Nexus Stock Trader

Nexus Stock Trader is a MT5 Expert Advisor trading US Stocks. 

Stock list: AAPL, ADBE, AMD, AMZN, AVGO, BRK-B, COP, CRM, GOOG, INTU, MRK, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, MVRS, MSTR, IBM

The strategy is optimized on IC Markets data from 2018-2025.

The EA only goes long aka. buying stock with trailing stop

Live Signal ( trading 3% Account Balance Risk)

Backtest & Setup Guide:

  • To backtest and run the EA correctly you'll need the BankOrderFlow_update indicator. PM me to receive the indicator and put it in MQL5\Indicators folder.
  • Set Mql5ValidationOnly to False
  • Make sure supported stocks ( AAPL, ADBE etc. ) are in Market Watch. Map the symbols to the correct corresponding symbols of your brokers. 
  • Attach/backtest the EA on ONE EURUSD H1chart
  • Choose your Risk ( Live Signal trading with 2% Account Balance Risk Percent per trade)
  • Best is to use IC Markets platform to test from 2018. You'll get the same backtest result as mine.
  • Important Note: If stocks don't have enough data then the EA may return errors if the data is not enough. Try to disable these stocks or backtest them individually within their correct data period. If your brokers don't have certain stocks then disable them within the EA settings.
  • Warning: CFD datafeeds and trading conditions may vary among different brokers. Backtest has limitations and may not be indicative of future results.


Prodotti consigliati
GoldenMind EA
Krzysztof Sitko
Experts
GoldenMind EA - Advanced Momentum Scalping Expert Advisor Overview GoldenMind EA is a sophisticated, low-latency scalping Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. This EA employs momentum-based trading strategies to capitalize on short-term price movements with minimal market exposure. Key Features Ultra-Fast Execution Optimized tick processing with minimal overhead ️ Low-latency order execution using MqlTradeRequest Circular buffer system for efficient price data managem
EA Scalper BigBoss Ultra Z
Ipan Effendi
Experts
BigBoss Ultra Z Scalper EA è un EA di scalping accurato per EURUSD sul timeframe M5 (5 minuti). BigBoss Scalper Ultra Z è un Expert Advisor (EA) specificamente progettato per strategie di scalping di precisione sulla coppia EURUSD, operante sulla piattaforma MetaTrader 5 sul timeframe M5 (5 minuti). Questo EA è progettato per i trader che cercano un'esecuzione rapida e una gestione del rischio controllata, poiché utilizza un Take Profit a 12 pip e uno Stop Loss a 11 pip. Risultati del backtes
FMAN ScalpXAU M1 Gold Scalping EA
Aan Sumanto
Experts
FMAN ScalpXAU M1: Dominate Gold with Precision Scalping. This Expert Advisor is engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) , combining lightning-fast execution with intelligent risk management to capture quick profits. Experience the power of advanced signal filtering, multi-timeframe confirmation, and a robust news protection system, all designed for consistent, risk-managed performance in the dynamic Gold market. Overview The FMAN ScalpXAU M1 isn't just another EA – it's a precision instrument crafted ex
Golden Grow MT5 VIP
Phami Thanh Hoang
Experts
This EA specializes in trading gold on the M5 time frame. I have meticulously optimized it, so you just need to start it and let it run without doing anything else. This is a trading strategy adapted from my very successful manual trading, which helps to make money in both trending and sideways markets. - The EA has been optimized, just turn it on, and it will run without needing to do anything else. - Only trades with XAU/USD. -  Minimum balance of $200. - Only works and makes money on the 5-
GM Grid MT5
Tran Duc Anh
5 (1)
Experts
GM Grid MT5 is a fully automated/semi-automatic trading robot based on Price Action. The EA's unique trading strategy has a high probability of winning. GM Grid is optimized for use with low spread currency pairs. GM Grid MT4 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82998 Signal  ICmarkets :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1605843 Info: Working symbol XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY,.... Working Timeframe: M1, .....(The larger the timeframe, the more stable the signal) Min deposit $125 with
Uni Bot
Andriy Sydoruk
2.73 (33)
Experts
Uni Bot   is a trendy neural network trained bot. An expert system based on a neural network based on a new specially developed architecture (T-INN) Target-IntelNeuroNet. For this variant of the Expert Advisor to work, there is no need to download the file of the trained neural network, since for the ease of use by the end user of the neural network forex bot, most users encoded a number of neural networks in the body of the bot. But in order for the bot to better adapt to the specific history
Super Gold Trend
Sugianto
Experts
Introducing the Super Gold Trend Expert Advisor (EA) Unlock the potential of trend-based breakout trading with Super Gold Trend , a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (GOLD) . Built on a trend-following strategy and leveraging pending orders , this EA aims for precise entries by aligning with market liquidity, ensuring enhanced accuracy and profitability. Signal  |   Setfile Launch promo! 10 spots available at current price! Next Price 1999$ Final price 30,000$
Epicentrum
Diky Hidayat
Experts
