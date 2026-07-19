BulletProof BTC

5

BULLETPROOF BTC — Session Breakout EA for BTC/USD


A fully automated session-breakout system for Bitcoin.


NO martingale. NO grid. NO averaging down. NO hidden recovery tricks.

SL and TP on every position, always. 6 risk profiles with one-click

configuration. Validated on a full year of out-of-sample data.


-------------------------------

WHY THIS EA IS DIFFERENT: VALIDATION, NOT PROMISES

-------------------------------


Most EAs show you one beautiful backtest. BulletProof BTC was

built the hard way:


• 1,395 parameter configurations tested on REAL TICK data

  (BTCUSD M1, Jan 2023 – Jul 2025)

• Final sets selected from stable parameter plateaus — not

  from lucky outliers

• Then verified on a FULL YEAR of out-of-sample data

  (Aug 2025 – Jul 2026) that the optimization NEVER saw


Out-of-sample backtest results (real ticks, $500 start):

• Profile 2 (Low): Profit Factor 2.84 | Max DD 13.0% | 12/12 positive months

• Profile 3 (Medium): Profit Factor 2.53 | Max DD 18.6% | 11/12 positive months


These are backtest results, clearly labeled as such. Past

performance does not guarantee future results — but a strategy

that survives a full unseen year deserves more trust than one

that only ever met its own training data.


-------------------------------

HOW IT WORKS

-------------------------------


The EA builds the High/Low range of the first hours of each

trading session (Asia, London, New York) and trades the

breakout in its direction:


• Entry: tick-level touch of the range High (LONG) or Low (SHORT)

• One entry per session — the first breakout wins

• Stop Loss: placed on the previous H4 candle (structural level)

• Targets: TP1 = 1R, TP2 = 2R (two positions per signal)

• Trailing stop with per-profile activation, distance and step


Session times are managed automatically in broker time — no

configuration needed and no GMT-offset headaches.


-------------------------------

6 RISK PROFILES — ONE CLICK

-------------------------------


Select one profile from the dropdown; everything else is

configured automatically:


1 — Very Low   (widest trailing, smallest sizing)

2 — Low        (out-of-sample validated set)

3 — Medium     (out-of-sample validated set)

4 — Medium/High

5 — High/Risky (larger sizing — for experienced users only)

CUSTOM         (full manual control of strategy, money

                management and trailing parameters)


Position sizing scales automatically with account balance.

Each profile uses its own magic number, so multiple charts

stay fully independent.


-------------------------------

REQUIREMENTS

-------------------------------


• Symbol: BTC/USD only (the EA will not trade other symbols

  on live charts — by design)

• Account: Hedging, MT5

• Minimum balance: $500 (or equivalent)

• Leverage: 1:500 or higher recommended

• Spread: validated with a typical BTC spread of ~$12

  (120 points). Works on standard accounts — no ECN required.

• VPS strongly recommended for 24/7 operation


-------------------------------

HOW TO BACKTEST THE DEMO CORRECTLY

-------------------------------


To reproduce the published results:

• Symbol: BTCUSD | Timeframe: M1

• Modeling: "Every tick based on real ticks"

• Deposit: $500 | Leverage: 1:1000

• Choose a profile (2 or 3 = the validated sets)

• In-sample period: 2023.01.01 – 2025.07.31

• Out-of-sample period: 2025.08.01 – today


Different brokers have different BTC tick history and spreads:

small differences from the published numbers are normal.


-------------------------------

WHAT THIS EA WILL NOT DO

-------------------------------


Honesty costs nothing, so here it is:

• It will not double your account every month

• It will not avoid drawdowns — the validated sets showed

  13–19% max drawdown in testing, and the future can be worse

• It will not work on Gold, indices or Forex pairs — it was

  built, optimized and validated for Bitcoin only

• It does not use grid/martingale "recovery" to hide losses:

  when a trade is wrong, the Stop Loss closes it


If you are looking for a no-drawdown miracle, this is not it.

If you are looking for a transparent, methodically validated

breakout system with honest numbers — welcome.


-------------------------------

INSTALLATION (4 STEPS)

-------------------------------


1. Download the .ex5 file

2. MT5 → File → Open Data Folder → MQL5/Experts

3. Copy the file, restart MT5

4. Drag the EA on a BTCUSD chart, pick a risk profile,

   enable AutoTrading


No DLLs required. No external services required.


