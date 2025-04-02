Overview

BTC Smart Hunter for MetaTrader 5

BTC Smart Hunter is an automated breakout trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for BTCUSD on MetaTrader 5. The EA focuses on identifying significant breakout opportunities while avoiding many common false signals through multiple built-in market filters.

Instead of opening trades randomly, BTC Smart Hunter continuously analyzes recent price action, detects important breakout levels, and places pending orders only when predefined market conditions are satisfied.

The trading logic is designed to provide disciplined entries with strong risk management while reducing unnecessary trades during unfavorable market conditions.

Live trading

Low risk









Medium risk







Why Choose BTC Smart Hunter? Designed specifically for BTCUSD.

Uses pending orders instead of chasing price.

One Candle Confirmation reduces false entries.

Automatic pending order lifecycle management.

Built-in spread and volatility protection.

Fully automated with configurable risk management.



Main Features

Smart Breakout Detection

The EA automatically scans recent price action to identify important breakout levels based on historical highs and lows.

Pending Order Entry

Orders are placed using pending orders instead of instant market execution. This allows the EA to enter only after price confirms the breakout level.

One Candle Confirmation

The EA waits for one completed candle before placing a pending order after a new breakout level is detected. This helps reduce entries caused by temporary price spikes or market noise.

False Breakout Protection

Several internal filters help avoid weak breakout signals and improve overall trade quality.

Volatility Filter

The EA checks market volatility before opening trades, helping to avoid periods when price movement is too weak.

Spread Filter

Trading is automatically skipped when the spread becomes too large, reducing unnecessary trading costs.

Duplicate Order Protection

The EA prevents multiple pending orders from being placed at nearly the same price level.

Automatic Pending Order Management

Unused pending orders are automatically updated or removed when market conditions change.

Risk Management

The EA includes several built-in protection features to help manage trading risk and maintain stable operation.

Fully Automated

After installation and configuration, the EA performs market analysis, places orders, manages trades, and removes expired pending orders automatically.

Symbol: BTCUSD

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Trading Style: Breakout Trading

Recommended Timeframe: H1

Supports: ECN and Standard Accounts

Trading Settings

Recommended MarketInput Parameters

Lookback Bars

Number of historical candles used to calculate breakout levels.

Entry Offset

Distance added to breakout levels before placing pending orders.

Pending Expiration

Maximum lifetime of pending orders before automatic cancellation.

Maximum Pending Orders

Maximum number of active pending orders allowed simultaneously.

Minimum Distance Between Orders

Prevents multiple pending orders from being placed too close together.

Risk Management

Lot Size

Fixed trading volume.

Use Auto Lot

Enable or disable automatic lot calculation.

Risk Percent

Risk percentage used when Auto Lot is enabled.

Stop Loss

Stop Loss distance in points.

Take Profit

Take Profit distance in points.

Market Filters

Maximum Spread

Maximum allowed spread for opening new trades.

Minimum Volatility

Minimum market volatility required before allowing new entries.

One Candle Confirmation

Enable or disable the confirmation candle before placing pending orders.

False Breakout Filter

Enable or disable additional breakout validation.

Order Management

Trailing Stop

Enable automatic trailing stop.

Trailing Start

Profit required before trailing begins.

Trailing Distance

Distance maintained by the trailing stop.

Break Even

Automatically move Stop Loss to break-even after reaching the specified profit.

Safety Features

Duplicate order protection

Pending order cleanup

Automatic pending refresh

Market condition validation

Spread protection

Stable execution logic

Noise reduction using confirmation candle

Controlled breakout entries

Designed specifically for BTCUSD.

Disciplined breakout strategy.

Uses pending orders for more accurate execution.

Built-in protection against duplicate orders.

Reduces false breakout entries.

Filters unfavorable market conditions automatically.

Easy to configure.

Fully automated trade management.

Suitable for traders who prefer systematic breakout trading without manual intervention.

Important

Advantages

No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits in every market condition. Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Proper risk management and appropriate lot sizing are always recommended.