Epicentrum EA   is   built with the latest innovation Support and Resistent algorithm. Application of Neural Network to study the characteristics of the pairs being played. Merging sophisticated algorithms with neural network produces quality position entries. EA will open and close the trade on Support and Resistent Zone You Can Using Default Setting and running on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD pairs, Timeframes : 1 min "It works best on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD Pairs,  How About Stoplos
TrendMasterLegend
Duy Phuong Le
Experts
Our automated trading robot is built on the MT5 platform. This is a trend-following system for long-term growth. Key Features & Benefits: Tight Stop-Loss & Strict Capital Management:  The robot prioritizes protecting your capital by utilizing tight stop-loss orders and adhering to strict capital management rules. Only a small, pre-defined percentage of your account is risked on each trade, ensuring longevity and minimizing potential drawdown. Strategic Profit-Taking for Long-Term Growth: Forget
Fidelity MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
1.8 (5)
Experts
Description : Fidelity EA is an Expert Advisor for trading on all Forex pairs and all timeframe. EA is powered with specific trend detection algorithms. The algorithm is fully smart and automatic. So the use and setup of EA is very simple and there is no need to have deep knowledge about the market.   Growing the EA : The EA will be updated and supported always. New features will be added later for free. If you need a specific feature to be added to the EA, please write your idea on the commen
Prism Scalper
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 is a sophisticated MetaTrader Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency scalping across multiple markets, including Forex, Gold, and Cryptocurrency. This trading system employs a proven mean reversion strategy to maximize profit potential while maintaining strict risk management protocols. Key Features Single Strategy Focus:   Specialized mean reversion system for clear and consistent performance. Multi-Asset Optimization:   Automatically ada
FREE
Spike Catcher Counter
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
EA Name : Spike Catcher Counter Timeframe: 1-minute Minimum Balance Each Asset : 200$ Indicators/Parameters: Volume: The number of trades executed during each 1-minute price bar. Envelopes: A technical indicator consisting of upper and lower bands around a moving average to identify potential overbought and oversold levels. Parabolic SAR: A trend-following indicator that provides potential entry and exit points by plotting dots above or below the price. RSI (Relative Strength Index): A momentum
SynAIpse MT5
Mark Taylor
Experts
SynAIpse EA  takes your trading to the next level with this advanced financial AI trading tool designed to strategically trade key currency pairs with a mix of AI and complementary recovery techniques. Powered by cutting-edge Smart Fully Automated Trading Technology,  SynAIpse EA  incorporates a fully API independent  AI Decision Engine  coupled with sophisticated filters and recovery technology to maximize profitability and enhance performance. The  SynAIpse EA  analyzes multiple entry pattern
Master Swing
Erlan Sumanjaya
5 (1)
Experts
Swing trading is a trading strategy in the financial markets where traders aim to profit from short- to intermediate-term price movements. The Master Swing EA can identify swing highs and swing lows to determine the trend direction. Once the trend direction is determined, the Master Swing EA will analyze the best potential entry positions. Key components include precise entry and exit strategies, risk management through stop-loss orders, and position sizing. Swing trading strikes a balance betw
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Multi Timeframe Swing EA for gold
Zhicheng Zhong
Experts
MSS_Pro_MTF is a professional multi-timeframe swing trading Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5 platform. This system combines advanced swing identification techniques with Fibonacci trading strategies to accurately capture market trends while maintaining strict risk control. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis Monitors high/low timeframes (customizable) simultaneously - identifies trend direction on higher timeframe and precise entries on lower timeframe Intelligent Swing Detection Pr
RamonXZ
Natalia Nikolova
Experts
The “RamonX” Expert Advisor is designed to automate trading based on a simple and reliable strategy of crossing two moving averages (Moving Averages). This approach is widely used by traders to identify trends in the market and find entry and exit points. Functionality: 1. Basic strategy:    - The Expert Advisor analyzes the crossovers of two moving averages (fast and slow) on the selected timeframe.     - Trade opening:      - Buy: occurs when the fast moving average crosses the slow moving a
Milioron mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (1)
Experts
The   Milioron   robot, developed for the Forex market, has significant flexibility and offers many mechanisms for maintaining a series of orders. It allows traders to automate and optimize their trading using built-in strategies and risk management approaches. Some of the main features and capabilities of the Milioron robot include: 1. **Flexibility of settings**: The robot provides traders with a wide range of parameters and settings that can be adapted to specific trading strategies and tr