-------------------------------

RECOMMENDATIONS

-------------------------------


• Start with Profile 2 (Low) — the most robust validated set

• Run it on demo first and compare with the tester

• Use a VPS close to your broker's server

• Size your account for the published drawdowns, not for hope


-------------------------------

DISCLAIMER

-------------------------------


Trading cryptocurrencies involves substantial risk of loss.

All results shown are backtest results on historical data.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. This

product does not constitute financial advice. Never trade

with money you cannot afford to lose.

评分 1
fmw1961
701
fmw1961 2026.07.30 17:26 
 

I have been trying this on a months trial and have to say the results are outstanding . In backtesting over a year it had 11 months of profit with 580% profit (withdrawing the profit each month) this was on the highest settings max drawdown reached was 37%. The developer was quick to respond , if the results stay on track in my live account this will definitely be one to buy .Easy to set up does exactly what the developer says no grid or martingdale ,excellent EA .

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Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
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Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
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Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — MQL5 市场说明 Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的自动化双引擎黄金交易系统 1. 产品概述 Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 是一款全自动智能交易系统，专为 XAUUSD 以及名称中包含 XAU 或 GOLD 的其他经纪商黄金品种开发。 V6.0 在一个智能交易系统中集成了两个相互独立的交易引擎。每个引擎分别评估市场状况，并拥有自己的固定手数、魔术号、持仓归属、保护水平和出场管理。 两个引擎互不复制，也不相互依赖。在对冲账户中，两个引擎可以同时管理同一黄金品种的仓位。在净额账户中，同一品种的入场会安全地按顺序执行，因为 MetaTrader 对每个品种只保留一个净持仓。 本系统旨在提供结构化的黄金自动交易，无需持续人工监控。 2. 交易架构 Engine A 是选择性方向引擎，用于筛选市场状况，并通过自身的执行配置管理其仓位。 Engine B 是独立的市场参与引擎，拥有单独的执行配置，并附加每日亏损及连续亏损交易控制。 每个引擎均： 使
PythonX GbpUsd M1 Sniper
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
专家
PythonX GBPUSD M1 Sniper Structure-Based Precision Scalping Expert Advisor PythonX GBPUSD M1 Sniper is a high-precision Expert Advisor developed specifically for GBPUSD on the M1 timeframe. The system is built around Smart Money Concepts, focusing on market structure behavior to identify high-probability entries with minimal noise. The strategy leverages Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to detect momentum shifts and early reversals, allowing the EA to enter trades with st
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
专家
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA 是一款先进的高频交易系统，专为极端波动和高速市场执行而设计。与依赖延迟 OHLC（开盘价、最高价、最低价、收盘价）K线数据的传统 EA 不同，该系统完全基于纯粹的原始 Tick 数据运行。通过监控买价和卖价的微小波动，它能够在标准图表反映之前识别并捕捉爆发性的动量行情。 虽然针对黄金（XAUUSD）进行了优化，但该 EA 也可用于任何高流动性、高波动性的交易品种。 实时跟踪进度：点击这里查看 EA 的实时表现。 特别福利：购买后请立即私信我以获取您的 Set 文件！ ️ Set 文件：点击这里下载安装手册和配置文件。 谨防诈骗：我从不会在 Telegram 上分发我的 EA 或自定义设置。官方购买渠道仅限 MQL5，授权 Set 文件仅发布在我的博客中。请提高警惕，避免向第三方冒充者购买！ 核心功能 纯 Tick 数据引擎：分析实时 Tick 流，根据即时动量变化执行交易。 现代化图表面板：采用简洁低干扰的深色 UI 卡片，实时显示浮动盈亏（Floating PNL）和当日已平仓利润，并带有动态颜色提示。
X Gold Nexus
Tingting Yu
专家
X Gold Nexus — AI-Powered Next-Generation Gold Trading Execution System X Gold Nexus is an advanced AI-powered quantitative trading execution system specifically engineered for the gold market (XAUUSD). By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, adaptive market analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent order execution algorithms, the system is designed to provide stable and disciplined trading performance across varying market conditions. During the special offer
Pepperstone HFT Gold
You Liang Tham
专家
Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
专家
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
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fmw1961
701
fmw1961 2026.07.30 17:26 
 

I have been trying this on a months trial and have to say the results are outstanding . In backtesting over a year it had 11 months of profit with 580% profit (withdrawing the profit each month) this was on the highest settings max drawdown reached was 37%. The developer was quick to respond , if the results stay on track in my live account this will definitely be one to buy .Easy to set up does exactly what the developer says no grid or martingdale ,excellent EA .

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