standard accounts — no ECN required.

• VPS strongly recommended for 24/7 operation





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HOW TO BACKTEST THE DEMO CORRECTLY

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To reproduce the published results:

• Symbol: BTCUSD | Timeframe: M1

• Modeling: "Every tick based on real ticks"

• Deposit: $500 | Leverage: 1:1000

• Choose a profile (2 or 3 = the validated sets)

• In-sample period: 2023.01.01 – 2025.07.31

• Out-of-sample period: 2025.08.01 – today





Different brokers have different BTC tick history and spreads:

small differences from the published numbers are normal.





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WHAT THIS EA WILL NOT DO

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Honesty costs nothing, so here it is:

• It will not double your account every month

• It will not avoid drawdowns — the validated sets showed

13–19% max drawdown in testing, and the future can be worse

• It will not work on Gold, indices or Forex pairs — it was

built, optimized and validated for Bitcoin only

• It does not use grid/martingale "recovery" to hide losses:

when a trade is wrong, the Stop Loss closes it





If you are looking for a no-drawdown miracle, this is not it.

If you are looking for a transparent, methodically validated

breakout system with honest numbers — welcome.





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INSTALLATION (4 STEPS)

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1. Download the .ex5 file

2. MT5 → File → Open Data Folder → MQL5/Experts

3. Copy the file, restart MT5

4. Drag the EA on a BTCUSD chart, pick a risk profile,

enable AutoTrading





No DLLs required. No external services required.





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RECOMMENDATIONS

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• Start with Profile 2 (Low) — the most robust validated set

• Run it on demo first and compare with the tester

• Use a VPS close to your broker's server

• Size your account for the published drawdowns, not for hope





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DISCLAIMER

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Trading cryptocurrencies involves substantial risk of loss.

All results shown are backtest results on historical data.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. This

product does not constitute financial advice. Never trade

with money you cannot afford to lose.