Green Hawk
Rashed Samir
Experts
Green Hawk  is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700 The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site MT4 Version  can be found here FEATURES Support thro
BBMA Dancer
Zada Janitra Kamilah Rahmadi
4.2 (5)
Experts
BBMA Dancer EA is Expert Advisor base on trend following strategy. This expert using BBMA to cathching the market trend. With this EA orders that are made seem to be dancing in the market in tune with the BBMA trend signal. This EA have a good performance that has been tested more than five years with real ticks history data. Forex market is a risky investment so please using BBMA Dancer EA wisely. Although this EA can be use on any pairs, but please Use this EA on EURUSD Pair at M15 timeframe
Blue Diamond EA
Frederick Mensah
Experts
GBPUSD - 1H $1,000 to $11,000 ... Jan 2018 - Dec 2022  (1% Risk. Low Risk. Change risk percent from zero to 1 to start trade or test). $10,000 to $5,000,000 ...   Jan 2018 - Dec 2022 (2% High Risk Trade, Can have high drawdown) NOTE : (1% or less risk percent is recommended. This will help to maintain low Drawdown but with high returns.) RISK Management : Do not put the auto risk above 2% increase. It is always better to stay in the game for a long term growth rather than one time win trades.
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Experts
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Cls PRO
Marco Aurelio Santos Costa
Experts
With CLS you WILL NOT LOSE, as long as you have a professional capital management. It is impossible to make a loss with CLS, why?  It works by buying and selling two positively correlated currency pairs. This means that when PAR 1 goes up PAR 2 also goes up, however, there is something that happens in the market that is the distortion of the price ratio. That is, when the PAR 1 rises and PAR 2 falls, that's when we enter, buying Par 2 and selling Par 1.  This seems simple but it is not, you
PsarMacdScalper
Piyachai Lertjuntuek
Experts
Product Description: PsarMacdScalper PsarMacdScalper is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is intended for scalping trading strategies. The system uses the Parabolic SAR, MACD, and EMA indicators. Functionality Signal generation: Based on Parabolic SAR. Risk management: Includes margin checks and sets a maximum risk per trade. Signal filtering: Uses MACD and EMA. Money management: Calculates position size from account balance. Spread monitoring: Checks spread levels before executing an orde
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.33 (3)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 La versione più avanzata del nostro EA fino ad oggi, completamente ricostruita con decisioni basate sull’IA , votazione multi-IA e logica di trading dinamica . Ora non è più limitato solo a XAUUSD (Oro) su M1, ma supporta anche BTCUSD e ETHUSD , con ingressi ad alta frequenza, gestione intelligente del rischio e piena adattabilità. Questo EA combina IA gratuite connesse tramite OpenRouter con filtri avanzati per un trading di precisione in qualsiasi condizione di mer
Emperor
Aleksandr Valutsa
Experts
Possibilities of using the trading robot designer All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Ready-made strategies Ready-made solutions       allow you to start automated trading immediately without having to develop your own system. The advantages of using ready-made strategies: Instant start   - no need to waste time on development Proven algorithms   — strategie
TheresLevelstoThisAI
Abel Demeke Kidane
Experts
Levels AI Expert Advisor There’s levels to this. Recommended pair: GBPUSD Recommended Timeframe: H1 Recommended Lotsize: 0.01  for Recommended Capital: $100 0.1 Lot for $1000 Capital  1 Lot for $10,000 etc...  Levels AI is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for Forex traders seeking precision, efficiency, and intelligent risk management. This cutting-edge EA specializes in identifying and trading around key support and resistance levels, leveraging artificial intelligence to optimize stop
Golden Scalper EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Golden Scalper EA – Consulente Automatico per lo Scalping con Analisi dei Pattern a Candele su MetaTrader 5 DESCRIZIONE Golden Scalper EA è un consulente esperto (EA) completamente automatizzato per la piattaforma MetaTrader 5, specializzato nel trading ad alta frequenza e nello scalping, con massima efficienza e rischio minimo. L’EA utilizza algoritmi avanzati per l’analisi dei pattern a candele e filtra i segnali tramite medie mobili (MA - Moving Average) per identificare con precisione i punt
FTMO Trading EA MT5
Samuel Kiniu Njoroge
5 (1)
Experts
Enhance your trading with ftmo trading ea , the cutting-edge price action expert advisor designed to elevate your trading experience to new heights. Harnessing the power of advanced algorithms and meticulous analysis of price movements, ftmo trading ea empowers traders with unparalleled insights into the market. Gone are the days of relying solely on indicators or lagging signals. With ftmo trading ea, you gain access to real-time data interpretation, it makes informed decisions swiftly and con
