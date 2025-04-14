Nexus Stock Trader
Nexus Stock Trader is a MT5 Expert Advisor trading US Stocks.
Stock list: AAPL, ADBE, AMD, AMZN, AVGO, BRK-B, COP, CRM, GOOG, INTU, MRK, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, MVRS, MSTR, IBM
The strategy is optimized on IC Markets data from 2018-2025.
The EA only goes long aka. buying stock with trailing stop
Live Signal ( trading 3% Account Balance Risk)
Backtest & Setup Guide:
- To backtest and run the EA correctly you'll need the BankOrderFlow_update indicator. PM me to receive the indicator and put it in MQL5\Indicators folder.
- Set Mql5ValidationOnly to False
- Make sure supported stocks ( AAPL, ADBE etc. ) are in Market Watch. Map the symbols to the correct corresponding symbols of your brokers.
- Attach/backtest the EA on ONE EURUSD H1chart
- Choose your Risk ( Live Signal trading with 2% Account Balance Risk Percent per trade)
- Best is to use IC Markets platform to test from 2018. You'll get the same backtest result as mine.
- Important Note: If stocks don't have enough data then the EA may return errors if the data is not enough. Try to disable these stocks or backtest them individually within their correct data period. If your brokers don't have certain stocks then disable them within the EA settings.
- Warning: CFD datafeeds and trading conditions may vary among different brokers. Backtest has limitations and may not be indicative of future results.