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.68 (66)
Experts
Informazioni importanti! Il nostro team è diviso per ruoli: gli sviluppatori si concentrano sullo sviluppo e sugli aggiornamenti, mentre i moderatori aiutano con l'installazione e la configurazione dell'EA. I nostri moderatori sono disponibili per assisterti e rispondere a qualsiasi domanda tu possa avere: Zolia (Taiwan) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia Jim (Inghilterra) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jimmyalgo Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale S
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (345)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (25)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
5 (11)
Experts
Ogni volta che il segnale live aumenta del 10%, il prezzo verrà aumentato per mantenere l'esclusività di Zenox e proteggere la strategia. Il prezzo finale sarà di $ 2.999. Segnale Live Conto IC Markets, guarda tu stesso le performance live come prova! Zenox è un robot di swing trading multi-coppia basato su intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia che segue le tendenze e diversifica il rischio su sedici coppie di valute. Anni di sviluppo dedicato hanno portato alla creazione di un potente algor
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (49)
Experts
Aura Ultimate: l'apice del trading tramite reti neurali e il percorso verso la libertà finanziaria. Aura Ultimate rappresenta il prossimo passo evolutivo nella famiglia Aura: una sintesi di architettura AI all'avanguardia, intelligenza adattabile al mercato e precisione basata sul controllo del rischio. Basata sul DNA collaudato di Aura Black Edition e Aura Neuron, si spinge oltre, fondendo i loro punti di forza in un unico ecosistema multi-strategia unificato, introducendo al contempo un live
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.89 (36)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (487)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King  gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori d
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
4.94 (32)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ]   Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che comb
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone non è il classico Expert Advisor.   Combina anni di ricerca e gestione patrimoniale. Live:   Startrader   Vantage   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. Q1 price: $2,500 Dal 2018   , la mia ultima società, Armonia Capital, ha fornito il segnale ARF a Darwinex, un gestore patrimoniale regolamentato dalla FCA, raccogliendo 750.000 dollari. Padroneggia 4 classi di attività con un unico consulente! Nessuna promessa, nessun adattamento, nessuna illusion
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (25)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (121)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
SFE Impulse
Joel Juanpere
5 (1)
Experts
This expert advisors search for perfect impulse setups.  The approach is use a very few but high effectives rules / filters and an effective management of the opened position. Signal https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2049326 Backtest The EA must be backtest in any timeframe, but for use in live, must be attached to a M5 chart. Live setup The EA is very easy to configure, and can be used with the default parameters. Only the parameters related to the size of orders should be checked. The EA
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.22 (36)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (15)
Experts
Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (35)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (123)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.42 (48)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.59 (17)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
EA Gold Harvester
Guo Cheng Liu
Experts
Core Concept Bollinger Grid Pro is a fully automated EA that combines Bollinger Band trend detection with an intelligent grid trading system . It automatically builds buy grids during ranging markets and intelligently takes profit during breakouts—capturing consistent profits from price volatility. The system operates 100% automatically with no manual intervention required, allowing your account to grow steadily under any market condition.  Strategy Logic Bollinger Band Trend Recognition The E
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html#14 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Video Posts:   https://www.youtube.com/@MagmaSoftwareSolutions My Expert Advisors: ht
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.14 (14)
Experts
Sono lieto di presentarvi l'Expert Advisor che ho sviluppato in seguito a numerose richieste da parte degli utenti della mia strategia di trading e del mio indicatore proprietari, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Ho quindi creato l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basato sul mio algoritmo originale per identificare e negoziare le divergenze MACD. Si tratta di un sistema di trading automatizzato che: È conforme a
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.87 (15)
Experts
MultiWay EA è un sistema di trading automatico intelligente ed efficiente, basato su una potente strategia di ritorno alla media. Grazie a un’ampia diversificazione su nove coppie di valute correlate (e persino alcune tipicamente “trend-following”) — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP e GBPCAD — cattura i movimenti di prezzo verso la media dopo forti impulsi direzionali. Dopo l’acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere le istruzioni complete di installazion
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.62 (26)
Experts
NEXUS – griglia quantitativa adattiva che evolve con il mercato NEXUS è un sistema 100% automatico che costruisce combinazioni di regole in tempo reale, le valida out-of-sample e opera solo quando rileva un vantaggio statistico in un contesto di mercato valido. Specifiche rapide Tipo di sistema: griglia adattiva con validazione OOS (out-of-sample) e filtri di contesto (news, volatilità, sessione/giorno e aree di valore di volume opzionali). Strumenti: principali e cross Forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD, US
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
5 (5)
Experts
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (46)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.53 (133)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (37)
Experts
AIQ Versione 5.0 - Intelligenza Autonoma Attraverso Architettura Istituzionale L'evoluzione dall'automazione basata su regole all'intelligenza autonoma genuina rappresenta la progressione naturale del trading algoritmico. Ciò che i desk quantitativi istituzionali hanno iniziato a esplorare oltre un decennio fa è maturato in implementazione pratica. AIQ Versione 5.0 incarna questa maturazione: analisi AI multi-modello sofisticata, architettura di validazione indipendente e sistemi di apprendimen
Altri dall’autore
Gold Trend X
Thang Chu
5 (2)
Experts
This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management Gold Trend X  is a multi systems - multi timeframes EA that trades gold exclusively. It has several internal systems to define trends and will try to follow intraday momentum with good Reward to risk ratio. This is one of the rare gold EA that have average profit > average loss and therefore have good risk management and very sustainable in the lon
Nexus Scalper
Thang Chu
Experts
Signal  ( 2.5% Account Balance Risk) Join  Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. Nexus Scalp is a unique EA in the sense that it is a scalper but not sensitive to price feeds or execution as many other scalping EA. I've been trying to create reliable scalping EA for many years now but it is very difficult to overcome these technical issues. This is the firs
Swap Master MT4
Thang Chu
Experts
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
Swap Master
Thang Chu
4 (1)
Experts
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
PulseTrend Algo
Thang Chu
5 (1)
Experts
Join  Nexus Community Public Chat Signal ( running 1% Account Balance Risk) This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. About PulseTrend Algo: As a proven market knowledge, currencies exhibit strong trends during their respective sessions. For example, GBP pairs often breakout and find direction during the start of London session, while JPY pairs follows the trend of the day during Asian
Stock Index Scalper
Thang Chu
Experts
Join  Nexus Community Public Chat Stock Index Scalper is a short term scalping EA that trades Stock Indices exclusively. It will close all trades at end of day to avoid overnight risk and only consider opening new trades when there is an active market. Powered by the same AI engine that created Market Cycles Order Flow, Mito Velocity and Nexus Portfolio aka contrarian trading based on retail trader sentiment. It is designed for both scalper trader and long term trader who wants a long term stab
Nexus Bitcoin Scalper
Thang Chu
2 (1)
Experts
Join  Nexus Community Public Chat Nexus Bitcoin Scalper is a short term scalping EA that trades Bitcoin exclusively. The EA has 3 internal trading strategies for different market environments. each strategies are based on different underlying market momentum and reversal algorithm and combine with several market indicators such as MACD, RSI, ADX and TDI.  It is designed for stable operations and risk control in long term trading.  This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b e
Market Cycles Order Flow
Thang Chu
4.33 (3)
Experts
Signal Account (  running 1.5% Balance Risk ) - from 01 Nov 2025 running a custom list of strategies - PM me to receive the strategy list Join  Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. The best NON martingale, grid or averaging EA in mql5 market. Most other EAs only sell backtest dream. This is the only EA that can perform closely in live trading as in backte
Nexus Commodity
Thang Chu
Experts
Signal (3% Balance Risk) This EA is part of Nexus Portfolio a combination of the best long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. This EA trades XAGUSD (Silver) and XTIUSD (Crude Oil). It is a great compliment for further diversification along side other EAs. Join  Nexus Community Public Chat Important: To backtest and run the EA correctly you'll need the BankOrderFlow_update indicator. PM me to receive the indicator and put it in MQL5\Indicators folder.
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione